Forecast and levels for Oil - page 2
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 10:13
USD/CAD and Brent Crude Oil - USD/CAD for the bullish continuation with Brent Crude Oil for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish market condition with the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels:
There is good correlation with Brent Crude Oil chart so if USD/CAD is continuing with the bullish trend so we may see Brent Oil daily price to be reversed to the primary bearish condition.
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This technical analysis was provided with the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.25 07:24
Brent Crude Oil - daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price went to the bullish territory by breaking Ichimoku cloud to above: price is testing 54.60 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing with 55.95/56.62 nearest bullish targets. The other scenario is the following: the price will be bounced from one of the resistance level to below back to the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the levels for direction.
X Wave Triangle
"Under this triangle scenario, prices would need to top soon and below $55.21. If a short term pivot forms, we would anticipate one last dip to hold above $43.79 to finish off the triangle pattern. This is an overall bullish pattern that would lead to a break higher. This triangle is valid in the near term so long as crude oil prices are contained between $43.79 and $55.21."
Diagonal Pattern
"Under this scenario, the dip to $43.79 was wave four of the five wave diagonal. This sequence implies crude oil prices have begun their ending wave higher. This final wave likely grabs a new high above $57 while holding the green support trend line."
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.07.11 08:31
ElliottWaveMaker 3.0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Expert Advisors: ElliottWaveMaker 3.0
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.15 14:24
Elliott Wave (based on thetechnicaltraders article)
Every investor has seen the odd phenomena of stocks going down when there is good news about the stock or conversely stocks going up when there is bad news about the stock. Is there a system that can be used to help analyze these trends and to be able to then predict stock trends? The answer is yes, and one possibility is Elliot Wave Theory.
Elliot Wave Theory examines how groups of individuals react en masses to things in their environment and the psychological reasons for such reactions. Elliot Wave Theory then groups those reactions into predictable patterns or ‘waves. Once you have identified a particular trigger, you can then predict the coming waves and how groups will behave in accordance to those waves.
Elliot Waves: mini waves make up bigger waves
The key component of Elliot Wave Theory are the Elliot Waves themselves. Several mini Elliot Waves will make up one bigger wave. The bigger wave is known as a fractal. Fractals can then be grouped together to create an even larger wave showing a complete trend based one trigger.
Elliot Wave Predictions
The stock market is an excellent vehicle to use Elliot Wave Theory to analyze potential market trends. Once a potential trigger has been identified, the potential movement of the stock can be predicted by the applying the Elliot Wave principles. Opportunities for solid Elliot Wave Predictions exist whether the stock is moving in an upwards or downwards trend as Elliot Wave Theory accounts for upwards and downwards movement.
Elliot Wave Gold
Elliot Wave Theory can be applied to anything that is traded, including gold. Elliot Wave Gold systems can provide an opportunity for excellent growth. The key of course is being able to identify a trigger, understand that triggers implications, and then predict how groups of investors will react. That’s where solid, proven Elliot Wave Theory application can give you an edge in your invested strategies.
Crude Oil Medium-Term Technical Analysis: Daily Bearish Reversal; 50.69 support is the key
Daily price is below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) on 200 SMA crossing to below to be reversed from the ranging bullish to the premium bearish market condition. The price is within the following support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the daily bearish trend to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.01 10:39
Brent Crude Oil and WTI - bullish ranging near above Ichimoku cloud; 43.55 for Brent Crude Oil and 42.18 for WTI are the keys (based on the article)
Weekly price for Crude Oil is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is ranging within 58.35 resistance level and 46.62 support level with the descending pattern tpo be formed for the price to be crossed 46.62 and with 43.55 bearish reversal support level.
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WTI weekly price is near and above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within 55.21 bullish continuation resistance and 43.73 support level. Bearish descending pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for 42.18 bearish reversal support level as a target.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.07 18:17
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bearish breakdown; 48.12 level is the key
2017-06-07 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish breakdown. The price was bounced from 100 SMA/200 SMA to below for good bearish breakdown. The descending triangle pattern was formed by the price together with 48.12 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 49.85 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 48.12 support so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bearish breakdown. The price was bounced from 54.64 resistance and Ichimoku cloud to below for the daily bearish reversal with good breakdown by crossing descending triangle pattern to below together 48.93 support level and with 48.12 support as the nearest bearish target to re-enter.
If the daily price breaks 52.59 resistance on close bar so the reversal of the daily price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition will be started with 54.64 daily bullish target to re-enter.
If the price breaks 48.12 support level to below on close daily bar so the bearish trend will be continuing with 46.62 daily target.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.14 20:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: FOMC Federal Funds Rate
2017-06-14 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: 46.62 support broken to below; 43.55 is the weekly bearish reversal level
Weekly price was blouced from 54.64 resistance level to below with 46.62 support level to be broken to below for 43.55 bearish reversal target. The price is within the following support/resistance levels:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.22 09:30
What Does The Bear Market In Oil Tell Us (based on the article)
H4 price is on bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud. If the price breaks 44.52 support level to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing, otherwise - bearish ranging within the levels.
As it is H4 chart (see chart about) so theupdated situation is the following:
Price is still below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish trend area, and new key support level for the bearish trend to be resumed is 44.34. As we see from the image below - descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish trend continuation.
The bullish reversal resistance levels are 46.62 and 47.11 so if the price breaks those levels (and especially 47.11 level) to above on close H4 bar - the intra-day bullish reversal will be started.
By the way, if we look at the daily chart so we can see same key support level for the bearish trend to be resumed: 44.34. And the bullish reversal resistance level is 51.65 for the reversal to be started and 54.64 for the price to be fully reversed to the primary bullish market condition.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.23 18:55
Brent Crude Oil - waiting for recovery (based on the article)
Daily price is below 200 SMA in the bullish area for the ranging within 44.34 support and 46.62 resistance. Breaking 44.34 level to below will lead to the bearish trend to be continuing, and if the price crosses 46.62 resistance to above so the secondary bear market rally will be started with47.73/48.80 nearesttarget to re-enter.