Both Brent and WTI prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting
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Both Brent and WTI prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices rose on Tuesday because the traders are waiting to see the major producers' agreement to extend their output cuts at a virtual meeting expected later this week.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.91%, or 35 cents, to $38.67 a barrel as of 0427 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 0.56%, or 20 cents, to $35.64 a barrel. Brent has doubled over the past six weeks, thanks to supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+.
"The whole story is very much based around the supply cuts and the demand recovery," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
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Same system for MT4: