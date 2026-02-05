Mirage Trading System - PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS

PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS
6.1 Disclaimer
Important — Please read carefully.
Mirage Trading System (MTS) is a technical analysis support tool. It is NOT an automated trading system and it is NOT investment advice.
|What you should understand
|Explanation
|No profit guarantee
|No trading system can guarantee a 100% win rate.
|Past performance ≠ future results
|Backtest results do not represent real trading performance.
|The final decision is yours
|MTS provides information only; you decide when to enter/exit trades.
|Risk of capital loss
|Forex/CFD trading can result in losing your entire capital.
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This product is not financial, investment, or legal advice.
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Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions.
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Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
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Consult a qualified financial professional before trading.
6.2 Technical limitations of the system
Timeframe limitations
|Timeframe
|Reliability
|Notes
|M1, M5
|Low
|High noise, more false signals.
|M15, M30
|Medium
|Suitable for experienced scalpers.
|H1, H4
|High
|Recommended for most traders.
|D1, W1
|Very high
|Fewer signals, but higher quality.
Works best on:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
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Cross pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY
Use caution on:
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Exotic pairs (low liquidity)
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Crypto (extreme volatility)
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Stocks/Indices (different market structure)
System resource limitations
|Component
|Limit
|Impact if exceeded
|MTF Scanner symbols
|Up to 150
|Lag, timeouts.
|MTF Scanner timeframes
|7 TF
|Longer scan time.
|Signals on chart
|~500
|Performance slowdown possible.
|Dashboard rows
|50
|Not all rows will be displayed.
6.3 Market risks
Unpredictable risks
|Risk type
|Description
|Can MTS handle it?
|Unexpected news
|NFP, FOMC, war, etc.
|NO
|Flash crash
|Sudden price collapse
|NO
|Weekend gaps
|Market opens far from Friday close
|NO
|Spread widening
|During low liquidity
|NO
|Slippage
|Filled price differs from requested price
|NO
Times to avoid trading
|Time
|Reason
|Before major news
|NFP, CPI, FOMC can cause sharp volatility.
|Late Friday session
|Wider spreads, low liquidity.
|Early Monday session
|Gaps, unstable volatility.
|Holidays
|Extremely low liquidity.
6.4 Limitations of the liquidity-trap pattern
When the pattern may perform poorly
|Situation
|Explanation
|Extended sideways market
|Many consecutive false breakouts.
|Extremely strong trend
|A real breakout occurs (not a false breakout).
|Volatility too low
|Pattern is unclear.
|Volatility too high
|Too much noise.
Realistic win rate
Important: No pattern has a 100% win rate.
|Conditions
|Expected win rate
|No filters
|40–50%
|With Quality Filter
|50–60%
|Full filters + best conditions
|55–65%
Note: The numbers above are estimates based on backtesting and do not guarantee future results.
Patterns NOT detected
MTS does NOT detect the following:
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Single Pin Bar (without an Inside Bar)
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Engulfing patterns
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Head and Shoulders
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Double Top/Bottom
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Harmonic patterns
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Elliott Waves
MTS ONLY detects: Inside Bar False Breakout (liquidity-trap pattern).
6.5 Limitations of the filters
Quality Filter
|Pros
|Limitations
|Filters out unclear patterns
|May miss good signals.
|Based on candle structure
|Does not evaluate broader context.
Extreme Zone Filter
|Pros
|Limitations
|Avoids overbought/oversold zones
|In strong trends, price may keep moving further.
|Based on Donchian/ATR logic
|Not the same as RSI/Stochastic.
Opposite Filter
|Pros
|Limitations
|Avoids conflicting signals
|May miss true reversals.
|Keeps consistency
|Can block valid signals.
6.6 Risks when using with an EA
Technical risks
|Risk
|Description
|Mitigation
|Connection loss
|EA does not receive signals
|Use VPS, backup connection.
|Buffer delay
|Buffer data may lag by 1 bar
|Use “wait for confirmation” logic.
|Incorrect lot size
|Wrong position sizing
|Validate before trading.
|Multiple orders
|Opens multiple trades at once
|Use a unique Magic Number.
Operational risks
|Risk
|Description
|No human intervention
|EA may keep trading during bad news.
|Over-optimization
|Works in backtest but fails live.
|Broker issues
|Requotes, rejected orders.
Recommendations when using an EA:
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Test on a demo account for at least 1 month before going live.
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Limit maximum daily risk (e.g., 3% of the account).
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Add a stop mechanism when drawdown is too high.
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Monitor regularly—don’t “set and forget”.
6.7 Risk management recommendations
Golden rules
|Rule
|Details
|1% Rule
|Do not risk more than 1–2% of your account per trade.
|3% Daily
|Stop trading if you lose 3% in a day.
|10% Weekly
|Stop and review if you lose 10% in a week.
Position size formula
Position Size = (Account × Risk%) / (SL pips × Pip Value)
Example:
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Account: $10,000
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Risk: 1% = $100
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SL: 50 pips
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XAUUSD pip value (0.01 lot): $0.10/pip
Position Size = $100 / (50 × $10) = 0.20 lot
Pre-trade checklist
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Did you check today’s news?
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Is the minimum Risk/Reward at least 1:2?
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Did you calculate the correct lot size?
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Are SL and TP set?
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Are you staying within 2% risk?
6.8 What the system cannot do
MTS is NOT
|MTS is not
|Explanation
|An automated trading robot
|MTS is an indicator; it does not open/close trades automatically.
|A news prediction system
|It cannot know when major news will happen.
|Fundamental analysis
|It relies on price action only.
|Automatic money management
|You must calculate lot size yourself.
|Loss insurance
|There is no way to avoid losses 100%.
MTS cannot
|Cannot
|Reason
|Guarantee every trade wins
|No system can do that.
|Predict with 100% accuracy
|Markets always contain randomness.
|Replace experience
|You must understand market context.
|Work offline
|Requires MT5 and real-time data.
Support contact
If you have technical issues or questions:
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MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni
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Product Page: Open the product page on MQL5 Market to send a message.