I have developed this Expert Advisor as an automation example of a manuel trading system. You can find all details in the topic "Signal Systems".
AscTrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrengthv2 indicators are needed for this Expert Advisor to work.
Features:
- Only for current symbol and timeframe.
- Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal.
- No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop.
- Money management not implemented (only fixed volume).
- Very basic error management.
Known limitations:
- Don't work with ECN Broker (Market execution type).
- Not intended to operate in conjunction with other Expert Advisors or manual trading.
How to install:
- Download Expert Advisor and 3 indicators.
- Place indicators (Asctrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength indicator) to indicators' folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators).
- Place Expert Advisor to experts folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts).
- Compile indicators and Expert Advisor in MetaEditor, or restart Metatrader.
