Graphical Interfaces X: Updates for Easy And Fast Library (Build 3)

Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) considers in detail what this library is for. A complete list of links to the articles of the first part is at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be placed in the same directories as they are located in the archive.

The next version of the Easy And Fast library (version 3) is presented in this article. Fixed certain flaws and added new features. More details further in the article.

Starting from this version, the library will only be developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This is due to certain fundamental architectural differences and limitations in the MetaTrader 4. However, if there is an urgent need for support of the library for an earlier version of the platform, it is possible to issue a request in the Freelance service addressed to the author or any other developer, willing and able to do the job.

Updates



1. Until now, the MQL applications in the previous articles demonstrated how to implement a graphical interface in the indicator subwindow. Of course, this approach is sufficient for some simple applications. But it would also be good to have the ability to create a graphical interface in a subwindow for an "Expert" type program. That way, it would be possible to create fully fledged trading panels, completely separated from the main chart window. Working in this mode will be easier: the price chart and any important data on the chart would always remain open and uncluttered by the graphical interface of the application. Implementation of this idea within the Easy And Fast library will be described further.

The task was to make the "Expert in subwindow" mode be activated by including the resource with a placeholder indicator (SubWindow.ex5) in the main file of the MQL application. The placeholder is just a subwindow without any series calculations. But since there is currently no way to know if the indicator is included as a resource using the MQL means, temporarily add the directive with the EXPERT_IN_SUBWINDOW constant identifier to the Defines.mqh file. It is required to eliminate the logging of error that occurs when trying to get the handle of an indicator that is not available on the specified directory.

The default value is false, which means that the mode is disabled and the graphical interface will be created in the main chart window (see the code below).

#define EXPERT_IN_SUBWINDOW false ...

If it is necessary to create the graphical interface in a subwindow, set the value to true and include the resource with the placeholder indicator to the mail file of the MQL application.

#property copyright "2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #resource \\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5 ...

Next, consider the SubWindow.ex5 indicator and how it is linked to the EA. The full code of the SubWindow.ex5 indicator has been provided in the listing below. The program properties specify that the indicator is a subwindow of the chart, the number of buffers and series is zero, the maximum and minimum of the vertical scale are also zero.

The indicator and expert will exchange messages. The thing is, the indicator "does not know" which modes for plotting the graphical interface are selected in the expert. It needs to be passed a message, if developer had decided to make the subwindow have a fixed height, as well as the height values in pixels. Another ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT event identifier will be required for creating the message. This identifier should also be placed in the Defines.mqh file as well, so that it would be available in applications, which use this library for creating graphical interfaces.

In order to understand when the EA needs to generate the event for changing the subwindow height: after a successful initialization of the indicator, during the first automatic call to the ::OnCalculate() function (when the prev_calculated argument is zero), the message for the EA will be passed. To unambiguously determine that the message came from the SubWindow.ex5 indicator, apart from the ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT event identifier, the name of the program will be sent as a string parameter (sparam). The message will be traced in the handler of the CWindow class. If all conditions are met there, the indicator will be sent a response with the same (1) identifier(ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT), (2) height value in long parameter of the event(lparam) and (3) the expert name. Once this message is received, it will be processed in the ::OnChartEvent() function. After checking the name, height of the subwindow is set according to the passed value.

#property copyright "2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_minimum 0.0 #property indicator_maximum 0.0 #define PROGRAM_NAME :: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ) #define ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT ( 25 ) int OnInit ( void ) { :: IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,PROGRAM_NAME); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if (prev_calculated< 1 ) :: EventChartCustom ( 0 ,ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT, 0 , 0.0 ,PROGRAM_NAME); return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT) { if (sparam==PROGRAM_NAME) return ; :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_HEIGHT ,( int )lparam); } }

A block of code should be inserted to the event handler of the CWindow class, as shown in the listing below. Once an event with the ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT identifier arrives, multiple checks will need to be passed. The program leaves the method if:

the message was sent by the expert for the indicator;

this program is not an expert;

the mode of the expert subwindow fixed height is not set.

void CWindow::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ... if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT) { if (sparam==PROGRAM_NAME) return ; if (CElement::ProgramType()!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; if (!m_height_subwindow_mode) return ; m_subwindow_height=(m_is_minimized)? m_caption_height+ 3 : m_bg_full_height+ 3 ; ChangeSubwindowHeight(m_subwindow_height); return ; } }

If all checks are passed, then the height for the subwindow is calculated with the consideration of the current state of the window (minimized/maximized). After that, the CWindow::ChangeSubwindowHeight() method is called, which had also been slightly modified (see the code below). Its purpose is that, if the program type is «Expert», then a message is generated for the SubWindow.ex5 indicator.

void CWindow::ChangeSubwindowHeight( const int height) { if (CElement::m_subwin<= 0 || CElement::m_program_type== PROGRAM_SCRIPT ) return ; if (height> 0 ) { if (CElement::m_program_type== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { if (!:: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_HEIGHT ,height)) :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Failed to change the height of indicator subwindow! Error code: " ,:: GetLastError ()); } else { :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_SUBWINDOW_CHANGE_HEIGHT,( long )height, 0 ,PROGRAM_NAME); } } }

The engine of the library (the CWndEvents class) also requires certain additions to be made in order to determine, check and adjust the subwindow number, where the graphical interface of the MQL application of the "Expert" type is to be placed. The code for the "Expert in subwindow" mode should be added to the CWndEvents::DetermineSubwindow() method. The code listing below shows the shortened version of this method. Entry to the block is performed on the condition that the program type is "Expert". Next comes the check of whether the "Expert in subwindow" mode is enabled. If enabled, get the handle of the SubWindow.ex5 indicator. And if there were no problems with that, then the current number of subwindows in the chart window is determined first. The obtained value defines the number of the SubWindow.ex5 indicator subwindow, which is set by the ::ChartIndicatorAdd() function. Then, if there were no errors when setting the subwindow, it stores (1) the number of expert subwindow, (2) the current number of subwindows and (3) the short name of the SubWindow.ex5 indicator.

class CWndEvents : public CWndContainer { protected : int m_subwindow_handle; string m_subwindow_shortname; int m_subwindows_total; }; void CWndEvents::DetermineSubwindow( void ) { if (PROGRAM_TYPE== PROGRAM_EXPERT ) { if (!EXPERT_IN_SUBWINDOW) return ; m_subwindow_handle= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ); if (m_subwindow_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Error getting the indicator handle in the directory ::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5 !" ); else { int subwindows_total=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (:: ChartIndicatorAdd (m_chart_id,subwindows_total,m_subwindow_handle)) { m_subwin =subwindows_total; m_subwindows_total =subwindows_total+ 1 ; m_subwindow_shortname=:: ChartIndicatorName (m_chart_id,m_subwin, 0 ); } else :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Error setting the expert subwindow! Error code: " ,:: GetLastError ()); } return ; } ... }

It is also necessary to make sure than the number of the expert subwindow gets adjusted for correct operation of its graphical interface when adding and removing other indicators in the chart subwindows. In addition, let us make it so that if the user deletes the expert subwindow, the expert gets removed as well, leaving a log message in the "Experts" tab of the "Toolbox" window, indicating the reason for removal from the chart. The CWndEvents::CheckExpertSubwindowNumber() method has been implemented for that purpose. Admission to this method is carried out on the condition that the program has a type of "Expert". If the check is passed, then the number of subwindows in the chart window will be calculated. If it turns out that the number of subwindows had not changed, the program leaves the method.

Then it is necessary to find the expert subwindow in a cycle, and if it exists — check if its subwindow number had changed. The subwindow number could have been changed due to adding or removing an indicator which was also located in its separate subwindow. If the subwindow number has changed, it is necessary to store its number and update the value in all controls of the main window.

If the subwindow is not found, there can be only one reason: it has been deleted. In this case, the expert will also be removed from the chart.

class CWndEvents : public CWndContainer { private : void CheckExpertSubwindowNumber( void ); }; void CWndEvents::CheckExpertSubwindowNumber( void ) { if (PROGRAM_TYPE!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; int subwindows_total=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (subwindows_total==m_subwindows_total) return ; m_subwindows_total=subwindows_total; bool is_subwindow= false ; for ( int sw= 0 ; sw<subwindows_total; sw++) { if (is_subwindow) break ; int indicators_total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal (m_chart_id,sw); for ( int i= 0 ; i<indicators_total; i++) { string indicator_name=:: ChartIndicatorName (m_chart_id,sw,i); if (indicator_name!=m_subwindow_shortname) continue ; is_subwindow= true ; if (sw!=m_subwin) { m_subwin=sw; int elements_total=CWndContainer::ElementsTotal( 0 ); for ( int e= 0 ; e<elements_total; e++) m_wnd[ 0 ].m_elements[e].SubwindowNumber(m_subwin); } break ; } } if (!is_subwindow) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Deleting expert subwindow causes the expert to be removed!" ); :: ExpertRemove (); } }

2. The previous version of the library has introduced the ability to toggle automatic change of the form width. Let us add a similar feature for height. The ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_SIZE identifier for the event of changing the form size is not suitable for solving this task, as changing the width and height will be handled as separate events. Therefore, the Defines.mqh file will have two separate identifiers instead of the ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_SIZE, as shown in the code listing below. The corresponding replacement of the identifier has been performed in other library files.

#define ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_XSIZE ( 3 ) #define ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_YSIZE ( 4 )

The CWindow::ChangeWindowHeight() method has been added for changing the form height. When calling the method after changing the form sizes, the message about the performed action is generated at the very end.

class CWindow : public CElement { public : void ChangeWindowHeight( const int height); }; void CWindow::ChangeWindowHeight( const int height) { if (height==m_bg.YSize()) return ; if (m_is_minimized) return ; CElement::YSize(height); m_bg.YSize(height); m_bg.Y_Size(height); m_bg_full_height=height; :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_YSIZE,( long )CElement::Id(), 0 , "" ); }

For the form height to change automatically, user developing an MQL application should set the corresponding mode using the CElement::AutoYResizeMode() method:

class CElement { protected : bool m_auto_yresize_mode; public : bool AutoYResizeMode( void ) const { return (m_auto_yresize_mode); } void AutoYResizeMode( const bool flag) { m_auto_yresize_mode=flag; } };

Now, if the form autoresizing modes are enabled, then if the chart window size changes, the event handler of form adjusts the form sizes based on the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event. This will work both in the indicator subwindow and in the chart window. It is possible to enable any one of the modes, or both at the same time.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (m_clamping_area_mouse==NOT_PRESSED) { SetWindowProperties(); UpdateWindowXY(m_x,m_y); } if (CElement::AutoXResizeMode()) ChangeWindowWidth(m_chart.WidthInPixels()- 2 ); if (CElement::AutoYResizeMode()) ChangeWindowHeight(m_chart.HeightInPixels(m_subwin)- 3 ); return ; }

3. The mode for automatic height changing also applies to all controls of the library. But in the current version, this will work only in controls listed below:

CTabs – simple tabs.

– simple tabs. CIconTabs – tabs with icons.

– tabs with icons. CCanvasTable – rendered table.

– rendered table. CLineGraph – linear chart.

Similar to the earlier addition of the CElement::ChangeWidthByRightWindowSide() virtual method for changing the width of the control to the CElement class, let us add the corresponding method for automatic height changing. In addition, let us create the methods for setting the offset from the lower edge of the form, similar the previously added offsets from the right edge of the form when changing its width.

class CElement { protected : int m_auto_xresize_right_offset; int m_auto_yresize_bottom_offset; public : int AutoYResizeBottomOffset( void ) const { return (m_auto_yresize_bottom_offset); } void AutoYResizeBottomOffset( const int offset) { m_auto_yresize_bottom_offset=offset; } public : virtual void ChangeHeightByBottomWindowSide( void ) {} };

Every control will have its own implementation of the ChangeWidthByRightWindowSide() method, which considers the unique features and modes. As an example, the listing below shows the code of this method in the CCanvasTable class:

void CCanvasTable::ChangeHeightByBottomWindowSide( void ) { if (m_anchor_bottom_window_side) return ; int y= 0 ; int x_size=(m_auto_xresize_mode)? m_wnd.X2()-m_area.X()-m_auto_xresize_right_offset : m_x_size; int y_size=m_wnd.Y2()-m_area.Y()-m_auto_yresize_bottom_offset; if (y_size< 60 ) return ; ChangeMainSize(x_size,y_size); CalculateTableSize(); bool is_scrollh=!(m_table_visible_x_size>=m_table_x_size); bool is_scrollv=!(m_table_visible_y_size>=m_table_y_size); int offset=(is_scrollh || (!is_scrollh && !is_scrollv))? 0 : 2 ; y=m_area.Y2()-m_scrollh.ScrollWidth(); m_scrollh.YDistance(y); m_scrollh.Reinit(m_table_x_size,m_table_visible_x_size); m_scrollv.Reinit(m_table_y_size,m_table_visible_y_size-offset); m_scrollv.ChangeYSize((is_scrollh)? m_table_visible_y_size+ 2 : m_table_visible_y_size); if (!is_scrollv) { m_scrollv.Hide(); m_scrollh.ChangeXSize(m_area.XSize()); } else { if (CElement::IsVisible()) m_scrollv.Show(); m_scrollh.ChangeXSize(m_area.XSize()-m_scrollv.ScrollWidth()+ 1 ); } if (CElement::IsVisible()) { if (!is_scrollh) m_scrollh.Hide(); else m_scrollh.Show(); } ChangeTableSize(m_table_x_size,m_table_y_size,m_table_visible_x_size,m_table_visible_y_size-offset); DrawTable(); Moving(m_wnd.X(),m_wnd.Y()); }

For all this to work, certain additions and changes should be made to the CWndEvents class. Since the resizing events (width and height) are now generated with unique identifiers, two separate methods are required for their handling.

class CWndEvents : public CWndContainer { private : bool OnWindowChangeXSize( void ); bool OnWindowChangeYSize( void ); }; bool CWndEvents::OnWindowChangeXSize( void ) { if (m_id!= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_XSIZE) return ( false ); int awi=m_active_window_index; if (m_lparam!=m_windows[awi].Id()) return ( true ); int elements_total=CWndContainer::ElementsTotal(awi); for ( int e= 0 ; e<elements_total; e++) { if (m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].ClassName()== "CWindow" ) continue ; if (m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].AutoXResizeMode()) m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].ChangeWidthByRightWindowSide(); } return ( true ); } bool CWndEvents::OnWindowChangeYSize( void ) { if (m_id!= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_WINDOW_CHANGE_YSIZE) return ( false ); int awi=m_active_window_index; if (m_lparam!=m_windows[awi].Id()) return ( true ); int elements_total=CWndContainer::ElementsTotal(awi); for ( int e= 0 ; e<elements_total; e++) { if (m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].ClassName()== "CWindow" ) continue ; if (m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].AutoYResizeMode()) m_wnd[awi].m_elements[e].ChangeHeightByBottomWindowSide(); } return ( true ); }

The CWndEvents::OnWindowChangeXSize() and CWndEvents::OnWindowChangeYSize() methods are called in the common CWndEvents::ChartEventCustom() method for handling custom events. The code listing below shows the shortened version of this method.

void CWndEvents::ChartEventCustom( void ) { if (OnWindowChangeXSize()) return ; if (OnWindowChangeYSize()) return ; }

Now, when resizing the chart window, if the mode of resizing the form and controls specified in it is enabled, they will also be automatically resized.

The screenshots below show an example of a graphical interface in an MQL application, that was created in the main chart window. For the application window (CWindow), the modes for automatic width and height adjustment to the chart window are set. For the «Main menu» (CMenuBar) and «Status bar» (CStatusBar) controls, the mode of automatic width and height adjustment to the MQL application window is set. For the «Tabs» (CTabs) and «Rendered table» (CCanvasTable) controls, the mode of automatic width and height adjustment to form size is set and the offsets from the bottom edge of the MQL application are specified.

Fig. 1. Minimum size of the terminal window. Graphical interface of an MQL application with automatic resizing modes enabled.





If the terminal window size changes, when the aforementioned modes are enabled, the graphical interface of the MQL application will also be resized accordingly.

Fig. 2. When the terminal window sizes change, the graphical interface of the MQL application will also ne resized.





4. Often, when designing the graphical interface with variable form sizes, it may be necessary for the controls to be positioned at the right or bottom part of the application window. Previously, there was an option to simply specify the coordinates for the control relative to the top left point of the form it was anchored to. Now, there are four options for positioning the control relative to the form:

Top left.

Top right.

Bottom right.

Bottom left.

In order to implement this idea, let us add two methods for setting/getting the modes of control positioning in the right and bottom of the form to the base class of controls (CElement):

class CElement { protected : bool m_anchor_right_window_side; bool m_anchor_bottom_window_side; public : bool AnchorRightWindowSide( void ) const { return (m_anchor_right_window_side); } void AnchorRightWindowSide( const bool flag) { m_anchor_right_window_side=flag; } bool AnchorBottomWindowSide( void ) const { return (m_anchor_bottom_window_side); } void AnchorBottomWindowSide( const bool flag) { m_anchor_bottom_window_side=flag; } };

For everything to work according to these modes, changes have been made to all classes of the library controls. As an example, here is the code of the method for creating a text label for the «Checkbox» (CCheckBox) control. Pay attention to the lines that calculate the coordinates and offsets for the graphical object.

bool CCheckBox::CreateLabel( void ) { string name=CElement::ProgramName()+ "_checkbox_lable_" +( string )CElement::Id(); int x =(m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_x-m_label_x_gap : m_x+m_label_x_gap; int y =(m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? m_y-m_label_y_gap : m_y+m_label_y_gap; color label_color=(m_check_button_state) ? m_label_color : m_label_color_off; if (!m_label.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); m_label.Description(m_label_text); m_label.Font(FONT); m_label.FontSize(FONT_SIZE); m_label.Color(label_color); m_label.Corner(m_corner); m_label.Anchor(m_anchor); m_label.Selectable( false ); m_label.Z_Order(m_zorder); m_label.Tooltip( "

" ); m_label.XGap((m_anchor_right_window_side)? x : x-m_wnd.X()); m_label.YGap((m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? y : y-m_wnd.Y()); CElement::InitColorArray(label_color,m_label_color_hover,m_label_color_array); CElement::AddToArray(m_label); return ( true ); }

The Moving() methods of all controls in the library now consider the control positioning modes. As an example, the listing below shows the code of the CCheckBox::Moving() method:

void CCheckBox::Moving( const int x, const int y) { if (!CElement::IsVisible()) return ; if (m_anchor_right_window_side) { CElement::X(m_wnd.X2()-XGap()); m_area.X(m_wnd.X2()-m_area.XGap()); m_check.X(m_wnd.X2()-m_check.XGap()); m_label.X(m_wnd.X2()-m_label.XGap()); } else { CElement::X(x+XGap()); m_area.X(x+m_area.XGap()); m_check.X(x+m_check.XGap()); m_label.X(x+m_label.XGap()); } if (m_anchor_bottom_window_side) { CElement::Y(m_wnd.Y2()-YGap()); m_area.Y(m_wnd.Y2()-m_area.YGap()); m_check.Y(m_wnd.Y2()-m_check.YGap()); m_label.Y(m_wnd.Y2()-m_label.YGap()); } else { CElement::Y(y+YGap()); m_area.Y(y+m_area.YGap()); m_check.Y(y+m_check.YGap()); m_label.Y(y+m_label.YGap()); } m_area.X_Distance(m_area.X()); m_area.Y_Distance(m_area.Y()); m_check.X_Distance(m_check.X()); m_check.Y_Distance(m_check.Y()); m_label.X_Distance(m_label.X()); m_label.Y_Distance(m_label.Y()); }

For clarity, the figure below schematically shows all possible combinations of the positioning modes and automatic resizing of controls. It is an abstract example, in which the form (see the ninth column «Result») is represented by a white rectangle with a black bold frame and size of 400 x 400 pixels, and as the control — gray rectangle with a size of 200 x 200 pixels. The relative coordinates and size of the control are also displayed for each combination. Dashes indicate that in those cases setting the size is not obligatory (if automatic resizing mode is enabled).

Fig. 3. Table listing different options in combination with the control positioning and automatic resizing.





5. Added the ON_CLICK_TAB event identifier for generating the event of switching tabs in the classes CTabs and CIconTabs.

... #define ON_CLICK_TAB ( 27 )

Event with the ON_CLICK_TAB identifier can now be traced in the handler of a custom class, which provides even more capabilities for managing the appearance of the graphical interface.





6. Forced update of the coordinates has been added to the Show() methods of all controls. As an example, the listing below shows this method of the CSimpleButton class (line highlighted in yellow):

void CSimpleButton::Show( void ) { if (CElement::IsVisible()) return ; m_button.Timeframes( OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); CElement::IsVisible( true ); Moving(m_wnd.X(),m_wnd.Y()); }

In certain cases, active use of the MQL application graphical interface could lead to some of its controls to be positioned incorrectly. Now this issue is resolved.





7. The methods for getting the pointers to buttons have been added to the CWindow class:

class CWindow : public CElement { public : CBmpLabel *GetCloseButtonPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_button_close)); } CBmpLabel *GetRollUpButtonPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_button_unroll)); } CBmpLabel *GetUnrollButtonPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_button_rollup)); } CBmpLabel *GetTooltipButtonPointer( void ) { return (:: GetPointer (m_button_tooltip)); } };

Thus, the library users now have the ability to change the properties of these graphical objects at any moment of the MQL application's life cycle after the graphical interface had been created. For example, if the button tooltips previously were predefined default values, now then can be set independently. This may be useful when creating multilingual MQL applications.





8. Fixes in the CTable class. Added a check to the main method of creating a control (see the code below). The visible part does not have to be common anymore. Now, if user makes a mistake when setting the table properties, the values will be fixed automatically.

bool CTable::CreateTable( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const int x, const int y) { if (!CElement::CheckWindowPointer(:: CheckPointer (m_wnd))) return ( false ); m_visible_rows_total =(m_visible_rows_total>m_rows_total)? m_rows_total : m_visible_rows_total; m_visible_columns_total =(m_visible_columns_total>m_columns_total)? m_columns_total : m_visible_columns_total; m_id =m_wnd.LastId()+ 1 ; m_chart_id =chart_id; m_subwin =subwin; m_x =x; m_y =y; m_x_size =(m_x_size< 1 || m_auto_xresize_mode)? (m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_wnd.X2()-m_x+m_x_size-(m_wnd.X2()-m_x)+ 1 -m_auto_xresize_right_offset : m_wnd.X2()-m_x-m_auto_xresize_right_offset : m_x_size; m_y_size =m_row_y_size*m_visible_rows_total-(m_visible_rows_total- 1 )+ 2 ; CElement::XGap((m_anchor_right_window_side)? m_x : m_x-m_wnd.X()); CElement::YGap((m_anchor_bottom_window_side)? m_y : m_y-m_wnd.Y()); if (!CreateArea()) return ( false ); if (!CreateCells()) return ( false ); if (!CreateScrollV()) return ( false ); if (!CreateScrollH()) return ( false ); if (m_wnd.WindowType()==W_DIALOG || m_wnd.IsMinimized()) Hide(); return ( true ); }





Application for Testing the Updates

For the test, let us slightly change the MQL application from the previous article to make it possible to demonstrate everything that has been presented in this article. Create the EA in subwindow of the “SubWindow” indicator. Main window size of the graphical interface will automatically adjust to the subwindow size. Subwindow height will be manually changeable. To do this, 'false' should be passed (highlighted in green in the code below) when calling the CWindow::RollUpSubwindowMode() method.

The code listing below also demonstrates how to gain access to managing the properties of the buttons in the main window of the graphical interface in the application. In this case, the example shows setting the tooltips.

bool CProgram::CreateWindow( const string caption_text) { CWndContainer::AddWindow(m_window); int x= 1 ; int y= 1 ; m_window.Movable( false ); m_window.UseRollButton(); m_window.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_window.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_window.RollUpSubwindowMode( false , false ); if (!m_window.CreateWindow(m_chart_id,m_subwin,caption_text,x,y)) return ( false ); m_window.GetCloseButtonPointer().Tooltip( "Close program" ); m_window.GetUnrollButtonPointer().Tooltip( "Unroll" ); m_window.GetRollUpButtonPointer().Tooltip( "Roll up" ); return ( true ); }

On the first tab, all controls will be anchored to the right side of the form (see the screenshot below). If the form width is changed, they will remain at the same distance from its right edge.

Fig. 4. Controls of the first tab are anchored to the right side of the form.





The listing below shows an example of code for creating the "Simple button" (CSimpleButton) control. In order to anchor the control to the right side, it is sufficient to call the AnchorRightWindowSide() method, and pass it the value true.

bool CProgram::CreateSimpleButton1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string button_text) { m_simple_button1.WindowPointer(m_window); m_tabs.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_simple_button1); int x=m_window.X()+x_gap; int y=m_window.Y()+y_gap; m_simple_button1.ButtonXSize( 140 ); m_simple_button1.BackColor( C'255,140,140' ); m_simple_button1.BackColorHover( C'255,180,180' ); m_simple_button1.BackColorPressed( C'255,120,120' ); m_simple_button1.AnchorRightWindowSide( true ); if (!m_simple_button1.CreateSimpleButton(m_chart_id,m_subwin,button_text,x,y)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_simple_button1); return ( true ); }

The second tab will be assigned only a rendered table (CCanvasTable), which will adjust to the form sizes when the subwindow width and height changes.

Fig. 5. Rendered table that adjusts to the form sizes.





For everything to work as intended, it is necessary to use the AutoXResizeMode() and AutoYResizeMode() methods and enable the modes for automatic horizontal and vertical resizing. With the AutoXResizeRightOffset() and AutoYResizeBottomOffset() methods, it is possible to adjust the offsets from the right and bottom borders of the control to the right and bottom edges of the form. In this case, the offset from the right edge is set to 1 pixel, and 25 pixels from the bottom (see the code below).

bool CProgram::CreateCanvasTable( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { #define COLUMNS3_TOTAL 15 #define ROWS3_TOTAL 30 m_canvas_table.WindowPointer(m_window); m_tabs.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_canvas_table); int x=m_window.X()+x_gap; int y=m_window.Y()+y_gap; int width[COLUMNS3_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (width, 70 ); width[ 0 ]= 100 ; width[ 1 ]= 90 ; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align[COLUMNS3_TOTAL]; :: ArrayInitialize (align, ALIGN_CENTER ); align[ 0 ]= ALIGN_RIGHT ; align[ 1 ]= ALIGN_RIGHT ; align[ 2 ]= ALIGN_LEFT ; m_canvas_table.XSize( 400 ); m_canvas_table.YSize( 200 ); m_canvas_table.TableSize(COLUMNS3_TOTAL,ROWS3_TOTAL); m_canvas_table.TextAlign(align); m_canvas_table.ColumnsWidth(width); m_canvas_table.GridColor( clrLightGray ); m_canvas_table.AutoXResizeMode( true ); m_canvas_table.AutoYResizeMode( true ); m_canvas_table.AutoXResizeRightOffset( 1 ); m_canvas_table.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 25 ); for ( int c= 0 ; c<COLUMNS3_TOTAL; c++) for ( int r= 0 ; r<ROWS3_TOTAL; r++) m_canvas_table.SetValue(c,r, string (c)+ ":" + string (r)); if (!m_canvas_table.CreateTable(m_chart_id,m_subwin,x,y)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_canvas_table); return ( true ); }

A line graph (CLineGraph) will be placed on the third tab, also with automatic adjustment to the form sizes:

Fig. 6. The «Line graph» control that adjusts to the form sizes.





The fourth and fifth tabs demonstrate the anchoring to right edge of many other library controls:

Fig. 7. Controls on the fourth tab.





Fig. 8. Controls on the fifth tab.





The test application featured in the article can be downloaded using the below link for further studying.

Conclusion

The library for creating graphical interfaces at the current stage of development looks like in the schematic below.

Fig. 9. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.





In the next version, the library will be expanded with additional controls, which may be necessary in development of MQL applications. The existing controls will be improved and supplemented with new features.