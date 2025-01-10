Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 7
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.26 10:39
GOLD - intra-day ranging bullish; 1,332/1,326 for the intra-day bearish reversal (based on the article)
The price on H4 chart is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
If the price breaks 1,342 level to below so the next support levels are 1,332/1,326 for the intra-day bearish reversal
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 12:35
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Looking ahead to next week the central focus will shift on key U.S. event risk with the FOMC interest rate on Wednesday and the Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday. This will be Janet Yellen’s final policy meeting as Chair before newly confirmed Jerome Powell takes the reins on February first. Market expectations are that the newly minted Federal Reserve Chairman will broadly carry on the central bank’s steady and measured pace of monetary tightening."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.02 14:45
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, XAU/USD and Brent Crude Oil: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-02-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.24 13:54
Gold - weekly ranging above the bearish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.04 08:37
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Gold (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Gold prices are lower for the second consecutive week with the precious metal off by nearly 0.6% to trade at 1320 ahead of the New York close on Friday. Despite the decline, price are poised to close the week well-off the lows after a sharp reversal off support on Thursday. he focus now shifts to key central bank rate decisions next week from the RBA, BoC, BoJ and ECB with the release of the February U.S. Non-Farm Payroll figures (NFP) highlighting the economic docket. For gold, the emphasis will remain on the wage growth numbers next Friday as the inflation outlook remains central focus for the Federal Reserve. As it stands, market participants are factoring three rate hikes this year, (starting with this month) and if the inflation picture improve expectations for higher rates may weigh on demand for gold which does not pay a dividend."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.17 12:09
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Gold prices were originally up to a decent start last week, boosted by a US CPI report. There, February’s inflation was in-line with expectations. The downside was that real average hourly earnings dropped, from +0.7% m/m to +0.4% m/m. The US Dollar fell on that aspect and this increased demand for the anti-fiat yellow metal. However, on Thursday things turned south. Absent a major catalyst, the greenback appreciated broadly against its major counterparts alongside local 2-year government bond yields. This naturally sapped the appeal of gold and caused it to close at its lowest point in more than two months. The move appeared to reflect pre-positioning for next week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement which brings us to what is in store for gold next week. This meeting is scheduled to occur on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. There, the markets are unanimously expecting benchmark lending rates to increase to a range of 1.50 – 1.75%. However, that itself is not what investors will be paying attention to. Back towards the end of February, Fed’s new Chair Jerome Powellhinted the possibility of a fourth rate hike by the end of the year."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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XAUUSD Elliottwave Analysis
Yue Wang, 2018.03.19 04:28
Above 1342 may directly bullish for 1355/1372, 1396.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.21 09:07
Gold - daily ranging for direction; 1,330/1,307 are the keys (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging qwithin Icxhimnoku cloud waiting for the direction for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
From all the 4 post, I realized that Gold is moody :-)