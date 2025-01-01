DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresInput/Output ConstantsFile Properties 

File Properties

The FileGetInteger() function is used for obtaining file properties. The identifier of the required property from the ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration is passed to it during call.

ENUM_FILE_PROPERTY_INTEGER

ID

ID description

FILE_EXISTS

Check the existence

FILE_CREATE_DATE

Date of creation

FILE_MODIFY_DATE

Date of the last modification

FILE_ACCESS_DATE

Date of the last access to the file

FILE_SIZE

File size in bytes

FILE_POSITION

Position of a pointer in the file

FILE_END

Get the end of file sign

FILE_LINE_END

Get the end of line sign

FILE_IS_COMMON

The file is opened in a shared folder of all terminals (see FILE_COMMON)

FILE_IS_TEXT

The file is opened as a text file (see FILE_TXT)

FILE_IS_BINARY

The file is opened as a binary file (see FILE_BIN)

FILE_IS_CSV

The file is opened as CSV (see FILE_CSV)

FILE_IS_ANSI

The file is opened as ANSI (see FILE_ANSI)

FILE_IS_READABLE

The opened file is readable (see FILE_READ)

FILE_IS_WRITABLE

The opened file is writable (see FILE_WRITE)

The FileGetInteger() function has two different options of call. In the first option, for getting properties of a file, its handle is specified, which is obtained while opening the file using the FileOpen() function. This option allows getting all properties of a file.

The second option of the FileGetInteger() function returns values of file properties by the file name. Using this option, only the following general properties can be obtained:

  • FILE_EXISTS – existence of a file with a specified name
  • FILE_CREATE_DATE – date of creation of the file with the specified name
  • FILE_MODIFY_DATE – date of modification of the file with the specified name
  • FILE_ACCESS_DATE – date of the last access to the file with the specified name
  • FILE_SIZE – size of the file with the specified name

When trying to get properties other than specified above, the second option of FileGetInteger() call will return an error.