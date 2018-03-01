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ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

EvgeTrofi | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7884
Rating:
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The author of the idea: Evgeniy Trofimov, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

Works on a new bar. The nearest vertex of the ZigZag indicator is found:

  • Vertex at the bar High means a signal to open BUY and to close all existing SELL positions.
  • Vertex at the bar Low means a signal to open SELL and to close all existing BUY positions.

The Signal reverse parameter allows reversing signals.


Input Parameters

  • Depth - ZigZag indicator parameter;
  • Deviation - ZigZag indicator parameter;
  • Backstep - ZigZag indicator parameter;
  • Volume position - the volume of a position to open;
  • Signal reverse - the flag is responsible for reversing positions;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.

Testing in the "Every Tick" tick generation mode.

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == false):

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse==false)

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == true):

EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse==true)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19759

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