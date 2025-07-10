ASCTrend system - page 132

New comment
 
Hi, I know this is a very old thread. But is there a way to have this Asctrend indicator provide multiple buy or sell triggers as it follows trend? Seems to only provide one buy signal, then next signal is a sell. 
 
ncollenburg:
Hi, I know this is a very old thread. But is there a way to have this Asctrend indicator provide multiple buy or sell triggers as it follows trend? Seems to only provide one buy signal, then next signal is a sell. 
Re-enter?
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system
  • 2013.03.25
  • www.mql5.com
Some people asked me on the other forums about re-enter. But I am not using any indicator for re-enter...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Re-enter?
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Thank you for sharing, this is exactly what I was looking for. 

 
Sergey Golubev:
Re-enter?
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Have you noticed issues with the PriceChannel System where it stops working? I have to reload the indicator.

 
ncollenburg:

Have you noticed issues with the PriceChannel System where it stops working? I have to reload the indicator.

This indicator works (PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5)
(I checked now):

Besides, we can use updated version (attached), this updated version is having MTF feature and exit (UseExit parameter) -


PriceChannel Signal
PriceChannel Signal
  • www.mql5.com
Igorad, conversion to MQL5 by Igorad. Distinctive feature of this indicator is re-enter (UseReEntry parameter in indicators' settings/input). Many traders remember this term 're-enter' as it is usually used in signal trading. So, practically - this re-enter is having same logic as to Asctrend original system by Ablsys, or according to many...
 
All link in the first post are die. Who can help to dowload?
 
Huan pham:
All link in the first post are die. Who can help to dowload?

All the links:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Brainwashing System / Asctrend System

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template - original link
  • Updated BrainTrending indicators with updated template - the latest version
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 
Sergey Golubev # :

This indicator works ( PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5)
(I checked now):

Besides, we can use updated version (attached), this updated version is having MTF feature and exit (UseExit parameter) -


I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?

About PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator from this post  ?
Yes, there is not any EA to be coded for this version.
ASCTrend system
ASCTrend system
  • 2020.03.11
  • www.mql5.com
Some people say that it is the best signal system in the world...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
About PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator from this post  ?
Yes, there is not any EA to be coded for this version.

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA
  • www.mql5.com
The EA works on the signals of the custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173249/page132#comment_15924070 )
1...125126127128129130131132133134
New comment