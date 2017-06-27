Graphical Interfaces X: Text selection in the Multiline Text box (build 13)

Table of Contents





Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) considers in detail what this library is for. A complete list of links to the articles of the first part is at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. Files must be placed under the same directories as they are located in the archive.

In order to fully utilize the Multiline text box considered in the articles listed below, it is necessary to implement text selection, because deleting text one character at a time is inconvenient.



Selecting text using the key combinations and deleting the selected text will look exactly the same as in any other text editor. In addition, we will continue to optimize the code and prepare the classes to move on to the final process of the second stage of the library's evolution, where all controls will be rendered as separate images (canvases).

The final version of this control will be presented here. Any subsequent modification will be made only if a more efficient solution regarding a certain algorithm is found.

Tracking the pressing of the Shift key

First of all, let us add the CKeys::KeyShiftState() method for determining the current state of the Shift key to the previously considered CKeys class, which is designed for working with the keyboard. This key will be used in various combinations for selecting text. The listing below shows the code of this simple method. The Shift key is considered to be pressed, if the ::TerminalInfoInteger() function with the TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT identifier returns a value less than zero.

class CKeys { public : bool KeyShiftState( void ); }; bool CKeys::KeyShiftState( void ) { return (:: TerminalInfoInteger (TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT)< 0 ); }





Key combinations for selecting text

Let us consider all key combinations for selecting text, which will be implemented in the Text box. We will start with a combination of two keys.

The 'Shift + Left' and 'Shift + Right' combinations shift the text cursor to the left and right by one character, respectively. The text is highlighted with a different color of background and character (also customizable by user):

Fig. 1 Selection of text with a shift to the left and right by one character.





The 'Shift + Home' and 'Shift + End' combinations shift the text cursor to the beginning and end of the line, selecting all characters from the starting position of the cursor.

Fig. 2. Selection of text with the cursor shifted from the starting position to the beginning and end of the line.





The 'Shift + Up' and 'Shift + Down' combinations shift the text cursor up and down by one line, respectively. The text is selected from the cursor to the beginning of the initial line and from the end of the final line up to the cursor. The behavior is symmetric for the 'Shift + Down' combination. If there are more lines between the initial and final selected lines, their text is selected completely.

Fig. 3. Selection of text with a shift by one line up and down.





Combinations of three keys are sometimes used for selecting text. For example, when it is necessary to quickly select several words on one line, a character-by-character selection will be too tedious. And if it is also necessary to select text that consists of multiple lines, even a line-by-line selection will not be convenient.



In combinations of three keys, Ctrl is used in addition to Shift. Let us consider all such combinations, which will be implemented in this article:

The 'Ctrl + Shift + Left' and 'Ctrl + Shift + Right' combinations are intended to select text in whole words to the left and right of the current position of the text cursor, respectively:

Fig. 4. Selection of text with a shift to the left and right by one word.





The 'Ctrl + Shift + Home' and 'Ctrl + Shift + End' combinations allow selecting all text up to the beginning of the first and the end of the last lines starting from the current position of the text cursor:

Fig. 5. Selection of text with the cursor shifted to the beginning and end of the document.





The next section considers the methods used in text selection.

Methods for selecting text

By default, the selected text is displayed with white characters on a blue background. If necessary, the CTextBox:: SelectedBackColor() and CTextBox:: SelectedTextColor() methods can be used to change the colors.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : color m_selected_back_color; color m_selected_text_color; private : void SelectedBackColor( const color clr) { m_selected_back_color=clr; } void SelectedTextColor( const color clr) { m_selected_text_color=clr; } }; CTextBox::CTextBox( void ) : m_selected_text_color( clrWhite ), m_selected_back_color( C'51,153,255' ) { }

In order to select text, fields and methods for designating the initial and final indexes of the lines and characters of the selected text are required. In addition, a method will be needed for resetting those values when the selection is canceled.

Every time a key combination for selecting text is pressed, the CTextBox::SetStartSelectedTextIndexes() method will be called before shifting the text cursor. It sets the initial line and character index values, where the text cursor is located. The values will be set only if it is the first call to the method after those values were last reset. The cursor is shifted after this method is called. Then the CTextBox::SetEndSelectedTextIndexes() method is called, which sets the final values of the line and character indexes (that is, the cursor position of the text cursor). If during the process of moving the text cursor in the text selection mode it turns out that the cursor is located right where it started, the values are reset by calling the CTextBox::ResetSelectedText() method. The values are also reset on any movement of the text cursor, deletion of the selected text or deactivation of the text box.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : int m_selected_line_from; int m_selected_line_to; int m_selected_symbol_from; int m_selected_symbol_to; private : void SetStartSelectedTextIndexes( void ); void SetEndSelectedTextIndexes( void ); void ResetSelectedText( void ); }; void CTextBox::SetStartSelectedTextIndexes( void ) { if (m_selected_line_from== WRONG_VALUE ) { m_selected_line_from =( int )m_text_cursor_y_pos; m_selected_symbol_from =( int )m_text_cursor_x_pos; } } void CTextBox::SetEndSelectedTextIndexes( void ) { m_selected_line_to =( int )m_text_cursor_y_pos; m_selected_symbol_to =( int )m_text_cursor_x_pos; if (m_selected_line_from==m_selected_line_to && m_selected_symbol_from==m_selected_symbol_to) ResetSelectedText(); } void CTextBox::ResetSelectedText( void ) { m_selected_line_from = WRONG_VALUE ; m_selected_line_to = WRONG_VALUE ; m_selected_symbol_from = WRONG_VALUE ; m_selected_symbol_to = WRONG_VALUE ; }

Blocks of code previously used in methods for moving the cursor are now implemented as separate methods, as they will be repeatedly used in text selection methods. The same applies to the code for adjusting the scrollbars in cases when the text cursor goes beyond the visible area.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void MoveTextCursorToLeft( void ); void MoveTextCursorToRight( void ); void MoveTextCursorToUp( void ); void MoveTextCursorToDown( void ); void CorrectingHorizontalScrollThumb( void ); void CorrectingVerticalScrollThumb( void ); };

All methods for handling the pressing the combinations of keys (one of which is Shift) contain virtually the same code, except for calling the method for moving the text cursor. Therefore, it is reasonable to create an additional method that can simply be passed the direction to move the text cursor. The ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR enumeration with several identifiers (see the listing below) has been added to the Enums.mqh file. They can be used to indicate where the text cursor needs to be moved:

TO_NEXT_LEFT_SYMBOL — one character to the left.

— one character to the left. TO_NEXT_RIGHT_SYMBOL — one character to the right.

— one character to the right. TO_NEXT_LEFT_WORD — one word to the left.

— one word to the left. TO_NEXT_RIGHT_WORD — one word to the right.

— one word to the right. TO_NEXT_UP_LINE — one line up.

— one line up. TO_NEXT_DOWN_LINE — one line down.

— one line down. TO_BEGIN_LINE — to the beginning of the current line.

— to the beginning of the current line. TO_END_LINE — to the end of the current line.

— to the end of the current line. TO_BEGIN_FIRST_LINE — to the beginning of the first line.

— to the beginning of the first line. TO_END_LAST_LINE — to the end of the last line.

enum ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR { TO_NEXT_LEFT_SYMBOL = 0 , TO_NEXT_RIGHT_SYMBOL = 1 , TO_NEXT_LEFT_WORD = 2 , TO_NEXT_RIGHT_WORD = 3 , TO_NEXT_UP_LINE = 4 , TO_NEXT_DOWN_LINE = 5 , TO_BEGIN_LINE = 6 , TO_END_LINE = 7 , TO_BEGIN_FIRST_LINE = 8 , TO_END_LAST_LINE = 9 };

We can now create a common general method for moving the text cursor — CTextBox::MoveTextCursor(), where passing one of the identifiers from the list above is sufficient. The same method will now be used in virtually all methods that handle the keypress events in the CTextBox control.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void MoveTextCursor( const ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR direction); }; void CTextBox::MoveTextCursor( const ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR direction) { switch (direction) { case TO_NEXT_LEFT_SYMBOL : MoveTextCursorToLeft(); break ; case TO_NEXT_RIGHT_SYMBOL : MoveTextCursorToRight(); break ; case TO_NEXT_LEFT_WORD : MoveTextCursorToLeft( true ); break ; case TO_NEXT_RIGHT_WORD : MoveTextCursorToRight( true ); break ; case TO_NEXT_UP_LINE : MoveTextCursorToUp(); break ; case TO_NEXT_DOWN_LINE : MoveTextCursorToDown(); break ; case TO_BEGIN_LINE : SetTextCursor( 0 ,m_text_cursor_y_pos); break ; case TO_END_LINE : { uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); SetTextCursor(symbols_total,m_text_cursor_y_pos); break ; } case TO_BEGIN_FIRST_LINE : SetTextCursor( 0 , 0 ); break ; case TO_END_LAST_LINE : { uint lines_total =:: ArraySize (m_lines); uint symbols_total =:: ArraySize (m_lines[lines_total- 1 ].m_symbol); SetTextCursor(symbols_total,lines_total- 1 ); break ; } } }

The code in this file can be significantly reduced, because the handler methods of the text cursor movement and the text selection events have a lot of repeated code blocks.

Example of a repeated code block in the methods for moving the text cursor:

bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyLeft( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_LEFT || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || m_keys.KeyShiftState()) return ( false ); ResetSelectedText(); MoveTextCursor(TO_NEXT_LEFT_SYMBOL); CorrectingHorizontalScrollThumb(); CorrectingVerticalScrollThumb(); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Example of a repeated code block in the methods for selecting the text:

bool CTextBox::OnPressedKeyShiftAndLeft( const long key_code) { if (key_code!=KEY_LEFT || m_keys.KeyCtrlState() || !m_keys.KeyShiftState()) return ( false ); SetStartSelectedTextIndexes(); MoveTextCursor(TO_NEXT_LEFT_SYMBOL); SetEndSelectedTextIndexes(); CorrectingHorizontalScrollThumb(); CorrectingVerticalScrollThumb(); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

Let us implement one more additional (overloaded) method CTextBox::MoveTextCursor(). The method will need to be passed the identifier with the movement direction, as well as the flag indicating (1) if it is a movement of the text cursor or (2) a text selection.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void MoveTextCursor( const ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR direction, const bool with_highlighted_text); }; void CTextBox::MoveTextCursor( const ENUM_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR direction, const bool with_highlighted_text) { if (!with_highlighted_text) { ResetSelectedText(); MoveTextCursor(direction); } else { SetStartSelectedTextIndexes(); MoveTextCursor(direction); SetEndSelectedTextIndexes(); } CorrectingHorizontalScrollThumb(); CorrectingVerticalScrollThumb(); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); }

Methods for handling the key combinations for selecting text are shown below. Their code is almost identical (they only differ in parameters). Therefore, you can study the code in the files attached to the article:

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndLeft( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndRight( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndUp( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndDown( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndHome( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyShiftAndEnd( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlShiftAndLeft( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlShiftAndRight( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlShiftAndHome( const long key_code); bool OnPressedKeyCtrlShiftAndEnd( const long key_code); };

So far the text was applied to canvas in whole lines. But since the selected characters and the background under them change color, the text must be output character-wise. To do this, let us make some small changes to CTextBox::TextOut() method.

It will also require an additional CTextBox::CheckSelectedText() method for checking the selected characters. We already know that during the selection of text, the indexes of the initial and final lines and characters of the text cursor are stored. Therefore, it is easy to determine if a character in a line is selected or not by iterating over the characters in a loop. The logic is simple:

If the initial index of the line is lower than the final one, the character is selected: If this is the final line and the character is to the right of the final selected one

If this is the initial line and the character is to the left of the initial selected one

All characters are selected on the intermediate lines If the initial index of the line is higher than the final one, the character is selected: If this is the final line and the character is to the left of the final selected one

If this is the initial line and the character is to the right of the initial selected one

All characters are selected on the intermediate lines If the text is selected on one line only, then a character is selected if it is within the designated range between the initial and final character indexes.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : bool CheckSelectedText( const uint line_index, const uint symbol_index); }; bool CTextBox::CheckSelectedText( const uint line_index, const uint symbol_index) { bool is_selected_text= false ; if (m_selected_line_from== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); if (m_selected_line_from>m_selected_line_to) { if (( int )line_index==m_selected_line_to && ( int )symbol_index>=m_selected_symbol_to) { is_selected_text= true ; } else if (( int )line_index==m_selected_line_from && ( int )symbol_index<m_selected_symbol_from) { is_selected_text= true ; } else if (( int )line_index>m_selected_line_to && ( int )line_index<m_selected_line_from) { is_selected_text= true ; } } else if (m_selected_line_from<m_selected_line_to) { if (( int )line_index==m_selected_line_to && ( int )symbol_index<m_selected_symbol_to) { is_selected_text= true ; } else if (( int )line_index==m_selected_line_from && ( int )symbol_index>=m_selected_symbol_from) { is_selected_text= true ; } else if (( int )line_index<m_selected_line_to && ( int )line_index>m_selected_line_from) { is_selected_text= true ; } } else { if (( int )line_index>=m_selected_line_to && ( int )line_index<=m_selected_line_from) { if (m_selected_symbol_from>m_selected_symbol_to) { if (( int )symbol_index>=m_selected_symbol_to && ( int )symbol_index<m_selected_symbol_from) is_selected_text= true ; } else { if (( int )symbol_index>=m_selected_symbol_from && ( int )symbol_index<m_selected_symbol_to) is_selected_text= true ; } } } return (is_selected_text); }

In the CTextBox::TextOut() method designed for outputting text, it is necessary to add an internal cycle with an iteration over the line's characters instead of outputting the entire line. It determines if the checked character is selected. In case the character is selected, its color is determined and a filled rectangle is drawn under the character. After all this, the character itself is output.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void TextOut ( void ); }; void CTextBox:: TextOut ( void ) { m_canvas.Erase(AreaColorCurrent()); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); m_text_cursor_y_pos=(m_text_cursor_y_pos>=lines_total)? lines_total- 1 : m_text_cursor_y_pos; uint symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); if (m_multi_line_mode || symbols_total> 0 ) { int line_width=( int )LineWidth(m_text_cursor_x_pos,m_text_cursor_y_pos); int line_height=( int )LineHeight(); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<lines_total; i++) { int x=m_text_x_offset; int y=m_text_y_offset+(( int )i*line_height); uint string_length=:: ArraySize (m_lines[i].m_symbol); for ( uint s= 0 ; s<string_length; s++) { uint text_color=TextColorCurrent(); if (CheckSelectedText(i,s)) { text_color=:: ColorToARGB (m_selected_text_color); int x2=x+m_lines[i].m_width[s]; int y2=y+line_height- 1 ; m_canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (m_selected_back_color)); } m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,m_lines[i].m_symbol[s],text_color, TA_LEFT ); x+=m_lines[i].m_width[s]; } } } else { if (m_default_text!= "" ) m_canvas. TextOut (m_area_x_size/ 2 ,m_area_y_size/ 2 ,m_default_text,:: ColorToARGB (m_default_text_color), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); } }

Methods for selecting text have been implemented, and this is how it looks in the finished application:

Fig. 6. Demonstration of text selection in the implemented text box of the MQL application.

Methods for deleting the selected text

Now let us consider the methods for deleting the selected text. Here, it is important to note that different methods will be applied when deleting selected text, depending on whether it is selected on one or multiple lines.

The CTextBox::DeleteTextOnOneLine() method will be called for deleting text selected on a single line. The number of characters to be deleted is determined at the beginning of the method. Then, if the initial index of the selected text's character is on the right, the characters are shifted right starting from this initial position by the number of characters to be deleted. After that, the array of line's characters is decreased by the same amount.

In the cases where the initial index of the selected text's character is on the left, the text cursor also needs to be shifted to the right by the number of characters to be deleted.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DeleteTextOnOneLine( void ); }; void CTextBox::DeleteTextOnOneLine( void ) { int symbols_total =:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_text_cursor_y_pos].m_symbol); int symbols_to_delete =:: fabs (m_selected_symbol_from-m_selected_symbol_to); if (m_selected_symbol_to<m_selected_symbol_from) { MoveSymbols(m_text_cursor_y_pos,m_selected_symbol_from,m_selected_symbol_to); } else { m_text_cursor_x_pos-=symbols_to_delete; MoveSymbols(m_text_cursor_y_pos,m_selected_symbol_to,m_selected_symbol_from); } ArraysResize(m_text_cursor_y_pos,symbols_total-symbols_to_delete); }

The CTextBox::DeleteTextOnMultipleLines() method will be used for deleting multiple lines of the selected text. The algorithm is more complicated here. First, it is necessary to determine:

The total number of characters on the initial and final lines

The number of intermediate lines of the selected text (except the initial and final lines)

The number of characters to be deleted on the initial and final lines.

The sequence of further actions is given below. Depending on the direction the text is selected (up or down), the initial and final indexes will be passed to other methods.

The characters to be moved from one line to another, which will remain after the deletion, are copied to a temporary dynamic array.

The receiver array (line) is resized.

Data are added to the arrays of the receiver line structure.

The lines are shifted by the number of deleted lines.

The array of lines is resized (decreased by the number of deleted lines).

In case the initial line is above the final line (text selection is downwards), the text cursor is shifted to the initial indexes (line and character) of the selected text .

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DeleteTextOnMultipleLines( void ); }; void CTextBox::DeleteTextOnMultipleLines( void ) { uint symbols_total_line_from =:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_selected_line_from].m_symbol); uint symbols_total_line_to =:: ArraySize (m_lines[m_selected_line_to].m_symbol); uint lines_to_delete =:: fabs (m_selected_line_from-m_selected_line_to); uint symbols_to_delete_in_line_from =:: fabs (symbols_total_line_from-m_selected_symbol_from); uint symbols_to_delete_in_line_to =:: fabs (symbols_total_line_to-m_selected_symbol_to); if (m_selected_line_from>m_selected_line_to) { string array[]; CopyWrapSymbols(m_selected_line_from,m_selected_symbol_from,symbols_to_delete_in_line_from,array); uint new_size=m_selected_symbol_to+symbols_to_delete_in_line_from; ArraysResize(m_selected_line_to,new_size); PasteWrapSymbols(m_selected_line_to,m_selected_symbol_to,array); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); MoveLines(m_selected_line_to+ 1 ,lines_total-lines_to_delete,lines_to_delete, false ); :: ArrayResize (m_lines,lines_total-lines_to_delete); } else { string array[]; CopyWrapSymbols(m_selected_line_to,m_selected_symbol_to,symbols_to_delete_in_line_to,array); uint new_size=m_selected_symbol_from+symbols_to_delete_in_line_to; ArraysResize(m_selected_line_from,new_size); PasteWrapSymbols(m_selected_line_from,m_selected_symbol_from,array); uint lines_total=:: ArraySize (m_lines); MoveLines(m_selected_line_from+ 1 ,lines_total-lines_to_delete,lines_to_delete, false ); :: ArrayResize (m_lines,lines_total-lines_to_delete); SetTextCursor(m_selected_symbol_from,m_selected_line_from); } }

Which of the above methods to call is determined in the main method for deleting text — CTextBox::DeleteSelectedText(). Once the selected text is deleted, the values of the initial and final indexes are reset. After that, it is necessary to recalculate the text box dimensions, as the number of lines might have changed. Also, the maximum width of the line could have changed, which is used in calculation of the text box. At the end, the method sends a message that the text cursor has moved. The method returns true if the text was selected and removed. If it turns out that there is no selected text at the time the method is called, it returns false.

class CTextBox : public CElement { private : void DeleteSelectedText( void ); }; bool CTextBox::DeleteSelectedText( void ) { if (m_selected_line_from== WRONG_VALUE ) return ( false ); if (m_selected_line_from==m_selected_line_to) DeleteTextOnOneLine(); else DeleteTextOnMultipleLines(); ResetSelectedText(); CalculateTextBoxSize(); ChangeTextBoxSize(); CorrectingHorizontalScrollThumb(); CorrectingVerticalScrollThumb(); DrawTextAndCursor( true ); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_MOVE_TEXT_CURSOR,CElementBase::Id(),CElementBase::Index(),TextCursorInfo()); return ( true ); }

The CTextBox::DeleteSelectedText() method is called not only when pressing the Backspace key, but also: (1) when entering a new character and (2) when pressing the Enter key. In these cases, the text is deleted first, and then the action corresponding to the pressed key is performed.

This is how it looks in the finished application:

Fig. 7. Demonstration of deleting the selected text.





Class for working with image data

As a supplement to this article, let us consider a new class (CImage) for working with image data. It will be repeatedly used in many classes of the library's controls, which need to draw an image. The class is contained in the Objects.mqh file.

array of image pixels;

image width;

image height;

path to the image file.

Class properties:

class CImage { protected : uint m_image_data[]; uint m_image_width; uint m_image_height; string m_bmp_path; public : uint DataTotal( void ) { return (:: ArraySize (m_image_data)); } uint Data( const uint data_index) { return (m_image_data[data_index]); } void Data( const uint data_index, const uint data) { m_image_data[data_index]=data; } void Width( const uint width) { m_image_width=width; } uint Width( void ) { return (m_image_width); } void Height( const uint height) { m_image_height=height; } uint Height( void ) { return (m_image_height); } void BmpPath( const string bmp_file_path) { m_bmp_path=bmp_file_path; } string BmpPath( void ) { return (m_bmp_path); } }; CImage::CImage( void ) : m_image_width( 0 ), m_image_height( 0 ), m_bmp_path( "" ) { } CImage::~CImage( void ) { }

The CImage::ReadImageData() method is intended for saving the image and its properties. This method reads the image at the specified path and stores its data.

class CImage { public : bool ReadImageData( const string bmp_file_path); }; bool CImage::ReadImageData( const string bmp_file_path) { :: ResetLastError (); m_bmp_file_path=bmp_file_path; if (!:: ResourceReadImage (m_bmp_file_path,m_image_data,m_image_width,m_image_height)) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > error: " ,:: GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

It may sometimes be necessary to make a copy of an image of the same type (CImage). For this purpose, the CImage::CopyImageData() method has been implemented. At the beginning of the method, the receiver array size is set to that of the source array. Then the data are copied from the source array to the receiver array in a cycle.

class CImage { public : void CopyImageData(CImage &array_source); }; void CImage::CopyImageData(CImage &array_source) { uint data_total =DataTotal(); uint source_data_total =:: GetPointer (array_source).DataTotal(); :: ArrayResize (m_image_data,source_data_total); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<source_data_total; i++) m_image_data[i]=:: GetPointer (array_source).Data(i); }

Prior to this update, the CCanvasTable class used a structure for storing the image data. Now, with the introduction of the CImage class, the corresponding changes have been made.

Conclusion

This article concludes the development of the Multiline Text box control. Its key feature is that there are no more restrictions on the number of entered characters and multiple lines can be typed, which was ever so lacking in the standard graphical object of the OBJ_EDIT type. In the next article, we will continue to develop the topic of "Controls in table cells", adding the ability to change values in table cells using the control discussed in that article. In addition, several controls will be switched to a new mode: they will be rendered, and not built from multiple standard graphical objects.

Currently, the general schematic of the library for creating graphical interfaces looks as shown below:

Fig. 8. Library structure at the current stage of development.





Below are the latest version of the library and files for testing, which have been demonstrated in the article.