Create

그래픽 리소스를 생성하는 가상 메서드.                                      

 virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,      // 리소스 이름
   const int          width,     // 너비
   const int          height,    // 높이
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt,    // 형식
  \)

매개변수

name

[in] 그래픽 리소스 이름의 기본. 생성 중에 의사 임의 문자열을 추가하여 리소스 이름을 생성합니다. 

width

[in]  너비(X 축 방향 픽셀 크기).

height

[in]  높이(Y 축 방향 픽셀 크기).

clrfmt

[in]  색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않은 경우 false.