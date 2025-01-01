- Create
- BorderType
- OnSetText
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnChange
BorderType (Get method)
Gets the "BorderType" property of the chart object.
|
ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType()
Return Value
The value of "BorderType" property.
BorderType (Set method)
Sets new value of "BorderType" property of the chart object.
|
bool BorderType(
Parameters
type
[in] New value of "BorderType" property.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.