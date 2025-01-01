|
void OnStart()
{
//---
string my_gann="OBJ_GANNFAN object";
if(ObjectFind(0,my_gann)<0)// Object not found
{
//--- Inform about the failure
Print("Object ",my_gann," not found. Error code = ",GetLastError());
//--- Get the maximal price of the chart
double chart_max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);
//--- Get the minimal price of the chart
double chart_min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0);
//--- How many bars are shown in the chart?
int bars_on_chart=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- Create an array, to write the opening time of each bar to
datetime Time[];
//--- Arrange access to the array as that of timeseries
ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);
//--- Now copy data of bars visible in the chart into this array
int times=CopyTime(NULL,0,0,bars_on_chart,Time);
if(times<=0)
{
Print("Could not copy the array with the open time!");
return;
}
//--- Preliminary preparations completed
//--- Index of the central bar in the chart
int center_bar=bars_on_chart/2;
//--- Chart equator - between the maximum and minimum
double mean=(chart_max_price+chart_min_price)/2.0;
//--- Set the coordinates of the first anchor point to the center
ObjectCreate(0,my_gann,OBJ_GANNFAN,0,Time[center_bar],mean,
//--- Second anchor point to the right
Time[center_bar/2],(mean+chart_min_price)/2.0);
Print("Time[center_bar] = "+(string)Time[center_bar]+" Time[center_bar/2] = "+(string)Time[center_bar/2]);
//Print("Time[center_bar]/="+Time[center_bar]+" Time[center_bar/2]="+Time[center_bar/2]);
//--- Set the scale in units of Pips / Bar
ObjectSetDouble(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SCALE,10);
//--- Set the line trend
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,GANN_UP_TREND);
//--- Set the line width
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
//--- Define the line style
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DASHDOT);
//--- Set the line color
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellowGreen);
//--- Allow the user to select an object
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
//--- Select it yourself
ObjectSetInteger(0,my_gann,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);
//--- Draw it on the chart
ChartRedraw(0);
}
}