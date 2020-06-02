Both Brent and WTI prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting

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Both Brent and WTI prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices rose on Tuesday because the traders are waiting to see the major producers' agreement to extend their output cuts at a virtual meeting expected later this week.


Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.91%, or 35 cents, to $38.67 a barrel as of 0427 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 0.56%, or 20 cents, to $35.64 a barrel. Brent has doubled over the past six weeks, thanks to supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+.



"The whole story is very much based around the supply cuts and the demand recovery," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
  • 2013.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later...
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