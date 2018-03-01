The indicator looks like this:

Three types of graphical constructions were used for this visual effect:





Indicator Input

Averaging period - indicator averaging period;

- indicator averaging period; Level UP - the UP level value;

- the UP level value; Level DOWN - the DOWN level value.

The UP and DOWN levels will be immediately shown in the indicator sub-window:





How to Access Indicator Data in an Expert Advisor

The DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style is based on two indicator buffers, that is why we see two Level UP values and two Level Down values in Data Window:

These values correspond to indicator buffers from 0 to 4 inclusive.

In the Expert Advisor, we create an indicator handle using iCustom:

input int Inp_CCI_ma_period = 14 ; input double Inp_CCI_LevelUP = 90 ; input double Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN =- 90 ; int handle_iCustom; int OnInit () { handle_iCustom= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "CCI Color Levels" ,Inp_CCI_ma_period,Inp_CCI_LevelUP,Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN); if (handle_iCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

It is assumed here that the CCI Color Levels indicator is located in [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\.

How indicator values are obtained (only buffers 0, 2 and 4 are significant):

void OnTick () { double level_up = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom, 0 , 0 ); double cci = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom, 2 , 0 ); double level_down = iCustomGet(handle_iCustom, 4 , 0 ); string text= "Lelev UP #0: " + DoubleToString (level_up, 2 )+ "

" + "CCI #0: " + DoubleToString (cci, 2 )+ "

" + "Lelev DOWN #0: " + DoubleToString (level_down, 2 ); Comment (text); }

In the above screenshot, the mouse points to a bar with index 0, "Data Window" with the indicator data is also shown, and EA's information about buffers 0, 2 and 4 is displayed on the chart.