문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準的な定数、 列挙と構造体オブジェクト定数オブジェクト型OBJ_LABEL 

OBJ_LABEL

레이블 개체.

ObjTextLabel

참조

레이블에 상대적인 고정점 위치는 ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT 열거에서 선택할 수 있습니다. 고정점 좌표는 픽셀 단위로 설정됩니다.

또한 ENUM_BASE_CORNER 열거에서 텍스트 레이블 고정 코너를 선택할 수도 있습니다.

다음 스크립트는 차트에서 편집 개체를 만들고 이동합니다. 그래픽 개체의 속성을 만들고 변경할 수 있는 특수 기능이 개발되었습니다. 이러한 기능은 자체 애플리케이션에서 "있는 대로" 사용할 수 있습니다.

 

//--- 설명
#property description "스크립트는 \"레이블\" 그래픽 개체를 그립니다."
//--- 스크립트 실행 중 입력 매개변수의 표시 창
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 스크립트의 입력 매개변수
input string            InpName="Label";         // 레이블 이름
input int               InpX=150;                // X 축 거리
input int               InpY=150;                // Y 축 거리
input string            InpFont="Arial";         // 글꼴
input int               InpFontSize=14;          // 글꼴 크기
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // 색상
input double            InpAngle=0.0;            // 경사각(도)
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER// 앵커 유형
input bool              InpBack=false;           // 배경 개체
input bool              InpSelection=true;       // 이동하려면 강조 표시
input bool              InpHidden=true;          // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
input long              InpZOrder=0;             // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 텍스트 레이블 생성                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // 차트의 ID
                 const string            name="Label",             // 레이블 이름
                 const int               sub_window=0,             // 하위 창 인덱스
                 const int               x=0,                      // X 좌표
                 const int               y=0,                      // Y 좌표
                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 고정하기 위한 차트 모서리
                 const string            text="Label",             // 텍스트
                 const string            font="Arial",             // 글꼴
                 const int               font_size=10,             // 글꼴 크기
                 const color             clr=clrRed,               // 색상
                 const double            angle=0.0,                // 텍스트 기울기
                 const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER// 앵커 유형
                 const bool              back=false,               // 배경에
                 const bool              selection=false,          // 이동하려면 강조 표시
                 const bool              hidden=true,              // 개체 목록에 숨겨짐
                 const long              z_order=0)                // 마우스 클릭 우선 순위
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 텍스트 레이블 생성
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 텍스트 레이블 생성 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 레이블 좌표 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 지정된 점 좌표를 기준으로 차트 모서리 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 텍스트 설정
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- 텍스트 글꼴 설정
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- 글꼴 크기 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- 텍스트 경사각 설정
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- 앵커 유형 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- 색상 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 전경(false) 또는 배경(true)에 표시
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 마우스를 사용하여 레이블 이동 모드 활성화(true) 또는 비활성화(false)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 개체 목록에서 그래픽 개체 이름 숨기기(true) 또는 표시(false)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 차트에서 마우스 클릭 이벤트 수신 우선 순위 설정
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 텍스트 레이블 이동                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // 차트의 ID
               const string name="Label"// 레이블 이름
               const int    x=0,          // X 좌표
               const int    y=0)          // Y 좌표
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 텍스트 레이블 이동
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블의 X 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 레이블의 Y 좌표 이동 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 레이블 바인딩에 대한 차트 모서리 변경                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // 차트의 ID
                       const string           name="Label",             // 레이블 이름
                       const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// 고정을 위한 차트 모서리
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 고정 모서리 변경
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 고정 모서리 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 레이블 텍스트 변경                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,   // 차트의 ID
                     const string name="Label"// 개체 이름
                     const string text="Text")  // 텍스트
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 개체 텍스트 변경
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 텍스트 변경 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 텍스트 레이블 설정                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // 차트의 ID
                 const string name="Label"// 레이블 이름
  {
//--- 오류 값 재설정
   ResetLastError();
//--- 레이블 삭제
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": 텍스트 레이블 삭제 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 실행 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 레이블 좌표를 로컬 변수에 저장
   int x=InpX;
   int y=InpY;
//--- 차트 창 크기
   long x_distance;
   long y_distance;
//--- 창 크기 설정
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
     {
      Print("차트 너비 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
     {
      Print("차트 높이 가져오기 실패! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 입력 매개변수의 정확성 확인
   if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
     {
      Print("오류! 입력 매개변수의 잘못된 값!");
      return;
     }
//--- 레이블 초기 텍스트를 준비
   string text;
   StringConcatenate(text,"좌측 상단 모서리: ",x,",",y);
//--- 차트에 텍스트 레이블 생성
   if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
      InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 0.5 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//--- 레이블을 이동하는 동시에 텍스트를 변경
//--- 축별 반복 수
   int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
   int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- 아랫쪽으로 레이블 이동
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 좌표 변경
      y+=2;
      //--- 레이블 이동 및 텍스트 변경
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"상단 좌측 모서리: ");
     }
//--- 0.5초 지연
   Sleep(500);
//--- 우측으로 레이블 이동
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 좌표 변경
      x+=2;
      //--- 레이블 이동 및 텍스트 변경
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"상단 좌측 모서리: ");
     }
//--- 0.5초 지연
   Sleep(500);
//--- 위쪽으로 레이블 이동
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 좌표 변경
      y-=2;
      //--- 레이블 이동 및 텍스트 변경
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"상단 좌측 모서리: ");
     }
//--- 0.5초 지연
   Sleep(500);
//--- 좌측으로 레이블 이동
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 좌표 변경
      x-=2;
      //--- 레이블 이동 및 텍스트 변경
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"상단 좌측 모서리: ");
     }
//--- 0.5초 지연
   Sleep(500);
//--- 이제 고정 모서리를 변경하여 점을 이동합니다
//--- 좌측 하단 모서리로 이동
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- 레이블 텍스트 변경
   StringConcatenate(text,"좌측 하단 모서리: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 2 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- 우측 하단 모서리로 이동
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- 레이블 텍스트 변경
   StringConcatenate(text,"우측 하단 모서리: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 2 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- 우측 상단 모서리로 이동
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- 레이블 텍스트 변경
   StringConcatenate(text,"우측 상단 모서리: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 2 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- 좌측 상단 모서리로 이동
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- 레이블 텍스트 변경
   StringConcatenate(text,"좌측 상단 모서리: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 2 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- 레이블 삭제
   LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- 차트를 다시 그리고 0.5 초 대기
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 개체를 이동하고 텍스트를 변경하는 기능               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
  {
//--- 레이블 이동
   if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
      return(false);
//--- 레이블 텍스트 변경
   StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return(false);
//--- 스크립트 작업이 강제로 비활성화 되었는지 확인
   if(IsStopped())
      return(false);
//--- 차트 다시 그리기
   ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 초 대기
   Sleep(10);
//--- 기능 나가기
   return(true);
  }