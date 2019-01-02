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Stalin_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original author:
Andrey Vassiliev (MoneyJinn)
The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.
Fig.1. The Stalin_NRTR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23332
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