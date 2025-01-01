void OnStart()

{

//---

string my_gann="OBJ_GANNFAN object";

if(ObjectFind(0,my_gann)<0)// Object not found

{

//--- Inform about the failure

Print("Object ",my_gann," not found. Error code = ",GetLastError());

//--- Get the maximal price of the chart

double chart_max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);

//--- Get the minimal price of the chart

double chart_min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0);

//--- How many bars are shown in the chart?

int bars_on_chart=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- Create an array, to write the opening time of each bar to

datetime Time[];

//--- Arrange access to the array as that of timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);

//--- Now copy data of bars visible in the chart into this array

int times=CopyTime(NULL,0,0,bars_on_chart,Time);

if(times<=0)

{

Print("Could not copy the array with the open time!");

return;

}

//--- Preliminary preparations completed



//--- Index of the central bar in the chart

int center_bar=bars_on_chart/2;

//--- Chart equator - between the maximum and minimum

double mean=(chart_max_price+chart_min_price)/2.0;

//--- Set the coordinates of the first anchor point to the center

ObjectCreate(0,my_gann,OBJ_GANNFAN,0,Time[center_bar],mean,

//--- Second anchor point to the right

Time[center_bar/2],(mean+chart_min_price)/2.0);

Print("Time[center_bar] = "+(string)Time[center_bar]+" Time[center_bar/2] = "+(string)Time[center_bar/2]);

//Print("Time[center_bar]/="+Time[center_bar]+" Time[center_bar/2]="+Time[center_bar/2]);

//--- Set the scale in units of Pips / Bar

ObjectSetDouble(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SCALE,10);

//--- Set the line trend

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,GANN_UP_TREND);

//--- Set the line width

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);

//--- Define the line style

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DASHDOT);

//--- Set the line color

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellowGreen);

//--- Allow the user to select an object

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);

//--- Select it yourself

ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);

//--- Draw it on the chart

ChartRedraw(0);

}

}