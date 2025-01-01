OnEvent

Chart event handler.

virtual bool OnEvent(

const int id,

const long& lparam,

const double& dparam,

const string& sparam

)

Parameters

id

[in] Event ID.

lparam

[in] Event parameter of long type, passed by reference.

dparam

[in] Event parameter of double type, passed by reference.

sparam

[in] Event parameter of string type, passed by reference.

Return Value

true - event has been processed, otherwise - false.