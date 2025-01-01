- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- ColorText
- ColorGrid
- MaxData
- MaxDescrLen
- ShowFlags
- IsShowLegend
- IsShowScaleLeft
- IsShowScaleRight
- IsShowScaleTop
- IsShowScaleBottom
- IsShowGrid
- IsShowDescriptors
- IsShowPercent
- VScaleMin
- VScaleMax
- NumGrid
- DataOffset
- DataTotal
- DrawDescriptors
- DrawData
- Create
- AllowedShowFlags
- ShowLegend
- ShowScaleLeft
- ShowScaleRight
- ShowScaleTop
- ShowScaleBottom
- ShowGrid
- ShowDescriptors
- ShowValue
- ShowPercent
- LegendAlignment
- Accumulative
- VScaleParams
- DescriptorUpdate
- ColorUpdate
- ValuesCheck
- Redraw
- DrawBackground
- DrawLegend
- DrawLegendVertical
- DrawLegendHorizontal
- CalcScales
- DrawScales
- DrawScaleLeft
- DrawScaleRight
- DrawScaleTop
- DrawScaleBottom
- DrawGrid
- DrawChart
Create
그래픽 리소스를 생성하는 가상 메서드.
|
virtual bool Create(
매개변수
name
[in] 그래픽 리소스 이름의 기본. 생성 중에 의사 임의 문자열을 추가하여 리소스 이름을 생성합니다.
width
[in] 너비(X 축 방향 픽셀 크기).
height
[in] 높이(Y 축 방향 픽셀 크기).
clrfmt
[in] 색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 그렇지 않은 경우 false.