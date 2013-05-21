CodeBaseSections
AscTrend Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alain Verleyen
asctrendnd.mq5 (21.57 KB) view
I have developed this Expert Advisor as an automation example of a manuel trading system. You can find all details in the topic "Signal Systems".

AscTrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrengthv2 indicators are needed for this Expert Advisor to work.

EURUSD, H1, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

Features:

  • Only for current symbol and timeframe.
  • Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal.
  • No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop.
  • Money management not implemented (only fixed volume).
  • Very basic error management.

Known limitations:

  • Don't work with ECN Broker (Market execution type).
  • Not intended to operate in conjunction with other Expert Advisors or manual trading.

How to install:

  • Download Expert Advisor and 3 indicators.
  • Place indicators (Asctrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength indicator) to indicators' folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators).
  • Place Expert Advisor to experts folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts).
  • Compile indicators and Expert Advisor in MetaEditor, or restart Metatrader.


