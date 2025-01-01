DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCPanelBorderType 

BorderType (Get method)

Gets the "BorderType" property of the chart object.

ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  BorderType()

Return Value

The value of "BorderType" property.

BorderType (Set method)

Sets new value of "BorderType" property of the chart object.

bool  BorderType(
   const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  type      // value
   )

Parameters

type

[in]  New value of "BorderType" property.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.