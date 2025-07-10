ASCTrend system - page 131

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And this is whole the story (for MT4 and MT5) - 

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ASCTREND SYSTEM

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.
 

ASCtrendAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

ASCtrendAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ASCtrendAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ASCtrend semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.

 

ASC TREND DASHBOARD

Files:
DC_ASC_TREND.mq4  22 kb
ASCTrend1i.mq4  5 kb
 
ALIADELZADEH:

ASC TREND DASHBOARD

It's interesting.

As I understand - 

  • DC ASC TREND.mq4 is dashboard indicator, and -1 or red color = sell signal (means: it was sell signal, and it is sell which is going right now), and +1 (or 1; or blue color) means that it was buy signal and uptrend is going on for now. Indicator is having alert (but I did not check it sorry).
  • This dashboard is using ASCTrend1i.mq4 indicator.

DC ASC TREND indicator

DC ASC TREND indicator

DC ASC TREND indicator

 
Sergey Golubev:

It's interesting.

As I understand - 

  • DC ASC TREND.mq4 is dashboard indicator, and -1 or red color = sell signal (means: it was sell signal, and it is sell which is going right now), and +1 (or 1; or blue color) means that it was buy signal and uptrend is going on for now. Indicator is having alert (but I did not check it sorry).
  • This dashboard is using ASCTrend1i.mq4 indicator.




Dear Sir,

Do you have the MQ5 version of "ASCTrend-Matrix 2TF" or "ASCTrend-Matrix 3TF"indi?  I'm using it as muti timeframe system, it's very helpful！

Thanks very much!!

 
YANGFW:

Dear Sir,

Do you have the MQ5 version of "ASCTrend-Matrix 2TF" or "ASCTrend-Matrix 3TF"indi?  I'm using it as muti timeframe system, it's very helpful！

Thanks very much!!

No, I do not have.

 

AscTrend Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

AscTrend Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

I have developed this Expert Advisor as an automation example of a manuel trading system. You can find all details in the topic "Signal Systems".

 

ASCtrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ASCtrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator ASCtrend with the NRTR line of possible stop order locations.

 
Is there an MT4 version of this indi? Thanks a lot.
 
Bendict Wellstood:
Is there an MT4 version of this indi? Thanks a lot.

NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)?
Yes, many versions -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.09 07:28

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here

..and one of the main thread for NRTR is this one:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173170 , for example -

NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:

Nrtr
Nrtr
  • 2005.12.01
  • www.mql5.com
NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse). There are a lot of modifications of this indicator for mt3 and mt4 as well...
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