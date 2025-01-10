Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 15
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.02 09:50
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-07-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.06 08:03
XAU/USD - bullish ranging within 1747/1789 support/resistance levels waiting for direction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.11 18:44
XAU/USD - bullish ranging within 1789/1817 support/resistance levels waiting for direction(based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.30 15:51
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-07-30 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 11:09
GOLD (XAU/USD) - secondary ranging withnin the primary daily bullish trend; 2,069/1,983 are the key levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 20:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From forextv article :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 19:43
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD: ISM Manufacturing PMI
2020-09-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
=========
The charts were made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-09-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
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From rttnews article :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.07 20:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes
2020-10-07 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.24 09:32
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily ranging near bullish reversal; 1931 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template).