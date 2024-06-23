Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 14
As I explained on this thread - re-enter is the term and I did not invent it. Itw as invented many years ago together with old asctrend system. We can see from this chart for example - how many re-enter? 5 re-enter and 1 main trade = 6 trades totally and all of them are profitable ones.
Chart EURUSD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
Some people asked on the other forum - how is it possible: 1,000 pips for one day, or 3,000 pips for one day? :) because of re-enter. But we should be very carefully with margins if we are openning many trades on same direction for example.
Beware, this chart is not one day, it's one month.
Anyway. It may be interesting to program it ;-)
You know - I am always making re-entering. I do not like hedging, I like re-enter, and this trading style is fully associated with Metatrader 5 for example :) I did it for MT3 and MT4 before. But it depends on leverage of the account of course.
Do you mean "not fully associated..." ? Make more sense. I know you are trading this indicator for a while, I have read that on a forum where you spent a lot of time ;-)
If a code it, this is because I know this is a very interesting system.
I mean: fully associated. Because I can make hedge in MT4 but can not do it in MT5. In case I do not like hedging, and in case I am trading in 're-enter' way - it is fully associated with MT5. For example - I can make martingale trading using MT5 with no hedge.
Because I saw some comments when traders are complaining about hedging (which we do not have in MT5). But famous signals systems are not working in hedging way as a trading style - those systems allow "add one trade to the other one on same direction made in right moment" for example. So, if the people traded signal systems (Asctrend, Braintrend, Brainwashing and so on) on MT3 and M4 - they can do it with MT5 in easy way using same re-enter technique which they used for MT4 for example.
Because I was reading some comments on other forums about MT5 ... some bad comments ... I have no idea about those comments are coming from but I am sure - those guys are not traders. Because if the person is trading in normal way with no hedging using MT4 so he can do the same using MT5 with not a problem at all. Besides, MT5 is more comfortable platform for trading - just read last 3 comments on this thread which I made as a reminder for traders How to Start with Metatrader 5
Yes, that's right. For example, if I open 3 trades on same direction for one pair - I see 3 trades in MT4, but I see just one "summarize" trade only in MT5. It may be difficult in the beginning. But, anyway - not a problem at all.
