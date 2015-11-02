Join our fan page
KalmanFilterStDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The KalmanFilter indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the KalmanFilter indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
Fig.1. The KalmanFilterStDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13900
An example of counting the number of objects in the chart window.Exp_KalmanFilter
The Exp_KalmanFilter Expert Advisor is based on the KalmanFilter indicator color change.
The indicator performs the calculation of the derivative of the price.Karacatica_HTF_Signal
The Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the Karacatica indicator.