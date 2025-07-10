ASCTrend system - page 131
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And this is whole the story (for MT4 and MT5) -
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ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
ASCtrendAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ASCtrend semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.
ASC TREND DASHBOARD
ASC TREND DASHBOARD
It's interesting.
As I understand -
It's interesting.
As I understand -
Dear Sir,
Do you have the MQ5 version of "ASCTrend-Matrix 2TF" or "ASCTrend-Matrix 3TF"indi? I'm using it as muti timeframe system, it's very helpful！
Thanks very much!!
Dear Sir,
Do you have the MQ5 version of "ASCTrend-Matrix 2TF" or "ASCTrend-Matrix 3TF"indi? I'm using it as muti timeframe system, it's very helpful！
Thanks very much!!
No, I do not have.
AscTrend Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5
I have developed this Expert Advisor as an automation example of a manuel trading system. You can find all details in the topic "Signal Systems".
ASCtrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator ASCtrend with the NRTR line of possible stop order locations.
Is there an MT4 version of this indi? Thanks a lot.
NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)?
Yes, many versions -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.09 07:28
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
..and one of the main thread for NRTR is this one:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173170 , for example -
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001: