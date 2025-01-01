Levels of Elliott Wave

Elliott Waves are represented by two graphical objects of types OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 and OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3. To set the wave size (method of wave labeling), the OBJPROP_DEGREE property is used, to which one of values of the ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE enumeration can be assigned.

ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE

ID Description ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE Grand Supercycle ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE Supercycle ELLIOTT_CYCLE Cycle ELLIOTT_PRIMARY Primary ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE Intermediate ELLIOTT_MINOR Minor ELLIOTT_MINUTE Minute ELLIOTT_MINUETTE Minuette ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE Subminuette

Example: