//--- descrizione

#property description "Lo script crea l'oggetto grafico \"Etichetta\"."

//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parametri di input dello script

input string InpName="Label"; // Nome Etichetta

input int InpX=150; // distanza asse X

input int InpY=150; // distanza asse Y

input string InpFont="Arial"; // Font

input int InpFontSize=14; // Grandezza del Font

input color InpColor=clrRed; // Colore

input double InpAngle=0.0; // Angolo di inclinazione in gradi

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // Tipo di ancoraggio

input bool InpBack=false; // Oggetto di sottofondo

input bool InpSelection=true; // evidenza spostamento

input bool InpHidden=true; // Nascosta nella lista oggetti

input long InpZOrder=0; // Priorità per il click del mouse

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un'etichetta di testo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta

const int sub_window=0, // indice sottofinestra

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0, // coordinate Y

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

const string text="Label", // testo

const string font="Arial", // font

const int font_size=10, // grandezza font

const color clr=clrRed, // colore

const double angle=0.0, // pendenza testo

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // tipo di ancoraggio

const bool back=false, // in sottofondo

const bool selection=false, // evidenzia moviemento

const bool hidden=true, // nascosto nella lista oggetti

const long z_order=0) // priorità per il click del mouse

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- crea un'etichetta di testo

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel creare un'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- imposta le coordinate dell'etichetta

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- imposta il testo

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

//--- imposta il font

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);

//--- imposta grandezza font

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);

//--- imposta l'angolo di inclinazione del testo

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);

//--- imposta il tipo di ancora

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- imposta il colore

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) il modo di spostamento dell'etichetta con il mouse

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sposta l'etichetta di testo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta

const int x=0, // coordinate X

const int y=0) // coordinate Y

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- sposta l'etichetta di testo

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nello spostamento della coordinata Y dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia angolo del chart per collegare l'etichetta |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelChangeCorner(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia l'angolo di ancoraggio

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare l'angolo di ancoraggio! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cambia l'etichetta testo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelTextChange(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Chart", // nome dell'oggetto

const string text="Text") // testo

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- cambia il testo dell'oggetto

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nel cambiare il testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina l'etichetta di testo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool LabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // ID del chart

const string name="Label", // nome dell'etichetta

{

//--- resetta il valore dell' errore

ResetLastError();

//--- elimina l'etichetta

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": fallimento nell'eliminare l'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- esecuzione avvenuta

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

voidOnStart()

{

//--- memorizza le coordinate dell'etichetta nelle variabili locali

int x=InpX;

int y=InpY;

//--- grandezza della finestra chart

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- imposta la correttezza dei parametri di input

if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)

{

Print("Error! Valori non corretti dei parametri di input!");

return;

}

//--- prepara il testo iniziale per l'etichetta

string text;

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);

//--- crea un'etichetta di testo sul chart

if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,

InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(500);

//--- sposta l'etichetta e modifica il testo, simultaneamente

//--- numero di iterazioni per assi

int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);

int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);

//--- sposta l'etichetta verso il basso

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- cambia le coordinate

y+=2;

//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");

}

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- sposta l'etichetta sulla destra

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- cambia le coordinate

x+=2;

//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");

}

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- sposta l'etichetta verso l'alto

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- cambia le coordinate

y-=2;

//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");

}

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- sposta l'etichetta a sinistra

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- cambia le coordinate

x-=2;

//--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo

MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");

}

//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo

Sleep(500);

//--- ora, sposta il punto cambiando l'angolo di ancoraggio

//--- spostandolo verso l'angolo inferiore sinistro

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))

return;

//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta

StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- spostato all'angolo inferiore destro

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))

return;

//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta

StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- spostato all'angolo superiore destro

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))

return;

//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- spostandolo all'angolo superiore sinistro

if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))

return;

//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta

StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return;

//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(2000);

//--- elimina l'etichetta

LabelDelete(0,InpName);

//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(500);

//---

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| La funzione sposta l'oggetto e cambia il suo testo |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)

{

//--- sposta l'etichetta

if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))

return(false);

//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta

StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);

if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))

return(false);

//--- verifica se il funzionamento dello script è stato forzatamente disattivato

if(IsStopped())

return(false);

//--- redisegna il chart

ChartRedraw();

// 0.01 secondi di ritardo

Sleep(10);

//--- esce dalla funzione

return(true);

}