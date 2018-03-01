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ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Evgeniy Trofimov, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
Works on a new bar. The nearest vertex of the ZigZag indicator is found:
- Vertex at the bar High means a signal to open BUY and to close all existing SELL positions.
- Vertex at the bar Low means a signal to open SELL and to close all existing BUY positions.
The Signal reverse parameter allows reversing signals.
Input Parameters
- Depth - ZigZag indicator parameter;
- Deviation - ZigZag indicator parameter;
- Backstep - ZigZag indicator parameter;
- Volume position - the volume of a position to open;
- Signal reverse - the flag is responsible for reversing positions;
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier.
Testing in the "Every Tick" tick generation mode.
EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == false):
EURUSD,M30 (Signal reverse == true):
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19759
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