File Properties
The FileGetInteger() function is used for obtaining file properties. The identifier of the required property from the ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration is passed to it during call.
ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER
|
ID
|
ID description
|
FILE_EXISTS
|
Check the existence
|
FILE_CREATE_DATE
|
Date of creation
|
FILE_MODIFY_DATE
|
Date of the last modification
|
FILE_ACCESS_DATE
|
Date of the last access to the file
|
FILE_SIZE
|
File size in bytes
|
FILE_POSITION
|
Position of a pointer in the file
|
FILE_END
|
Get the end of file sign
|
FILE_LINE_END
|
Get the end of line sign
|
FILE_IS_COMMON
|
The file is opened in a shared folder of all terminals (see FILE_COMMON)
|
FILE_IS_TEXT
|
The file is opened as a text file (see FILE_TXT)
|
FILE_IS_BINARY
|
The file is opened as a binary file (see FILE_BIN)
|
FILE_IS_CSV
|
The file is opened as CSV (see FILE_CSV)
|
FILE_IS_ANSI
|
The file is opened as ANSI (see FILE_ANSI)
|
FILE_IS_READABLE
|
The opened file is readable (see FILE_READ)
|
FILE_IS_WRITABLE
|
The opened file is writable (see FILE_WRITE)
The FileGetInteger() function has two different options of call. In the first option, for getting properties of a file, its handle is specified, which is obtained while opening the file using the FileOpen() function. This option allows getting all properties of a file.
The second option of the FileGetInteger() function returns values of file properties by the file name. Using this option, only the following general properties can be obtained:
- FILE_EXISTS – existence of a file with a specified name
- FILE_CREATE_DATE – date of creation of the file with the specified name
- FILE_MODIFY_DATE – date of modification of the file with the specified name
- FILE_ACCESS_DATE – date of the last access to the file with the specified name
- FILE_SIZE – size of the file with the specified name
When trying to get properties other than specified above, the second option of FileGetInteger() call will return an error.