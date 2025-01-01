DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Panels and Dialogs CWnd OnEvent 

OnEvent

Chart event handler.

virtual bool  OnEvent(
   const int      id,         // ID
   const long&    lparam,     // event parameter
   const double&  dparam,     // event parameter
   const string&  sparam      // event parameter
   )

Parameters

id

[in]  Event ID.

lparam

[in]  Event parameter of long type, passed by reference.

dparam

[in]  Event parameter of double type, passed by reference.

sparam

[in]  Event parameter of string type, passed by reference.

Return Value

true - event has been processed, otherwise - false.