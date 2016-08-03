Graphical Interfaces VII: the Tables Controls (Chapter 1)

Contents

Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) explains in detail what this library is for. You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be placed in the same directories as they are located in the archive.

This article deals with three classes that allow you to create different types of tables to display two-dimensional data sets as part of MQL application GUI:

text label table;

edit box table;

rendered table.

Each table type has its own unique features and advantages described below.

In the next article (part VII, chapter 2), we will describe the following controls:

tabs;

tabs with images.

The Text Label Table Control

A table is a complex GUI control since it includes other controls – horizontal and vertical scroll bars. Since data may exceed available space of the control's specified area, scroll bars allow you to shift displayed data arrays both vertically and horizontally.

Text label tables consist of the following components:

Background. Text labels. Vertical scroll bar. Horizontal scroll bar.





Fig. 1. Compound parts of the text label table control

Let us take a closer look at the class of this control.

Developing CLabelsTable Class

Create LabelsTable.mqh file and include it in the library (WndContainer.mqh):

#include "LabelsTable.mqh"

In LabelsTable.mqh file, create CLabelsTable class with the standard set of methods that should be present in every control of the library, as well as the method for saving the pointer to the form the control should be connected to. Do the same to all controls mentioned in the current article.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { private : CWindow *m_wnd; public : CLabelsTable( void ); ~CLabelsTable( void ); void WindowPointer(CWindow & object ) { m_wnd=::GetPointer( object ); } public : virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); virtual void OnEventTimer( void ); virtual void Moving( const int x, const int y); virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Hide( void ); virtual void Reset( void ); virtual void Delete( void ); virtual void SetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetColors( void ) {} }; CLabelsTable::CLabelsTable( void ) { } CLabelsTable::~CLabelsTable( void ) { }

Before creating the table, specify some of its properties. Let's name them.

Row height

First column indent from the left edge of the control

Distance between columns

Background color

Text color

First row lock mode

First column lock mode

Total number of columns

Total number of rows

Number of columns of the table's visible part

Number of rows of the table's visible part

In this table type, text label coordinates are calculated from the central anchor point (ANCHOR_CENTER). Therefore, the indent from the control's left edge for text labels of the first column, as well as the distance between text labels of each column are calculated from the center of each of them.

As for the lock modes, it may be necessary for the table's first row and/or first column (where a user can set names for each column and/or data series) to remain visible at all times even when the sliders of the vertical and/or horizontal scroll bars are moved away from the first position. Header lock modes can be used both together and separately.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { private : int m_row_y_size; color m_area_color; color m_text_color; int m_x_offset; int m_column_x_offset; bool m_fix_first_row; bool m_fix_first_column; int m_zorder; int m_area_zorder; public : void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; } void TextColor( const color clr) { m_text_color=clr; } void RowYSize( const int y_size) { m_row_y_size=y_size; } void XOffset( const int x_offset) { m_x_offset=x_offset; } void ColumnXOffset( const int x_offset) { m_column_x_offset=x_offset; } bool FixFirstRow( void ) const { return (m_fix_first_row); } void FixFirstRow( const bool flag) { m_fix_first_row=flag; } bool FixFirstColumn( void ) const { return (m_fix_first_column); } void FixFirstColumn( const bool flag) { m_fix_first_column=flag; } };

Let's create the CLabelsTable::TableSize() and CLabelsTable::VisibleTableSize() methods to set a total and visible number of the table columns and rows. Besides, we need two-dimensional dynamic arrays in the form of structures. One of the structures (LTLabels) creates the array of text labels for the table's visible part, while another (LTOptions) stores all values and properties of each table cell. In our implementation, it will store displayed values (rows) and text color.

Two arguments (numbers of columns and rows) should be passed to the CLabelsTable::TableSize() and CLabelsTable::VisibleTableSize() methods. The passed values undergo correction at the beginning of the methods in case the number of columns is less than one, while the number of rows is less than two. Sizes of all arrays are defined and property arrays are initialized afterwards.

Apart from table size methods, we also need methods for receiving its total and visible sizes for columns and rows.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { private : struct LTLabels { CLabel m_rows[]; }; LTLabels m_columns[]; struct LTOptions { string m_vrows[]; color m_colors[]; }; LTOptions m_vcolumns[]; public : int RowsTotal( void ) const { return (m_rows_total); } int ColumnsTotal( void ) const { return (m_columns_total); } int VisibleRowsTotal( void ) const { return (m_visible_rows_total); } int VisibleColumnsTotal( void ) const { return (m_visible_columns_total); } void TableSize( const int columns_total, const int rows_total); void VisibleTableSize( const int visible_columns_total, const int visible_rows_total); }; void CLabelsTable::TableSize( const int columns_total, const int rows_total) { m_columns_total=(columns_total< 1 ) ? 1 : columns_total; m_rows_total=(rows_total< 2 ) ? 2 : rows_total; :: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns,m_columns_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { :: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows,m_rows_total); :: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_colors,m_rows_total); :: ArrayInitialize (m_vcolumns[i].m_colors,m_text_color); } } void CLabelsTable::VisibleTableSize( const int visible_columns_total, const int visible_rows_total) { m_visible_columns_total=(visible_columns_total< 1 ) ? 1 : visible_columns_total; m_visible_rows_total=(visible_rows_total< 2 ) ? 2 : visible_rows_total; :: ArrayResize (m_columns,m_visible_columns_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_visible_columns_total; i++) :: ArrayResize (m_columns[i].m_rows,m_visible_rows_total); }

All properties should be initialized by default values before creating the control. I recommend doing this right in the class constructor:

CLabelsTable::CLabelsTable( void ) : m_fix_first_row( false ), m_fix_first_column( false ), m_row_y_size( 18 ), m_x_offset( 30 ), m_column_x_offset( 60 ), m_area_color( clrWhiteSmoke ), m_text_color( clrBlack ), m_rows_total( 2 ), m_columns_total( 1 ), m_visible_rows_total( 2 ), m_visible_columns_total( 1 ) { CElement::ClassName(CLASS_NAME); m_zorder = 0 ; m_area_zorder = 1 ; TableSize(m_columns_total,m_rows_total); VisibleTableSize(m_visible_columns_total,m_visible_rows_total); }

Let's create four private and one public method for an external call to develop the control. In order to allow users to configure the table's scroll bars, we should add the methods that return their pointers.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { private : CRectLabel m_area; CScrollV m_scrollv; CScrollH m_scrollh; struct LTLabels { CLabel m_rows[]; }; LTLabels m_columns[]; public : CScrollV *GetScrollVPointer( void ) const { return (:: GetPointer (m_scrollv)); } CScrollH *GetScrollHPointer( void ) const { return (:: GetPointer (m_scrollh)); } bool CreateLabelsTable( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const int x, const int y); private : bool CreateArea( void ); bool CreateLabels( void ); bool CreateScrollV( void ); bool CreateScrollH( void ); };

Of all the object creation methods, only CLabelsTable::CreateLabels() for developing the text label array is shown here. Make sure to add column and row indices when forming an object name. All other methods can be found in the files attached below.

bool CLabelsTable::CreateLabels( void ) { int x =CElement::X(); int y = 0 ; int offset = 0 ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { offset=(c> 0 ) ? m_column_x_offset : m_x_offset; x=x+offset; for ( int r= 0 ; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { string name=CElement::ProgramName()+ "_labelstable_label_" + ( string )c+ "_" +( string )r + "__" +( string )CElement::Id(); y=(r> 0 ) ? y+m_row_y_size- 1 : CElement::Y()+ 10 ; if (!m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Description(m_vcolumns[c].m_vrows[r]); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Font(FONT); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].FontSize(FONT_SIZE); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Color(m_text_color); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Corner(m_corner); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Anchor( ANCHOR_CENTER ); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Selectable( false ); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Z_Order(m_zorder); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Tooltip( "

" ); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].XGap(x-m_wnd.X()); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].YGap(y-m_wnd.Y()); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].X(x); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Y(y); CElement::AddToArray(m_columns[c].m_rows[r]); } } return ( true ); }

We will need methods for changing values and properties in any table cell at any time after the table is created. Let's write the CLabelsTable::SetValue() and CLabelsTable::GetValue() methods to change and receive a cell value. For the both methods, the indices of the table column and row should be passed as the first two arguments. The value to be placed into the array for the specified indices should be passed as a third argument in the CLabelsTable::SetValue() method. Check for exceeding the array range is obligatory at the beginning of the methods.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { public : void SetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index, const string value); string GetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index); }; void CLabelsTable::SetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index, const string value) { int csize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns); if (csize< 1 || column_index< 0 || column_index>=csize) return ; int rsize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows); if (rsize< 1 || row_index< 0 || row_index>=rsize) return ; m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index]=value; } string CLabelsTable::GetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index) { int csize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns); if (csize< 1 || column_index< 0 || column_index>=csize) return ( "" ); int rsize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows); if (rsize< 1 || row_index< 0 || row_index>=rsize) return ( "" ); return (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index]); }

Apart from changing the table values, library users may want to change the text color. For example, positive values can be displayed in green, while negative ones can be displayed in red. Let's implement the CLabelsTable::TextColor() method for that. It is similar to CLabelsTable::SetValue() with the only difference being that a color is passed as the third argument.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { public : void TextColor( const int column_index, const int row_index, const color clr); }; void CLabelsTable::TextColor( const int column_index, const int row_index, const color clr) { int csize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns); if (csize< 1 || column_index< 0 || column_index>=csize) return ; int rsize=:: ArraySize (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows); if (rsize< 1 || row_index< 0 || row_index>=rsize) return ; m_vcolumns[column_index].m_colors[row_index]=clr; }

Implemented changes are displayed only after the table is updated. To do this, we should create a universal method that is also to be used to shift the table data relative to the position of the scroll bar sliders.

Let's call this method CLabelsTable::UpdateTable(). If headers are locked, the data shift starts from the second (1) array index to ensure that the first row is always on the top and/or extreme (left) column is always on the left. t and l variables are declared at the beginning of the method, and the value of 1 or 0 is assigned to them depending on the currently used mode.

In order to define the index, from which the data shift/update is to start, the current positions of the scroll bar sliders should be obtained. Headers in the left column and the upper row are shifted in separate loops (if the modes are enabled).

The table's basic data and cell color are shifted in the double loop at the end of the method.

class CLabelsTable : public CElement { public : void UpdateTable( void ); }; void CLabelsTable::UpdateTable( void ) { int t=(m_fix_first_row) ? 1 : 0 ; int l=(m_fix_first_column) ? 1 : 0 ; int h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos()+l; int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos()+t; if (m_fix_first_column) { m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[ 0 ].Description(m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[ 0 ]); for ( int r=t; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { if (r>=t && r<m_rows_total) m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[r].Description(m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[v]); v++; } } if (m_fix_first_row) { m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[ 0 ].Description(m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[ 0 ]); for ( int c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { if (h>=l && h<m_columns_total) m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].Description(m_vcolumns[h].m_vrows[ 0 ]); h++; } } h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos()+l; for ( int c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos()+t; for ( int r=t; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { if (v>=t && v<m_rows_total && h>=l && h<m_columns_total) { m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Color(m_vcolumns[h].m_colors[v]); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Description(m_vcolumns[h].m_vrows[v]); v++; } } h++; } }

Let's implement the fast rewind when the left mouse button is pressed above the scroll bar buttons similar to how it was done to the input box and list controls. There is no point in displaying the code of the CLabelsTable::FastSwitching() method here since it is much similar to the methods of the same name described in the previous articles in the CListView, CSpinEdit and CCheckBoxEdit classes.

The code of the methods for processing the control events can now be presented as shown in the listing below:

void CLabelsTable::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (!CElement::IsVisible()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; m_mouse_state=( bool ) int (sparam); CElement::MouseFocus(x>X() && x<X2() && y>Y() && y<Y2()); if (m_scrollv.ScrollBarControl(x,y,m_mouse_state) || m_scrollh.ScrollBarControl(x,y,m_mouse_state)) UpdateTable(); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (m_scrollv.OnClickScrollInc(sparam) || m_scrollv.OnClickScrollDec(sparam) || m_scrollh.OnClickScrollInc(sparam) || m_scrollh.OnClickScrollDec(sparam)) UpdateTable(); return ; } } void CLabelsTable::OnEventTimer( void ) { if (CElement::IsDropdown()) FastSwitching(); else { if (!m_wnd.IsLocked()) FastSwitching(); } }

A table is a complex GUI control. Therefore, the pointers to its other controls (represented by horizontal and vertical scroll bars in our case) should be included into the pointer database. We should create the personal array of pointers for tables. You can find all these changes in WndContainer.mqh file of CWndContainer class. This topic has already been covered in other articles of the series. Therefore, I will skip it moving on to testing the text label table.

Testing the Text Label Table

For test purposes, we will take the Expert Advisor from the previous article with only the main menu and status bar left intact. In order to add the text label table to an MQL application GUI, the CLabelsTable type class instance, as well as the method and indents from the form's extreme point should be declared (see the code listing below).

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CLabelsTable m_labels_table; private : #define LABELS_TABLE1_GAP_X ( 1 ) #define LABELS_TABLE1_GAP_Y ( 42 ) bool CreateLabelsTable( void ); };

Now, let's examine the code of the CProgram::CreateLabelsTable() method in details. We need to make a table consisting of 21 columns and 100 rows. The number of visible columns is 5, while the number of visible rows is 10. We should lock the upper row and the first column to prevent them from being moved. After the table is made, it is filled with random values (from -1000 to 1000) and the colors are defined. Positive values are displayed in green, while negative ones - in red. Be sure to update the table to display the last changes.

bool CProgram::CreateLabelsTable( void ) { #define COLUMNS1_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define ROWS1_TOTAL ( 100 ) m_labels_table.WindowPointer(m_window1); int x=m_window1.X()+LABELS_TABLE1_GAP_X; int y=m_window1.Y()+LABELS_TABLE1_GAP_Y; int visible_columns_total = 5 ; int visible_rows_total = 10 ; m_labels_table.XSize( 400 ); m_labels_table.XOffset( 40 ); m_labels_table.ColumnXOffset( 75 ); m_labels_table.FixFirstRow( true ); m_labels_table.FixFirstColumn( true ); m_labels_table.TableSize(COLUMNS1_TOTAL,ROWS1_TOTAL); m_labels_table.VisibleTableSize(visible_columns_total,visible_rows_total); if (!m_labels_table.CreateLabelsTable(m_chart_id,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); m_labels_table.SetValue( 0 , 0 , "-" ); for ( int c= 1 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) { for ( int r= 0 ; r< 1 ; r++) m_labels_table.SetValue(c,r, "SYMBOL " + string (c)); } for ( int c= 0 ; c< 1 ; c++) { for ( int r= 1 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) m_labels_table.SetValue(c,r, "PARAMETER " + string (r)); } for ( int c= 1 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) { for ( int r= 1 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) m_labels_table.SetValue(c,r, string (:: rand ()% 1000 -:: rand ()% 1000 )); } for ( int c= 1 ; c<m_labels_table.ColumnsTotal(); c++) for ( int r= 1 ; r<m_labels_table.RowsTotal(); r++) m_labels_table.TextColor(c,r,(( double )m_labels_table.GetValue(c,r)>= 0 ) ? clrGreen : clrRed ); m_labels_table.UpdateTable(); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_labels_table); return ( true ); }

Also, we should test how the table values are changed when the program runs on a terminal chart. To do this, the code is added to the CProgram::OnTimerEvent() timer of an MQL application class as shown in the listing below:

void CProgram::OnTimerEvent( void ) { CWndEvents::OnTimerEvent(); static int count= 0 ; if (count< 500 ) { count+=TIMER_STEP_MSC; return ; } count= 0 ; m_status_bar.ValueToItem( 1 ,:: TimeToString (:: TimeLocal (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); for ( int c= 1 ; c<m_labels_table.ColumnsTotal(); c++) for ( int r= 1 ; r<m_labels_table.RowsTotal(); r++) m_labels_table.SetValue(c,r, string (:: rand ()% 1000 -:: rand ()% 1000 )); for ( int c= 1 ; c<m_labels_table.ColumnsTotal(); c++) for ( int r= 1 ; r<m_labels_table.RowsTotal(); r++) m_labels_table.TextColor(c,r,(( double )m_labels_table.GetValue(c,r)>= 0 ) ? clrGreen : clrRed ); m_labels_table.UpdateTable(); }

The method for creating a text label table should be called in the application GUI main method CProgram::CreateExpertPanel(). The abridged version of the method is shown below:

bool CProgram::CreateExpertPanel( void ) { if (!CreateLabelsTable()) return ( false ); m_chart.Redraw(); return ( true ); }

Now, it is time to compile the code and launch the application on the chart. The screenshot below shows the result:

Fig. 2. Testing the text label table control

Everything works fine. Now, let's examine the class for creating the second type of tables.





The Edit Box Table Control

Unlike the text label table, the edit box one provides greater flexibility and has more features. It allows you not only to change the text color but also:

to set the alignment mode for a text in a cell (left/right/center);

to change the background color and edit box frames;

to change edit box values manually if the appropriate mode is enabled.

All this makes the table more user-friendly and facilitates its use for a wide range of tasks. Text label tables consist of the following components:

Background Edit boxes Vertical scroll bar Horizontal scroll bar





Fig. 3. Compound parts of the edit box table control





Let's see how the table's code differs from that of the previous one.



Developing CTable Class

Let's describe the table properties and highlight its differences from the text label tables. The array of the graphical objects for the table's visible part is of another type here – (CEdit). In other words, it has edit boxes instead of text labels (see the code listing below).

class CTable : public CElement { private : struct TEdits { CEdit m_rows[]; }; TEdits m_columns[]; };

There are more unique properties for each cell here, since the table allows you to set/change text alignment method and edit box background color apart from a text color.

class CTable : public CElement { private : struct TOptions { string m_vrows[]; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_text_align[]; color m_text_color[]; color m_cell_color[]; }; TOptions m_vcolumns[]; };

Below is the list of modes and features that are not present in the text label table.

Editable table mode

Mode of row highlighting when the cursor is hovering over

Selectable row mode

Row height

Grid color

Header background color

Header text color

Cell color when the cursor hovers over it

Cell text default color

Default cell text alignment method

Highlighted row background color

Highlighted row text color

This table type also allows you to lock headers in the first column and first row. When moving the scroll bar sliders, they remain in place if the modes are enabled. The code listing below provides the full list of boxes and methods for setting the table properties:

class CTable : public CElement { private : int m_row_y_size; color m_area_color; color m_area_border_color; color m_grid_color; color m_headers_color; color m_headers_text_color; color m_cell_color; color m_cell_color_hover; color m_cell_text_color; color m_selected_row_color; color m_selected_row_text_color; bool m_read_only; bool m_lights_hover; bool m_selectable_row; bool m_fix_first_row; bool m_fix_first_column; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_align_mode; public : void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; } void BorderColor( const color clr) { m_area_border_color=clr; } bool FixFirstRow( void ) const { return (m_fix_first_row); } void FixFirstRow( const bool flag) { m_fix_first_row=flag; } bool FixFirstColumn( void ) const { return (m_fix_first_column); } void FixFirstColumn( const bool flag) { m_fix_first_column=flag; } void HeadersColor( const color clr) { m_headers_color=clr; } void HeadersTextColor( const color clr) { m_headers_text_color=clr; } void GridColor( const color clr) { m_grid_color=clr; } void RowYSize( const int y_size) { m_row_y_size=y_size; } void CellColor( const color clr) { m_cell_color=clr; } void CellColorHover( const color clr) { m_cell_color_hover=clr; } void ReadOnly( const bool flag) { m_read_only=flag; } void LightsHover( const bool flag) { m_lights_hover=flag; } void SelectableRow( const bool flag) { m_selectable_row=flag; } void TextAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align_mode) { m_align_mode=align_mode; } };

Listed below are the features of methods designed to set properties and receive table values by column and row indices.

Total table size (total number of columns and rows)

Table's visible size (visible number of columns and rows)

Cell text alignment method (left/right/center)

Text color

Background color

Set/change the value

Receive the value

There is no point in displaying the code for these methods since the similar methods have already been described in the text label table section. After setting the properties, make sure to update the table by calling the CTable::UpdateTable() method, so that implemented changes are displayed.

class CTable : public CElement { public : void TableSize( const int columns_total, const int rows_total); void VisibleTableSize( const int visible_columns_total, const int visible_rows_total); void TextAlign( const int column_index, const int row_index, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE mode); void TextColor( const int column_index, const int row_index, const color clr); void CellColor( const int column_index, const int row_index, const color clr); void SetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index, const string value); string GetValue( const int column_index, const int row_index); void UpdateTable( void ); };

Now, let's consider table management methods. They are all private class methods for internal use. Their functions include:

Processing pressing a table row.

Processing entering a value to a table cell.

Receive an ID from an object name.

Retrieving a column index from an object name.

Retrieving a row index from an object name.

Highlighting the selected row.

Changing the table row color when the cursor hovers over the button.

Fast table data rewind.

Let's start from the CTable::OnClickTableRow() method to process pressing a table row. Several checks should be passed at the start of the method. The program exits the method in the following cases:

the editable table mode is enabled;

one of the scroll bars is active (the slider is moving);

a pressing event does not relate to a table cell. This is determined by the presence of the program name and the table cell membership property in the object name;

The control ID does not match. The CTable::IdFromObjectName() method is used to retrieve the ID from the object name. The method has already been described when examining other controls.

Now, it is time to go through all the cells searching for the pressed one by its name while considering the current mode of locked headers (the first row) and the current vertical scroll bar slider position. If the pressed cell is found, the row index and the current cell value are saved to the class fields.

If headers (the first row) have been pressed, the program exits the method. Otherwise, a custom message is generated. It contains a (1) chart ID, (2) event ID (ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM), (3) control ID and (4) selected row index.

class CTable : public CElement { private : bool OnClickTableRow( const string clicked_object); int IdFromObjectName( const string object_name); }; bool CTable::OnClickTableRow( const string clicked_object) { if (!m_read_only) return ( false ); if (m_scrollv.ScrollState() || m_scrollh.ScrollState()) return ( false ); if (:: StringFind (clicked_object,CElement::ProgramName()+ "_table_edit_" , 0 )< 0 ) return ( false ); int id=IdFromObjectName(clicked_object); if (id!=CElement::Id()) return ( false ); int row_index= 0 ; int t=(m_fix_first_row) ? 1 : 0 ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos()+t; for ( int r=t; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { if (m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Name()==clicked_object) { m_selected_item=row_index=v; m_selected_item_text=m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Description(); break ; } if (v>=t && v<m_rows_total) v++; } } if (m_fix_first_row && row_index< 1 ) return ( false ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM,CElement::Id(),m_selected_item, "" ); return ( true ); }

Let's write the CTable::OnEndEditCell() method for processing entering a value into a cell at the editable table mode. The program should also pass a number of checks at the start of the method. Exit from the method is performed in the following cases:

the editable table mode is disabled;

program name or the table cell membership property does not match;

a control ID does not match.

If all checks are passed, we receive the table visible part's cell column and row indices (graphical object array indices) using the CTable::ColumnIndexFromObjectName() and CTable::RowIndexFromObjectName() auxiliary methods. Now, we should add the current positions of the scroll bar sliders to the object indices in order to receive the data array indices. Next, we should correct the row index if the locked header mode is enabled and the object array index is equal to zero. Then, we need to check if the cell value has been changed. If yes, the new values are saved in the appropriate data array and the message containing a (1) chart ID, (2) event ID (ON_END_EDIT), (3) control ID and the (4) line formed of the indices of a column, row and the current cell value is generated. "_" symbol is used as a separator within the line.

class CTable : public CElement { private : bool OnEndEditCell( const string edited_object); int ColumnIndexFromObjectName( const string object_name); int RowIndexFromObjectName( const string object_name); }; bool CTable::OnEndEditCell( const string edited_object) { if (m_read_only) return ( false ); if (:: StringFind (edited_object,CElement::ProgramName()+ "_table_edit_" , 0 )< 0 ) return ( false ); int id=IdFromObjectName(edited_object); if (id!=CElement::Id()) return ( false ); int c =ColumnIndexFromObjectName(edited_object); int r = RowIndexFromObjectName(edited_object); int vc =c+m_scrollh.CurrentPos(); int vr =r+m_scrollv.CurrentPos(); if (m_fix_first_row && r== 0 ) vr= 0 ; string cell_text=m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Description(); if (cell_text!=m_vcolumns[vc].m_vrows[vr]) { SetValue(vc,vr,cell_text); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElement::Id(), 0 , string (vc)+ "_" + string (vr)+ "_" +cell_text); } return ( true ); } int CTable::ColumnIndexFromObjectName( const string object_name) { ushort u_sep= 0 ; string result[]; int array_size= 0 ; u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "_" , 0 ); :: StringSplit (object_name,u_sep,result); array_size=:: ArraySize (result)- 1 ; if (array_size- 3 < 0 ) { :: Print (PREVENTING_OUT_OF_RANGE); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } return (( int )result[array_size- 3 ]); } int CTable::RowIndexFromObjectName( const string object_name) { ushort u_sep= 0 ; string result[]; int array_size= 0 ; u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "_" , 0 ); :: StringSplit (object_name,u_sep,result); array_size=:: ArraySize (result)- 1 ; if (array_size- 2 < 0 ) { :: Print (PREVENTING_OUT_OF_RANGE); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } return (( int )result[array_size- 2 ]); }

The CTable::HighlightSelectedItem() method is necessary for highlighting the row when the appropriate mode is enabled. The highlighted row differs by background and text colors. These editable properties have already been examined previously.

There are two checks at the start of the method (see the code listing below). The program exits from here if:

the table cell editing mode is enabled;

the row highlighting mode is disabled.

If checks have been passed, a shift by one index is performed for columns and rows if the locked headers modes are enabled. Now, we should find the selected row and set the appropriate color for its cells' background and text in the double loop using two counters (for columns and rows) and considering the current position of the scroll bar sliders. The color from the arrays is used for the objects from other rows.

class CTable : public CElement { private : void HighlightSelectedItem( void ); }; void CTable::HighlightSelectedItem( void ) { if (!m_read_only || !m_selectable_row) return ; int t=(m_fix_first_row) ? 1 : 0 ; int l=(m_fix_first_column) ? 1 : 0 ; int h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos()+l; for ( int c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos()+t; for ( int r=t; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { if (v>=t && v<m_rows_total) { color back_color=(m_selected_item==v) ? m_selected_row_color : m_vcolumns[h].m_cell_color[v]; color text_color=(m_selected_item==v) ? m_selected_row_text_color : m_vcolumns[h].m_text_color[v]; m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Color(text_color); m_columns[c].m_rows[r].BackColor(back_color); v++; } } h++; } }

Another useful mode is highlighting the table row when the mouse cursor hovers over it. The CTable::RowColorByHover() method is used for that. It also includes a number of checks. If they are not passed, the program exits the method. Exit is perofrmed in the following cases:

the mode of row highlighting when the cursor is hovering over it is disabled;

the table editing mode is enabled;

the form the control is attached to is blocked;

one of the scroll bars is active (the slider is moving).

If all checks are passed, we should go through all cells in a double loop and change their color depending on what row's cell the mouse cursor is currently hovering over. The only exception is a highlighted row. When it is reached, the row counter is increased but the row's cell color is not changed.

class CTable : public CElement { private : void RowColorByHover( const int x, const int y); }; void CTable::RowColorByHover( const int x, const int y) { if (!m_lights_hover || !m_read_only || m_wnd.IsLocked()) return ; if (m_scrollv.ScrollState() || m_scrollh.ScrollState()) return ; int t=(m_fix_first_row) ? 1 : 0 ; int l=(m_fix_first_column) ? 1 : 0 ; int h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos()+l; for ( int c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++) { int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos()+t; for ( int r=t; r<m_visible_rows_total; r++) { if (v>=t && v<m_rows_total) { if (m_selected_item==v && m_read_only && m_selectable_row) { v++; continue ; } if (x>m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[r].X() && x<m_columns[m_visible_columns_total- 1 ].m_rows[r].X2() && y>m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Y() && y<m_columns[c].m_rows[r].Y2()) { m_columns[c].m_rows[r].BackColor(m_cell_color_hover); } else { if (v>=t && v<m_rows_total) m_columns[c].m_rows[r].BackColor(m_vcolumns[h].m_cell_color[v]); } v++; } } h++; } }

We have examined all table management methods. You can view the details of CTable::OnEvent() control event handler code in the listing below. Please note that CTable::HighlightSelectedItem() method is also used after processing the moving of the vertical scroll bar slider.

void CTable::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (!CElement::IsVisible()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; m_mouse_state=( bool ) int (sparam); CElement::MouseFocus(x>X() && x<X2() && y>Y() && y<Y2()); if (m_scrollv.ScrollBarControl(x,y,m_mouse_state) || m_scrollh.ScrollBarControl(x,y,m_mouse_state)) UpdateTable(); HighlightSelectedItem(); RowColorByHover(x,y); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (OnClickTableRow(sparam)) { HighlightSelectedItem(); return ; } if (m_scrollv.OnClickScrollInc(sparam) || m_scrollv.OnClickScrollDec(sparam) || m_scrollh.OnClickScrollInc(sparam) || m_scrollh.OnClickScrollDec(sparam)) { UpdateTable(); HighlightSelectedItem(); return ; } return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { OnEndEditCell(sparam); ResetColors(); return ; } }

Testing the Edit Box Table

Everything is ready to test the edit box table. Let's make a copy of the previous test EA and delete all elements related to the text label table. Now, create the instance of the CTable type class in the CProgram custom class and declare the method for creating the table and indents from the form extreme point:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CTable m_table; private : #define TABLE1_GAP_X ( 1 ) #define TABLE1_GAP_Y ( 42 ) bool CreateTable( void ); };

Let's make a table consisting of 100 columns and 1000 rows. The number of visible columns is 6, while the number of visible rows is 15. Let's lock the table headers (the first row and column), so that they remain in place when the scroll bar sliders are moving. We should enable the modes of row selection and row highlighting when the cursor hovers over it.

After creating the control, fill the table arrays with data and format it. For example, let's apply the ALIGN_RIGHT alignment method to the first column cell text. Let the row cell backgrounds be colored in "zebra" style, while the column text will be colored in alternating red and blue colors. Be sure to update the table to display changes.

bool CProgram::CreateTable( void ) { #define COLUMNS1_TOTAL ( 100 ) #define ROWS1_TOTAL ( 1000 ) m_table.WindowPointer(m_window1); int x=m_window1.X()+TABLE1_GAP_X; int y=m_window1.Y()+TABLE1_GAP_Y; int visible_columns_total = 6 ; int visible_rows_total = 15 ; m_table.XSize( 600 ); m_table.RowYSize( 20 ); m_table.FixFirstRow( true ); m_table.FixFirstColumn( true ); m_table.LightsHover( true ); m_table.SelectableRow( true ); m_table.TextAlign( ALIGN_CENTER ); m_table.HeadersColor( C'255,244,213' ); m_table.HeadersTextColor( clrBlack ); m_table.GridColor( clrLightGray ); m_table.CellColorHover( clrGold ); m_table.TableSize(COLUMNS1_TOTAL,ROWS1_TOTAL); m_table.VisibleTableSize(visible_columns_total,visible_rows_total); if (!m_table.CreateTable(m_chart_id,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); m_table.SetValue( 0 , 0 , "-" ); for ( int c= 1 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) { for ( int r= 0 ; r< 1 ; r++) m_table.SetValue(c,r, "SYMBOL " + string (c)); } for ( int c= 0 ; c< 1 ; c++) { for ( int r= 1 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) { m_table.SetValue(c,r, "PARAMETER " + string (r)); m_table.TextAlign(c,r, ALIGN_RIGHT ); } } for ( int c= 1 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) { for ( int r= 1 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) { m_table.SetValue(c,r, string (c)+ ":" + string (r)); m_table.TextColor(c,r,(c% 2 == 0 )? clrRed : clrRoyalBlue ); m_table.CellColor(c,r,(r% 2 == 0 )? clrWhiteSmoke : clrWhite ); } } m_table.UpdateTable(); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_table); return ( true ); }

The CProgram::CreateTable() method should be called in the application GUI main method (see the abridged version in the listing below):

bool CProgram::CreateExpertPanel( void ) { if (!CreateTable()) return ( false ); m_chart.Redraw(); return ( true ); }

Compile the program and run it on a chart. If everything is done correctly, we will get the result as shown in the screenshot below:

Fig. 4. Testing the edit box table control

Everything works fine. However, if you place a text exceeding 63 characters in a single cell, the text is not displayed in full. All graphical objects of the terminal capable of displaying a text have a limitation of 63 symbols. Use the CCanvas class for drawing to bypass it. This class contains the text display methods without any limitations. We have already applied it when drawing some controls (separation line and context menu) in the following articles:

Since 63 characters may often be insufficient for data display, the third table type is drawn using the CCanvas class.

The Rendered Table Control

A rendered table has no limitations on the number of characters at each cell. Besides, a width of each column can be configured without changing a visible table width, which is quite difficult to achieve when working with other table types discussed above. Thus, we already can note a few advantages of a rendered table:

no limitations on the number of symbols in each cell;

each column's width can be set separately;

only one object (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) is used to create a table instead of multiple objects like text labels (OBJ_LABEL) or edit boxes (OBJ_EDIT).

Text label tables consist of the following components:

Background Rendered table Vertical scroll bar Horizontal scroll bar





Fig. 5. Compound parts of the rendered table control

Let's examine the code of the class for creating such a table.

Developing CCanvasTable Class

Let's create CTOptions structure to store the table values and properties:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : struct CTOptions { string m_vrows[]; int m_width; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_text_align; }; CTOptions m_vcolumns[]; };

CTOptions structure fields are initialized using default values when the table's basic size (total number of columns and rows) is set. We will set the width of all columns to 100 pixels, while the text alignment method in column cells will be ALIGN_CENTER.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void TableSize( const int columns_total, const int rows_total); }; void CCanvasTable::TableSize( const int columns_total, const int rows_total) { m_columns_total=(columns_total< 1 ) ? 1 : columns_total; m_rows_total=(rows_total< 2 ) ? 2 : rows_total; :: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns,m_columns_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { :: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows,m_rows_total); m_vcolumns[i].m_width = 100 ; m_vcolumns[i].m_text_align = ALIGN_CENTER ; } }

Now, let's create the methods allowing to change the width or text alignment method of some columns (if necessary) after the table size has already been set. To do this, you need to initialize your array and simply pass it to the corresponding method. The example is shown below.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void TextAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE &array[]); void ColumnsWidth( const int &array[]); }; void CCanvasTable::TextAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE &array[]) { int total= 0 ; int array_size=:: ArraySize (array); if (array_size< 1 ) return ; total=(array_size<m_columns_total)? array_size : m_columns_total; for ( int c= 0 ; c<total; c++) m_vcolumns[c].m_text_align=array[c]; } void CCanvasTable::ColumnsWidth( const int &array[]) { int total= 0 ; int array_size=:: ArraySize (array); if (array_size< 1 ) return ; total=(array_size<m_columns_total)? array_size : m_columns_total; for ( int c= 0 ; c<total; c++) m_vcolumns[c].m_width=array[c]; }

Before we start creating the table, we should set its overall size, as well as the size of its visible part, relative to specified parameters (width of all columns, height of all rows and presence of scroll bars). To do this, we will write the CCanvasTable::CalculateTableSize() method shown in the below listing:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_table_x_size; int m_table_y_size; int m_table_visible_x_size; int m_table_visible_y_size; private : void CalculateTableSize( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::CalculateTableSize( void ) { m_table_x_size= 0 ; for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) m_table_x_size=m_table_x_size+m_vcolumns[c].m_width; int x_size=(m_rows_total>m_visible_rows_total) ? m_x_size-m_scrollh.ScrollWidth() : m_x_size- 2 ; if (m_table_x_size<m_x_size) m_table_x_size=x_size; m_table_y_size=m_cell_y_size*m_rows_total-(m_rows_total- 1 ); m_table_visible_x_size=x_size; m_table_visible_y_size=m_cell_y_size*m_visible_rows_total-(m_visible_rows_total- 1 ); int y_size=m_cell_y_size*m_visible_rows_total+ 2 -(m_visible_rows_total- 1 ); m_y_size=(m_table_x_size>m_table_visible_x_size) ? y_size+m_scrollh.ScrollWidth()- 1 : y_size; }

After calculating the table size and creating the canvas, we need to develop the methods for drawing the table grid (frame) and cell text. To draw the grid, we will write the CCanvasTable::DrawGrid() method. First, horizontal grid lines are drawn in the first loop, then the vertical lines are drawn in the second loop.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : color m_grid_color; int m_cell_y_size; public : void GridColor( const color clr) { m_grid_color=clr; } private : void DrawGrid( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawGrid( void ) { uint clr=:: ColorToARGB (m_grid_color, 255 ); int x_size =m_canvas.XSize()- 1 ; int y_size =m_canvas.YSize()- 1 ; int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ,y1= 0 ,y2= 0 ; x1= 0 ; y1= 0 ; x2=x_size; y2= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=m_rows_total; i++) { m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); y2=y1+=m_cell_y_size- 1 ; } x1= 0 ; y1= 0 ; x2= 0 ; y2=y_size; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); x2=x1+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; } x1=x_size; y1= 0 ; x2=x_size; y2=y_size; m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); }

The CCanvasTable::DrawText() method for drawing a text is more complicated than the grid drawing method. We should not only consider the current column's text alignment method but also the previous column's one to calculate the indents correctly. We will set the indent of 10 pixels from a cell edge for the right and left alignment. The indent from the upper cell edge will be 3 pixels. The method code is provided in details in the below listing:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : color m_cell_text_color; public : void TextColor( const color clr) { m_cell_text_color=clr; } private : void DrawText( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawText( void ) { int x = 0 ; int y = 0 ; uint text_align = 0 ; int column_offset = 0 ; int cell_x_offset = 10 ; int cell_y_offset = 3 ; uint clr=:: ColorToARGB (m_cell_text_color, 255 ); m_canvas.FontSet(FONT,- 80 , FW_NORMAL ); for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { if (c== 0 ) { switch (m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_width/ 2 ; x=column_offset; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_width; x=column_offset- cell_x_offset ; break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : x=column_offset+ cell_x_offset ; break ; } } else { switch (m_vcolumns[c].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : switch (m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : column_offset=column_offset+(m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width/ 2 )+(m_vcolumns[c].m_width/ 2 ); break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : column_offset=column_offset+(m_vcolumns[c].m_width/ 2 ); break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width+(m_vcolumns[c].m_width/ 2 ); break ; } x=column_offset; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : switch (m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : column_offset=column_offset+(m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width/ 2 )+m_vcolumns[c].m_width; x=column_offset- cell_x_offset ; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[c].m_width; x=column_offset- cell_x_offset ; break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width+m_vcolumns[c].m_width; x=column_offset- cell_x_offset ; break ; } break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : switch (m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : column_offset=column_offset+(m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width/ 2 ); x=column_offset+ cell_x_offset ; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : x=column_offset+ cell_x_offset ; break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : column_offset=column_offset+m_vcolumns[c- 1 ].m_width; x=column_offset+ cell_x_offset ; break ; } break ; } } for ( int r= 0 ; r<m_rows_total; r++) { y+=(r> 0 ) ? m_cell_y_size- 1 : cell_y_offset ; switch (m_vcolumns[c].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : text_align= TA_CENTER | TA_TOP ; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : text_align= TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP ; break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : text_align= TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ; break ; } m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,m_vcolumns[c].m_vrows[r],clr,text_align); } y= 0 ; } }

In the first two table types we have examined, the data shift via scroll bars is performed by changing the object values (text labels and edit boxes) of the table's visible part. Here we will shift the rectangular visibility scope of the image. In other words, the table (image) size is initially equal to the sum of all columns and the height of all rows. This is the size of the original image, within which the visibility scope can be moved. The visibility scope size can be changed at any time, but here they are set right after the control is created in the CCanvasTable::CreateCells() method.

The visibility scope can be set via OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE properties, while the shift of the scope (within the original image range) can be performed via OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties (see the example in the code listing below):

:: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,m_table_visible_x_size); :: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,m_table_visible_y_size); :: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET , 0 ); :: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET , 0 );

Let's develop a simple method CCanvasTable::ShiftTable() to shift the visibility scope relative to the current position of the scroll bar sliders. The vertical shift step is equal to the row height, while the horizontal one is performed in pixels (see the code listing below):

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void ShiftTable( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::ShiftTable( void ) { int h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos(); int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos(); long c=h; long r=v*(m_cell_y_size- 1 ); :: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,m_canvas.Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,c); :: ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,m_canvas.Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,r); }

The general CCanvasTable::DrawTable() method code for drawing the table will look as shown in the below listing:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void DrawTable( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawTable( void ) { m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawGrid(); DrawText(); m_canvas.Update(); ShiftTable(); }

Now, all is ready to test this table type.

Testing the Rendered Table

Let's make a copy of the previous test EA and delete all elements related to the CTable table type. Now, create the instance of the CCanvasTable type class in the CProgram custom class and declare the (1) CProgram::CreateCanvasTable() method for creating the table as well as the (2) indents from the form extreme point as shown in the code listing below:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CCanvasTable m_canvas_table; private : #define TABLE1_GAP_X ( 1 ) #define TABLE1_GAP_Y ( 42 ) bool CreateCanvasTable( void ); };

Let's make a table consisting of 15 columns and 1000 rows. The number of visible rows will be 16. We do not have to set the number of visible columns since the horizontal shift is performed in pixels. In this case, the width of the table's visible area should be specified explicitly. Let's set it to 601 pixels.

As an example, let's set the width of all columns (except for the first two ones) to 70 pixels. The width of the first and second columns are set to 100 and 90 pixels accordingly. In all columns (except for the first three ones), the text is centered. In the first and third columns it is aligned to the right, while in the second one it is aligned to the left. The full code of the CProgram::CreateCanvasTable() method is provided in the below listing:

bool CProgram::CreateCanvasTable( void ) { #define COLUMNS1_TOTAL 15 #define ROWS1_TOTAL 1000 m_canvas_table.WindowPointer(m_window1); int x=m_window1.X()+TABLE1_GAP_X; int y=m_window1.Y()+TABLE1_GAP_Y; int visible_rows_total= 16 ; int width[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 70 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 1 ]= 90 ; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS1_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); align[ 0 ]= ALIGN_RIGHT ; align[ 1 ]= ALIGN_LEFT ; align[ 2 ]= ALIGN_RIGHT ; m_canvas_table.XSize( 601 ); m_canvas_table.TableSize(COLUMNS1_TOTAL,ROWS1_TOTAL); m_canvas_table.VisibleTableSize( 0 ,visible_rows_total); m_canvas_table.TextAlign(align); m_canvas_table.ColumnsWidth(width); m_canvas_table.GridColor( clrLightGray ); for ( int c= 0 ; c<COLUMNS1_TOTAL; c++) for ( int r= 0 ; r<ROWS1_TOTAL; r++) m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r, string (c)+ ":" + string (r)); if (!m_canvas_table.CreateTable(m_chart_id,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_canvas_table); return ( true ); }

The call is performed in the main GUI creation method:

bool CProgram::CreateExpertPanel( void ) { if (!CreateCanvasTable()) return ( false ); m_chart.Redraw(); return ( true ); }

Now, let's compile the program and run it on a chart. The result is shown on the below screenshot:

Fig. 6. Testing the rendered table control in the EA

In the fifth chapter of the first part of the series, we tested usage of forms in scripts. Tables without scroll bars can be used in this type of MQL applications. For example, let's add the rendered table to the script form and update data each 250 milliseconds. Add the table code to the application custom class as shown earlier. Besides, the code should be added to CProgram::OnEvent() script event handler as displayed in the listing below. Now, the data in the second column will change continuously after a specified time interval.

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int milliseconds) { static int count = 0 ; string str = "" ; switch (count) { case 0 : str= "SCRIPT PANEL" ; break ; case 1 : str= "SCRIPT PANEL ." ; break ; case 2 : str= "SCRIPT PANEL .." ; break ; case 3 : str= "SCRIPT PANEL ..." ; break ; } m_window.CaptionText(str); for ( int r= 0 ; r< 13 ; r++) m_canvas_table.SetValue( 1 ,r, string (:: rand ())); m_canvas_table.DrawTable(); m_chart.Redraw(); count++; if (count> 3 ) count= 0 ; :: Sleep (milliseconds); }

Compile the program and run the script on the chart. You should see the following:

Fig. 7. Testing the rendered table control in the script

We have completed the development of the CCanvasTable class for creating a rendered table. Now, it is time for some provisional results.

Conclusion

In this article, we have discussed the three classes for creating the important interface controls – Tables. Each of these classes has its own features that are best suited for specific tasks. For example, the CTable class allows developing a table with editable boxes while providing an opportunity to format it so that it looks more user-friendly. The CCanvasTable class allows you to avoid the limitation on the number of characters in cells, while shifting the table along the image visibility scope makes it possible to set specific width to each of the columns. These are not the final versions of the tables. If necessary, they can be improved further.

In the next article, we will examine in details the classes for developing Tabs controls that are also frequently used in graphical interfaces.

You can download the material of the part VII below and test how it works. If you have questions on using material from these files, you can refer to the detailed description of the library development in one of the articles from the list below or ask your question in the comments of this article.

List of articles (chapters) of the seventh part:



