The author of the idea: Evgeniy Trofimov, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Works on a new bar. The nearest vertex of the ZigZag indicator is found:

Vertex at the bar High means a signal to open BUY and to close all existing SELL positions.

Vertex at the bar Low means a signal to open SELL and to close all existing BUY positions.

The Signal reverse parameter allows reversing signals.





Input Parameters

Depth - ZigZag indicator parameter;

- ZigZag indicator parameter; Deviation - ZigZag indicator parameter;

- ZigZag indicator parameter; Backstep - ZigZag indicator parameter;

- ZigZag indicator parameter; Volume position - the volume of a position to open;

- the volume of a position to open; Signal reverse - the flag is responsible for reversing positions;

- the flag is responsible for reversing positions; magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Testing in the "Every Tick" tick generation mode.

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == false):

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == true):