Graphical Interfaces X: The Multiline Text box control (build 8)

Introduction

In order to get a better understanding of this library's purpose, please read the first article: Graphical interfaces I: Preparation of the library structure (Chapter 1). You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be located in the same directories as in the archive.

This article considers a new control: the Multiline Text box. Unlike the graphical objects of the OBJ_EDIT type provided in the terminal, the presented version will not have restrictions on the number of input characters. It allows to turn the text box into a simple text editor. That is, it will be possible to enter multiple lines, and the text cursor will be movable both by mouse and keys. If the lines overflow the visible area of the control, a scrollbar will appear. The Multiline Text box control will be fully rendered, and it will have a quality as close as possible to the similar control in operating systems.

Key groups and keyboard layouts

Before describing the code of the CTextBox (Text box) type control, the keyboard should be briefly covered, as it will be the means of data input. Also, denote pressing of which keys will be handled in the first version of the control class.

The keyboard keys can be divided into several groups (see notation in Fig. 1):



Control keys (orange)

Function keys (purple)

Alphanumeric keys (blue)

Navigation keys (green)

Numeric keypad (red)

Fig. 1. Key groups (QWERTY keyboard layout).





There are multiple Latin keyboard layouts for the English language. The most popular one is QWERTY. In our case, the main language is Russian, so we use the Russian language layout - ЙЦУКЕН. QWERTY is left for the English language, which is selected as the additional one.

Starting with build 1510, the MQL language includes the ::TranslateKey() function. It can be used for obtaining the character from the passed code of the pressed key, which corresponds to the language and layout set in the operating system. Previously, the arrays of characters had to be manually generated for each language, which caused difficulties due to the large amount of work. Now everything is much easier.

Handling the keypress event

The keypress events can be tracked in the ::OnChartEvent() system function using the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN identifier:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { :: Print ( "id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam, "; symbol: " ,:: ShortToString (::TranslateKey(( int )lparam))); return ; } }

The following values go to the function as the other three parameters:

long parameter (lparam) – code of the pressed key, i.e. the ASCII code of the character or code of a control key.

parameter (lparam) – code of the pressed key, i.e. the code of the character or code of a control key. dparam parameter (dparam) – the number of keypresses generated while the key was held in the pressed state. The value is always equal to 1 . In case it is necessary to get the number of call from the moment the key was being pressed, calculation is performed independently.

parameter (dparam) – the number of keypresses generated while the key was held in the pressed state. The value is always equal to . In case it is necessary to get the number of call from the moment the key was being pressed, calculation is performed independently. sparam parameter (sparam) – string value of the bit mask, which describes the status of the keyboard keys. The event is generated immediately when a key is pressed. If the key is pressed and released right away, without holding it, the value of the scan code will be received here. If the key is pressed and held afterwards, a value will be generated based on the scan code + 16384 bits.

For example, the listing below (output in the terminal log) shows the result of pressing and holding the Esc key. The code of this key is 27(lparam), scan code at the time of pressing is 1 (sparam), and when held for approximately 500 milliseconds, the terminal begins to generate a value of 16385 (scan code + 16384 bits).

2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.240 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 1 2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.739 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 16385 2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.772 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 16385 2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.805 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 16385 2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.837 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 16385 2017.01 . 20 17 : 53 : 33.870 id: 0 ; lparam: 27 ; dparam: 1.0 ; sparam: 16385 ...

Not all keys raise events with the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN identifier. Some of them are allocated to the needs of the terminal, and others simply do not generate the keypress event. They are highlighted in blue in the figure below:

Fig. 2. Keys occupied by the terminal, which do not generate the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN event.

ASCII codes of characters and control keys

Information from Wikipedia (more): ASCII, abbreviated from American Standard Code for Information Interchange, is a character encoding standard. ASCII codes represent text in computers, telecommunications equipment, and other devices. The first edition of the standard was published in 1963.

The figure below shows the ASCII codes of keyboard keys:

Fig. 3. ASCII codes of keys.





All ASCII codes have been placed in the KeyCodes.mqh file in the form of macro substitution (#define). The listing below show a portion of these codes:

#define KEY_BACKSPACE 8 #define KEY_TAB 9 #define KEY_NUMPAD_5 12 #define KEY_ENTER 13 #define KEY_SHIFT 16 #define KEY_CTRL 17 #define KEY_BREAK 19 #define KEY_CAPS_LOCK 20 #define KEY_ESC 27 #define KEY_SPACE 32 #define KEY_PAGE_UP 33 #define KEY_PAGE_DOWN 34 #define KEY_END 35 #define KEY_HOME 36 #define KEY_LEFT 37 #define KEY_UP 38 #define KEY_RIGHT 39 #define KEY_DOWN 40 #define KEY_INSERT 45 #define KEY_DELETE 46 ...

Key Scan Codes

Information from Wikipedia (more): A scancode (or scan code) is the data that most computer keyboards send to a computer to report which keys have been pressed. A number, or sequence of numbers, is assigned to each key on the keyboard.

The figure below shows the key scan codes:

Fig. 4. Key Scan Codes.





Similar to the ASCII codes, the scan codes are contained in the KeyCodes.mqh file. The listing below shows a part of the list:

... #define KEYSTATE_ON 16384 #define KEYSTATE_ESC 1 #define KEYSTATE_1 2 #define KEYSTATE_2 3 #define KEYSTATE_3 4 #define KEYSTATE_4 5 #define KEYSTATE_5 6 #define KEYSTATE_6 7 #define KEYSTATE_7 8 #define KEYSTATE_8 9 #define KEYSTATE_9 10 #define KEYSTATE_0 11 #define KEYSTATE_MINUS 12 #define KEYSTATE_EQUALS 13 #define KEYSTATE_BACKSPACE 14 #define KEYSTATE_TAB 15 #define KEYSTATE_Q 16 #define KEYSTATE_W 17 #define KEYSTATE_E 18 #define KEYSTATE_R 19 #define KEYSTATE_T 20 #define KEYSTATE_Y 21 #define KEYSTATE_U 22 #define KEYSTATE_I 23 #define KEYSTATE_O 24 #define KEYSTATE_P 25 ...

Auxiliary class for working with the keyboard

For more convenient work with the keyboard, the CKeys class has been implemented. It is contained in the Keys.mqh class, and includes the KeyCodes.mqh file with all key and character codes.

#include <EasyAndFastGUI\KeyCodes.mqh> class CKeys { public : CKeys( void ); ~CKeys( void ); }; CKeys::CKeys( void ) { } CKeys::~CKeys( void ) { }

To determine a keypress with:

(1) alphanumeric character (including Space)

(2) numeric pad character

or (3) special character,



use the CKeys::KeySymbol() method. If it is passed a value of the long parameter of the event with the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN identifier, it will return a character in string format or an empty string (''), in case the pressed key does not belong to the specified ranges.

class CKeys { public : string KeySymbol( const long key_code); }; string CKeys::KeySymbol( const long key_code) { string key_symbol= "" ; if (key_code==KEY_SPACE) { key_symbol= " " ; } else if ((key_code>=KEY_A && key_code<=KEY_Z) || (key_code>=KEY_0 && key_code<=KEY_9) || (key_code>=KEY_SEMICOLON && key_code<=KEY_SINGLE_QUOTE)) { key_symbol=:: ShortToString (::TranslateKey(( int )key_code)); } return (key_symbol); }

And finally, a method will be required to determine the current state of the Ctrl key. It will be used in various combinations of simultaneously pressing two keys when moving the text cursor in the text box.

To get the current state of the Ctrl key, use the terminal's system function ::TerminalInfoInteger(). This function has multiple identifiers for detecting the current state of the keys. The TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL identifier is intended for the Ctrl key. All other identifiers of this type can be found in the MQL5 language reference.

It is very easy to determine if a key is pressed using the identifiers. If a key is pressed, the return value will be less than zero:

class CKeys { public : bool KeyCtrlState( void ); }; bool CKeys::KeyCtrlState( void ) { return (:: TerminalInfoInteger (TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL)< 0 ); }

Now, everything is ready for the creating the Text box control.

The Multiline Text box control

The Multiline Text box control can be also used in combined controls. It belongs to the group of compound controls, as it contains scrollbars. Additionally, the Multiline Text box control can be used for both entering text and displaying the previously saved text from a file.

The controls with edit boxes for entering numeric values (the CSpinEdit class) or custom text (CTextEdit) have been considered earlier. They used a graphical object of the OBJ_EDIT type. It has a serious limitation: only 63 characters can be entered, and they must fit in a single line too. Therefore, the current task is to create a text edit box without such limitations.





Fig. 5. The Multiline Text box control.

Now let us take a closer look at the CTextBox class for creating this control.





Developing the CTextBox class for creating the control

Create the TextBox.mqh file with the CTextBox class which has methods standard for all controls of the library and include the following files in it:

With the base class of controls — Element.mqh .

. With the scrollbar classes — Scrolls.mqh .

. With the class for working with the keyboard — Keys.mqh .

. With the class for working with the time counter — TimeCounter.mqh .

. With the class for working with the chart, where the MQL is located — Chart.mqh.

#include "Scrolls.mqh" #include "..\Keys.mqh" #include "..\Element.mqh" #include "..\TimeCounter.mqh" #include <Charts\Chart.mqh> class CTextBox : public CElement { private : CKeys m_keys; CChart m_chart; CTimeCounter m_counter; public : CTextBox( void ); ~CTextBox( void ); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); virtual void OnEventTimer( void ); virtual void Moving( const int x, const int y, const bool moving_mode= false ); virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Hide( void ); virtual void Reset( void ); virtual void Delete( void ); virtual void SetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetColors( void ) {} private : virtual void ChangeWidthByRightWindowSide( void ); virtual void ChangeHeightByBottomWindowSide( void ); };





Properties and appearance

A structure will be required, name it KeySymbolOptions, with arrays of characters and their properties. In the current version, it will contain two dynamic arrays:

The m_symbol [] will contain all characters of a string, separately.

[] will contain all characters of a string, separately. The m_width[] array will contain the width of all characters of the string, separately.

An instance of this class will also be declared as a dynamic array. Its size will always be equal to the number of lines in the text box.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : struct KeySymbolOptions { string m_symbol[]; int m_width[]; }; KeySymbolOptions m_lines[]; };

In the first version of the control, the text will be output as entire lines. Therefore, before a line is output, it needs to be put together from the m_symbol[] array. The CTextBox::CollectString() method serves this purpose, which needs to be passed the line index:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : string m_temp_input_string; private : string CollectString( const uint line_index); }; string CTextBox::CollectString( const uint line_index) { m_temp_input_string= "" ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[line_index].m_symbol); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<symbols_total; i++) :: StringAdd (m_temp_input_string,m_lines[line_index].m_symbol[i]); return (m_temp_input_string); }

Next, enumerate the properties of the text edit box, which can be used to customize the appearance of this control, as well as its state and the modes it can work in:

Color of the background in different states

Color of the text in different states

Color of the frame in different states

Default text

Default text color

Multiline mode

Read-only mode



class CTextBox : public CElement { private : color m_area_color; color m_area_color_locked; color m_text_color; color m_text_color_locked; color m_border_color; color m_border_color_hover; color m_border_color_locked; color m_border_color_activated; string m_default_text; color m_default_text_color; bool m_multi_line_mode; bool m_read_only_mode; public : void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; } void AreaColorLocked( const color clr) { m_area_color_locked=clr; } void TextColor( const color clr) { m_text_color=clr; } void TextColorLocked( const color clr) { m_text_color_locked=clr; } void BorderColor( const color clr) { m_border_color=clr; } void BorderColorHover( const color clr) { m_border_color_hover=clr; } void BorderColorLocked( const color clr) { m_border_color_locked=clr; } void BorderColorActivated( const color clr) { m_border_color_activated=clr; } void DefaultText( const string text) { m_default_text=text; } void DefaultTextColor( const color clr) { m_default_text_color=clr; } void MultiLineMode( const bool mode) { m_multi_line_mode=mode; } bool ReadOnlyMode( void ) const { return (m_read_only_mode); } void ReadOnlyMode( const bool mode) { m_read_only_mode=mode; } };

The text box itself (background, text, frame and blinking text cursor) will be completely drawn on a single graphical object of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL type. In essence, this is just a picture. It will be redrawn in two cases:



when interacting with the control

at a specified time interval, for the cursor to blink when the text box is activated.

When the mouse cursor hovers the text box area, its frame will change color. In order to avoid redrawing the picture too frequently, it is necessary to track the moment when the cursor crosses the text box frame. That is, the control should be redrawn only once, the moment the cursor enters or exits the text box area. For these purposes, the CElementBase::IsMouseFocus() methods have been added to the base class of the control. They are used to set and get the flag, which indicates a crossing:

class CElementBase { protected : bool m_is_mouse_focus; public : bool IsMouseFocus( void ) const { return (m_is_mouse_focus); } void IsMouseFocus( const bool focus) { m_is_mouse_focus=focus; } };

For the code to be simple and readable, additional simple methods have been implemented within it, which help to obtain the color of the text box background, frame and text relative to the current state of the control:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint AreaColorCurrent( void ); uint TextColorCurrent( void ); uint BorderColorCurrent( void ); }; uint CTextBox::AreaColorCurrent( void ) { uint clr=:: ColorToARGB ((m_text_box_state)? m_area_color : m_area_color_locked); return (clr); } uint CTextBox::TextColorCurrent( void ) { uint clr=:: ColorToARGB ((m_text_box_state)? m_text_color : m_text_color_locked); return (clr); } uint CTextBox::BorderColorCurrent( void ) { uint clr= clrBlack ; if (m_text_box_state) { if (m_text_edit_state) clr=m_border_color_activated; else clr=(CElementBase::IsMouseFocus())? m_border_color_hover : m_border_color; } else clr=m_border_color_locked; return (:: ColorToARGB (clr)); }

In many methods of the class, it will be necessary to obtain the value of text box line height in pixels relative to the specified font and its size. For these purposes, use the CTextBox::LineHeight() method:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint LineHeight( void ); }; uint CTextBox::LineHeight( void ) { m_canvas.FontSet(CElementBase::Font(),-CElementBase::FontSize()* 10 , FW_NORMAL ); return (m_canvas.TextHeight( "|" )); }

Now consider the methods for drawing the control. Start with the CTextBox::DrawBorder() method designed for drawing the text box border. If the total size of the text box is greater than its visible part, the visibility area can be offset (using the scrollbars or cursor). Therefore, the frame should be drawn with consideration of these offsets.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DrawBorder( void ); }; void CTextBox::DrawBorder( void ) { uint clr=BorderColorCurrent(); int xo=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int yo=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); int x_size =m_canvas.X_Size()- 1 ; int y_size =m_canvas.Y_Size()- 1 ; int x1[ 4 ]; x1[ 0 ]=x; x1[ 1 ]=x_size+ xo ; x1[ 2 ]= xo ; x1[ 3 ]=x; int y1[ 4 ]; y1[ 0 ]=y; y1[ 1 ]=y; y1[ 2 ]=y_size+ yo ; y1[ 3 ]=y; int x2[ 4 ]; x2[ 0 ]=x_size+ xo ; x2[ 1 ]=x_size+ xo ; x2[ 2 ]=x_size+ xo ; x2[ 3 ]=x; int y2[ 4 ]; y2[ 0 ]=y; y2[ 1 ]=y_size+ yo ; y2[ 2 ]=y_size+ yo ; y2[ 3 ]=y_size+ yo ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) m_canvas.Line(x1[i],y1[i],x2[i],y2[i],clr); }

The CTextBox::DrawBorder() method will also be used in the CTextBox::ChangeObjectsColor() method, when it is necessary to simply change the frame color of the text box when it is hovered by mouse cursor (see the code below). To do this, simply redraw the frame (and not the entire text box) and refresh the image. The CTextBox::ChangeObjectsColor() will be called within the event handler of the control. This is where the act of the mouse cursor crossing the control borders is tracked in order avoid too frequent redraws.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ChangeObjectsColor( void ); }; void CTextBox::ChangeObjectsColor( void ) { if (!CElementBase::MouseFocus()) { if (CElementBase::IsMouseFocus()) { CElementBase::IsMouseFocus( false ); DrawBorder(); m_canvas.Update(); } } else { if (!CElementBase::IsMouseFocus()) { CElementBase::IsMouseFocus( true ); DrawBorder(); m_canvas.Update(); } } }

The CTextBox::TextOut() method is designed to output text to a canvas. Here, at the very beginning, the canvas is cleared by filling with the specified color. Next, the program can go two ways:

If the multiline mode is disabled, and at the same there is no character in the line, the default text should be displayed (if specified). It will be displayed in the center of the edit box.

If the multiline mode is disabled or if the line contains at least one character, get the height of the line and display all lines in a loop, building them from the array of characters first . The text offsets from the top left corner of the text box area are defined by default. Those are 5 pixels along the X axis, and 4 pixels along the Y axis . These values can be overridden using the CTextBox::TextXOffset() and CTextBox::TextYOffset() methods.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int m_text_x_offset; int m_text_y_offset; public : void TextXOffset( const int x_offset) { m_text_x_offset=x_offset; } void TextYOffset( const int y_offset) { m_text_y_offset=y_offset; } private : void TextOut ( void ); }; CTextBox::CTextBox( void ) : m_text_x_offset( 5 ) , m_text_y_offset( 4 ) { ... } void CTextBox:: TextOut ( void ) { m_canvas.Erase(AreaColorCurrent()); uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (m_multi_line_mode || symbols_total> 0 ) { int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<lines_total; i++) { int x=m_text_x_offset; int y=m_text_y_offset+(( int )i*line_height); CollectString(i); m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,m_temp_input_string,TextColorCurrent(), TA_LEFT ); } } else { if (m_default_text!= "" ) m_canvas. TextOut (m_area_x_size/ 2 ,m_area_y_size/ 2 ,m_default_text,:: ColorToARGB (m_default_text_color), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); } }

To draw the text cursor, methods for calculation of its coordinates will be required. To calculate the X coordinate, it is necessary to specify the index of the line and index of the character where the cursor is to be placed. This is done by using the CTextBox::LineWidth() method: Since the width of each character is stored in the m_width[] dynamic array of the KeySymbolOptions structure, it only remains to sum up the width of characters up to the specified position.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint LineWidth( const uint line_index, const uint symbol_index); }; uint CTextBox::LineWidth( const uint line_index, const uint symbol_index) { uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint l=(line_index<lines_total)? line_index : lines_total- 1 ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[l].m_width); uint s=(symbol_index<symbols_total)? symbol_index : symbols_total; uint width= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<s; i++) width+=m_lines[l].m_width[i]; return (width); }

Methods for obtaining the text cursor coordinates take a very simple form (see the code below). Coordinates are stored in the m_text_cursor_x and m_text_cursor_y fields. The calculation of the coordinates uses the current position of the cursor, as well as the indexes of the line and character where the cursor is to be moved. The m_text_cursor_x_pos and m_text_cursor_y_pos fields are meant for storing these values.



class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int m_text_cursor_x; int m_text_cursor_y; uint m_text_cursor_x_pos; uint m_text_cursor_y_pos; private : void CalculateTextCursorX( void ); void CalculateTextCursorY( void ); }; void CTextBox::CalculateTextCursorX( void ) { int line_width=( int )LineWidth(m_text_cursor_x_pos,m_text_cursor_y_pos); m_text_cursor_x=m_text_x_offset+line_width; } void CTextBox::CalculateTextCursorY( void ) { int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); m_text_cursor_y=m_text_y_offset+ int (line_height*m_text_cursor_y_pos); }

Everything is ready for implementation of the CTextBox::DrawCursor() method for drawing the text cursor. In many other text editors, it can be noticed that the text cursor partially overlaps the pixels of some characters. It can be seen that the text cursor does not simply obstruct them. The covered pixels of the character are drawn in a different color. This is done to maintain readability of the character.

For example, the screenshot below shows the 'd' and 'д' characters in a text editor overlapped and not overlapped by the cursor.



Fig. 6. Example of text cursor overlapping the pixels of the 'd' character.

Fig. 7. Example of text cursor overlapping the pixels of the 'д' character.





For the cursor and the overlapped character to visible on a background of any color at all times, it is sufficient to invert the colors of the pixels overlapped by the cursor.

Now, consider the CTextBox::DrawCursor() method for drawing the text cursor. The cursor width will be equal to one pixel, and its height will match the line height. At the very beginning, get the X coordinate at which to draw the cursor, and the line height. The Y coordinate will be calculated in a loop, as it will be drawn on a per-pixel basis. Remember, an instance of the CColors class for working with color has been previously declared in the CElementBase base class of controls. Therefore, the color of the current pixel at the specified coordinates is now obtained at each iteration after calculation of the Y coordinate. Then, the CColors::Negative() method inverts the color and sets it to the same place.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DrawCursor( void ); }; void CTextBox::DrawCursor( void ) { int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); CalculateTextCursorX(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<line_height; i++) { int y=m_text_y_offset+(( int )m_text_cursor_y_pos*line_height)+i; uint pixel_color=m_canvas.PixelGet(m_text_cursor_x,y); pixel_color= m_clr.Negative(( color )pixel_color); m_canvas.PixelSet(m_text_cursor_x,y,:: ColorToARGB (pixel_color)); } }

Two methods have been implemented for drawing the text box with text: CTextBox::DrawText() and CTextBox::DrawTextAndCursor().

The CTextBox::DrawText() method is to be used when it is only necessary to update the text in an inactive text box. Everything is simple here. If the control is not hidden, display the text, draw the frame and update the picture.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DrawText( void ); }; void CTextBox::DrawText( void ) { if (!CElementBase::IsVisible()) return ; CTextBox:: TextOut (); DrawBorder(); m_canvas.Update(); }

If the text box is active, in addition to text, it is necessary to display a blinking text cursor - the CTextBox::DrawTextAndCursor() method. For blinking it is necessary to determine the state to show/hide the cursor. Every time this method is called, the state will be changed to the opposite. It also provided the ability to force the display when the true value (the show_state argument) is passed to the method. The forced display will be required when moving the cursor in the text box while it is active. In fact, the blinking of the cursor will be carried out in a timer of the control at the interval specified in the class constructor of the time counter. Here, its value is 200 milliseconds. The counter must be reset every time after calling the CTextBox::DrawTextAndCursor() method.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DrawTextAndCursor( const bool show_state= false ); }; CTextBox::CTextBox( void ) { m_counter.SetParameters( 16 , 200 ); } void CTextBox::OnEventTimer( void ) { ... if (m_counter.CheckTimeCounter()) { if (CElementBase::IsVisible() && m_text_edit_state) DrawTextAndCursor(); } } void CTextBox::DrawTextAndCursor( const bool show_state= false ) { static bool state= false ; state=(!show_state)? !state : show_state; CTextBox:: TextOut (); if (state) DrawCursor(); DrawBorder(); m_canvas.Update(); m_counter.ZeroTimeCounter(); }

To create the Multiline Text box control, three private methods, two of which are needed to create scrollbars, and one public method for external calls in a custom class will be required:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : CRectCanvas m_canvas; CScrollV m_scrollv; CScrollH m_scrollh; public : bool CreateTextBox( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const int x_gap, const int y_gap); private : bool CreateCanvas( void ); bool CreateScrollV( void ); bool CreateScrollH( void ); public : CScrollV *GetScrollVPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_scrollv)); } CScrollH *GetScrollHPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_scrollh)); } };

Before calling the CTextBox::CreateCanvas() method to create the text box, it is necessary to calculate its size. A method similar to the one implemented in the rendered table of the CCanvasTable type will be applied here. Let us go over it briefly. There is the total size of the image, and there is the size of its visible part. The size of a control is equal to the size of the image's visible part. When moving the text cursor or scrollbars, coordinates of the image will change, while the coordinates of the visible part (which are also the control coordinates) will remain the same.

The size along the Y axis can be calculated by simply multiplying the number of lines by their height. The margins from the text box edges and the size of the scrollbar are also considered here. To calculate the size along the X axis, it is necessary to know the maximum line width of the entire array. This is done by using the CTextBox::MaxLineWidth() method. Here, it iterates over the lines array in a cycle, stores the full width of the line if it is greater than the previous one, and returns the value.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint MaxLineWidth( void ); }; uint CTextBox::MaxLineWidth( void ) { uint max_line_width= 0 ; uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<lines_total; i++) { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[i].m_symbol); uint line_width=LineWidth(symbols_total,i); if (line_width>max_line_width) max_line_width=line_width; } return (max_line_width); }

The code of the CTextBox::CalculateTextBoxSize() method for calculating the control sizes is as shown in the listing below. This method will also be called from within the CTextBox::ChangeWidthByRightWindowSide() and CTextBox::ChangeHeightByBottomWindowSide() methods. The purpose of those methods is to automatically resize the control according to the form size, if such properties are defined by the developer.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int m_area_x_size; int m_area_y_size; int m_area_visible_x_size; int m_area_visible_y_size; private : void CalculateTextBoxSize( void ); }; void CTextBox::CalculateTextBoxSize( void ) { int max_line_width= int ((m_text_x_offset* 2 )+MaxLineWidth()+m_scrollv.ScrollWidth()); m_area_x_size=(max_line_width>m_x_size)? max_line_width : m_x_size; m_area_visible_x_size=m_x_size; int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); int lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); int lines_height= int ((m_text_y_offset* 2 )+(line_height*lines_total)+m_scrollh.ScrollWidth()); m_area_y_size=(m_multi_line_mode && lines_height>m_y_size)? lines_height : m_y_size; m_area_visible_y_size=m_y_size; }

The sizes have been calculated. Now they need to be applied. This is done by using the CTextBox::ChangeTextBoxSize() method. The method arguments here specify if it is necessary to shift the visibility area to the beginning or to leave it at the same position. In addition, this method resizes the scrollbars and performs the final adjustment of the visibility area relative to the scrollbar thumbs. The code of those methods will not be covered here, because a similar case has already been described in previous articles.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ChangeTextBoxSize( const bool x_offset= false , const bool y_offset= false ); }; void CTextBox::ChangeTextBoxSize( const bool is_x_offset= false , const bool is_y_offset= false ) { m_canvas.XSize(m_area_x_size); m_canvas.YSize(m_area_y_size); m_canvas.Resize(m_area_x_size,m_area_y_size); m_canvas.SetInteger( OBJPROP_XSIZE ,m_area_visible_x_size); m_canvas.SetInteger( OBJPROP_YSIZE ,m_area_visible_y_size); int x_different=m_area_x_size-m_area_visible_x_size; int y_different=m_area_y_size-m_area_visible_y_size; int x_offset=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int y_offset=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); m_canvas.SetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,(!is_x_offset)? 0 : (x_offset<=x_different)? x_offset : x_different); m_canvas.SetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,(!is_y_offset)? 0 : (y_offset<=y_different)? y_offset : y_different); ChangeScrollsSize(); ShiftData(); }

The following fields and methods are intended for managing the state of the control and for getting its current state:

The CTextBox::TextEditState () method retrieves the state of the control.

() method retrieves the state of the control. Calling the CTextBox::TextBoxState() method blocks/unblocks the control. A blocked control is transferred to the Read-only mode. The corresponding colors will be set to the background, frame and text (this can be done by user before creating the control).

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool m_read_only_mode; bool m_text_edit_state; bool m_text_box_state; public : bool TextEditState( void ) const { return (m_text_edit_state); } bool TextBoxState( void ) const { return (m_text_box_state); } void TextBoxState( const bool state); }; void CTextBox::TextBoxState( const bool state) { m_text_box_state=state; if (!m_text_box_state) { m_canvas.Z_Order(- 1 ); m_read_only_mode= true ; } else { m_canvas.Z_Order(m_text_edit_zorder); m_read_only_mode= false ; } DrawText(); }

Managing the text cursor

The text edit box is activated when it is clicked. The coordinates of the clicked place are determined immediately, and the text cursor is moved there. This is done by the CTextBox::OnClickTextBox() method. But before moving on to its description, first consider some auxiliary methods that are invoked in it, as well as in many other methods of the CTextBox class.

The CTextBox::SetTextCursor() method for updating the values of the text cursor position. In the single-line mode the position along the Y axis is always equal to 0.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint m_text_cursor_x_pos; uint m_text_cursor_y_pos; private : void SetTextCursor( const uint x_pos, const uint y_pos); }; void CTextBox::SetTextCursor( const uint x_pos, const uint y_pos) { m_text_cursor_x_pos=x_pos; m_text_cursor_y_pos=(!m_multi_line_mode)? 0 : y_pos; }

Methods for controlling the scrollbars. Similar methods have already been covered in the previous article of the series, therefore the code will not be shown here. A brief reminder: if a parameter is not passed, the thumb will be moved to the last position, that is, to the end of the list/text/document.

class CTextBox : public CElement { public : void VerticalScrolling( const int pos= WRONG_VALUE ); void HorizontalScrolling( const int pos= WRONG_VALUE ); };

The CTextBox::DeactivateTextBox() is required for deactivating the text box. A new feature provided by the developers of the terminal should be mentioned here. One more chart identifier (CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL) has been added to the ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY enumeration. It enables or disables managing the chart using the 'Left', 'Right', 'Home', 'End', 'Page Up', 'Page Down' keys, as well as chart zooming keys - '+' and '-'. Thus, when the text box is activated, it is necessary to disable chart management feature, so that the listed keys are not intercepted and this, in its turn, does not interrupt operation of the text box. When the text box is deactivated, it is necessary to re-enable managing the chart using a keyboard.

Here, it is necessary to redraw the text box, and if it is not the multiline mode, move the text cursor and the scrollbar thumb to the beginning of the line.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DeactivateTextBox( void ); }; void CTextBox::DeactivateTextBox( void ) { if (!m_text_edit_state) return ; m_text_edit_state= false ; m_chart.SetInteger(CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, true ); DrawText(); if (!m_multi_line_mode) { SetTextCursor( 0 , 0 ); HorizontalScrolling( 0 ); } }

When managing the text cursor, it is necessary to keep track of whether it has crossed the boundaries of the visibility area. If an intersection had occurred, the cursor must be returned to the visibility area again. For this purpose, additional reusable methods are required. The allowed boundaries of the text box must be calculated, taking into account the multiline mode and presence of scrollbars.

In order to calculate how much the visibility area is to be shifted, the current offset value must be found first:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int m_x_limit; int m_y_limit; int m_x2_limit; int m_y2_limit; private : void CalculateBoundaries( void ); void CalculateXBoundaries( void ); void CalculateYBoundaries( void ); }; void CTextBox::CalculateBoundaries( void ) { CalculateXBoundaries(); CalculateYBoundaries(); } void CTextBox::CalculateXBoundaries( void ) { int x =( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int xoffset =( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); m_x_limit =( x+xoffset )-x; m_x2_limit =(m_multi_line_mode)? ( x+xoffset +m_x_size-m_scrollv.ScrollWidth()-m_text_x_offset)-x : ( x+xoffset +m_x_size-m_text_x_offset)-x; } void CTextBox::CalculateYBoundaries( void ) { if (!m_multi_line_mode) return ; int y =( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int yoffset =( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); m_y_limit =( y+yoffset )-y; m_y2_limit =( y+yoffset +m_y_size-m_scrollh.ScrollWidth())-y; }

To accurately position the scrollbars relative to the current cursor position, the following methods will be used:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int CalculateScrollThumbX( void ); int CalculateScrollThumbX2( void ); int CalculateScrollThumbY( void ); int CalculateScrollThumbY2( void ); }; int CTextBox::CalculateScrollThumbX( void ) { return (m_text_cursor_x-m_text_x_offset); } int CTextBox::CalculateScrollThumbX2( void ) { return ((m_multi_line_mode)? m_text_cursor_x-m_x_size+m_scrollv.ScrollWidth()+m_text_x_offset : m_text_cursor_x-m_x_size+m_text_x_offset* 2 ); } int CTextBox::CalculateScrollThumbY( void ) { return (m_text_cursor_y-m_text_y_offset); } int CTextBox::CalculateScrollThumbY2( void ) { m_canvas.FontSet(CElementBase::Font(),-CElementBase::FontSize()* 10 , FW_NORMAL ); int line_height=m_canvas.TextHeight( "|" ); return (m_text_cursor_y-m_y_size+m_scrollh.ScrollWidth()+m_text_y_offset+line_height); }

Let us make it so that clicking the text box generates an event, which explicitly indicates that the text box was activated. It is also necessary to receive an event corresponding to movement of the cursor inside the text box. Add new identifiers to the Defines.mqh file:

ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX to designate an event of activating the text box.

to designate an event of activating the text box. ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR to designate an event of moving the text cursor.

... #define ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX ( 31 ) #define ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR ( 32 )

The current location of the text cursor will be placed to the string parameter as additional information using these identifiers. This has been implemented in many other text editors, including MetaEditor. The screenshot below shows an example of generating a string to display in the status bar of the code editor.





Fig. 8. Position of the text cursor in the MetaEditor.

The listing below shows the code of the CTextBox::TextCursorInfo() method, which returns a string in the format as in the screenshot above. Also shown are the additional methods which can be used to get the number of lines and characters in the specified line, as well as the current positions of the text cursor.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : uint TextCursorLine( void ) { return (m_text_cursor_y_pos); } uint TextCursorColumn( void ) { return (m_text_cursor_x_pos); } uint LinesTotal( void ) { return (:: ArraySize (m_lines)); } uint ColumnsTotal( const uint line_index); string TextCursorInfo( void ); }; uint CTextBox::ColumnsTotal( const uint line_index) { uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint check_index=(line_index<lines_total)? line_index : lines_total- 1 ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[check_index].m_symbol); return (symbols_total); } string CTextBox::TextCursorInfo( void ) { string lines_total =( string )LinesTotal(); string columns_total =( string )ColumnsTotal(TextCursorLine()); string text_cursor_line = string (TextCursorLine()+ 1 ); string text_cursor_column = string (TextCursorColumn()+ 1 ); string text_box_info= "Ln " +text_cursor_line+ "/" +lines_total+ ", " + "Col " +text_cursor_column+ "/" +columns_total; return (text_box_info); }

Now everything is ready to provide the description of the CTextBox::OnClickTextBox() method, which has been mentioned at the beginning of this section (see the code below). Here, at the very beginning, there is a check for the name of the object, where the left mouse button was clicked. If it turned out that the clicking was not on the text box, send a message that editing has ended (ON_END_EDIT event identifier) in case the text box is still active. After that, deactivate the text box and leave the method.

If the click was on this text box, then two more checks are following. The program leaves the method, if the Read-only mode is enabled or if the control is blocked. If one of the conditions is false, go to the main code of the method.

First of all, chart management using a keyboard is disabled. Then (1) get the current offset of the visible area of the control, (2) determine the relative coordinates of the point where the click occurred. The calculations in the main cycle of the method will also require the line height.

First, search for the line where the click occurred in a cycle. Searching for the character is started only when the calculated Y coordinate of the click is between the upper and lower boundaries of the line. If it turns out that this line contains no characters, the text cursor and horizontal scrollbar should be moved to the beginning of the line. This stops the cycle.

If the line contains characters, the second cycle starts, which searches for the character where the click has occurred. The search principle here is almost the same as in the case with lines. The only difference is that the character width is obtained in each iteration, since not all fonts have the same width for all characters. If the clicked character is found, set the text cursor to the character position and complete the search. If the character in this line was not found and the last character was reached, move the cursor to the last position of the line, where the character is not present yet, and complete the search.

Next, if the multiline mode is enabled, it is necessary to check if the text cursor (at least partially) exceeds the boundaries of the visible area of the text box along the Y axis. If it does, adjust the visibility area relative to the position of the text cursor. After that, flag the text box as activated and redraw it.

And at the very end of the CTextBox::OnClickTextBox() method generate an event that indicates that the text box has been activated (ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX event identifier). To provide an unambiguous identification, also send the (1) identifier of the control, (2) index of the control and — additionally — (3) information on the cursor position.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnClickTextBox( const string clicked_object); }; bool CTextBox::OnClickTextBox( const string clicked_object) { if (m_canvas.Name()!=clicked_object) { if (m_text_edit_state) :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); DeactivateTextBox(); return ( false ); } if (m_read_only_mode || !m_text_box_state) return ( true ); m_chart.SetInteger(CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, false ); int xoffset=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int yoffset=( int )m_canvas.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); int x =m_mouse.X()-m_canvas.X()+xoffset; int y =m_mouse.Y()-m_canvas.Y()+yoffset; int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); for ( uint l= 0 ; l<lines_total; l++) { int x_offset=m_text_x_offset; int y_offset=m_text_y_offset+(( int )l*line_height); bool y_pos_check= (l<lines_total- 1 )?(y>=y_offset && y<y_offset+line_height) : y>=y_offset ; if (!y_pos_check) continue ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[l].m_width); if (symbols_total< 1 ) { SetTextCursor( 0 ,l); HorizontalScrolling( 0 ); break ; } for ( uint s= 0 ; s<symbols_total; s++) { if (x>=x_offset && x<x_offset+m_lines[l].m_width[s]) { SetTextCursor(s,l); l=lines_total; break ; } x_offset+=m_lines[l].m_width[s]; if (s==symbols_total- 1 && x>x_offset) { SetTextCursor(s+ 1 ,l); l=lines_total; break ; } } } if (m_multi_line_mode) { CalculateYBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_y<=m_y_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY()); else { if (m_text_cursor_y+( int )LineHeight()>=m_y2_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY2()); } } m_text_edit_state= true ; DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }





Entering a character

Now consider the CTextBox::OnPressedKey() method. It handles the key presses, and if it turns out that the pressed key contains a character, then it must be added to the line at the current position of the text cursor. Additional methods will be required to increase the sizes of arrays in the KeySymbolOptions structure, adding the character entered in the text box to the arrays, as well as the width of the character to the added element of the arrays.

A rather simple CTextBox::ArraysResize() method will be used for resizing arrays in numerous methods of the CTextBox class:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ArraysResize( const uint line_index, const uint new_size); }; void CTextBox::ArraysResize( const uint line_index, const uint new_size) { uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint l=(line_index<lines_total)? line_index : lines_total- 1 ; :: ArrayResize (m_lines[line_index].m_width,new_size); :: ArrayResize (m_lines[line_index].m_symbol,new_size); }

The CTextBox::AddSymbol() method is intended for adding a newly entered character to the text box. Let's look at it more carefully. When entering a new character, the sizes of arrays should be increased by one element. The current position of the text cursor can be at any character of the string. Therefore, before adding a character to the array, it is first necessary to shift all the characters to the right of the current text cursor location by one index to the right. After that, store the entered character at the cursor position of the text cursor. At the end of the method, shift the text cursor to the right by one character.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void AddSymbol( const string key_symbol); }; void CTextBox::AddSymbol( const string key_symbol) { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); ArraysResize(m_text_cursor_y_pos,symbols_total+ 1 ); for ( uint i=symbols_total; i>m_text_cursor_x_pos; i--) { m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i] =m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i- 1 ]; m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[i] =m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[i- 1 ]; } int width=m_canvas.TextWidth(key_symbol); m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[m_text_cursor_x_pos] =key_symbol; m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[m_text_cursor_x_pos] =width; m_text_cursor_x_pos++; }

The listing below shows the code of the CTextBox::OnPressedKey() method. If the text box is activated, then try to get the character by the key code passed to the method. If the pressed key does not contain a character, then the program leaves the method. If there is a character, then it is added to the arrays along with its properties. The text box size might have changed when entering a character, so the new values are calculated and set. After that, get the boundaries of the text box and the current coordinate of the text cursor. If the cursor goes beyond the right edge of the text box, adjust the position of the horizontal scrollbar thumb. After that the text box is redrawn with force display (true) of the text cursor. At the very end of the CTextBox::OnPressedKey() method, an event of moving the text cursor (ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR) is generated with the control identifier, control index and additional information on the location of the text cursor.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKey( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKey( const long key_code) { if (!m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); string pressed_key=m_keys.KeySymbol(key_code); if (pressed_key== "" ) return ( false ); AddSymbol(pressed_key); CalculateTextBoxSize(); ChangeTextBoxSize( true , true ); CalculateXBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorX(); if (m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Handling the pressing of the Backspace key

Now consider the situation when a character is deleted by pressing the Backspace key. In this case, the event handler of the Multiline Text box control will call the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyBackspace() method. Its operation will require additional methods, which had not been considered before. First, their code will be presented.

Characters are deleted using the CTextBox::DeleteSymbol() method. At the beginning, it checks if the current line contains at least one character. If not anymore, then the text cursor is placed at the beginning of the line and the method is exited. If there still are some characters, then get the position of the previous character. This will be the index, starting from which all characters are to be shifted right by one element. After that the text cursor is also shifted to the left by one position. And at the end of the method, the sizes of arrays are decreased by one element.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DeleteSymbol( void ); }; void CTextBox::DeleteSymbol( void ) { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (symbols_total< 1 ) { SetTextCursor( 0 ,m_text_cursor_y_pos); return ; } int check_pos=( int )m_text_cursor_x_pos- 1 ; if (check_pos< 0 ) return ; for ( uint i=check_pos; i<symbols_total- 1 ; i++) { m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i] =m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i+ 1 ]; m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[i] =m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[i+ 1 ]; } m_text_cursor_x_pos--; ArraysResize(m_text_cursor_y_pos,symbols_total- 1 ); }

If the text cursor is at the beginning of the line, and it is not the first line, it is necessary to delete the current line and move all lower lines up by one position. If the deleted line has characters, they need to be appended to the line, which is one position higher. Another additional method will be used for this operation — CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionUp(). An auxiliary CTextBox::LineCopy() method will also be required to slightly facilitate the copying of lines.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void LineCopy( const uint destination, const uint source); }; void CTextBox::LineCopy( const uint destination, const uint source) { :: ArrayCopy (m_lines[destination].m_width,m_lines[source].m_width); :: ArrayCopy (m_lines[destination].m_symbol,m_lines[source].m_symbol); }

The code of the CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionUp() method is presented below. The first cycle of the method shifts all lines below the current position of the cursor up by one position. In the first iteration, it is necessary to check if the line contains characters, and if it does, store them to append to the previous line Once the lines have been shifted, the array of lines is decreased by one element. The text cursor is moved to the end of the previous line.

The last block of the CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionUp() method is intended to append characters of the deleted line to the previous line. If there is a line to be appended, then use the ::StringToCharArray() function to transfer it to a temporary array of uchar type in the form of character codes. Then, increase the array of the current line by the number of added characters. And as a finishing operation, alternately add the characters and their properties to the arrays. Conversion of the character codes from the temporary array of uchar type is performed using the ::CharToString() function.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ShiftOnePositionUp( void ); }; void CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionUp( void ) { uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); for ( uint i=m_text_cursor_y_pos; i<lines_total- 1 ; i++) { if (i==m_text_cursor_y_pos) { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[i].m_symbol); m_temp_input_string=(symbols_total> 0 )? CollectString(i) : "" ; } uint next_index=i+ 1 ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[next_index].m_symbol); ArraysResize(i,symbols_total); LineCopy(i,next_index); } uint new_size=lines_total- 1 ; :: ArrayResize (m_lines,new_size); m_text_cursor_y_pos--; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); m_text_cursor_x_pos=symbols_total; CalculateTextCursorX(); if (m_temp_input_string!= "" ) { uchar array[]; int total=:: StringToCharArray (m_temp_input_string,array)- 1 ; symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); new_size=symbols_total+total; ArraysResize(m_text_cursor_y_pos,new_size); for ( uint i=m_text_cursor_x_pos; i<new_size; i++) { m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i] = :: CharToString (array[i-m_text_cursor_x_pos]) ; m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[i] =m_canvas.TextWidth(m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i]); } } }

Once all the auxiliary methods are ready, the code of the main CTextBox::OnPressedKeyBackspace() method does not seem too complicated. Here, at the very beginning, check if the Backspace key was pressed and if the text box is activated. If the checks are passed, then see the position the text cursor is currently located at. If it is not at the beginning of a line at the moment, delete the previous character. If, however, it is at the beginning of the line and it is not the first line, then shift all lower lines up by one position, deleting the current line.

After that, the new sizes for the text box are calculated and set. The boundaries and coordinates of the text cursor are obtained. Adjust the scrollbar thumb, if the text cursor leaves the visible area. And, finally, the control is redrawn with forced display of the text cursor and a message about shifting the cursor is generated.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyBackspace( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyBackspace( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_BACKSPACE || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos> 0 ) DeleteSymbol(); else if (m_text_cursor_y_pos> 0 ) { ShiftOnePositionUp(); } CalculateTextBoxSize(); ChangeTextBoxSize( true , true ); CalculateBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorX(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_x<=m_x_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX()); else { if (m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); } if (m_text_cursor_y<=m_y_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY()); else VerticalScrolling(m_scrollv.CurrentPos()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Handling the pressing of the Enter key

If the multiline mode is enabled and the Enter key is pressed, it is necessary to add a new line, and all lines below the current position of the text cursor must be shifted down by one position. Shifting the lines here will require a separate auxiliary CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionDown() method, as well as an additional method for clearing the lines - CTextBox::ClearLine().

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ClearLine( const uint line_index); }; void CTextBox::ClearLine( const uint line_index) { :: ArrayFree (m_lines[line_index].m_width); :: ArrayFree (m_lines[line_index].m_symbol); }

Now, let's examine the algorithm of CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionDown() method in details. First of all, it is necessary to store the number of characters in the line, where the Enter key had been pressed. This, as well as the position in the line, where the text cursor was located, define the how the algorithm of the CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionDown() method will be processed. After that, move the text cursor to a new line and increase the size of the lines array by one element. Then all lines starting from the current line must be shifted down by one position in a cycle starting from the end of the array. In the last iteration, if the line where the Enter key had been pressed contains no characters, then it is necessary to clear the line where the text cursor is currently located. The cleared line is a copy of the line, the content of which is already present on the next line as a result of shifting down by one position.

At the beginning of the method, we stored the number of characters in the line where the Enter key had been pressed. If it turns out that the line contained characters, it is necessary to find out where the text cursor was located at that moment. And if it turns out that it was not at the end of the line, then it is necessary to calculate the number of characters to be moved to the new line, starting from the current position of the text cursor to the end of the line. For these purposes, a temporary array is used here, where the characters will be copied, which will later be moved to the new line.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void ShiftOnePositionDown( void ); }; void CTextBox::ShiftOnePositionDown( void ) { uint pressed_line_symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); m_text_cursor_y_pos++; uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint new_size=lines_total+ 1 ; :: ArrayResize (m_lines,new_size); for ( uint i=lines_total; i>m_text_cursor_y_pos; i--) { uint prev_index=i- 1 ; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[prev_index].m_symbol); ArraysResize(i,symbols_total); LineCopy(i,prev_index); if (prev_index==m_text_cursor_y_pos && pressed_line_symbols_total< 1 ) ClearLine(prev_index); } if (pressed_line_symbols_total> 0 ) { uint prev_line_index=m_text_cursor_y_pos- 1 ; string array[]; uint new_line_size=pressed_line_symbols_total-m_text_cursor_x_pos; :: ArrayResize (array,new_line_size); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<new_line_size; i++) array[i]=m_lines[prev_line_index].m_symbol[m_text_cursor_x_pos+i]; ArraysResize(prev_line_index,pressed_line_symbols_total-new_line_size); ArraysResize(m_text_cursor_y_pos,new_line_size); for ( uint k= 0 ; k<new_line_size; k++) { m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[k] =array[k]; m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[k] =m_canvas.TextWidth(array[k]); } } }

Everything is now ready to handle the pressing of the Enter key. Now consider the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyEnter() method. At the very beginning, check if the Enter key is pressed and in the text box is activated. Then, if all checks are passed, and if it is a single-line text box, simply finish working with it. To do this, deactivate by sending an event with the ON_END_EDIT identifier and leave the method.

If the multiline mode is enabled, then all lower lines are shifted down by one position starting from the current position of the text cursor. After that the text box sizes are adjusted and a check is made if the text cursor exceeds the lower boundary of the visibility area. In addition, the text cursor is placed at the beginning of the line. At the end of the method, the text box is redrawn and a message is sent, saying that the text cursor was moved.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyEnter( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyEnter( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_ENTER || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); if (!m_multi_line_mode) { DeactivateTextBox(); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( false ); } ShiftOnePositionDown(); CalculateTextBoxSize(); ChangeTextBoxSize(); CalculateYBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_y+( int )LineHeight()>=m_y2_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY2()); SetTextCursor( 0 ,m_text_cursor_y_pos); HorizontalScrolling( 0 ); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Handling the pressing of the Left and Right keys

By pressing the Left or Right key, the text cursor is moved by one character in the corresponding direction. To accomplish this, an additional CTextBox::CorrectingTextCursorXPos() method will be required first, which will adjust the location of the text cursor. This method will also be used in other methods of the class.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void CorrectingTextCursorXPos( const int x_pos= WRONG_VALUE ); }; void CTextBox::CorrectingTextCursorXPos( const int x_pos= WRONG_VALUE ) { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width); uint text_cursor_x_pos= 0 ; if (x_pos!= WRONG_VALUE ) text_cursor_x_pos=(x_pos>( int )symbols_total- 1 )? symbols_total : x_pos; else text_cursor_x_pos=symbols_total; m_text_cursor_x_pos=(symbols_total< 1 )? 0 : text_cursor_x_pos; CalculateTextCursorX(); }

The code below shows the code of the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyLeft() method for handling the pressing of the Left key. The program leaves the method if another key was pressed or if the text box is not activated, and also if the Ctrl is pressed at the moment. Handling the simultaneous pressing keys with the Ctrl key will be considered in another section of the article.

If the first checks are passed, then see the position of the text cursor. If it is located not at the beginning of the line, then shift it to the previous character. If it is at the beginning of the line, and if this line is not the first, then the text cursor must be moved to the end of the previous line. After that, adjust the thumbs of the horizontal and vertical scrollbars, redraw the text box and send a message about moving the text cursor.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyLeft( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyLeft( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_LEFT || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos> 0 ) { m_text_cursor_x-=m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[m_text_cursor_x_pos- 1 ]; m_text_cursor_x_pos--; } else { if (m_text_cursor_y_pos> 0 ) { m_text_cursor_y_pos--; CorrectingTextCursorXPos(); } } CalculateBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_x<=m_x_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX()); else { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos==symbols_total && m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); } if (m_text_cursor_y<=m_y_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Now consider the code of the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyRight() method for handling the pressing of the Right key. Here, the checks for the code of the pressed key, the text box state and the Ctrl key must also be passed at the beginning of the method. Then see, if the text cursor is at the end of the line. If not, then move the text cursor to the right by one character. If the text cursor is located at the end of the line, then see if this line is the last. If not, then move the text cursor to the beginning of the next line.

Then (1) adjust the scrollbar thumbs in case the text cursor goes beyond the text box visibility area, (2) redraw the control and (3) send a message about moving the text cursor.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyRight( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyRight( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_RIGHT || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos<symbols_total) { m_text_cursor_x+=m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_width[m_text_cursor_x_pos]; m_text_cursor_x_pos++; } else { uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); if (m_text_cursor_y_pos<lines_total- 1 ) { m_text_cursor_x=m_text_x_offset; SetTextCursor( 0 ,++m_text_cursor_y_pos); } } CalculateBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); else { if (m_text_cursor_x_pos== 0 ) HorizontalScrolling( 0 ); } if (m_text_cursor_y+( int )LineHeight()>=m_y2_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY2()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Handling the pressing of the Up and Down keys

Pressing the Up and Down keys causes the text cursor to move up and down the lines. The CTextBox::OnPressedKeyUp() and CTextBox::OnPressedKeyDown() methods are designed to handle the pressing of those keys. The code of only one of them will be provided here, as the only difference between them lies in merely two lines of code.

At the beginning of the code, it is necessary to pass three checks. The program leaves the method if (1) it is a single-line text box or if (2) another key is pressed or of (3) the text box is not activated. If the current position of the text cursor is not on the first line, then move it to the previous line (to the next line in the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyDown() method) with adjustment for the number of characters in the case of going beyond the lines array range.

After that, check if the text cursor is outside the visible area of the text box and adjust the scrollbar thumbs, if necessary. Here, the only difference between the two methods is that the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyUp() method checks exceeding the upper border, and the CTextBox::OnPressedKeyDown() method — exceeding the lower border. At the very end, the text box is redrawn and the message about moving the text cursor is sent.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyUp( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyDown( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyUp( const long key_code) { if (!m_multi_line_mode) return ( false ); if (key_code!=KEY_UP || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); if (m_text_cursor_y_pos- 1 <lines_total) { m_text_cursor_y_pos--; CorrectingTextCursorXPos(m_text_cursor_x_pos); } CalculateBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_x<=m_x_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX()); if (m_text_cursor_y<=m_y_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }





Handling the pressing of the Home and End keys

Pressing the Home and End keys moves the text cursor to the beginning and end of the line, respectively. The CTextBox::OnPressedKeyHome() and CTextBox::OnPressedKeyEnd() methods are designed to handle these events. Their code is provided in the listing below and it does not require any further explanation, as it is quite simple and features detailed comments.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyHome( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyEnd( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyHome( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_HOME || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); SetTextCursor( 0 ,m_text_cursor_y_pos); HorizontalScrolling( 0 ); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); } bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyEnd( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_END || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); SetTextCursor(symbols_total,m_text_cursor_y_pos); CalculateTextCursorX(); CalculateXBoundaries(); if (m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Handling the simultaneous pressing of keys in combination with the Ctrl key

Now let us consider the methods for handling the following key combinations:

'Ctrl' + 'Left' – move the text cursor from the word to the word on the left.

'Ctrl' + 'Right' – move the text cursor from the word to the word on the right.

'Ctrl' + 'Home' – move the text cursor to the beginning of the first line.

'Ctrl' + 'End' – move the text cursor to the end of the last line.

As an example, only one of the methods will be considered — CTextBox::OnPressedKeyCtrlAndLeft(), for moving the text cursor from a word to a word on the left. At the beginning of the method there is a check for simultaneous pressing of the Ctrl and Left keys. If any of these keys is not pressed, the program leaves the method. In addition, the text box must be activated.

In case the current position of the text cursor is at the beginning of the line, and it is not the first line, move it to the end of the previous line. If the text cursor is not at the beginning of the current line, then it is necessary to find the beginning of an uninterrupted sequence of characters. The space character (' ') serves as the interrupt character. Here, in a cycle, move along the current line from right to left, and once the combination is found, when the next character is space and the current is any other character, then, if it is not the starting point, set the text cursor to that position.

After that, as in all other methods, there is a check if the text cursor is outside the visible area of the text box and the scrollbar thumbs are adjusted, if necessary. At the very end, the text box is redrawn and a message is sent, saying that the text cursor was moved.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyCtrlAndLeft( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlAndRight( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlAndHome( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlAndEnd( const long key_code); }; bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyCtrlAndLeft( const long key_code) { if (!(key_code==KEY_LEFT && m_keys.KeyCtrlState()) || !m_text_edit_state) return ( false ); string SPACE= " " ; uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos== 0 && m_text_cursor_y_pos> 0 ) { uint prev_line_index=m_text_cursor_y_pos- 1 ; symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[prev_line_index].m_symbol); SetTextCursor(symbols_total,prev_line_index); } else { for ( uint i=m_text_cursor_x_pos; i<=symbols_total; i--) { if (i==symbols_total) continue ; if (i== 0 ) { SetTextCursor( 0 ,m_text_cursor_y_pos); break ; } else { if (i!=m_text_cursor_x_pos && m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i]!=SPACE && m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol[i- 1 ]==SPACE) { SetTextCursor(i,m_text_cursor_y_pos); break ; } } } } CalculateBoundaries(); CalculateTextCursorX(); CalculateTextCursorY(); if (m_text_cursor_x<=m_x_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX()); else { symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (m_text_cursor_x_pos==symbols_total && m_text_cursor_x>=m_x2_limit) HorizontalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbX2()); } if (m_text_cursor_y<=m_y_limit) VerticalScrolling(CalculateScrollThumbY()); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

The study of all other methods from the list at the beginning of this section is left to the reader.

Integration of the control in the library engine

For the Multiline Text box control to work correctly, a private array will be required in the WindowElements structure of the CWndContainer class. Include the file with the CTextBox class in the WndContainer.mqh file:

#include "Controls\TextBox.mqh"

Add a private array for the new control to the WindowElements structure:

class CWndContainer { protected : struct WindowElements { CTextBox *m_text_boxes[]; }; WindowElements m_wnd[]; };

Since the CTextBox type controls are composite and contain controls of other types (in this case, scrollbars), a method is required, where pointers to these controls will be distributed to the corresponding private arrays. The listing below shows the code of the CWndContainer::AddTextBoxElements() method, which is designed for this purpose. This method is called in the same place as any other similar method, that is, in CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray().

class CWndContainer { private : bool AddTextBoxElements( const int window_index,CElementBase &object); }; bool CWndContainer::AddTextBoxElements( const int window_index,CElementBase &object) { if ( dynamic_cast <CTextBox *>(&object)== NULL ) return ( false ); CTextBox *tb=:: GetPointer (object); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) { int size=:: ArraySize (m_wnd[window_index].m_elements); :: ArrayResize (m_wnd[window_index].m_elements,size+ 1 ); if (i== 0 ) { CScrollV *sv=tb.GetScrollVPointer(); m_wnd[window_index].m_elements[size]=sv; AddToObjectsArray(window_index,sv); AddToRefArray(sv,m_wnd[window_index].m_scrolls); } else if (i== 1 ) { CScrollH *sh=tb.GetScrollHPointer(); m_wnd[window_index].m_elements[size]=sh; AddToObjectsArray(window_index,sh); AddToRefArray(sh,m_wnd[window_index].m_scrolls); } } AddToRefArray(tb,m_wnd[window_index].m_text_boxes); return ( true ); }

Now it is necessary to make certain addition to the CWndEvents::OnTimerEvent() method. Remember that the graphical interface is redrawn only when the mouse cursor moves and it is suspended a certain time after the mouse cursor movement stops. An exception should be made for controls of the CTextBox type. Otherwise, the text cursor will not blink when the text box is activated.

void CWndEvents::OnTimerEvent( void ) { if (m_mouse.GapBetweenCalls()> 300 && !m_mouse.LeftButtonState()) { int text_boxes_total=CWndContainer::TextBoxesTotal(m_active_window_index); for ( int e= 0 ; e<text_boxes_total; e++) m_wnd[m_active_window_index].m_text_boxes[e].OnEventTimer(); return ; } if (CWndContainer:: WindowsTotal ()< 1 ) return ; CheckElementsEventsTimer(); m_chart.Redraw(); }

Now, let us create a test MQL application, which would allow testing the Multiline Text box control.

Application for testing the control

For the test, create an MQL application with a graphical interface that will contain two text boxes. One of them will be single-line, and the other — multiline. In addition to these text boxes, the graphical interface of the example will contain a main menu with the context menus and a status bar. The second item of the status bar will broadcast the position of the text cursor of the multiline text box.

Create two instances of the CTextBox class and declare two methods for creating the text box:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { protected : CTextBox m_text_box1; CTextBox m_text_box2; protected : bool CreateTextBox1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateTextBox2( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); };

The listing below shows the code of the second method for creating a multiline text box. To enable the multiline mode, use the CTextBox::MultiLineMode() method. For the area to automatically adjust to the form sizes, this should be done using the CElementBase::AutoXResizeXXX() method. As an example, let us add the content of this article to the multiline text box. To do this, prepare an array of lines that can later be added in a loop using the special methods of the CTextBox class.

bool CProgram::CreateTextBox2( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_text_box2.WindowPointer(m_window); m_text_box2.FontSize( 8 ); m_text_box2.Font( "Calibri" ); m_text_box2.AreaColor( clrWhite ); m_text_box2.TextColor( clrBlack ); m_text_box2.MultiLineMode( true ); m_text_box2.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_text_box2.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 2 ); m_text_box2.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_text_box2.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 24 ); string lines_array[]= { "Introduction" , "Key groups and keyboard layouts" , "Handling the keypress event" , "ASCII codes of characters and control keys" , "Key Scan Codes" , "Auxiliary class for working with the keyboard" , "The Multiline Text box control" , "Developing the CTextBox class for creating the control" , "Properties and appearance" , "Managing the text cursor" , "Entering a character" , "Handling the pressing of the Backspace key" , "Handling the pressing of the Enter key" , "Handling the pressing of the Left and Right keys" , "Handling the pressing of the Up and Down keys" , "Handling the pressing of the Home and End keys" , "Handling the simultaneous pressing of keys in combination with the Ctrl key" , "Integration of the control in the library engine" , "Application for testing the control" , "Conclusion" }; int lines_total=:: ArraySize (lines_array); for ( int i= 0 ; i<lines_total; i++) { if (i== 0 ) m_text_box2.AddText( 0 ,lines_array[i]); else m_text_box2.AddLine(lines_array[i]); } if (!m_text_box2.CreateTextBox(m_chart_id,m_subwin,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_text_box2); m_status_bar.ValueToItem( 1 ,m_text_box2.TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Add the following code to the event handler of the MQL application in order to receive messages from the text boxes:

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_EDIT || id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_TEXT_BOX || id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam); if (lparam==m_text_box2.Id()) { m_status_bar.ValueToItem( 1 ,sparam); } m_chart.Redraw(); return ; } }

After compiling the application and loading it on the chart, the following can be seen:

Fig. 9. Graphical interface with demonstration of the Text box control

The test application featured in the article can be downloaded using the below link for further studying.

Conclusion

Currently, the general schematic of the library for creating graphical interfaces looks as shown below:

Fig. 10. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.

The next version of the library will further develop and new functionality will be added to the already implemented controls. Below you can download the latest version of the library and files for testing.