File Properties

The FileGetInteger() function is used for obtaining file properties. The identifier of the required property from the ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration is passed to it during call.

ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID ID description FILE_EXISTS Check the existence FILE_CREATE_DATE Date of creation FILE_MODIFY_DATE Date of the last modification FILE_ACCESS_DATE Date of the last access to the file FILE_SIZE File size in bytes FILE_POSITION Position of a pointer in the file FILE_END Get the end of file sign FILE_LINE_END Get the end of line sign FILE_IS_COMMON The file is opened in a shared folder of all terminals (see FILE_COMMON) FILE_IS_TEXT The file is opened as a text file (see FILE_TXT) FILE_IS_BINARY The file is opened as a binary file (see FILE_BIN) FILE_IS_CSV The file is opened as CSV (see FILE_CSV) FILE_IS_ANSI The file is opened as ANSI (see FILE_ANSI) FILE_IS_READABLE The opened file is readable (see FILE_READ) FILE_IS_WRITABLE The opened file is writable (see FILE_WRITE)

The FileGetInteger() function has two different options of call. In the first option, for getting properties of a file, its handle is specified, which is obtained while opening the file using the FileOpen() function. This option allows getting all properties of a file.

The second option of the FileGetInteger() function returns values of file properties by the file name. Using this option, only the following general properties can be obtained:

FILE_EXISTS – existence of a file with a specified name

FILE_CREATE_DATE – date of creation of the file with the specified name

FILE_MODIFY_DATE – date of modification of the file with the specified name

FILE_ACCESS_DATE – date of the last access to the file with the specified name

FILE_SIZE – size of the file with the specified name

When trying to get properties other than specified above, the second option of FileGetInteger() call will return an error.