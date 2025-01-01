|
//--- descrizione
#property description "Lo script crea l'oggetto grafico \"Etichetta\"."
//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parametri di input dello script
input string InpName="Label"; // Nome Etichetta
input int InpX=150; // distanza asse X
input int InpY=150; // distanza asse Y
input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font
input int InpFontSize=14; // Grandezza del Font
input color InpColor=clrRed; // Colore
input double InpAngle=0.0; // Angolo di inclinazione in gradi
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Tipo di ancoraggio
input bool InpBack=false; // Oggetto di sottofondo
input bool InpSelection=true; // evidenza spostamento
input bool InpHidden=true; // Nascosta nella lista oggetti
input long InpZOrder=0; // Priorità per il click del mouse
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un'etichetta di testo |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta
const int sub_window=0, // indice sottofinestra
const int x=0, // coordinate X
const int y=0, // coordinate Y
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
const string text="Label", // testo
const string font="Arial", // font
const int font_size=10, // grandezza font
const color clr=clrRed, // colore
const double angle=0.0, // pendenza testo
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // tipo di ancoraggio
const bool back=false, // in sottofondo
const bool selection=false, // evidenzia moviemento
const bool hidden=true, // nascosto nella lista oggetti
const long z_order=0) // priorità per il click del mouse
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- crea un'etichetta di testo
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel creare un'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- imposta le coordinate dell'etichetta
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- imposta il testo
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- imposta il font
ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- imposta grandezza font
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- imposta l'angolo di inclinazione del testo
ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- imposta il tipo di ancora
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- imposta il colore
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) il modo di spostamento dell'etichetta con il mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sposta l'etichetta di testo |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta
const int x=0, // coordinate X
const int y=0) // coordinate Y
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- sposta l'etichetta di testo
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nello spostamento della coordinata Y dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia angolo del chart per collegare l'etichetta |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- cambia l'angolo di ancoraggio
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare l'angolo di ancoraggio! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia l'etichetta testo |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Chart", // nome dell'oggetto
const string text="Text") // testo
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- cambia il testo dell'oggetto
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nel cambiare il testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina l'etichetta di testo |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart
const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta
{
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
ResetLastError();
//--- elimina l'etichetta
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": fallimento nell'eliminare l'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
voidOnStart()
{
//--- memorizza le coordinate dell'etichetta nelle variabili locali
int x=InpX;
int y=InpY;
//--- grandezza della finestra chart
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- imposta la correttezza dei parametri di input
if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
{
Print("Error! Valori non corretti dei parametri di input!");
return;
}
//--- prepara il testo iniziale per l'etichetta
string text;
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
//--- crea un'etichetta di testo sul chart
if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta e modifica il testo, simultaneamente
//--- numero di iterazioni per assi
int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- sposta l'etichetta verso il basso
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- cambia le coordinate
y+=2;
//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
}
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta sulla destra
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- cambia le coordinate
x+=2;
//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
}
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta verso l'alto
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- cambia le coordinate
y-=2;
//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
}
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta a sinistra
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- cambia le coordinate
x-=2;
//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
}
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
Sleep(500);
//--- ora, sposta il punto cambiando l'angolo di ancoraggio
//--- spostandolo verso l'angolo inferiore sinistro
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- spostato all'angolo inferiore destro
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- spostato all'angolo superiore destro
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- spostandolo all'angolo superiore sinistro
if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(2000);
//--- elimina l'etichetta
LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(500);
//---
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| La funzione sposta l'oggetto e cambia il suo testo |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
{
//--- sposta l'etichetta
if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
return(false);
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
return(false);
//--- verifica se il funzionamento dello script è stato forzatamente disattivato
if(IsStopped())
return(false);
//--- redisegna il chart
ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 secondi di ritardo
Sleep(10);
//--- esce dalla funzione
return(true);
}