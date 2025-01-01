DocumentazioneSezioni
OBJ_LABEL

Oggetto Etichetta.

ObjTextLabel

Nota

La posizione del punto di ancoraggio relativa all'etichetta può essere scelta dall'enumerazione ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT. Le coordinate del punto di ancoraggio sono fissate in pixel.

È anche possibile selezionare l'angolo di ancoraggio dell'etichetta testo dall'enumerazione ENUM_BASE_CORNER.

Esempio

Il seguente script crea e sposta l'oggetto Modifica sul grafico. Funzioni speciali sono state sviluppate per creare e modificare le proprietà dell'oggetto grafico. È possibile utilizzare queste funzioni "come è" nelle proprie applicazioni.

 

//--- descrizione
#property description "Lo script crea l'oggetto grafico \"Etichetta\"."
//--- mostra la finestra dei parametri di input durante il lancio dello script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parametri di input dello script
input string            InpName="Label";         // Nome Etichetta
input int               InpX=150;                // distanza asse X
input int               InpY=150;                // distanza asse Y
input string            InpFont="Arial";         // Font
input int               InpFontSize=14;          // Grandezza del Font
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // Colore
input double            InpAngle=0.0;            // Angolo di inclinazione in gradi
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER// Tipo di ancoraggio
input bool              InpBack=false;           // Oggetto di sottofondo
input bool              InpSelection=true;       // evidenza spostamento
input bool              InpHidden=true;          // Nascosta nella lista oggetti
input long              InpZOrder=0;             // Priorità per il click del mouse
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un'etichetta di testo                                                     |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // ID del chart
                 const string            name="Label",             // nome dell'etichetta
                 const int               sub_window=0,             // indice sottofinestra
                 const int               x=0,                      // coordinate X
                 const int               y=0,                      // coordinate Y
                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
                 const string            text="Label",             // testo
                 const string            font="Arial",             // font
                 const int               font_size=10,             // grandezza font
                 const color             clr=clrRed,               // colore
                 const double            angle=0.0,                // pendenza testo
                 const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER// tipo di ancoraggio 
                 const bool              back=false,               // in sottofondo
                 const bool              selection=false,          // evidenzia moviemento
                 const bool              hidden=true,              // nascosto nella lista oggetti
                 const long              z_order=0)                // priorità per il click del mouse
  {
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
   ResetLastError();
//--- crea un'etichetta di testo
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nel creare un'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- imposta le coordinate dell'etichetta
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- imposta l'angolo del chart, relativo a quali punti coordinate vengono definiti
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- imposta il testo
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- imposta il font
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- imposta grandezza font
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- imposta l'angolo di inclinazione del testo
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- imposta il tipo di ancora
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- imposta il colore
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- mostra in primo piano (false) o sottofondo (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- abilita (true) o disabilita (false) il modo di spostamento dell'etichetta con il mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- nascondi (true) o mostra (falso) il nome di oggetto grafico nella lista degli oggetti
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- imposta la priorità per ricevere l'evento di un clic del mouse nel grafico
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sposta l'etichetta di testo                                                    |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // ID del chart
               const string name="Label"// nome dell'etichetta
               const int    x=0,          // coordinate X
               const int    y=0)          // coordinate Y
  {
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
   ResetLastError();
//--- sposta l'etichetta di testo
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nello spostamento delle coordinate X dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nello spostamento della coordinata Y dell'etichetta! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia angolo del chart per collegare l'etichetta                              |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // ID del chart
                       const string            name="Label",            // nome dell'etichetta
                       const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER// angolo del chart per l'ancoraggio
  {
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
   ResetLastError();
//--- cambia l'angolo di ancoraggio
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nel cambiare l'angolo di ancoraggio! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cambia l'etichetta testo                                                       |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,   // ID del chart
                     const string name="Chart"// nome dell'oggetto
                     const string text="Text")  // testo
  {
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
   ResetLastError();
//--- cambia il testo dell'oggetto
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nel cambiare il testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina l'etichetta di testo                                                   |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // ID del chart
               const string name="Label"// nome dell'etichetta
  {
//--- resetta il valore dell' errore
   ResetLastError();
//--- elimina l'etichetta
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": fallimento nell'eliminare l'etichetta di testo! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- esecuzione avvenuta
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di avvio del programma Script                                         |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
voidOnStart()
  {
//--- memorizza le coordinate dell'etichetta nelle variabili locali
   int x=InpX;
   int y=InpY;
//--- grandezza della finestra chart
   long x_distance;
   long y_distance;
//--- imposta la grandezza della finestra
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
     {
      Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere la grandezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
     {
      Print("Fallimento nell'ottenere l'altezza del chart! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- imposta la correttezza dei parametri di input
   if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
     {
      Print("Error! Valori non corretti dei parametri di input!");
      return;
     }
//--- prepara il testo iniziale per l'etichetta
   string text;
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
//--- crea un'etichetta di testo sul chart
   if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
      InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta e modifica il testo, simultaneamente
//--- numero di iterazioni per assi
   int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
   int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- sposta l'etichetta verso il basso
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- cambia le coordinate
      y+=2;
      //--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
     }
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
   Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta sulla destra
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- cambia le coordinate
      x+=2;
      //--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
     }
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
   Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta verso l'alto
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- cambia le coordinate
      y-=2;
      //--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
     }
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
   Sleep(500);
//--- sposta l'etichetta a sinistra
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- cambia le coordinate
      x-=2;
      //--- sposta l'etichetta e cambia il suo testo
      MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Angolo sinistro superiore: ");
     }
//--- ritardo di mezzo secondo
   Sleep(500);
//--- ora, sposta il punto cambiando l'angolo di ancoraggio
//--- spostandolo verso l'angolo inferiore sinistro
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
   StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- spostato all'angolo inferiore destro
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
      return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
   StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- spostato all'angolo superiore destro
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- spostandolo all'angolo superiore sinistro
   if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
      return;
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
   StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return;
//--- redraw the chart and wait for two seconds
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(2000);
//--- elimina l'etichetta
   LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- redisegna il chart ed attende per mezzo secondo
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(500);
//---
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| La funzione sposta l'oggetto e cambia il suo testo                             |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
  {
//--- sposta l'etichetta
   if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
      return(false);
//--- cambia il testo dell'etichetta
   StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
   if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
      return(false);
//--- verifica se il funzionamento dello script è stato forzatamente disattivato
   if(IsStopped())
      return(false);
//--- redisegna il chart
   ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 secondi di ritardo
   Sleep(10);
//--- esce dalla funzione
   return(true);
  }