Forecast and levels for Oil - page 9
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 11:06
Oil - strong bullish daily (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 17:49
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily bullish ranging near bearish reversal
2017-05-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish breakdown. The price is testing support level at 72.37 to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing.
If the price breaks 72.90 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 72.37 support level to below on M5 close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: correction to breakdown. Daily price is breaking 72.73 support level to below for the secondary correction to be continuing. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 66.68 so if the price breaks this level to below on close daily bar - the bearish reversal will be started, otherwise - strong bullish or the ranging bullish market codnition.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.12 06:35
Long Term Crude Oil (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.15 08:39
Crude Oil - daily bullish breakout; 78.50 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing the resistance level at 78.50 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing,
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.27 14:30
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "Crude had the first weekly decline for the month of May as OPEC’s comments spooked bulls. More oil coming out of Saudi & Russia is helping to narrow a popular futures calendar spread that helped to visualize the bullish support for crude that weakened this week. Seemingly bearish rhetoric took hold of the Oil market causing the price to fall on Friday. Multiple reports came about OPEC, and their allies that are collectively known as OPEC+ as rolling back production cuts. There remains uncertainty about Venezuelan and Iranian supply that has likely supported these comments from OPEC+."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.06 15:02
Crude Oil - possible daily correction to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the secondary ranging within the promary bullish market condition: the price is testing support level at 73.80 for the correction to the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.21 13:22
Crude Oil - daily ranging inside Ichimoku cloud for direction (based on the article)
Daily price broke the first Senkou Span line of Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition: the price is ranging within 77.05 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 72.44 support level for the daily bearish reversal.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crude Oil: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.09 11:31
Crude Oil - daily possibility for downside movement (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.13 08:42
Crude Oil - oil/gold price ratio (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After