Graphical Interfaces X: Updates for the Rendered table and code optimization (build 10)

Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) considers in detail what this library is for. You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be located in the same directories as in the archive.

We continue to complement the rendered table (CCanvasTable) with new features. The following features will be added this time.

Highlighting the table rows when hovered.

The ability to add an array of icons for each cell and a method for switching them.

The ability to set and modify the text in cell during the runtime.



In addition, the code and certain algorithms have been optimized to redraw the table faster.



Relative coordinates of the cursor on the specified canvas

To eliminate the duplicate code in many classes and methods for calculating the relative coordinates on the canvas, the CMouse::RelativeX() and CMouse::RelativeY() methods have been added to the CMouse class for retrieving the coordinates. A reference to an object of the CRectCanvas type must be passed to these methods in order to calculate the relative coordinate with consideration of the current offset of the visible part of the canvas.

class CMouse { public : int RelativeX(CRectCanvas & object ); int RelativeY(CRectCanvas & object ); }; int CMouse::RelativeX(CRectCanvas & object ) { return (m_x- object .X()+( int ) object .GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); } int CMouse::RelativeY(CRectCanvas & object ) { return (m_y- object .Y()+( int ) object .GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); }

In further development of the library, these methods will be used to obtain the relative coordinates of all drawn controls.

Changes in the structure of the table

To optimize the code execution of the rendered table as much as possible, it was necessary to slightly modify and supplement the table's structure of the CTOptions type, and add new structures which allow building multidimensional arrays. The task here is to make certain fragments of the table redraw based on previously calculated values. For example, these may be the coordinates of the table columns and rows borders.

For instance, calculating and storing the X coordinate of the column borders is only reasonable in the CCanvasTable::DrawGrid() method, which is used for drawing the grid and only when drawing the entire table. And when user selects a table row, the predetermined values can be used. The same applies to the highlighting of table rows when hovering (this will be discussed further in the article).

Create a separate structure (CTRowOptions) and declare an array of its instances to store the Y coordinates of the table rows, and possibly other row properties in the future. The Y coordinates of the rows are calculated in the CCanvasTable::DrawRows() method, designed for drawing the background of the rows. Since this method is called before drawing the grid, the CCanvasTable::DrawGrid() method uses the precalculated values from the CTRowOptions structure.

Create a separate structure of the CTCell type for storing the table cell properties. The array of instances in the CTRowOptions structure is declared with this type, as an array of table rows. This structure will store:

Array of icons

Arrays of icon sizes

Index of the selected (displayed) icon in a cell

Full text

Shortened text

Text color

Since each icon is an array of pixels, a separate structure (CTImage) with a dynamic array for storing them will be required. The code of these structures can be found in the listing below:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : struct CTImage { uint m_image_data[]; }; struct CTCell { CTImage m_images[]; uint m_image_width[]; uint m_image_height[]; int m_selected_image; string m_full_text; string m_short_text; color m_text_color; }; struct CTOptions { int m_x; int m_x2; int m_width; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_text_align; int m_text_x_offset; string m_header_text; CTCell m_rows[]; }; CTOptions m_columns[]; struct CTRowOptions { int m_y; int m_y2; }; CTRowOptions m_rows[]; };

The appropriate changes have been made to all methods where these data types are used.

Determining the range of rows in visible part

Since a table may have numerous rows, the search of the focus on a row followed by redrawing the table can significantly slow down the process. The same applies to selecting a row and adjusting the text length during changing the column width manually. In order to avoid lagging, it is necessary to determine the first and the last index in the visible part of the table and arrange a cycle to iterate within that range only. The CCanvasTable::VisibleTableIndexes() method has been implemented for this purpose. It first determines the boundaries of the visible part. The upper boundary is the offset of the visible part along the Y axis, and the lower boundary is defined as the upper + the size of the visible part along the Y axis.

It is now sufficient to divide the obtained boundary values by the row height defined in the table settings in order to determine the indexes of the top and bottom rows of the visible part. In case the range of the last table row has been exceeded, adjustment is performed at the end of the method.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_visible_table_from_index; int m_visible_table_to_index; private : void VisibleTableIndexes( void ); }; CCanvasTable::CCanvasTable( void ) : m_visible_table_from_index( WRONG_VALUE ), m_visible_table_to_index( WRONG_VALUE ) { ... } void CCanvasTable::VisibleTableIndexes( void ) { int yoffset1 =( int )m_table.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); int yoffset2 =yoffset1+m_table_visible_y_size; m_visible_table_from_index = int ( double (yoffset1/m_cell_y_size)); m_visible_table_to_index = int ( double (yoffset2/m_cell_y_size)); m_visible_table_to_index=(m_visible_table_to_index+ 1 >m_rows_total)? m_rows_total : m_visible_table_to_index+ 1 ; }

The indexes will be determined in the CCanvasTable::DrawTable() method. This method can be passed an argument to specify that it is necessary to redraw only the visible part of the table. The default value of the argument is false, which indicates redrawing the entire table. The code listing below shows the shortened version of this method.

void CCanvasTable::DrawTable( const bool only_visible = false ) { if (! only_visible ) { m_visible_table_from_index = 0 ; m_visible_table_to_index =m_rows_total; } else VisibleTableIndexes(); }

A call to the CCanvasTable::VisibleTableIndexes() is also necessary in the method for determining the focus on the table rows:

int CCanvasTable::CheckRowFocus( void ) { int item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; int y=m_mouse.RelativeY(m_table); VisibleTableIndexes(); for ( int i= m_visible_table_from_index ; i< m_visible_table_to_index ; i++) { if (y>m_rows[i].m_y && y<=m_rows[i].m_y2) { item_index_focus=i; break ; } } return (item_index_focus); }

Icons in the table cells

Multiple icons can be assigned to each cell, which can be switched during the program runtime. Add fields and methods for setting the icon offsets from the top and left edges of the cell:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_image_x_offset; int m_image_y_offset; public : void ImageXOffset( const int x_offset) { m_image_x_offset=x_offset; } void ImageYOffset( const int y_offset) { m_image_y_offset=y_offset; } };

To assign icons to the specified cell, it is necessary to pass an array with their paths in the local directory of the terminal. Prior to this, they must be included in the MQL application as resources (#resource). The CCanvasTable::SetImages() method is designed for this purpose. Here, if an empty array is passed or array overrun is detected, the program leaves the method.

If the checks are passed, the arrays of the cell are resized. After that, a cycle uses the ::ResourceReadImage() method to read the icon content to a one-dimensional array, storing the color of each pixel into the array. The icon sizes are stored to the corresponding arrays. They will be needed to arrange the cycles for drawing the icons on the canvas. The first icon of the array will be selected in the cell by default.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void SetImages( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const string &bmp_file_path[]); }; void CCanvasTable::SetImages( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const string &bmp_file_path[]) { int total= 0 ; if ((total=CheckArraySize(bmp_file_path))== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; if (!CheckOutOfRange(column_index,row_index)) return ; :: ArrayResize (m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_images,total); :: ArrayResize (m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_width,total); :: ArrayResize (m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_height,total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_selected_image= 0 ; if (! ResourceReadImage (bmp_file_path[i],m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_images[i].m_image_data, m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_width[i], m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_height[i])) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } } }

To find out how many icons a particular cell has, use the CCanvasTable::ImagesTotal() method:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : int ImagesTotal( const uint column_index, const uint row_index); }; int CCanvasTable::ImagesTotal( const uint column_index, const uint row_index) { if (!CheckOutOfRange(column_index,row_index)) return ( WRONG_VALUE ); return (:: ArraySize (m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_images)); }

Now consider the methods that will be used for drawing the icons. First of all, a new CColors::BlendColors() method has been added to the CColors class, which allows correctly blending the upper and lower colors taking into account the transparency of the overlay icon. As well as an auxiliary CColors::GetA() method for getting the transparency value of the passed color.

In the CColors::BlendColors() method, the passed colors are first split into the RGB components, and the alpha channel is extracted from the top color. The alpha channel is converted to a value between zero and one. If the passed color does not contain transparency, blending is not performed. In case there is transparency, then each component of the two passed colors is blended taking into account the transparency of the top color. After that the values of the obtained components are adjusted, in case they are out of range (255).

class CColors { public : double GetA( const color aColor); color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); }; double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); }

Now it is easy to write a method for drawing icons. Code of the CCanvasTable::DrawImage() method is presented below. It must be passed the indexes of the table cell, where the icon is to be drawn. At the beginning of the method, the coordinates of the icon are obtained with consideration of the offsets, as well as the index of the selected cell and its size. Then, a double loop outputs the icon pixel by pixel. If the specified pixel is empty (has no color), then the loop goes to the next pixel. If there is a color, then the cell background color and the current pixel color are determined, then these two colors are blended taking into account the transparency of the overlay color and the resulting color is drawn on the canvas.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawImage( const int column_index, const int row_index); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawImage( const int column_index, const int row_index) { int x =m_columns[column_index].m_x+m_image_x_offset; int y =m_rows[row_index].m_y+m_image_y_offset; int selected_image =m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_selected_image; uint image_height =m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_height[selected_image]; uint image_width =m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_image_width[selected_image]; for ( uint ly= 0 ,i= 0 ; ly<image_height; ly++) { for ( uint lx= 0 ; lx<image_width; lx++,i++) { if (m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_images[selected_image].m_image_data[i]< 1 ) continue ; uint background =(row_index==m_selected_item)? m_selected_row_color : m_table.PixelGet(x+lx,y+ly); uint pixel_color =m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_images[selected_image].m_image_data[i]; uint foreground=:: ColorToARGB (m_clr.BlendColors(background,pixel_color)); m_table.PixelSet(x+lx,y+ly,foreground); } } }

The CCanvasTable::DrawImages() method is designed to draw all icons of the table at once, with consideration of when it is necessary to draw only the visible part of the table. In the current version of the table, icons can be drawn only if the text in the columns is aligned to the left. In addition, each iteration checks if an icon is assigned to the cell, and also if the array of its pixels is empty. If all checks are passed, the CCanvasTable::DrawImage() method is called for drawing the icon.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawImages( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawImages( void ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { if (m_columns[c].m_text_align!= ALIGN_LEFT ) continue ; for ( int r= m_visible_table_from_index ; r< m_visible_table_to_index ; r++) { if (ImagesTotal(c,r)< 1 ) continue ; int selected_image=m_columns[c].m_rows[r].m_selected_image; if (:: ArraySize (m_columns[c].m_rows[r].m_images[selected_image].m_image_data)< 1 ) continue ; DrawImage(c,r); } } }

The screenshot below demonstrates an example of a table with icons in the cells:

Fig. 1. Table with icons in the cells.





Highlighting the table rows when hovered

For the rows of the rendered table to be highlighted when hovered, additional fields and methods will be required. Use the CCanvasTable::LightsHover() method to enable the highlighting mode. The row color can be set with the help of the CCanvasTable::CellColorHover() method.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : color m_cell_color; color m_cell_color_hover; bool m_lights_hover; public : void CellColor( const color clr) { m_cell_color=clr; } void CellColorHover( const color clr) { m_cell_color_hover=clr; } void LightsHover( const bool flag) { m_lights_hover=flag; } };

Highlighting a row does not require redrawing the entire table over and over as the cursor moves. Moreover, it is strongly recommended not to do so, because it greatly slows down the application and takes too many CPU resources. At the first/new entry of the mouse cursor to the area of the table, it is sufficient to look for the focus only once (iterate over the entire array of rows). The CCanvasTable::CheckRowFocus() method is used for this purpose. Once the focus is found and the row index is stored, simply check if the focus on the row with the stored index has changed when the cursor is moved. The described algorithm is implemented in the CCanvasTable::ChangeRowsColor() method, shown in the listing below. The CCanvasTable::RedrawRow() method is used for changing the row color, its code will be introduced later. The CCanvasTable::ChangeRowsColor() method is called in the CCanvasTable::ChangeObjectsColor() method to change the colors of the table objects.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_item_index_focus; int m_prev_item_index_focus; private : void ChangeRowsColor( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::ChangeRowsColor( void ) { if (!m_lights_hover) return ; if (!m_table.MouseFocus()) { if (m_prev_item_index_focus!= WRONG_VALUE ) { m_item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; RedrawRow(); m_table.Update(); m_prev_item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; } } else { if (m_item_index_focus== WRONG_VALUE ) { m_item_index_focus=CheckRowFocus(); RedrawRow(); m_table.Update(); m_prev_item_index_focus=m_item_index_focus; return ; } int y=m_mouse.RelativeY(m_table); bool condition=(y>m_rows[m_item_index_focus].m_y && y<=m_rows[m_item_index_focus].m_y2); if (!condition) { m_item_index_focus=CheckRowFocus(); RedrawRow(); m_table.Update(); m_prev_item_index_focus=m_item_index_focus; } } }

The CCanvasTable::RedrawRow() method for fast redrawing table rows operates in two modes:

when selecting a row



in the mode of highlighting a row when hovered .



The method needs to be passed the corresponding argument to specify the desired mode. By default, the argument is set to false, which indicates using the method in the mode of highlighting the table rows. The class contains special fields for both modes to determine the current and the previous selected/highlighted table row. Thus, marking another row requires redrawing only the previous and the current rows, and not the entire table.

The program leaves the method if the indexes are not defined (WRONG_VALUE). Next, it is necessary to determine how many indexes are defined. If this is the first entry to the table and only one index (current) is defined, then, accordingly, the color will be changed only in the current row. If entered again, the color will be changed in two rows (the current and the previous).

It is now necessary to determine the sequence for changing the row colors. If the index of the current row is greater than that of the previous, it means that the cursor moved down. Then, first change the color at the previous index, and then in the current one. In a reverse situation, do the opposite. The method also considers the moment of leaving the table area, when the index of the current row is not defined, while the index of the previous row is still present.

Once all the local variables for operation are initialized, the background of the rows, the grid, the icons and the text are drawn in strict sequence.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void RedrawRow( const bool is_selected_row= false ); }; void CCanvasTable::RedrawRow( const bool is_selected_row= false ) { int item_index = WRONG_VALUE ; int prev_item_index = WRONG_VALUE ; if (is_selected_row) { item_index =m_selected_item; prev_item_index =m_prev_selected_item; } else { item_index =m_item_index_focus; prev_item_index =m_prev_item_index_focus; } if (prev_item_index== WRONG_VALUE && item_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; int rows_total =(item_index!= WRONG_VALUE && prev_item_index!= WRONG_VALUE )? 2 : 1 ; int columns_total =m_columns_total- 1 ; int x1= 1 ,x2=m_table_x_size; int y1[ 2 ]={ 0 },y2[ 2 ]={ 0 }; int indexes[ 2 ]; if (item_index>m_prev_item_index_focus || item_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { indexes[ 0 ]=(item_index== WRONG_VALUE || prev_item_index!= WRONG_VALUE )? prev_item_index : item_index; indexes[ 1 ]=item_index; } else { indexes[ 0 ]=item_index; indexes[ 1 ]=prev_item_index; } for ( int r= 0 ; r<rows_total; r++) { y1[r]=m_rows[indexes[r]].m_y+ 1 ; y2[r]=m_rows[indexes[r]].m_y2- 1 ; bool is_item_focus= false ; if (!m_lights_hover) is_item_focus=(indexes[r]==item_index && item_index!= WRONG_VALUE ); else is_item_focus=(item_index== WRONG_VALUE )?(indexes[r]==prev_item_index) :(indexes[r]==item_index); m_table.FillRectangle(x1,y1[r],x2,y2[r],RowColorCurrent(indexes[r],is_item_focus)); } uint clr=:: ColorToARGB (m_grid_color); for ( int r= 0 ; r<rows_total; r++) { for ( int c= 0 ; c<columns_total; c++) m_table.Line(m_columns[c].m_x2,y1[r],m_columns[c].m_x2,y2[r],clr); } for ( int r= 0 ; r<rows_total; r++) { for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { if (ImagesTotal(c,r)> 0 && m_columns[c].m_text_align== ALIGN_LEFT ) DrawImage(c,indexes[r]); } } int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; uint text_align= 0 ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { x =TextX(c); text_align =TextAlign(c, TA_TOP ); for ( int r= 0 ; r<rows_total; r++) { y=m_rows[indexes[r]].m_y+m_text_y_offset; m_table. TextOut (x,y,m_columns[c].m_rows[indexes[r]].m_short_text,TextColor(c,indexes[r]),text_align); } } }

This results in the following:

Fig. 2. Demonstration of highlighting the table rows when hovered.

Methods for fast redrawing the table cells

The methods for fast redrawing the table rows have been considered. The methods for fast redrawing the cells will be demonstrated now. For example, if it is necessary to change the text, its color or icon in any cell of the table, it is sufficient to redraw only the cell, and not the entire table. The private CCanvasTable::RedrawCell() method is used for this purpose. Only the cell content will be redrawn, while its frame will not be updated. The background color is determined by taking the highlighting mode into account, if enabled. After determining the values and initializing the local variables, the background, the icon (if assigned and if text is aligned to the left) and the text are drawn in the cell.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void RedrawCell( const int column_index, const int row_index); }; void CCanvasTable::RedrawCell( const int column_index, const int row_index) { int x1=m_columns[column_index].m_x+ 1 ; int x2=m_columns[column_index].m_x2- 1 ; int y1=m_rows[row_index].m_y+ 1 ; int y2=m_rows[row_index].m_y2- 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; bool is_row_focus= false ; if (m_lights_hover) { y=m_mouse.RelativeY(m_table); is_row_focus=(y>m_rows[row_index].m_y && y<=m_rows[row_index].m_y2); } m_table.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,RowColorCurrent(row_index,is_row_focus)); if (ImagesTotal(column_index,row_index)> 0 && m_columns[column_index].m_text_align== ALIGN_LEFT ) DrawImage(column_index,row_index); uint text_align=TextAlign(column_index, TA_TOP ); for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { x=TextX(c); if (c==column_index) break ; } y=y1+m_text_y_offset- 1 ; m_table. TextOut (x,y,m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_short_text,TextColor(column_index,row_index),text_align); }

Now let us consider the methods, which allow changing the text, the text color and the icon (selection from the assigned ones) in the cell. The public CCanvasTable::SetValue() and CCanvasTable::TextColor() methods must be used to set the text and its color. These methods are passed the indexes of the cell (column and row) and the value to be set. For the CCanvasTable::SetValue() method, it is a string value to be displayed in the cell. Here, the full passed string and its shortened version (if the full string does not fit the cell width) are stored to the corresponding fields of the table's structure (CTCell). The text color must be passed to the CCanvasTable::TextColor() method. As the fourth parameter in both methods, you can specify if it is necessary to redraw the cell immediately or it will be done later by calling the CCanvasTable::UpdateTable() method.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void SetValue( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const string value , const bool redraw= false ); void TextColor( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const color clr, const bool redraw= false ); }; void CCanvasTable::SetValue( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const string value , const bool redraw= false ) { if (!CheckOutOfRange(column_index,row_index)) return ; m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_full_text= value ; m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_short_text=CorrectingText(column_index,row_index); if (redraw) RedrawCell(column_index,row_index); } void CCanvasTable::TextColor( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const color clr, const bool redraw= false ) { if (!CheckOutOfRange(column_index,row_index)) return ; m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_text_color=clr; if (redraw) RedrawCell(column_index,row_index); }

The icon in the cell can be changed by the CCanvasTable::ChangeImage() method. The index of the icon to switch to must be specified as the third parameter here. As in the previously described methods for changing the cell properties, it is possible to specify if the cell is to be redrawn immediately or later.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void ChangeImage( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const uint image_index , const bool redraw= false ); }; void CCanvasTable::ChangeImage( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const uint image_index, const bool redraw= false ) { if (!CheckOutOfRange(column_index,row_index)) return ; int images_total=ImagesTotal(column_index,row_index); if (images_total== WRONG_VALUE || image_index>=( uint )images_total) return ; if (image_index==m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_selected_image) return ; m_columns[column_index].m_rows[row_index].m_selected_image=( int ) image_index ; if (redraw) RedrawCell(column_index,row_index); }

Another public method will be required to redraw the entire table — CCanvasTable::UpdateTable(). It can be called in two modes:

When it is necessary to simply update the table to display the recent changes made by the methods described above. When it is necessary to completely redraw the table, if changes were made.

By default, the only argument of the method is set to false, which indicates updating without redrawing.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void UpdateTable( const bool redraw= false ); }; void CCanvasTable::UpdateTable( const bool redraw= false ) { if (redraw) DrawTable(); m_table.Update(); }

Below is the result of the work done:

Fig. 3. Demonstration of new features of the rendered table.





Expert Advisor with the demonstration of this result can be downloaded in the files attached to this article. During the program execution, the icons in all table cells (5 columns and 30 rows) will change at a frequency of 100 milliseconds. The screenshot below shows the CPU load without the user interaction with the graphical interface of the MQL application. CPU load with the update frequency of 100 milliseconds does not exceed 3%.

Fig. 4. The CPU load during the execution of the test MQL application.

Application for testing the controls

The current version of the rendered table is already "smart" enough to create the same tables as in the Market Watch window, for instance. Let us try to demonstrate this. For the example, create a table of 5 columns and 25 rows. Those will be the 25 symbols available on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. The data in the table will be the following:

Symbol – financial instruments (currency pairs).

– financial instruments (currency pairs). Bid – Bid prices.

– Bid prices. Ask – Ask prices.

– Ask prices. Spread ( ! ) – difference between the Bid and Ask prices.

( ) – difference between the Bid and Ask prices. Time – the time of the last quote.

Let us prepare the same icons for denoting the latest changes in the price as in the table of the Market Watch window. The first initialization of the table cells will be done immediately in the method of creating the control and it will be performed by calling the auxiliary CProgram :: InitializingTable() method of the custom class.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void InitializingTable( void ); }; void CProgram::InitializingTable( void ) { string text_headers[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]={ "Symbol" , "Bid" , "Ask" , "!" , "Time" }; string text_array[ 25 ]= { "AUDUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "EURUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "NZDUSD" , "USDSEK" , "USDHKD" , "USDMXN" , "USDZAR" , "USDTRY" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "AUDJPY" , "EURJPY" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "AUDCHF" , "CHFJPY" }; string image_array[ 3 ]= { "::Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\circle_gray.bmp" , "::Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\arrow_up.bmp" , "::Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp16\\arrow_down.bmp" }; for ( int c= 0 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) { m_canvas_table.SetHeaderText(c,text_headers[c]); for ( int r= 0 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) { m_canvas_table.SetImages(c,r,image_array); if (c< 1 ) m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r,text_array[r]); else m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r, "-" ); } } }

The values of these table cells will be updated by timer every 16 milliseconds during the runtime. Another auxiliary CProgram::UpdateTable() method has been created for this purpose. Here, the program leaves the method if it is a day of the weekend (Saturday or Sunday). Then, a double loop iterates over all columns and rows of the table. This double loop obtains the last two ticks for each symbol and after the changes in prices are analyzed, sets the corresponding values.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void InitializingTable( void ); }; void CProgram::UpdateTable( void ) { MqlDateTime check_time; :: TimeToStruct (:: TimeTradeServer (),check_time); if (check_time.day_of_week== 0 || check_time.day_of_week== 6 ) return ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_canvas_table.ColumnsTotal(); c++) { for ( int r= 0 ; r<m_canvas_table.RowsTotal(); r++) { string symbol=m_canvas_table.GetValue( 0 ,r); MqlTick ticks[]; if ( :: CopyTicks (symbol,ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL , 0 , 2 ) < 2 ) continue ; :: ArraySetAsSeries (ticks, true ); if (c== 0 ) { int index= 0 ; if (ticks[ 0 ].ask==ticks[ 1 ].ask && ticks[ 0 ].bid==ticks[ 1 ].bid) index= 0 ; else if (ticks[ 0 ].bid>ticks[ 1 ].bid) index= 1 ; else if (ticks[ 0 ].bid<ticks[ 1 ].bid) index= 2 ; m_canvas_table.ChangeImage(c,r,index, true ); } else { if (c== 3 ) { int spread=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r, string (spread), true ); continue ; } int digit=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if (c== 1 ) { m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r,:: DoubleToString (ticks[ 0 ].bid,digit)); if (ticks[ 0 ].bid!=ticks[ 1 ].bid) m_canvas_table.TextColor(c,r,(ticks[ 0 ].bid<ticks[ 1 ].bid)? clrRed : clrBlue , true ); continue ; } if (c== 2 ) { m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r,:: DoubleToString (ticks[ 0 ].ask,digit)); if (ticks[ 0 ].ask!=ticks[ 1 ].ask) m_canvas_table.TextColor(c,r,(ticks[ 0 ].ask<ticks[ 1 ].ask)? clrRed : clrBlue , true ); continue ; } if (c== 4 ) { long time =:: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TIME ); string time_msc =:: IntegerToString (ticks[ 0 ].time_msc); int length =:: StringLen (time_msc); string msc =:: StringSubstr (time_msc,length- 3 , 3 ); string str =:: TimeToString (time, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "." +msc; color clr= clrBlack ; if (ticks[ 0 ].ask==ticks[ 1 ].ask && ticks[ 0 ].bid==ticks[ 1 ].bid) clr= clrBlack ; else if (ticks[ 0 ].bid>ticks[ 1 ].bid) clr= clrBlue ; else if (ticks[ 0 ].bid<ticks[ 1 ].bid) clr= clrRed ; m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r,str); m_canvas_table.TextColor(c,r,clr, true ); continue ; } } } } m_canvas_table.UpdateTable(); }

The following result is obtained:





Fig. 5. Comparison of the data in the Market Watch window and the custom analog.





The test application featured in the article can be downloaded using the below link for further studying.

Conclusion

The library for creating graphical interfaces at the current stage of development looks like in the schematic below.

Fig. 6. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.





Below you can download the latest version of the library and files for testing.