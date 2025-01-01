- Object Types
Elliott Waves are represented by two graphical objects of types OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 and OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3. To set the wave size (method of wave labeling), the OBJPROP_DEGREE property is used, to which one of values of the ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE enumeration can be assigned.
ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE
|
ID
|
Description
|
ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE
|
Grand Supercycle
|
ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE
|
Supercycle
|
ELLIOTT_CYCLE
|
Cycle
|
ELLIOTT_PRIMARY
|
Primary
|
ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE
|
Intermediate
|
ELLIOTT_MINOR
|
Minor
|
ELLIOTT_MINUTE
|
Minute
|
ELLIOTT_MINUETTE
|
Minuette
|
ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE
|
Subminuette
Example:
|
for(int i=0;i<ObjectsTotal(0);i++)