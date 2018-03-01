EasyAndFastGUI v2.0

A new version of the EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 library for creating graphical interfaces has been released!

This library contains the necessary set of elements that can be used when developing MQL-applications with a graphical interface.

In the second version of this library, many improvements have been added, and bugs have been fixed that began to appear after changes in the MQL language. All articles in the series from the list below can be read only for the purpose of learning the MQL language, since the latest version has significant changes and differences.





What's new?

All images for GUI elements have been digitized and now there is no need for a folder with pictures. You can download the archive of pictures from the old version if you need a custom set of pictures for work. Significant improvement in event stream handling. In the previous version, there was a noticeable delay if there were a lot of elements. Now everything works very fast with any number of elements. Added the ability to change the color scheme of the GUI. In this version, it is possible to quickly switch between light and dark themes while a ready-made MQL application is running. Integrated a new element (C3DBase) from the standard library (CCanvas3D) for working with three-dimensional graphics. The structure of folders and library files has changed. Now all files are categorized. The second version comes with a ready-to-use MT4 version. All elements have methods for quick creation. Almost all elements with default parameters can now be created in just one line of code. In addition, many other changes were made regarding the internal structure and additional refactoring of the code was made. All comments in the code are translated into English. The library comes with ready-made examples of graphical interfaces to make it easier for you to learn everything and get started faster.





Examples of GUIs

The screenshots below show examples of graphical interfaces for study with all the elements that come with the second version of the EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 library.









EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 GUI - Example 1





EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 GUI - Example 2





EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 GUI - Example 3





EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 GUI - Example 4









EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 GUI - Example 5





How to download the library?

The first version of the EasyAndFastGUI library can be downloaded from the links above at the top of the page. The latest version (v2.0) can be downloaded from the market as a script. By running the script on the chart in the terminal, you will receive all the files with the source code and ready-made examples shown in the screenshots above to the MQL5/Files/tol64 folder.

It is better to ask all questions about usage on the forum or on the discussion page in the market, so that other users of the library can also see the answers to them. To solve the problem as soon as possible, it is better to immediately attach a test case on which it is reproduced.

If you need help creating an application with a graphical interface, you can contact me.





Folder and file structure

Changed files from the standard library are added to a separate MQL5 folder (MQL4 for MT4 version).

- Base - Element.mqh - ElementBase.mqh - Object.mqh - Constant - Defines.mqh - Enums.mqh - KeyStrokes.mqh - Controls - 3 D - 3 DBase.mqh - Buttons - Button.mqh - ButtonsGroup.mqh - CheckBox.mqh - ComboBox.mqh - SplitButton.mqh - Charts - Graph.mqh - StandardChart.mqh - ColorPicker - ColorButton.mqh - ColorPicker.mqh - Datetime - Calendar.mqh - DropCalendar.mqh - TimeEdit.mqh - Info - ProgressBar.mqh - StatusBar.mqh - TextLabel.mqh - Tooltip.mqh - InputFields - TextBox.mqh - TextEdit.mqh - Lists - ListView.mqh - Table.mqh - Menus - ContextMenu.mqh - MenuBar.mqh - MenuItem.mqh - Pictures - Picture.mqh - PicturesSlider.mqh - Sections - FileNavigator.mqh - Tabs.mqh - TreeItem.mqh - TreeView.mqh - Separators - Frame.mqh - SeparateLine.mqh - Sliders - Scrolls.mqh - Slider.mqh - Pointer.mqh - Window.mqh - Core - Container - Include - AddMethods.mqh - CoreContainer.mqh - Create - Include - 3 D - 3 DBase.mqh - Buttons - Button.mqh - ButtonsGroup.mqh - Checkbox.mqh - Combobox.mqh - RadioButtons.mqh - SplitButton.mqh - Charts - Graph.mqh - StandardChart.mqh - ColorPicker - ColorButton.mqh - ColorPicker.mqh - Datetime - Calendar.mqh - DropCalendar.mqh - TimeEdit.mqh - Info - ProgressBar.mqh - StatusBar.mqh - TextLabel.mqh - Tooltip.mqh - InputFields - SpinEdit.mqh - TextBox.mqh - TextEdit.mqh - Lists - ListView.mqh - Table.mqh - Menus - ContextMenu.mqh - MenuBar.mqh - MenuItem.mqh - Pictures - Picture.mqh - PictureSlider.mqh - Sections - FileNavigator.mqh - Tabs.mqh - TreeView.mqh - Separators - Frame.mqh - SeparateLine.mqh - Sliders - DualSlider.mqh - Slider.mqh - Windows.mqh - CoreCreate.mqh - Events - Include - ActivatedItems.mqh - EventHandlers.mqh - CoreEvents.mqh - Common.mqh - Resources.mqh - Theme.mqh - MQL5 - Include - Graphics - Axis.mqh - ColorGenerator.mqh - Curve.mqh - Graphic.mqh - Tools - SubWindow - SubWindow.mq5 - Colors.mqh - Fonts.mqh - Keys.mqh - Mouse.mqh - TimeCounter.mqh





Library events

When using the library in your projects, in addition to regular chart events, you can also process user events that are defined in this library. Listed below are all the significant events that you will need to develop your applications:

Event ID parameter value Value of parameter lparam Value of parameter dparam Value of parameter sparam Clicking on a text label ON_CLICK_LABEL Element ID - Element text Clicking on a button ON_CLICK_BUTTON Element ID The index of the element. Here and below, if -1, then the element is not part of another element. Object name Clicking on a context menu item ON_CLICK_CONTEXTMENU_ITEM Element ID Element index Element text Clicking on a checkbox ON_CLICK_CHECKBOX Element ID - Element text Clicking on a button in a group ON_CLICK_GROUP_BUTTON Element ID Element index Element text Clicking on a tab ON_CLICK_TAB Element ID Element index - Clicking on a graphic object (OBJ_CHART) ON_CLICK_SUB_CHART Element ID Element index Symbol name Clicking on a increment button ON_CLICK_INC Element ID - - Clicking on a decrement button ON_CLICK_DEC Element ID - - Clicking on an item in the list ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM Element ID - - Clicking on a drop down list item ON_CLICK_DROP_LIST_ITEM Element ID Item index in the list - Clicking on a text field ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX Element ID - - Ending text entry in an input field ON_END_EDIT Element ID - - Opening a dialog box ON_OPEN_DIALOG_BOX Element ID - - Closing a dialog box ON_CLOSE_DIALOG_BOX Element ID - - Changing the theme ON_CHANGE_THEME - - - Changing the date on the calendar ON_CHANGE_DATE - - - Color change ON_CHANGE_COLOR - - - End sort table ON_SORT_DATA Element ID Column index Column data type: TYPE_STRING, TYPE_DOUBLE, TYPE_DATETIME Finish building the graphical interface ON_END_CREATE_GUI - - -





Articles

Author's list of articles related to the previous version of the library. The material in these articles is no longer relevant for the latest version of the library, but may be useful for learning about this topic.





Part I

Part II





Part III

Part IV

Part V

Part VI

Part VII

Part VIII

Part IX

Part X

Part XI





Author's articles demonstrating the use of this library:

List of articles by other authors who used the library:



