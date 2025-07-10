ASCTrend system - page 132
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Hi, I know this is a very old thread. But is there a way to have this Asctrend indicator provide multiple buy or sell triggers as it follows trend? Seems to only provide one buy signal, then next signal is a sell.
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
Re-enter?
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
Thank you for sharing, this is exactly what I was looking for.
Re-enter?
Re-enters are having PriceChannel Parabolic system (and Ichimoku template).
For example - the following indicator from CodeBase:
Have you noticed issues with the PriceChannel System where it stops working? I have to reload the indicator.
Have you noticed issues with the PriceChannel System where it stops working? I have to reload the indicator.
This indicator works (PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5)
(I checked now):
Besides, we can use updated version (attached), this updated version is having MTF feature and exit (UseExit parameter) -
All link in the first post are die. Who can help to dowload?
All the links:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
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Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
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Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
This indicator works ( PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5)
(I checked now):
Besides, we can use updated version (attached), this updated version is having MTF feature and exit (UseExit parameter) -
I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?
I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?
Yes, there is not any EA to be coded for this version.
About PriceChannel_Signal_v2 indicator from this post #1315 ?
Yes, there is not any EA to be coded for this version.
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.