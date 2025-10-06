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Credit Suisse - 'run a limit order to sell EUR/USD at 1.0962, with a stop at 1.1036 and a target at 1.0745.' (based on efxnews article)
Credit Suisse is still considering the bearish breakdown for EURUSD to be going very soon from now. The key support level to be crossed for the breakdown to be started is 1.7041:
And there is some strategy which CS proposed for us:
Fundamental Reasons to Sell EUR - Credit Agricole (based on efxnews article)
Credit Agricole suggested to sell for EUR just because of the following:
From the technical point of view, the next target for EURUSD is 1.0461 after crossing 1.0818 resistance level so the fundamental expectations of Credit Agricole are more than real ones in this situation for example.
Citibank - pause in the heavy EUR selling, another round of GBP strength (based on efxnews article)
EUR:
"Overall, this highlights that the Greek risk is not a predominant driver of positioning, but that rates and policy expectations are. With the ECB highlighting policy will remain unchanged deep into 2016, there may be a pause in the heavy EUR selling."
GBP:
"Leveraged accounts were the strong buyers of GBP in the past week, after BOE signaled earlier rate hikes were likely. However, Real Money, which has long been a GBP buyer failed to follow through."
EURUSD price and 100 hour MA (based on forexlive article)
'The EURUSD price and the 100 hour MA are meeting as NY traders enter for the trading day. The 100 hour MA (blue line in the chart below) is at 1.0878 and that is the high for the day. Risk can defined and limited at the level. The 22 day Average true range is 124 pips. Yesterday's range was a year tying low of 50 pips. All of this says, look for an extension. So although the 100 hour MA is a risk defining level and the price is currently stalling - suggesting a selling interest, it remains a finger on the button trade. That is if the price moves above the 100 hour MA.'
Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (based on efxnews article)
The resistance level may be broken by price from below to above for the new rally, or the price will continuing with ranging between the levels.
EURUSD bangs on support (based on forexlive article)
"Key level for the pair being tested.The 61.8% is at 1.08688. The 100 hour MA is at 1.08746. This is the patient level for buyers outlined in an earlier post. Getting back above the 50% at the 1.08878 will be eyed on a rebound."
Intraday Outlooks For EUR/USD - SEB (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD: Ready to try the +1.10s. Yesterday's dip lower confirmed mid-body support. A move over 1.0969 would target the +1.10s. Attraction/resistance above to keep in mind in this scenario is located in the 1.0994\1.1092-area. A drop below 1.0869 would likely kill the possibility to build/add to shorts on more favorable levels. Current intraday stretches are located at 1.0845 & 1.1010.
Credit Agricole for EURUSD - Where To Sell (based on efxnews article)
Forex Weekly Outlook July 27-31 (based on forexcrunch article)
German Business Climate, US Durable Goods Orders, GDP data from the UK, the US and Canada, US Rate decision, FOMC statement and US Unemployment Claims. These are this week’s major market movers. Here is an outlook on these events.
Last week US jobless claims continued to surprise with a 26,000 fall in the number of new claims, reaching a seasonally adjusted 255,000. This release hit the lowest level since November 1973, indicating the US labor market continues to expand with growing number of jobs and improved employment conditions. Economists expected claims to reach 279,000 this week. The positive trend in the job market together with promising housing data suggest the Fed will raise rates very soon.
Crédit Agricole for Week Ahead: FOMC, GDP, Durable Goods, ECI, Cons Conf (based on efxnews article)