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Indicators

CCI Color Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
Test CCI Color Levels.mq5 (3.65 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CCI Color Levels.mq5 (16.7 KB) view
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The indicator looks like this:

CCI Color Levels

Three types of graphical constructions were used for this visual effect:

CCI Color Levels Draw


Indicator Input

  • Averaging period - indicator averaging period;
  • Level UP - the UP level value;
  • Level DOWN - the DOWN level value.

The UP and DOWN levels will be immediately shown in the indicator sub-window:

CCI Color Levels Inputs


How to Access Indicator Data in an Expert Advisor

The DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style is based on two indicator buffers, that is why we see two Level UP values and two Level Down values in Data Window:

Test CCI Color Levels.png

These values correspond to indicator buffers from 0 to 4 inclusive.

In the Expert Advisor, we create an indicator handle using iCustom:

//--- input parameters
input int      Inp_CCI_ma_period = 14;    // Averaging period 
input double   Inp_CCI_LevelUP   = 90;    // Level UP
input double   Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN =-90;    // Level DOWN
//---
int            handle_iCustom;            // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create handle of the indicator iCCI
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"CCI Color Levels",Inp_CCI_ma_period,Inp_CCI_LevelUP,Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

It is assumed here that the CCI Color Levels indicator is located in [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.

How indicator values are obtained (only buffers 0, 2 and 4 are significant):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double level_up   = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,0,0);   // buffer #0 -> BufferUpHigh
   double cci        = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,2,0);   // buffer #2 -> BufferCCI
   double level_down = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,4,0);   // buffer #4 -> BufferDownLow
   string text="Lelev UP #0: "+DoubleToString(level_up,2)+"\n"+
               "CCI #0: "+DoubleToString(cci,2)+"\n"+
               "Lelev DOWN #0: "+DoubleToString(level_down,2);
   Comment(text);
  }

In the above screenshot, the mouse points to a bar with index 0, "Data Window" with the indicator data is also shown, and EA's information about buffers 0, 2 and 4 is displayed on the chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19704

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