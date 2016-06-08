Graphical Interfaces VI: the Slider and the Dual Slider Controls (Chapter 2)

Contents

Introduction

The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) explains in detail what this library is for. You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be placed in the same directories as they are located in the archive.

In the previous article we enriched our library with four controls frequently used in graphical interfaces: checkbox, edit, edit with checkbox and check combobox. The second chapter of the sixth part will be dedicated to the slider and the dual slider controls.





The Slider Control

Slider is a type of the edit control which contains a range limited by the minimum and maximum values. Unlike the edit control that we considered in detail in the previous article, a slider does not have buttons for changing the value in the entry field. For that purpose, there is a line along which the slider can be moved. Such an interface element is suitable for the cases when only an approximate value within a certain range is required and the precise value is not necessary. However, there is still a possibility to enter a precise value.



This element will be composed of six graphical objects. They are:

Background Caption (text label) Entry field Slider line Slider runner Slider indicator





Fig. 1. Compound parts of the slider control.





Let us study the class of this control in detail.

Developing a Class for Creating the Slider Control

Create the Slider.mqh file and include it in the WndContainer.mqh file:

#include "Slider.mqh"

In the Slider.mqh file create the CSlider class with the standard set of methods that must be present in every control of the library under development. Alongside included files Element.mqh and Window.mqh, include the SeparateLine.mqh file with the CSeparateLine class for creating a separation line. The CSeparateLine class was already discussed in the article Graphical Interfaces II: the Separation Line and Context Menu Elements (Chapter 2) and therefore we are not going to consider it again. The only thing I would like to remind you of is that if the set height is greater than two pixels, there is an empty space between two drawn lines. Visually it looks like a hollow which is suitable for creating a slider line (slit or slot) where the slider runner will be moving.

#include "Element.mqh" #include "Window.mqh" #include "SeparateLine.mqh" class CSlider : public CElement { private : CWindow *m_wnd; public : CSlider( void ); ~CSlider( void ); public : void WindowPointer(CWindow &object) { m_wnd=:: GetPointer (object); } public : virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); virtual void OnEventTimer( void ); virtual void Moving( const int x, const int y); virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Hide( void ); virtual void Reset( void ); virtual void Delete( void ); virtual void SetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetZorders( void ); virtual void ResetColors( void ); };

The library user should have a possibility to set the properties of all the objects the slider control will be composed of. These properties are listed below.

Color of the element background

Text for describing the slider

Colors of the text label in different states

Current value in the entry field

Size of the entry field

Colors of the entry field in different states

Colors of the text of the entry field in different states

Colors of the frame of the entry field in different states

Size of the slit along the Y axis (height)

Colors of the slit lines

Colors of the slider indicator in different states

Size of the slider runner

Colors of the slider runner

Priorities of the left mouse button press

Below is the code of fields and methods of the class of the element objects properties listed above:

class CSlider : public CElement { private : color m_area_color; string m_label_text; color m_label_color; color m_label_color_hover; color m_label_color_locked; color m_label_color_array[]; int m_edit_x_size; int m_edit_y_size; color m_edit_color; color m_edit_color_locked; color m_edit_text_color; color m_edit_text_color_locked; color m_edit_border_color; color m_edit_border_color_hover; color m_edit_border_color_locked; color m_edit_border_color_array[]; int m_slot_y_size; color m_slot_line_dark_color; color m_slot_line_light_color; color m_slot_indicator_color; color m_slot_indicator_color_locked; int m_thumb_x_size; int m_thumb_y_size; color m_thumb_color; color m_thumb_color_hover; color m_thumb_color_locked; color m_thumb_color_pressed; int m_zorder; int m_area_zorder; int m_edit_zorder; public : void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; } void LabelColor( const color clr) { m_label_color=clr; } void LabelColorHover( const color clr) { m_label_color_hover=clr; } void LabelColorLocked( const color clr) { m_label_color_locked=clr; } void EditXSize( const int x_size) { m_edit_x_size=x_size; } void EditYSize( const int y_size) { m_edit_y_size=y_size; } void SlotYSize( const int y_size) { m_slot_y_size=y_size; } void EditColor( const color clr) { m_edit_color=clr; } void EditColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_color_locked=clr; } void EditTextColor( const color clr) { m_edit_text_color=clr; } void EditTextColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_text_color_locked=clr; } void EditBorderColor( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color=clr; } void EditBorderColorHover( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color_hover=clr; } void EditBorderColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color_locked=clr; } void SlotLineDarkColor( const color clr) { m_slot_line_dark_color=clr; } void SlotLineLightColor( const color clr) { m_slot_line_light_color=clr; } void SlotIndicatorColor( const color clr) { m_slot_indicator_color=clr; } void SlotIndicatorColorLocked( const color clr) { m_slot_indicator_color_locked=clr; } void ThumbXSize( const int x_size) { m_thumb_x_size=x_size; } void ThumbYSize( const int y_size) { m_thumb_y_size=y_size; } void ThumbColor( const color clr) { m_thumb_color=clr; } void ThumbColorHover( const color clr) { m_thumb_color_hover=clr; } void ThumbColorLocked( const color clr) { m_thumb_color_locked=clr; } void ThumbColorPressed( const color clr) { m_thumb_color_pressed=clr; } };

The properties from the previous list relate mainly to the color and the size of the element objects. Properties to do with the range and the slider entry field will make a separate group. These properties are:

Minimum value

Maximum value

Step of changing values in the entry field

Mode of text alignment

Number of decimal places

class CSlider : public CElement { private : double m_min_value; double m_max_value; double m_step_value; int m_digits; ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_align_mode; public : double MinValue( void ) const { return (m_min_value); } void MinValue( const double value ) { m_min_value= value ; } double MaxValue( void ) const { return (m_max_value); } void MaxValue( const double value ) { m_max_value= value ; } double StepValue( void ) const { return (m_step_value); } void StepValue( const double value ) { m_step_value=( value <= 0 )? 1 : value ; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { m_digits=::fabs(digits); } void AlignMode(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE mode) { m_align_mode=mode; } };

To get the current value as well as to adjust and set the new value in the entry field, we will use the CSlider::GetValue(), CSlider::SetValue() and CSlider::ChangeValue() methods:

class CSlider : public CElement { private : double m_edit_value; public : double GetValue( void ) const { return (m_edit_value); } bool SetValue( const double value ); void ChangeValue( const double value ); }; bool CSlider::SetValue( const double value ) { double corrected_value= 0.0 ; corrected_value=::MathRound( value /m_step_value)*m_step_value; if (corrected_value<=m_min_value) corrected_value=m_min_value; if (corrected_value>=m_max_value) corrected_value=m_max_value; if (m_edit_value!=corrected_value) { m_edit_value=corrected_value; return ( true ); } return ( false ); } void CSlider::ChangeValue( const double value ) { SetValue( value ); m_edit.Description(::DoubleToString(GetValue(),m_digits)); }

When the slider runner is moving, the value in the entry field must be calculated in relation to the X coordinate. If the value is entered manually, then the X coordinate of the slider runner must be calculated in relation to the new value in the entry field. In other words, the possibility of inverse transformation should be allowed when the element is developed.

For correct calculation, we will need auxiliary fields (variables) of the class that will be used in the calculation. These variables will have to be calculated (initialized) only once, immediately after the element has been created. Below are the description of these variables.



Number of pixels in the working area ( m_pixels_total ).

). Number of steps in the value range of the working area ( m_value_steps_total ).

). Step in relation to the width of the working area (m_position_step).

Let us write a method for calculating these values and call it CSlider::CalculateCoefficients():

class CSlider : public CElement { private : int m_pixels_total; int m_value_steps_total; double m_position_step; private : bool CalculateCoefficients( void ); }; bool CSlider::CalculateCoefficients( void ) { if (CElement::XSize()<m_thumb_x_size) return ( false ); m_pixels_total=CElement::XSize()-m_thumb_x_size; m_value_steps_total= int ((m_max_value-m_min_value)/m_step_value); m_position_step=m_step_value*( double (m_value_steps_total)/ double (m_pixels_total)); return ( true ); }

Now, the values of the variables listed above can be used for calculating the X coordinate of the slider runner in relation to the value in the entry field and back. For that, let us write two separate methods CSlider::CalculateThumbX() and CSlider::CalculateThumbPos().

At the beginning of the CSlider::CalculateThumbX() method, we will calculate the values of the auxiliary local variable (neg_range) for adjustment in case the value of the minimum limit is negative. Then, we will calculate the X coordinate for the slider runner. After that, in case the line of the slider has been exceeded, the value is adjusted. At the end of the method, a new value of the X coordinate is set for the slider runner and the margin from the edge of the form to which the element is attached is calculated anew.

At the very beginning of the CSlider::CalculateThumbPos() method, we get the position of the slider runner in the range of values. Then, an adjustment is carried out if the value of the minimum limit is negative and the value of the m_current_pos_x variable is correct. Then, if the working area has been exceeded, a corresponding adjustment of value is performed.

class CSlider : public CElement { private : double m_current_pos; double m_current_pos_x; private : void CalculateThumbX( void ); void CalculateThumbPos( void ); }; void CSlider::CalculateThumbX( void ) { double neg_range=(m_min_value< 0 )? :: fabs (m_min_value/m_position_step) : 0 ; m_current_pos_x=m_area.X()+(m_edit_value/m_position_step)+neg_range; if (m_current_pos_x<m_area.X()) m_current_pos_x=m_area.X(); if (m_current_pos_x+m_thumb.XSize()>m_area.X2()) m_current_pos_x=m_area.X2()-m_thumb.XSize(); m_thumb.X( int (m_current_pos_x)); m_thumb.X_Distance( int (m_current_pos_x)); m_thumb.XGap(m_thumb.X()-m_wnd.X()); } void CSlider::CalculateThumbPos( void ) { m_current_pos=(m_thumb.X()-m_area.X())*m_position_step; if (m_min_value< 0 && m_current_pos_x!= WRONG_VALUE ) m_current_pos+= int (m_min_value); if (m_thumb.X2()>=m_area.X2()) m_current_pos= int (m_max_value); if (m_thumb.X()<=m_area.X()) m_current_pos= int (m_min_value); }

When the slider runner is moving, the width of the slider indicator must be calculated and updated. The right side of the slider indicator must be tied to the slider runner. For that, let us write the CSlider::UpdateIndicator() method:

class CSlider : public CElement { private : void UpdateIndicator( void ); }; void CSlider::UpdateIndicator( void ) { int x_size=m_thumb.X()-m_indicator.X(); if (x_size<= 0 ) x_size= 1 ; m_indicator.X_Size(x_size); }

To create the slider control we will need six private and one public methods.

class CSlider : public CElement { public : bool CreateSlider( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const string text, const int x, const int y); private : bool CreateArea( void ); bool CreateLabel( void ); bool CreateEdit( void ); bool CreateSlot( void ); bool CreateIndicator( void ); bool CreateThumb( void ); };

We are going to discuss only the code of the CSlider::CreateThumb() method because this is where all methods for calculations considered before will be called. Other methods for creating the control objects do not contain anything that was not spoken about in the previous articles of this series.

bool CSlider::CreateThumb( void ) { string name=CElement::ProgramName()+ "_slider_thumb_" +( string )CElement::Id(); int x=CElement::X(); int y=m_slot.Y()-((m_thumb_y_size-m_slot_y_size)/ 2 ); if (!m_thumb.Create(m_chart_id,name,m_subwin,x,y,m_thumb_x_size,m_thumb_y_size)) return ( false ); m_thumb.Color(m_thumb_color); m_thumb.BackColor(m_thumb_color); m_thumb.BorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); m_thumb.Corner(m_corner); m_thumb.Selectable( false ); m_thumb.Z_Order(m_zorder); m_thumb.Tooltip( "

" ); m_thumb.XSize(m_thumb.X_Size()); m_thumb.YSize(m_thumb.Y_Size()); m_thumb.X(x); m_thumb.Y(y); m_thumb.XGap(x-m_wnd.X()); m_thumb.YGap(y-m_wnd.Y()); CalculateCoefficients(); CalculateThumbX(); CalculateThumbPos(); UpdateIndicator(); CElement::AddToArray(m_thumb); return ( true ); }

Methods of moving the slider runner are identical to the similarly-named methods in the CScroll and CScrollH classes, which were discussed in detail in the article Graphical Interfaces V: The Vertical and Horizontal Scrollbar (Chapter 1). This is why we are not going to consider their code here. We will only declare them in the body of the CSlider class.

class CSlider : public CElement { private : ENUM_THUMB_MOUSE_STATE m_clamping_area_mouse; bool m_slider_thumb_state; int m_slider_size_fixing; int m_slider_point_fixing; private : void OnDragThumb( const int x); void UpdateThumb( const int new_x_point); void CheckMouseButtonState( void ); void ZeroThumbVariables( void ); };

To handle entering the values in the entry field, create the CSlider::OnEndEdit() method that will be called in the CSlider::OnEvent() event handler.

At the beginning of the CSlider::OnEndEdit()method, there is a check by the object name for if a value was entered in the field of this slider. Then, we get the current value of the entry field. Then, follow a mandatory check for the impermissible value entry, adjustment, calculation of the X coordinate of the slider runner and position in the value range. After that, the slider indicator is updated. At the end of this method, a message must be sent with (1) the ON_END_EDIT custom event identifier, (2) the element identifier, (3) the element index and (4) the description contained in the text label.

class CSlider : public CElement { private : bool OnEndEdit( const string object_name); }; bool CSlider::OnEndEdit( const string object_name) { if (object_name!=m_edit.Name()) return ( false ); double entered_value=:: StringToDouble (m_edit.Description()); ChangeValue(entered_value); CalculateThumbX(); CalculateThumbPos(); UpdateIndicator(); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(),m_label.Description()); return ( true ); }

Same custom message must be sent after the slider runner stops moving for changing the value in the entry field. The CSlider::ZeroThumbVariables() method serves this purpose best of all. This is called in the CSlider::CheckMouseButtonState() method where the area of the left mouse button press is tracked. Call of the CSlider::ZeroThumbVariables() method already implies that the left mouse button is released. If it is pressed down over the area of the slider runner it means that the movement of the slider runner is finished and a message must be sent that the value in the entry field has been changed.

void CSlider::ZeroThumbVariables( void ) { if (m_clamping_area_mouse==THUMB_PRESSED_INSIDE) { :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(),m_label.Description()); } m_slider_size_fixing = 0 ; m_clamping_area_mouse =THUMB_NOT_PRESSED; if (CElement::Id()==m_wnd.IdActivatedElement()) { m_wnd.IsLocked( false ); m_wnd.IdActivatedElement( WRONG_VALUE ); } }

Complete code of the CSlider::OnEvent() event handler in this case will look as follows:

void CSlider::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (!CElement::IsVisible()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; m_mouse_state=( bool ) int (sparam); CElement::MouseFocus(x>X() && x<X2() && y>Y() && y<Y2()); m_thumb.MouseFocus(x>m_thumb.X() && x<m_thumb.X2() && y>m_thumb.Y() && y<m_thumb.Y2()); if (!m_slider_state) return ; CheckMouseButtonState(); ChangeThumbColor(); if (m_clamping_area_mouse==THUMB_PRESSED_INSIDE) { OnDragThumb(x); CalculateThumbPos(); ChangeValue(m_current_pos); UpdateIndicator(); return ; } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { if (OnEndEdit(sparam)) return ; } }

We have implemented methods for creating and managing the slider element. Let us test it in the MQL application that we worked with in the previous article.

Testing the Slider Control

In the previous article, in the test application we created four checkboxes that managed availability of other elements. We will add the slider element and the fifth checkbox for managing its availability to the graphical interface. For that, in the CProgram custom class, declare instances of the CCheckBox and CSlider classes as well as methods with margins from the edge of the form to which these controls will be attached.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CCheckBox m_checkbox5; CSlider m_slider1; private : #define CHECKBOX5_GAP_X ( 7 ) #define CHECKBOX5_GAP_Y ( 200 ) bool CreateCheckBox5( const string text); #define SLIDER1_GAP_X ( 32 ) #define SLIDER1_GAP_Y ( 225 ) bool CreateSlider1( const string text); };

We considered code of the methods for creating checkboxes in the previous article, this is why we are moving on straight to the method for creating the CProgram::CreateSlider1() element. Using the CSlider::MinValue() and CSlider::MaxValue() methods, set a value range from -1 to 1. Set the step up to the 8th decimal place (0.00000001). The availability will depend on the current state of the fifth checkbox.

bool CProgram::CreateSlider1( const string text) { m_slider1.WindowPointer(m_window1); int x=m_window1.X()+SLIDER1_GAP_X; int y=m_window1.Y()+SLIDER1_GAP_Y; double v=(m_slider1.GetValue()== WRONG_VALUE ) ? 0.84615385 : m_slider1.GetValue(); m_slider1.XSize( 264 ); m_slider1.YSize( 40 ); m_slider1.EditXSize( 87 ); m_slider1.MaxValue( 1 ); m_slider1.StepValue( 0.00000001 ); m_slider1.MinValue(- 1 ); m_slider1.SetDigits( 8 ); m_slider1.SetValue(v); m_slider1.AreaColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); m_slider1.LabelColor( clrBlack ); m_slider1.LabelColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_slider1.EditColorLocked( clrWhiteSmoke ); m_slider1.EditBorderColor( clrSilver ); m_slider1.EditBorderColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_slider1.EditTextColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_slider1.SlotLineDarkColor( clrSilver ); m_slider1.SlotLineLightColor( clrWhite ); m_slider1.SlotYSize( 4 ); m_slider1.ThumbColorLocked( clrLightGray ); m_slider1.ThumbColorPressed( clrSilver ); m_slider1.SlotIndicatorColor( C'85,170,255' ); m_slider1.SlotIndicatorColorLocked( clrLightGray ); if (!m_slider1.CreateSlider(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); m_slider1.SliderState(m_checkbox5.CheckButtonState()); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_slider1); return ( true ); }

New methods for creating elements must be called in the main method for creating the graphical interface. Below is the code of a shortened version of this method:

bool CProgram::CreateTradePanel( void ) { if (!CreateCheckBox5( "Checkbox 5" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateSlider1( "Slider 1:" )) return ( false ); m_chart.Redraw(); return ( true ); }

We will track the change of the state of the fifth checkbox for controlling the availability of the slider in the CProgram::OnEvent() event handler of the application. The event with the ON_END_EDIT custom identifier will indicate when the value in the entry field will change.

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LABEL) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam); if (lparam==m_checkbox5.Id()) { m_slider1.SliderState(m_checkbox5.CheckButtonState()); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_EDIT) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam); } }

Now, the program can be compiled and loaded on to the chart. Try to interact with controls of the graphical interface of the application. If everything was done correctly, you will see the result as in the screenshot below:

Fig. 2. Testing the slider control.

The Dual Slider Control

The difference between a dual slider and a simple slider is that the former allows selection in the value range set by the user. For that reason, there are two slider runners on the slider line. The left slider runner can be moved from the left side of the slider line to the right slider runner. The right slider runner can be moved from the right side of the slider line to the left slider runner. A dual slider also has two entry fields reflecting the value in relation to the position of slider runners in the slider line. Values can be entered in these entry fields manually. This will change the position of the slider runners.



This control will be composed of eight primitive graphical objects. They are:

Background. Caption (text label). Left entry field. Right entry field. Slider line. Left slider runner. Right slider runner. Slider indicator.





Fig. 3. Compound parts of the dual slider control.





Let us take a look at the class of a dual slider and note its difference from a simple slider.

Developing a Class for Creating the Dual Slider Control

Include the DualSlider.mqh file with the CDualSlider class of control in the WndContainer.mqh file:

#include "DualSlider.mqh"

In terms of the control properties, the CDualSlider class is identical to the CSlider class. The only difference here is that the left and right entry fields and slider runners require separate fields and methods. Differences between these two methods are insignificant and this is why we are not going to discuss their code here. You can find it in the files attached to this article.

class CDualSlider : public CElement { private : double m_left_edit_value; double m_right_edit_value; double m_left_current_pos; double m_left_current_pos_x; double m_right_current_pos; double m_right_current_pos_x; ENUM_THUMB_MOUSE_STATE m_clamping_mouse_left_thumb; ENUM_THUMB_MOUSE_STATE m_clamping_mouse_right_thumb; public : double GetLeftValue( void ) const { return (m_left_edit_value); } double GetRightValue( void ) const { return (m_right_edit_value); } bool SetLeftValue( double value ); bool SetRightValue( double value ); void ChangeLeftValue( const double value ); void ChangeRightValue( const double value ); private : void OnDragLeftThumb( const int x); void OnDragRightThumb( const int x); void UpdateLeftThumb( const int new_x_point); void UpdateRightThumb( const int new_x_point); void CheckMouseOnLeftThumb( void ); void CheckMouseOnRightThumb( void ); void CalculateLeftThumbX( void ); void CalculateRightThumbX( void ); void CalculateLeftThumbPos( void ); void CalculateRightThumbPos( void ); };

Here, we will present only code of the methods where two entry fields and slider runners are considered. Below is the structure of the CDualSlider::OnEndEdit() method:

class CDualSlider : public CElement { private : bool OnEndEdit( const string object_name); }; bool CDualSlider::OnEndEdit( const string object_name) { if (object_name==m_left_edit.Name()) { double entered_value=:: StringToDouble (m_left_edit.Description()); ChangeLeftValue(entered_value); CalculateLeftThumbX(); UpdateLeftThumb(m_left_thumb.X()); CalculateLeftThumbPos(); ChangeLeftValue(m_left_current_pos); UpdateIndicator(); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(),m_label.Description()); return ( true ); } if (object_name==m_right_edit.Name()) { double entered_value=:: StringToDouble (m_right_edit.Description()); ChangeRightValue(entered_value); CalculateRightThumbX(); UpdateRightThumb(m_right_thumb.X()); CalculateRightThumbPos(); ChangeRightValue(m_right_current_pos); UpdateIndicator(); :: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_END_EDIT,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(),m_label.Description()); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

The same applies to moving the left and right slider runners. The CDualSlider::OnEvent() event handler contains separate checks and blocks of code for each of them:

void CDualSlider::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (!CElement::IsVisible()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; m_mouse_state=( bool ) int (sparam); CElement::MouseFocus(x>X() && x<X2() && y>Y() && y<Y2()); m_left_thumb.MouseFocus(x>m_left_thumb.X() && x<m_left_thumb.X2() && y>m_left_thumb.Y() && y<m_left_thumb.Y2()); m_right_thumb.MouseFocus(x>m_right_thumb.X() && x<m_right_thumb.X2() && y>m_right_thumb.Y() && y<m_right_thumb.Y2()); if (!m_slider_state) return ; CheckMouseOnLeftThumb(); CheckMouseOnRightThumb(); ChangeThumbColor(); if (m_clamping_mouse_left_thumb==THUMB_PRESSED_INSIDE) { OnDragLeftThumb(x); CalculateLeftThumbPos(); ChangeLeftValue(m_left_current_pos); UpdateIndicator(); return ; } if (m_clamping_mouse_right_thumb==THUMB_PRESSED_INSIDE) { OnDragRightThumb(x); CalculateRightThumbPos(); ChangeRightValue(m_right_current_pos); UpdateIndicator(); return ; } } }

You can download the files attached to this article and study the code of the CDualSlider class in detail.

Testing the Dual Slider Control

Add the dual slider control to the graphical interface of the test application. Declare an instance of the CDualSlider class and a method with margins from the edge of the form in the CProgram custom class of the application:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CDualSlider m_dual_slider1; private : #define DUALSLIDER1_GAP_X ( 32 ) #define DUALSLIDER1_GAP_Y ( 275 ) bool CreateDualSlider1( const string text); };

The code below shows the code of the CProgram::CreateDualSlider1() method. Set the value range from -2000 to 1000. The availability of this control will depend on the current state of the fifth checkbox similar to the simple slider that was created earlier in this article.

bool CProgram::CreateDualSlider1( const string text) { m_dual_slider1.WindowPointer(m_window1); int x=m_window1.X()+DUALSLIDER1_GAP_X; int y=m_window1.Y()+DUALSLIDER1_GAP_Y; double v1=(m_dual_slider1.GetLeftValue()== WRONG_VALUE ) ? 0 : m_dual_slider1.GetLeftValue(); double v2=(m_dual_slider1.GetRightValue()== WRONG_VALUE ) ? 500 : m_dual_slider1.GetRightValue(); m_dual_slider1.XSize( 264 ); m_dual_slider1.YSize( 40 ); m_dual_slider1.EditXSize( 87 ); m_dual_slider1.MaxValue( 1000 ); m_dual_slider1.StepValue( 1 ); m_dual_slider1.MinValue(- 2000 ); m_dual_slider1.SetDigits( 0 ); m_dual_slider1.SetLeftValue(v1); m_dual_slider1.SetRightValue(v2); m_dual_slider1.AreaColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); m_dual_slider1.LabelColor( clrBlack ); m_dual_slider1.LabelColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.EditColorLocked( clrWhiteSmoke ); m_dual_slider1.EditBorderColor( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.EditBorderColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.EditTextColorLocked( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.SlotLineDarkColor( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.SlotLineLightColor( clrWhite ); m_dual_slider1.SlotYSize( 4 ); m_dual_slider1.ThumbColorLocked( clrLightGray ); m_dual_slider1.ThumbColorPressed( clrSilver ); m_dual_slider1.SlotIndicatorColor( C'85,170,255' ); m_dual_slider1.SlotIndicatorColorLocked( clrLightGray ); if (!m_dual_slider1.CreateSlider(m_chart_id,m_subwin,text,x,y)) return ( false ); m_dual_slider1.SliderState(m_checkbox5.CheckButtonState()); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_dual_slider1); return ( true ); }

Do not forget to place the call of the method of the new control in the main method for creating the graphical interface as it is demonstrated in the shortened version of the code below.

bool CProgram::CreateTradePanel( void ) { if (!CreateDualSlider1( "Dual Slider 1:" )) return ( false ); m_chart.Redraw(); return ( true ); }

Now, current state of the fifth checkbox will define two controls - the simple slider and the dual slider.

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LABEL) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam); if (lparam==m_checkbox5.Id()) { m_slider1.SliderState(m_checkbox5.CheckButtonState()); m_dual_slider1.SliderState(m_checkbox5.CheckButtonState()); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_EDIT) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > id: " ,id, "; lparam: " ,lparam, "; dparam: " ,dparam, "; sparam: " ,sparam); } }

Now, compile the program and load it on to the chart. The screenshot below illustrates the result:

Fig. 4. The dual slider control.

Conclusion

In the sixth part of the series we considered six controls:

Checkbox.

The edit control.

Edit with checkbox.

Check combobox.

Slider.

Dual slider.

Currently, the schematic of the library for creating graphical interfaces looks as shown below:

Fig. 5. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.





In the next part of the series we will enrich our library with tables and tabs.

You can download the material of Part VI and test how it works. If you have questions on using material from those files, you can refer to the detailed description of the library development in one of the articles from the list below or ask your question in the comments of this article.

