Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.15 15:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Advance Retail Sales
2019-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From marketwatch article :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.27 15:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2019-11-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From cnbc article :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22
What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)
GOLD (XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.10 15:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-01-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.28 15:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From fxstreet article :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (as a part of Laguerre scalping system)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.07 15:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-02-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.25 17:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): CB Consumer Confidence
2020-02-25 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: