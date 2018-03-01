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CCI Color Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator looks like this:
Three types of graphical constructions were used for this visual effect:
- DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 ("Level UP");
- DRAW_LINE ("CCI");
- DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 ("Level DOWN").
Indicator Input
- Averaging period - indicator averaging period;
- Level UP - the UP level value;
- Level DOWN - the DOWN level value.
The UP and DOWN levels will be immediately shown in the indicator sub-window:
How to Access Indicator Data in an Expert Advisor
The DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style is based on two indicator buffers, that is why we see two Level UP values and two Level Down values in Data Window:
These values correspond to indicator buffers from 0 to 4 inclusive.
In the Expert Advisor, we create an indicator handle using iCustom:
//--- input parameters input int Inp_CCI_ma_period = 14; // Averaging period input double Inp_CCI_LevelUP = 90; // Level UP input double Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN =-90; // Level DOWN //--- int handle_iCustom; // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create handle of the indicator iCCI handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"CCI Color Levels",Inp_CCI_ma_period,Inp_CCI_LevelUP,Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
It is assumed here that the CCI Color Levels indicator is located in [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.
How indicator values are obtained (only buffers 0, 2 and 4 are significant):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- double level_up = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,0,0); // buffer #0 -> BufferUpHigh double cci = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,2,0); // buffer #2 -> BufferCCI double level_down = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom,4,0); // buffer #4 -> BufferDownLow string text="Lelev UP #0: "+DoubleToString(level_up,2)+"\n"+ "CCI #0: "+DoubleToString(cci,2)+"\n"+ "Lelev DOWN #0: "+DoubleToString(level_down,2); Comment(text); }
In the above screenshot, the mouse points to a bar with index 0, "Data Window" with the indicator data is also shown, and EA's information about buffers 0, 2 and 4 is displayed on the chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19704
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