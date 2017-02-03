Graphical Interfaces X: Time control, List of checkboxes control and table sorting (build 6)

Contents





Introduction

In order to get a better understanding of this library's purpose, please read the first article: Graphical interfaces I: Preparation of the library structure (Chapter 1). You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be located in the same directories as in the archive.

The library continues to grow. The Time and List of checkboxes controls will be discussed. In addition, the CTable class now provides the ability to sort data in ascending or descending order. This and other updates will be described in this article.



The Time Control

Sometimes it may be necessary to specify time ranges when creating a graphical interface for an indicator or and expert. Sometimes this necessity arises during intraday trading. The Calendar and Drop down calendar have been demonstrated, which can be used for setting the date, but not the time (hours and minutes).



Let us enumerate all components of the Time control:

Background

Icon

Description

Two Edit boxes

Fig. 1. Components of the Time control.

Let us take a closer look at the class of this control.

Class for creating the Time control

Create the TimeEdit.mqh file with the CTimeEdit class which has methods standard for all controls and include it in the library engine (the WndContainer.mqh file). Below are the control properties that are available to user for customization.



Color of the control background

Control icons for the active and blocked states

Margins for icon along the two axes (x, y)

Description text of the control

Margins for the text label along the two axes (x, y)

Color of the text in different states of the control

Width of the Edit boxes

Margins for the Edit boxes along the two axes (x, y)

State of the control (available/blocked)

Mode of resetting the values in the Edit boxes







class CTimeEdit : public CElement

{

private :



color m_area_color;



string m_icon_file_on;

string m_icon_file_off;



int m_icon_x_gap;

int m_icon_y_gap;



string m_label_text;



int m_label_x_gap;

int m_label_y_gap;



color m_label_color;

color m_label_color_hover;

color m_label_color_locked;

color m_label_color_array[];



int m_edit_x_size;



int m_edit_x_gap;

int m_edit_y_gap;



bool m_time_edit_state;



bool m_reset_mode;



public :



void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; }

void IconXGap( const int x_gap) { m_icon_x_gap=x_gap; }

void IconYGap( const int y_gap) { m_icon_y_gap=y_gap; }



string LabelText( void ) const { return (m_label.Description()); }

void LabelText( const string text) { m_label.Description(text); }

void LabelXGap( const int x_gap) { m_label_x_gap=x_gap; }

void LabelYGap( const int y_gap) { m_label_y_gap=y_gap; }



void LabelColor( const color clr) { m_label_color=clr; }

void LabelColorHover( const color clr) { m_label_color_hover=clr; }

void LabelColorLocked( const color clr) { m_label_color_locked=clr; }



void EditXSize( const int x_size) { m_edit_x_size=x_size; }

void EditXGap( const int x_gap) { m_edit_x_gap=x_gap; }

void EditYGap( const int y_gap) { m_edit_y_gap=y_gap; }



bool ResetMode( void ) { return (m_reset_mode); }

void ResetMode( const bool mode) { m_reset_mode=mode; }

};

To create the Time control, five private and one public methods will be needed. This control is composite, and the ready CSpinEdit controls will be used as the edit boxes.

class CTimeEdit : public CElement

{

private :



CRectLabel m_area;

CBmpLabel m_icon;

CLabel m_label;

CSpinEdit m_hours;

CSpinEdit m_minutes;



public :



bool CreateTimeEdit( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const string label_text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap);



private :

bool CreateArea( void );

bool CreateIcon( void );

bool CreateLabel( void );

bool CreateHoursEdit( void );

bool CreateMinutesEdit( void );



public :



CSpinEdit *GetHoursEditPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_hours)); }

CSpinEdit *GetMinutesEditPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_minutes)); }

};

In order to programmatically obtain and set the current values in the edit boxes (hours and minutes), use the methods from the code listing below:

class CTimeEdit : public CElement

{

public :



int GetHours( void ) const { return (( int )m_hours.GetValue()); }

int GetMinutes( void ) const { return (( int )m_minutes.GetValue()); }

void SetHours( const uint value ) { m_hours.ChangeValue( value ); }

void SetMinutes( const uint value ) { m_minutes.ChangeValue( value ); }

};

An example of how this control looks on the terminal chart will be provided further below.





The List of checkboxes Control

One of the previous articles discussed the List View control (CListView class), which can be used for selecting one item from the provided list. But sometimes you may need to select multiple items. For example, it may be necessary to create a list of symbols or timeframes, where the user of the MQL application can choose only the ones required for his trading.

List of the components for creating the List of checkboxes control:

Common background of the control Vertical scroll bar Checkbox group:

Background



Icon



Text label

Fig. 2. Components of the List of checkboxes control

Next, let us briefly consider the differences between this type of list (CCheckBoxList) and a simple type of list (CListView), which has been discussed earlier.

Class for creating the List of checkboxes control

Create the CheckBoxList.mqh file with the CCheckBoxList class, containing the methods standard for all controls of the library. The first difference from a list of CListView type is that the list items are made of three graphical objects (see the code below). A separate private method is created for each object type.







class CCheckBoxList : public CElement

{

private :



CRectLabel m_area;

CEdit m_items[];

CBmpLabel m_checks[];

CLabel m_labels[];

CScrollV m_scrollv;



public :



bool CreateCheckBoxList( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const int x_gap, const int y_gap);



private :

bool CreateArea( void );

bool CreateList( void );

bool CreateItems( void );

bool CreateChecks( void );

bool CreateLabels( void );

bool CreateScrollV( void );

};

Apart from the values of item (item descriptions), an array of the checkbox states (on/off) will also be needed. The methods for setting and getting the values by the specified index in list will also be required:

class CCheckBoxList : public CElement

{

private :



string m_item_value[];

bool m_item_state[];



public :



void SetItemState( const uint item_index, const bool state);

void SetItemValue( const uint item_index, const string value);

bool GetItemState( const uint item_index);

string GetItemValue( const uint item_index);

};







void CCheckBoxList::SetItemState( const uint item_index, const bool state)

{

uint array_size=:: ArraySize (m_item_state);



if (array_size< 1 )

:: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > This method is to be called, if the list has at least one item!" );



uint check_index=(item_index>=array_size)? array_size- 1 : item_index;



m_item_state[check_index]=state;



ShiftList();

}







bool CCheckBoxList::GetItemState( const uint item_index)

{

uint array_size=:: ArraySize (m_item_state);



if (array_size< 1 )

:: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > This method is to be called, if the list has at least one item!" );



uint check_index=(item_index>=array_size)? array_size- 1 : item_index;



return (m_item_state[check_index]);

}

The appropriate changes have been made to the methods related to controlling the list. You can evaluate them yourselves.





Table sorting

If the graphical interface of an application uses tables with data, it may sometimes be needed to sort them according to user-specified column. In many implementations of the graphical interfaces this is implemented in such a way, that the data is sorted by clicking the column header. The first click on the header sorts the data in ascending order, that is from the minimum to the maximum value. The second click sorts the data in descending order, that is from the maximum to the minimum value.

The screenshot below shows the Toolbox window from the MetaEditor with a table with three columns. The table is sorted (descending) according to the third column, which contains dates.

Fig. 3. Example of a table with sorted data

An arrow is typically shown in the column header as a sign of sorted data. If it is directed downwards, as in the screenshot above, then the data is sorted in descending order, and vice versa.

So, sorting for a table of the CTable type will be done in this article. It already contains the ability to enable headers for columns, not they only need to be made interactive. First, it is necessary to make the headers change their color when hovered by mouse, and when they are clicked. To do this, add fields and methods to the CTable class for setting the colors of column headers in different states (see the code below).

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



color m_headers_color;

color m_headers_color_hover;

color m_headers_color_pressed;



public :



void HeadersColor( const color clr) { m_headers_color=clr; }

void HeadersColorHover( const color clr) { m_headers_color_hover=clr; }

void HeadersColorPressed( const color clr) { m_headers_color_pressed=clr; }

};

It is up to user to decide if the sorting feature is needed in the table. The sort mode will be disabled by default. To enable it, use the CTable::IsSortMode() method:

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



bool m_is_sort_mode;



public :



void IsSortMode( const bool flag) { m_is_sort_mode=flag; }

};

The private CTable::HeaderColorByHover() method will be used for changing the header colors when hovered by mouse cursor. It is called in the event handler of the control.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



void HeaderColorByHover( void );

};







void CTable::HeaderColorByHover( void )

{



if (!m_is_sort_mode || !m_fix_first_row)

return ;



for ( uint c= 0 ; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++)

{



bool condition=m_mouse.X()>m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].X() && m_mouse.X()<m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].X2() &&

m_mouse.Y()>m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].Y() && m_mouse.Y()<m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].Y2();



if (!condition)

m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].BackColor(m_headers_color);

else

{

if (!m_mouse.LeftButtonState())

m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].BackColor(m_headers_color_hover);

else

m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].BackColor(m_headers_color_pressed);

}

}

}

To create a sign icon for the sorted data, it is necessary to add the private CTable::CreateSignSortedData() method. If the sorting had not been enabled before creation of the table, the icon will not be created. If the sorting mode is enabled, the icon will be hidden right after its creation, as initially the table data is not sorted.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



CBmpLabel m_sort_arrow;



private :



bool CreateSignSortedData( void );

};







bool CTable::CreateSignSortedData( void )

{



if (!m_is_sort_mode)

return ( true );



string name=CElement::ProgramName()+ "_table_sort_array_" +( string )CElement::Id();



int x =(m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[ 0 ].X()-m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[ 0 ].XSize()+m_sort_arrow_x_gap : m_columns[ 0 ].m_rows[ 0 ].X2()-m_sort_arrow_x_gap;

int y =(m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? CElement::Y()-m_sort_arrow_y_gap : CElement::Y()+m_sort_arrow_y_gap;



if (m_sort_arrow_file_on== "" )

m_sort_arrow_file_on= "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\SpinInc.bmp" ;

if (m_sort_arrow_file_off== "" )

m_sort_arrow_file_off= "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\SpinDec.bmp" ;



if (!m_sort_arrow.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y))

return ( false );



m_sort_arrow.BmpFileOn( "::" +m_sort_arrow_file_on);

m_sort_arrow.BmpFileOff( "::" +m_sort_arrow_file_off);

m_sort_arrow.Corner(m_corner);

m_sort_arrow.GetInteger( OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,m_anchor);

m_sort_arrow.Selectable( false );

m_sort_arrow.Z_Order(m_zorder);

m_sort_arrow.Tooltip( "

" );



m_sort_arrow.X(x);

m_sort_arrow.Y(y);



m_sort_arrow.XSize(m_sort_arrow.X_Size());

m_sort_arrow.YSize(m_sort_arrow.Y_Size());



m_sort_arrow.XGap((m_anchor_right_window_side)? x : x-m_wnd.X());

m_sort_arrow.YGap((m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? y : y-m_wnd.Y());



m_sort_arrow.Timeframes( OBJ_NO_PERIODS );



CElement::AddToArray(m_sort_arrow);

return ( true );

}

The structure for the values and properties of the table cells must be supplemented by an array with the number of decimal places for each cell if those are real numbers, and also by a field with the data type for each column of the table.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



struct TOptions

{

ENUM_DATATYPE m_type;

string m_vrows[];

uint m_digits[];

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_text_align[];

color m_text_color[];

color m_cell_color[];

};

TOptions m_vcolumns[];

};

When entering a value in a table cell, its number of decimal places is set to zero by default:

class CTable : public CElement

{

public :



void SetValue( const uint column_index, const uint row_index, const string value = "" , const uint digits= 0 );

};

To set the data type in a particular table column, as well as to get the type, use the CTable::DataType() methods:

class CTable : public CElement

{

public :



ENUM_DATATYPE DataType( const uint column_index) { return (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_type); }

void DataType( const uint column_index, const ENUM_DATATYPE type) { m_vcolumns[column_index].m_type=type; }

};

Before creating a table, the total number of columns and rows should be specified. The m_type field and the m_digits array are initialized with the default values. Initially, all columns have the string (TYPE_STRING) type, and the number of decimal places in all cells is zero.







void CTable::TableSize( const uint columns_total, const uint rows_total)

{



m_columns_total=(columns_total< 1 ) ? 1 : columns_total;



m_rows_total=(rows_total< 2 ) ? 2 : rows_total;



:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns,m_columns_total);



for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++)

{

:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows,m_rows_total);

:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_digits,m_rows_total);

:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_text_align,m_rows_total);

:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color,m_rows_total);

:: ArrayResize (m_vcolumns[i].m_cell_color,m_rows_total);



m_vcolumns[i].m_type= TYPE_STRING ;

:: ArrayInitialize (m_vcolumns[i].m_digits, 0 );

:: ArrayInitialize (m_vcolumns[i].m_text_align,m_align_mode);

:: ArrayInitialize (m_vcolumns[i].m_cell_color,m_cell_color);

:: ArrayInitialize (m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color,m_cell_text_color);

}

}

Multiple private methods will be required for sorting the table arrays, where the following operations will be performed:

The sorting algorithm.

Comparing the values on the specified condition.

Swapping the values of array elements.

Swapping the values of array elements is done using the CTable::Swap() method. Here, the swapping is done directly by table rows. Not only the cell values are swapped, but also the text color.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



void Swap( uint c, uint r1, uint r2);

};







void CTable::Swap( uint c, uint r1, uint r2)

{



for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_columns_total; i++)

{



string temp_text =m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows[r1];

m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows[r1] =m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows[r2];

m_vcolumns[i].m_vrows[r2] =temp_text;



color temp_text_color =m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color[r1];

m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color[r1] =m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color[r2];

m_vcolumns[i].m_text_color[r2] =temp_text_color;

}

}

For sorting to be correct, the values should be compared using casting to the type specified in the m_type field. For this purpose, a separate CTable::CheckSortCondition() method has been created.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



bool CheckSortCondition( uint column_index, uint row_index, const string check_value, const bool direction);

};











bool CTable::CheckSortCondition( uint column_index, uint row_index, const string check_value, const bool direction)

{

bool condition= false ;



switch (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_type)

{

case TYPE_STRING :

{

string v1=m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index];

string v2=check_value;

condition=(direction)? v1>v2 : v1<v2;

break ;

}



case TYPE_DOUBLE :

{

double v1= double (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index]);

double v2= double (check_value);

condition=(direction)? v1>v2 : v1<v2;

break ;

}



case TYPE_DATETIME :

{

datetime v1=:: StringToTime (m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index]);

datetime v2=:: StringToTime (check_value);

condition=(direction)? v1>v2 : v1<v2;

break ;

}



default :

{

long v1=( long )m_vcolumns[column_index].m_vrows[row_index];

long v2=( long )check_value;

condition=(direction)? v1>v2 : v1<v2;

break ;

}

}



return (condition);

}

The CTable::Swap() and CTable::CheckSortCondition() methods will be used in the method with the sorting algorithm. Let us dwell on the which particular algorithm has been selected for sorting the data. Ten algorithms have been tested, including the standard MQL sorting using the ArraySort() function:

MQL sorting

Selection sort

Bubble sort

Cocktail shaker sort

Insertion sort

Shellsort

Binary tree sort

Quicksort

Heapsort

Mergesort

These methods have been tested on an array with size of 100,000 (one hundred thousand) elements. The array had been initialized with random numbers. The test results are shown in the histogram below:

Fig. 4. Chart of test results of different sorting methods. Array size is 100,000 elements.





The quicksort method is proven to be the quickest. The code of this method has been taken from the standard library – the QuickSort() method. In this test, it has even shown a better result than the ArraySort() function. The algorithm operation times have been measured using the GetMicrosecondCount() function for greater accuracy. Let us leave only the algorithm that have shown the best results (less than one second).

Fig. 5. Chart of the best test results of sorting methods Array size is 100,000 elements.





Increase the array size by 10 times, that is, now an array of 1000000 (one million) elements will be sorted.

Fig. 6. Chart of the test results of sorting methods Array size is 1,000,000 elements.





The standard algorithm - the ArraySort() function was the best in this test. The quicksort method proved itself only slightly worse, therefore, it will be selected. The ArraySort() is not suitable for the task, as: (1) the ability to sort in both directions is required, (2) the CTable class uses an array of structures and (3) it is necessary to control the location of not only the values in table cells, but their other properties as well.

The ENUM_SORT_MODE enumeration should be added to the Enums.mqh file for the two directions of sorting:

SORT_ASCEND – ascending.

– ascending. SORT_DESCEND – descending.







enum ENUM_SORT_MODE

{

SORT_ASCEND = 0 ,

SORT_DESCEND = 1

};

The current version of the quicksort algorithm used in the CTable::QuickSort() method is shown in the code listing below. The CTable::Swap() and CTable::CheckSortCondition() method, previously presented in this article, are highlighted in yellow.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



void QuickSort( uint beg, uint end, uint column, const ENUM_SORT_MODE mode=SORT_ASCEND);

};







void CTable::QuickSort( uint beg, uint end, uint column, const ENUM_SORT_MODE mode=SORT_ASCEND)

{

uint r1 =beg;

uint r2 =end;

uint c =column;

string temp =NULL;

string value =NULL;

uint data_total =m_rows_total- 1 ;



while (r1<end)

{



value =m_vcolumns[c].m_vrows[(beg+end)>> 1 ];



while (r1<r2)

{



while ( CheckSortCondition(c,r1, value ,(mode==SORT_ASCEND)? false : true ) )

{



if (r1==data_total)

break ;

r1++;

}



while ( CheckSortCondition(c,r2, value ,(mode==SORT_ASCEND)? true : false ) )

{



if (r2== 0 )

break ;

r2--;

}



if (r1<=r2)

{



Swap(c,r1,r2);



if (r2== 0 )

{

r1++;

break ;

}



r1++;

r2--;

}

}



if (beg<r2)

QuickSort(beg,r2,c,mode);



beg=r1;

r2=end;

}

}

All these methods are private. Now consider the public CTable::SortData() method, designed to be called (1) when clicking the headers of the table column headers or (2) programmatically at any other time, when it may be necessary according to the author of the MQL application. The CTable::SortData() should be passed the column index, the first column is sorted by default. If the specified column is sorted for the first time, or if it was last sorted in the descending order, the values will be sorted in ascending order. After sorting the data, the table is updated. And the last line of the CTable::SortData() method sets the corresponding icon to the arrow-sign of sorted table.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



int m_is_sorted_column_index;



ENUM_SORT_MODE m_last_sort_direction;



public :



void SortData( const uint column_index= 0 );

};







void CTable::SortData( const uint column_index= 0 )

{



uint first_index=(m_fix_first_row) ? 1 : 0 ;



uint last_index=m_rows_total- 1 ;



if (m_is_sorted_column_index== WRONG_VALUE || column_index!=m_is_sorted_column_index || m_last_sort_direction==SORT_DESCEND)

m_last_sort_direction=SORT_ASCEND;

else

m_last_sort_direction=SORT_DESCEND;



m_is_sorted_column_index=( int )column_index;



QuickSort(first_index,last_index,column_index,m_last_sort_direction);



UpdateTable();



m_sort_arrow.State((m_last_sort_direction==SORT_ASCEND)? true : false );

}

A method for handling the clicking on the column headers will be required — CTable::OnClickTableHeaders(), for when the data sorting mode is enabled. After passing all checks for the object belonging to this control, index of the header (column) is determined in a loop and then the table is sorted. Immediately after sorting the table, an event with the new ON_SORT_DATA identifier is generated. Apart from this event identifier, the message contains (1) the control identifier, (2) index of the sorted column and (3) the data type of this column.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



bool OnClickTableHeaders( const string clicked_object);

};







bool CTable::OnClickTableHeaders( const string clicked_object)

{



if (!m_is_sort_mode)

return ( false );



if (:: StringFind (clicked_object,CElement::ProgramName()+ "_table_edit_" , 0 )< 0 )

return ( false );



int id=CElement::IdFromObjectName(clicked_object);



if (id!=CElement::Id())

return ( false );



if (RowIndexFromObjectName(clicked_object)> 0 )

return ( false );



uint column_index= 0 ;



int l=(m_fix_first_column) ? 1 : 0 ;



int h=m_scrollh.CurrentPos()+l;



for ( uint c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++)

{



if (m_columns[c].m_rows[ 0 ].Name()==clicked_object)

{



column_index=(m_fix_first_column && c== 0 ) ? 0 : h;

break ;

}



h++;

}



SortData(column_index);



:: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_SORT_DATA,CElement::Id(),m_is_sorted_column_index,:: EnumToString (DataType(column_index)));

return ( true );

}

if the total number of columns is greater than the number of visible columns, the position of the arrow-sign of sorted table must be adjusted when moving the horizontal scrollbar. This will be done using the private CTable::ShiftSortArrow() method.

class CTable : public CElement

{

private :



void ShiftSortArrow( const uint column);

};







void CTable::ShiftSortArrow( const uint column)

{



if (CElement::IsVisible())

m_sort_arrow.Timeframes( OBJ_ALL_PERIODS );



int x=m_columns[column].m_rows[ 0 ].X2()-m_sort_arrow_x_gap;

m_sort_arrow.X(x);

m_sort_arrow.X_Distance(x);



m_sort_arrow.XGap((m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_wnd.X2()-x : x-m_wnd.X());

}

This method will be called from within the CTable::UpdateTable() method, in the code block where the headers are shifted. Below is the shortened version of the CTable::UpdateTable() method with the added fragments. Here, if a sorted column was found in the first cycle, the flag is set and the arrow-sign is moved. After the cycle is completed, it may turn out that the sorted column exists, but it was not found in the previous cycle. This could mean that it got out of visible area and should be hidden. If this is the first column (index zero) and, at the same time, it is fixed and cannot be shifted, the arrow-sign is set to it.







void CTable::UpdateTable( void )

{







if (m_fix_first_row)

{



bool is_shift_sort_arrow= false ;



for ( uint c=l; c<m_visible_columns_total; c++)

{



if (h>=l && h<m_columns_total)

{



if (!is_shift_sort_arrow && m_is_sort_mode && h==m_is_sorted_column_index)

{

is_shift_sort_arrow= true ;



uint column=h-(h-c);

if (column>=l && column<m_visible_columns_total)

ShiftSortArrow(column);

}



SetCellParameters(c, 0 ,m_vcolumns[h].m_vrows[ 0 ],m_headers_color,m_headers_text_color,m_vcolumns[h].m_text_align[ 0 ]);

}



h++;

}



if (!is_shift_sort_arrow && m_is_sort_mode && m_is_sorted_column_index!= WRONG_VALUE )

{



if (m_is_sorted_column_index> 0 || !m_fix_first_column)

m_sort_arrow.Timeframes( OBJ_NO_PERIODS );



else

ShiftSortArrow( 0 );

}

}





}

The files with a test expert files can be downloaded at the end of the article. You can use them to test the operation on your own.

Other library updates

As additional features, this build includes the following library updates:

1. It is now possible to set the font and font size for each control individually. For this purpose, the appropriate fields and methods have been added to the CElement base class of controls. By default, the Calibri font is used, and the font size is 8 points.

class CElement

{

protected :



string m_font;

int m_font_size;



public :



void Font( const string font) { m_font=font; }

string Font( void ) const { return (m_font); }

void FontSize( const int font_size) { m_font_size=font_size; }

int FontSize( void ) const { return (m_font_size); }

};







CElement::CElement( void ) : m_font( "Calibri" ) ,

m_font_size( 8 )

{

}

Accordingly, the values are taken from the base class in all methods for creating controls, which require the font to be specified. Below is an example for text label of the CCheckBox class. The same has been done in all classes of the library.







bool CCheckBox::CreateLabel( void )

{



string name=CElement::ProgramName()+ "_checkbox_lable_" +( string )CElement::Id();



int x =(m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_x-m_label_x_gap : m_x+m_label_x_gap;

int y =(m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? m_y-m_label_y_gap : m_y+m_label_y_gap;



color label_color=(m_check_button_state) ? m_label_color : m_label_color_off;



if (!m_label.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y))

return ( false );



m_label.Description(m_label_text);

m_label.Font(CElement::Font());

m_label.FontSize(CElement::FontSize());

m_label.Color(label_color);

m_label.Corner(m_corner);

m_label.Anchor(m_anchor);

m_label.Selectable( false );

m_label.Z_Order(m_zorder);

m_label.Tooltip( "

" );



m_label.XGap((m_anchor_right_window_side)? x : x-m_wnd.X());

m_label.YGap((m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? y : y-m_wnd.Y());



CElement::InitColorArray(label_color,m_label_color_hover,m_label_color_array);



CElement::AddToArray(m_label);

return ( true );

}

2. Margins from the edge point of the form for each control of the graphical interface now need to be passed directly to the method for creating the control. The calculation will be done automatically. As an example, the listing below shows the method for creating a drop-down calendar from the CProgram custom class.







bool CProgram::CreateDropCalendar( const int x_gap , const int y_gap , const string text)

{



m_drop_calendar.WindowPointer(m_window);



m_tabs.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_drop_calendar);



m_drop_calendar.XSize( 140 );

m_drop_calendar.YSize( 20 );

m_drop_calendar.AreaBackColor( clrWhite );



if (!m_drop_calendar.CreateDropCalendar(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text, x_gap , y_gap ))

return ( false );



CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_drop_calendar);

return ( true );

}

Application for testing the controls

Now, let us create a test MQL application, where all new controls can be tested. Create a graphical interface containing the main menu (CMenuBar) with drop-down context menus, status bar and two tabs. The first tab will contain a table of the CTable type, with the sorting mode enabled.

The first three columns in the table will have the following data types:

The first column - TYPE_DATETIME.

The second column - TYPE_DOUBLE.

The third column - TYPE_LONG.

The remaining columns will default to the TYPE_STRING type. The screenshot below shows the appearance of the graphical interface with the table on the first tab.





Fig. 7. Example of a sorted (ascending) table according to the second column.





Create four controls on the second tab:

Drop-down calendar (the CDropCalendar class).

class). Time control (the CTimeEdit class).

class). List of checkboxes (the CCheckBoxList class).

class). List view (the CListView class).

The screenshot below shows how this looks in the graphical interface of the test MQL application:





Fig. 8. Controls on the second tab.





The source code of this test application is provided at the end of the article.

Conclusion

Currently, the general schematic of the library for creating graphical interfaces looks as shown below:





Fig. 9. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.





This is not the last article of the series about graphical interfaces. We will continue to improve it and supplement it with new features. Below you can download the latest version of the library and files for testing.