MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresObjects Constants
Object Constants
There are 44 graphical objects that can be created and displayed in the price chart. All constants for working with objects are divided into 9 groups:
- Object types – Identifiers of graphical objects;
- Object properties – setting and getting properties of graphical objects;
- Methods of object binding – constants of object positioning in the chart;
- Binding corner – setting the corner relative to which an object is positioned on chart;
- Visibility of objects – setting timeframes in which an object is visible;
- Levels of Elliott Waves – gradation of waves;
- Gann objects – trend constants for Gann fan and Gann grid;
- Web colors – constants of predefined web colors;
- Wingdings – codes of characters of the Wingdings font.