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Exp_ColorJJRSX_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on ColorJJRSX indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. A signal is formed at the close of a bar, if the direction of the indicator movement (the indicator color) has changed. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position is immediately closed:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=240; //Open position holding time in minutes
This Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ColorJJRSX.ex5 for operation. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2016 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19666
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