BorderType (Get method)

Gets the "BorderType" property of the chart object.

ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType()

Return Value

The value of "BorderType" property.

BorderType (Set method)

Sets new value of "BorderType" property of the chart object.

bool BorderType(

const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type

)

Parameters

type

[in] New value of "BorderType" property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.