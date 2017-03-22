Graphical interfaces X: New features for the Rendered table (build 9)

Contents





Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) considers in detail what this library is for. You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be located in the same directories as in the archive.

Until now, the CTable was the most advanced type of tables in the developed library. This table is assembled from edit boxes of the OBJ_EDIT type, and its further development becomes problematic. For example, it is difficult to implement manual resizing of columns by dragging the header borders, as it is not possible to manage the visible areas of individual graphical objects of the table. The limit has been reached here.

Therefore, at the current stage of the library development, it is more reasonable to move on to the development of the rendered tables of the CCanvasTable type. Information on the previous versions and updates of the rendered table can be found here:



The screenshot shows the appearance of the latest version of the rendered table. As you can see, at the moment it is completely lifeless. It is simply a grid of table cells with data in them. The alignment method can be specified for the cells. Except for the scrollbars and the automatic adjustment of the sizes to the form, this table has no other interactivity.

Fig. 1. The previous version of the rendered table.

To rectify the situation, let us supplement the rendered table with new features. The following features will be included in the current update:



Formatting in Zebra style

Selecting a table row and deselecting it when clicked again

Added headers for columns with the ability to change the color when hovered by mouse and clicked



Automatic adjustment of text to the column width in case there is not enough space in the cell

Ability to change the header width of each column by dragging its border



Formatting in Zebra style

Formatting in Zebra style has been added to the CTable table in one of the recent articles. It helps to better navigate the table if it contains a lot of cells. Let us implement this mode in the rendered table as well.



Use the CCanvasTable::IsZebraFormatRows() method to enable the mode. It will be passed the second color of the style, while the general cell color will serve as the first color.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : color m_is_zebra_format_rows; public : void IsZebraFormatRows( const color clr) { m_is_zebra_format_rows=clr; } };

Methods for visualizing this style differ in the tables of different types. In the case of CCanvasTable, in the normal mode the table background (canvas for drawing) is completely filled with a common cell color. When the Zebra mode is activated, a cycle starts. Each of its iterations calculates the coordinates for every row, and the areas are colored in two colors alternately. This is done by the FillRectangle() method, which is used for drawing filled rectangles.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { public : void DrawRows( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawRows( void ) { if (m_is_zebra_format_rows== clrNONE ) { m_table.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (m_cell_color)); return ; } int x1= 0 ,x2=m_table_x_size; int y1= 0 ,y2= 0 ; for ( int r= 0 ; r<m_rows_total; r++) { y1=(r*m_cell_y_size)-r; y2=y1+m_cell_y_size; uint clr=:: ColorToARGB ((r% 2 != 0 )? m_is_zebra_format_rows : m_cell_color); m_table.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); } }

The row colors can be set to your liking. As a result, the rendered table in Zebra mode will look as follows:

Fig. 2. Rendered table in the mode of formatting in Zebra style.

Selecting and deselecting table rows

Selecting rows will require additional fields and methods for storing and setting:

The color of the background and text of the selected row

Index and text

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : color m_selected_row_color; color m_selected_row_text_color; int m_selected_item; string m_selected_item_text; public : int SelectedItem( void ) const { return (m_selected_item); } string SelectedItemText( void ) const { return (m_selected_item_text); } private : void DrawRows( void ); };

The selectable row mode can be enabled/disabled by the CCanvasTable::SelectableRow() method:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : bool m_selectable_row; public : void SelectableRow( const bool flag) { m_selectable_row=flag; } };

A separate method for drawing a user-defined area is required in order to select a row. Code of the CCanvasTable::DrawSelectedRow() method is presented below. It calculates the coordinates for the selected area on the canvas, which are then used to draw the filled rectangle.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawSelectedRow( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawSelectedRow( void ) { int y_offset=(m_selected_item*m_cell_y_size)-m_selected_item; int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ,y1= 0 ,y2= 0 ; x1= 0 ; y1=y_offset; x2=m_table_x_size; y2=y_offset+m_cell_y_size- 1 ; m_table.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (m_selected_row_color)); }

An auxiliary CCanvasTable::TextColor() method is used to redraw the text, which determines the text color in the cells:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : uint TextColor( const int row_index); }; uint CCanvasTable::TextColor( const int row_index) { uint clr=:: ColorToARGB ((row_index==m_selected_item)? m_selected_row_text_color : m_cell_text_color); return (clr); }

To select a table row, it is necessary to double-click it. This will require the CCanvasTable::OnClickTable() method, which will be called in the event handler of the control by the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK identifier.



Several checks should be passed at the start of the method. The program leaves the method if:

row selection mode is disabled;

scrollbar is active;

click was not on the table.



If the checks are passed, then in order to calculate the click coordinate, it is necessary to obtain the current offset from the edge of the canvas and the Y coordinate of the mouse cursor. After that, determine the clicked row in a loop. Once the row is found, it is necessary to check if it is currently selected, and if so — deselect. If the row is selected, it is necessary to store its index and the text from the first column. The table is redrawn after the search for the row in a cycle is complete. A message is sent, which contains:



identifier of the ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM event

event identifier of the control

index of the selected row

text of the selected row.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : bool OnClickTable( const string clicked_object); }; bool CCanvasTable::OnClickTable( const string clicked_object) { if (!m_selectable_row) return ( false ); if (m_scrollv.ScrollState() || m_scrollh.ScrollState()) return ( false ); if (m_table.Name()!=clicked_object) return ( false ); int xoffset=( int )m_table.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int yoffset=( int )m_table.GetInteger( OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); int y=m_mouse.Y()-m_table.Y()+yoffset; for ( int r= 0 ; r<m_rows_total; r++) { int y_offset=(r*m_cell_y_size)-r; bool y_pos_check=(y>=y_offset && y<y_offset+m_cell_y_size); if (!y_pos_check) continue ; if (r==m_selected_item) { m_selected_item = WRONG_VALUE ; m_selected_item_text = "" ; break ; } m_selected_item =r; m_selected_item_text =m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[r]; break ; } DrawTable(); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM,CElementBase::Id(),m_selected_item,m_selected_item_text); return ( true ); }

Rendered table with a selected row looks the following way:





Fig. 3. Demonstration of selecting and deselecting a row of the rendered table.

Headers for columns

Any table without headers looks like a blank. Headers will be drawn in this type of tables as well, but on a separate canvas. To do this, include another instance of the CRectCanvas class in the CCanvasTable class and create a separate method for creating a canvas. The code of this method will not be provided here: it is almost the same as for creating a table. The only differences are the preset sizes and the location of the object.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : CRectCanvas m_headers; private : bool CreateHeaders( void ); };

Now consider the properties related to the column headers. They can be configured before creating the table.

Display mode of the table headers.

Size (height) of the headers.

Color of the headers' background in different states.

Header text color.

Fields and methods related to these properties:

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : bool m_show_headers; int m_header_y_size; color m_headers_color; color m_headers_color_hover; color m_headers_color_pressed; color m_headers_text_color; public : void ShowHeaders( const bool flag) { m_show_headers=flag; } void HeaderYSize( const int y_size) { m_header_y_size=y_size; } void HeadersColor( const color clr) { m_headers_color=clr; } void HeadersColorHover( const color clr) { m_headers_color_hover=clr; } void HeadersColorPressed( const color clr) { m_headers_color_pressed=clr; } void HeadersTextColor( const color clr) { m_headers_text_color=clr; } };

A method is required to set the header names. In addition, an array to store these values is also required. The size of the array is equal to the number of columns and will be set in the same CCanvasTable::TableSize() method when setting the table size.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : string m_header_text[]; public : void SetHeaderText( const int column_index, const string value ); }; void CCanvasTable::SetHeaderText( const uint column_index, const string value ) { uint csize=::ArraySize(m_vcolumns); if (csize< 1 || column_index>=csize) return ; m_header_text[column_index]= value ; }

Text alignment in the cells and headers will be performed using a common CCanvasTable::TextAlign() method. The method of alignment along the X axis in the table cells matches that of headers, and alignment along the Y axis is defined by the passed value. In this version, the header text along the Y axis will be positioned at the center — TA_VCENTER, and the cells will have the offset from the top edge of the cell adjusted — TA_TOP.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : uint TextAlign( const int column_index, const uint anchor); }; uint CCanvasTable::TextAlign( const int column_index, const uint anchor ) { uint text_align= 0 ; switch (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_text_align) { case ALIGN_CENTER : text_align= TA_CENTER | anchor ; break ; case ALIGN_RIGHT : text_align= TA_RIGHT | anchor ; break ; case ALIGN_LEFT : text_align= TA_LEFT | anchor ; break ; } return (text_align); }

In many tables and in the OS environment, the pointer changes when the cursor hovers the border between two headers. The screenshot below depicts such situation by the example of the table in the Toolbox window of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. If this newly appeared pointer is clicked, it toggles the mode of changing the column width. The background color of this column changes as well.

Fig. 4. Mouse pointer when hovering the border of the header joints.

Let us prepare the same image for the developed library. The attachment at the end of the article contains a folder with all images for the library controls. Add new identifiers to the ENUM_MOUSE_POINTER enumeration of pointers in the Enums.mqh file for resizing along the X and Y axes:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_POINTER { MP_CUSTOM = 0 , MP_X_RESIZE = 1 , MP_Y_RESIZE = 2 , MP_XY1_RESIZE = 3 , MP_XY2_RESIZE = 4 , MP_X_RESIZE_RELATIVE = 5 , MP_Y_RESIZE_RELATIVE = 6 , MP_X_SCROLL = 7 , MP_Y_SCROLL = 8 , MP_TEXT_SELECT = 9 };

The corresponding additions need to be made to the CPointer class to make this pointer type available for use in the classes of the controls.

#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_rs_rel.bmp" #resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_rs_rel.bmp" class CPointer : public CElement { private : void SetPointerBmp( void ); }; void CPointer::SetPointerBmp( void ) { switch (m_type) { ... case MP_X_RESIZE_RELATIVE : m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_rs_rel.bmp" ; m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_rs_rel.bmp" ; break ; case MP_Y_RESIZE_RELATIVE : m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_rs_rel.bmp" ; m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_rs_rel.bmp" ; break ; ... } if (m_file_on== "" || m_file_off== "" ) :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Both images must be set for the cursor!" ); }

Additional fields will be required here:

To determine the moment of dragging the header border

To determine the moment when the mouse cursor moves from the area of one header to the area of another header. This is required to save resources, so that the headers are redrawn only when the borders of the adjacent areas are crossed.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_prev_header_index_focus; int m_column_resize_control; };

The CCanvasTable::HeaderColorCurrent() method allows to obtain the current color for the header depending on the current mode, mouse cursor location and the left mouse button state. The focus over the header will be determined in the CCanvasTable::DrawHeaders() method, which is designed to draw the header backgrounds, and will be passed here as a result of the check.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : uint HeaderColorCurrent( const bool is_header_focus); }; uint CCanvasTable::HeaderColorCurrent( const bool is_header_focus ) { uint clr= clrNONE ; if (! is_header_focus || !m_headers.MouseFocus()) clr=m_headers_color; else { bool condition=(m_mouse.LeftButtonState() && m_column_resize_control== WRONG_VALUE ); clr=(condition)? m_headers_color_pressed : m_headers_color_hover; } return (:: ColorToARGB (clr)); }

The code of the CCanvasTable::DrawHeaders() method is presented below. Here, if the mouse cursor is not in the area of headers, the entire canvas is filled with the specified color. If the focus is on the headers, then it is necessary to determine which of them has the focus. To do this, it is necessary to determine the relative coordinates of the mouse cursor, and check if each header is in focus during the calculation of the header coordinates in a cycle. In addition, the mode of changing the column width is considered here. An additional offset is used in calculations for this mode. If the focus is found, the column index must stored.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_sep_x_offset; private : void DrawHeaders( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawHeaders( void ) { if (!m_headers.MouseFocus()) { m_headers.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (m_headers_color)); return ; } bool is_header_focus= false ; int x= 0 ; int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ,y1= 0 ,y2=m_header_y_size; if (:: CheckPointer (m_mouse)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { int xoffset=( int )m_headers.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); x=m_mouse.X()-m_headers.X()+xoffset; } m_headers.Erase(:: ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); int sep_x_offset=(m_column_resize_mode)? m_sep_x_offset : 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { x2+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; if (is_header_focus=x>x1+((i!= 0 )? sep_x_offset : 0 ) && x<=x2+sep_x_offset) m_prev_header_index_focus=i; m_headers.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,HeaderColorCurrent(is_header_focus)); x1+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; } }

Once the background of headers is drawn, it is necessary to draw the grid (header frames). The CCanvasTable::DrawHeadersGrid() method is used for this purpose. First, the common frame is drawn, and then the separation lines are applied in a loop.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawHeadersGrid( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawHeadersGrid( void ) { uint clr=:: ColorToARGB (m_grid_color); int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ,y1= 0 ,y2= 0 ; x2=m_table_x_size- 1 ; y2=m_header_y_size- 1 ; m_headers.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); x2=x1=m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_width; for ( int i= 1 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { m_headers.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr); x2=x1+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; } }

And lastly, draw the text of the headers. This task is performed by the CCanvasTable::DrawHeadersText() method. Here, it is necessary to go through every header in a loop, determining the coordinate for the text and alignment mode at each iteration. The header name is applied as the last operation of the cycle. Adjustment of text relative to the column width is also used here. The CCanvasTable::CorrectingText() method is used for this purpose. It is described in more detail in the next section of the article.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawHeadersText( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawHeadersText( void ) { int x= 0 ,y=m_header_y_size/ 2 ; int column_offset = 0 ; uint text_align = 0 ; uint clr=:: ColorToARGB (m_headers_text_color); m_headers.FontSet(CElementBase::Font(),-CElementBase::FontSize()* 10 , FW_NORMAL ); for ( int c= 0 ; c<m_columns_total; c++) { x=TextX(c,column_offset); text_align=TextAlign(c, TA_VCENTER ); m_headers. TextOut (x,y, CorrectingText(c, 0 , true ) ,clr,text_align); } }

All the listed methods for drawing the headers are called in the common CCanvasTable::DrawTableHeaders() method. Entry to this method is blocked if the header display mode is disabled.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void DrawTableHeaders( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::DrawTableHeaders( void ) { if (!m_show_headers) return ; DrawHeaders(); DrawHeadersGrid(); DrawHeadersText(); }

Focus on a header is checked using the CCanvasTable::CheckHeaderFocus() method. The program leaves the method in two cases:



if the header display mode is disabled

or if the process of changing the column width has started.



After that, the relative coordinates of the cursor on the canvas are obtained. The cycle looks for a focus on any header and checks if it has changed since the last call to this method. If a new focus is registered (the moment of crossing the header borders), then it is necessary to reset the previously saved header index and stop the cycle.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void CheckHeaderFocus( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::CheckHeaderFocus( void ) { if (!m_show_headers || m_column_resize_control!= WRONG_VALUE ) return ; int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ; int xoffset=( int )m_headers.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int x=m_mouse.X()-m_headers.X()+xoffset; int sep_x_offset=(m_column_resize_mode)? m_sep_x_offset : 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { x2+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; if (( x>x1+sep_x_offset && x<=x2+sep_x_offset ) && m_prev_header_index_focus!=i ) { m_prev_header_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; break ; } x1+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; } }

In their turn, the headers are redrawn only when the borders are crossed. This saves the CPU resources. The CCanvasTable::ChangeHeadersColor() method is designed for this task. Here, the program leaves the method if the header display mode is disabled or the process of changing their width is under way. If the checks at the beginning of the method are passed, then the focus on the headers is checked and they are redrawn.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void ChangeHeadersColor( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::ChangeHeadersColor( void ) { if (!m_show_headers) return ; if (m_column_resize.IsVisible() && m_mouse.LeftButtonState()) { if (m_column_resize_control== WRONG_VALUE ) m_column_resize_control=m_prev_header_index_focus; return ; } if (!m_headers.MouseFocus()) { if (m_prev_header_index_focus!= WRONG_VALUE ) { m_prev_header_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; DrawTableHeaders(); m_headers.Update(); } } else { CheckHeaderFocus(); if (m_prev_header_index_focus== WRONG_VALUE ) { DrawTableHeaders(); m_headers.Update(); } } }

Below is the code of the CCanvasTable::CheckColumnResizeFocus() method. It is needed to determine the focus on the borders between the headers and is responsible for showing/hiding the cursor for changing the column widths. There are two checks at the beginning of the method. The program leaves the method if the column width changing mode is disabled. If it is enabled and the changing the column width is in progress, then it is necessary to update the mouse cursor coordinates and leave the method.

If the process of changing the column width has not started yet, then, if the cursor is in the headers' area, attempt to determine the focus on the border of one of them in a loop. If the focus is found, update the coordinates of the mouse cursor, make it visible and leave the method. If the focus was not found, then the pointer should be hidden.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : void CheckColumnResizeFocus( void ); }; void CCanvasTable::CheckColumnResizeFocus( void ) { if (!m_column_resize_mode) return ; if (m_column_resize_control!= WRONG_VALUE ) { m_column_resize.Moving(m_mouse.X(),m_mouse.Y()); return ; } bool is_focus= false ; if (m_headers.MouseFocus()) { int x1= 0 ,x2= 0 ; int xoffset=( int )m_headers.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int x=m_mouse.X()-m_headers.X()+xoffset; for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++) { x1=x2+=m_vcolumns[i].m_width; if (is_focus=x>x1-m_sep_x_offset && x<=x2+m_sep_x_offset) break ; } if (is_focus) { m_column_resize.Moving(m_mouse.X(),m_mouse.Y()); m_column_resize.Show(); return ; } } if (!m_headers.MouseFocus() || !is_focus) m_column_resize.Hide(); }

The final result is as follows:

Fig. 5. Headers for columns.

Adjustment of the string length relative to the column width

Earlier, to make the text not overlap the adjacent cells, it was necessary to manually select the column width and to recompile the file to see the result. Naturally, this is inconvenient.



Let us make the string length adjust automatically if it does not fit the table cell. The previously adjusted strings will not be re-adjusted when redrawing the table. Add another array to the structure of the table properties in order to store these strings.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : struct CTOptions { string m_vrows[]; string m_text[]; int m_width; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_text_align; }; CTOptions m_vcolumns[]; };

As a result, the m_vrows[] will store the full text, while the m_text[] array will store the adjusted version of the text.

The CCanvasTable::CorrectingText() method will be responsible for adjusting the string length both in headers and table cells. After identifying the text to work with, obtain its width. Next, check if the full text of the string fits the cell with consideration of all offsets from the cell edges. If it fits, save it in the m_text[] array and leave the method. In the current version, the adjusted text is saved only for the cells, but not for headers.

If the text does not fit, then the excessive characters should be trimmed and an ellipsis ('…') should be added. The ellipsis will indicate that the displayed text has been shortened. This procedure is easy to implement:

1) Get the string length.



2) Then iterate over all characters in a cycle starting from the last character, deleting the last character and saving the trimmed text in a temporary variable.



If there are no characters left, return an empty string.



4) As long as there are characters left, get the width of the resulting string including the ellipsis.



5) Check if the string fits the table cell in this form, with consideration of the specified offsets from the cell edges.



6) If the string fits, then store it to a local variable of the method and stop the cycle.



7) After that, store the adjusted string to the m_text[] array and return it from the method.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : string CorrectingText( const int column_index, const int row_index, const bool headers= false ); }; string CCanvasTable::CorrectingText( const int column_index, const int row_index, const bool headers= false ) { string corrected_text=(headers)? m_header_text[column_index]: m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index]; int x_offset=m_text_x_offset* 2 ; CRectCanvas *obj=(headers)? :: GetPointer (m_headers) : :: GetPointer (m_table); int full_text_width=obj.TextWidth(corrected_text); if (full_text_width<=m_vcolumns[column_index].m_width-x_offset) { if (!headers) m_vcolumns[column_index].m_text[row_index]=corrected_text; return (corrected_text); } else { string temp_text= "" ; int total=:: StringLen (corrected_text); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { temp_text=:: StringSubstr (corrected_text, 0 ,i); if (temp_text== "" ) { corrected_text= "" ; break ; } int text_width=obj.TextWidth(temp_text+ "..." ); if (text_width<m_vcolumns[column_index].m_width-x_offset) { corrected_text=temp_text+ "..." ; break ; } } } if (!headers) m_vcolumns[column_index].m_text[row_index]=corrected_text; return (corrected_text); }

Using the adjusted strings while redrawing the table is especially relevant during the process of changing the column width. Instead of adjusting the text in all table cells over and over, it is sufficient to do this only in the cells of the column, the width of which is being changed. This saves the CPU resources.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : string Text( const int column_index, const int row_index); }; string CCanvasTable::Text( const int column_index, const int row_index) { string text= "" ; if (m_column_resize_control== WRONG_VALUE ) text=CorrectingText(column_index,row_index); else { if (column_index==m_column_resize_control) text=CorrectingText(column_index,row_index); else text=m_vcolumns[column_index].m_text[row_index]; } return (text); }

The() method will determine if it is necessary to adjust the text for the specified column or if it is sufficient to send the previously adjusted version. Its code looks the following way:

Below is the code of the CCanvasTable::ChangeColumnWidth() method, which is designed for changing the column width.



The minimum column width is set to 30 pixels. The program leaves the method if the header display is disabled. If the check is passed, the focus is then checked at the borders of the headers. If this check determines that the process has not started/completed, the auxiliary variables are zeroed and the program leaves the method. If the process is running, then get the relative X coordinate of the cursor. If the process has just begun, then it is necessary to store the current X coordinate of the cursor (the x_fixed variable) and the width of the dragged column (the prev_width variable). The local variables intended for this purpose are static. Therefore, every time this method is entered, their values will be stored, until they are zeroed when the process completes.

Now, calculate the new width for the column. If it turns out that the minimum column width was reached, the program leaves the method. Otherwise, the new width is stored in the structure of the table properties at the specified column. After that, the table dimensions are recalculated and reapplied, and the table is redrawn at the end of the method.

class CCanvasTable : public CElement { private : int m_min_column_width; private : void ChangeColumnWidth( void ); }; CCanvasTable::CCanvasTable( void ) : m_min_column_width( 30 ) { ... } void CCanvasTable::ChangeColumnWidth( void ) { if (!m_show_headers) return ; CheckColumnResizeFocus(); static int x_fixed = 0 ; static int prev_width = 0 ; if (m_column_resize_control== WRONG_VALUE ) { x_fixed = 0 ; prev_width = 0 ; return ; } int xoffset=( int )m_headers.GetInteger( OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); int x=m_mouse.X()-m_headers.X()+xoffset; if (x_fixed< 1 ) { x_fixed =x; prev_width =m_vcolumns[m_column_resize_control].m_width; } int new_width=prev_width+(x-x_fixed); if (new_width<m_min_column_width) return ; m_vcolumns[m_column_resize_control].m_width=new_width; CalculateTableSize(); ChangeTableSize(); DrawTable(); }

The result is as follows:

Fig. 5. Adjustment of the string length relative to the variable width of the column.

Event Handling

The color management of the table objects and changing the widths of its columns is performed by the control's handler of the mouse movement event (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE).

void CCanvasTable::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (!CElementBase::IsVisible()) return ; if (!CElementBase::CheckSubwindowNumber()) return ; CElementBase::CheckMouseFocus(); m_headers.MouseFocus(m_mouse.X()>m_headers.X() && m_mouse.X()<m_headers.X2() && m_mouse.Y()>m_headers.Y() && m_mouse.Y()<m_headers.Y2()); if (m_scrollv.ScrollBarControl() || m_scrollh.ScrollBarControl()) { ShiftTable(); return ; } ChangeObjectsColor(); ChangeColumnWidth(); return ; } ... }

Another new event identifier will be required in order to determine the moment of changing the state of the left mouse button. It is needed to get rid of repeated checks and simultaneous handling in multiple blocks of the event handler code. Add the ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON identifier to the Define.mqh file:

#define ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON ( 33 )

In addition, the CMouse::CheckChangeLeftButtonState() method has been added to the class for getting the current parameters of the mouse (CMouse). It allows to determine the moment of change in the left mouse button state. This method is called in the handler of the class. If the state of the left mouse button changed, the method sends a message with the ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON identifier. This message can later be received and processed in any control.

class CMouse { private : bool CheckChangeLeftButtonState( const string mouse_state); }; void CMouse::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { m_x =( int )lparam; m_y =( int )dparam; m_left_button_state =CheckChangeLeftButtonState(sparam); ... } } bool CMouse::CheckChangeLeftButtonState( const string mouse_state) { bool left_button_state=( bool ) int (mouse_state); if (m_left_button_state!=left_button_state) :: EventChartCustom (m_chart.ChartId(),ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON, 0 , 0.0 , "" ); return (left_button_state); }

Handling the events with the ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON identifier is required in the CCanvasTable class:

to zero certain fields of the class;

to adjust the scrollbars ;

; to redraw the table :

void CCanvasTable::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CHANGE_MOUSE_LEFT_BUTTON) { if (!m_show_headers) return ; if (!m_mouse.LeftButtonState()) { m_column_resize_control= WRONG_VALUE ; m_column_resize.Hide(); HorizontalScrolling(m_scrollh.CurrentPos()); } m_prev_header_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ; ChangeObjectsColor(); } }

The animates screenshots of the article demonstrate the operation result of the MQL application, which can be downloaded using the link below for further studying.

Conclusion

The current update of the library improves the rendered table of the CCanvasTable type. This is not the final version of the table. It will be developed further and new features will be added to it.

The current schematic of the library for creating graphical interfaces looks as shown below.

Fig. 6. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.

You can download the latest version of the library and files for testing below.