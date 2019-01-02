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Indicators

Stalin_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5389
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Stalin_NRTR.mq5 (31.04 KB) view
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Original author:

Andrey Vassiliev (MoneyJinn)

The Stalin indicator in the form of NRTR.

Fig.1. The Stalin_NRTR indicator

Fig.1. The Stalin_NRTR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23332

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