Mirage Trading System - PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS
Trading Strategies

Mirage Trading System - PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS

5 February 2026, 13:34
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS

6.1 Disclaimer

Important — Please read carefully.

Mirage Trading System (MTS) is a technical analysis support tool. It is NOT an automated trading system and it is NOT investment advice.

What you should understand
 Explanation
No profit guarantee
 No trading system can guarantee a 100% win rate.
Past performance ≠ future results
 Backtest results do not represent real trading performance.
The final decision is yours
 MTS provides information only; you decide when to enter/exit trades.
Risk of capital loss
 Forex/CFD trading can result in losing your entire capital.
Legal notice:

  • This product is not financial, investment, or legal advice.

  • Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions.

  • Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Consult a qualified financial professional before trading.

6.2 Technical limitations of the system

Timeframe limitations

Timeframe
 Reliability
 Notes
M1, M5
 Low
 High noise, more false signals.
M15, M30
 Medium
 Suitable for experienced scalpers.
H1, H4
 High
 Recommended for most traders.
D1, W1
 Very high
 Fewer signals, but higher quality.
Symbol/instrument limitations

Works best on:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Cross pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY

Use caution on:

  • Exotic pairs (low liquidity)

  • Crypto (extreme volatility)

  • Stocks/Indices (different market structure)

System resource limitations

Component
 Limit
 Impact if exceeded
MTF Scanner symbols
 Up to 150
 Lag, timeouts.
MTF Scanner timeframes
 7 TF
 Longer scan time.
Signals on chart
 ~500
 Performance slowdown possible.
Dashboard rows
 50
 Not all rows will be displayed.



6.3 Market risks

Unpredictable risks

Risk type
 Description
 Can MTS handle it?
Unexpected news
 NFP, FOMC, war, etc.
 NO
Flash crash
 Sudden price collapse
 NO
Weekend gaps
 Market opens far from Friday close
 NO
Spread widening
 During low liquidity
 NO
Slippage
 Filled price differs from requested price
 NO

Times to avoid trading

Time
 Reason
Before major news
 NFP, CPI, FOMC can cause sharp volatility.
Late Friday session
 Wider spreads, low liquidity.
Early Monday session
 Gaps, unstable volatility.
Holidays
 Extremely low liquidity.


6.4 Limitations of the liquidity-trap pattern

When the pattern may perform poorly

Situation
 Explanation
Extended sideways market
 Many consecutive false breakouts.
Extremely strong trend
 A real breakout occurs (not a false breakout).
Volatility too low
 Pattern is unclear.
Volatility too high
 Too much noise.

Realistic win rate

Important: No pattern has a 100% win rate.

Conditions
 Expected win rate
No filters
 40–50%
With Quality Filter
 50–60%
Full filters + best conditions
 55–65%

Note: The numbers above are estimates based on backtesting and do not guarantee future results.

Patterns NOT detected

MTS does NOT detect the following:

  • Single Pin Bar (without an Inside Bar)

  • Engulfing patterns

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Double Top/Bottom

  • Harmonic patterns

  • Elliott Waves

MTS ONLY detects: Inside Bar False Breakout (liquidity-trap pattern).

6.5 Limitations of the filters

Quality Filter

Pros
 Limitations
Filters out unclear patterns
 May miss good signals.
Based on candle structure
 Does not evaluate broader context.

Extreme Zone Filter

Pros
 Limitations
Avoids overbought/oversold zones
 In strong trends, price may keep moving further.
Based on Donchian/ATR logic
 Not the same as RSI/Stochastic.


Opposite Filter

Pros
 Limitations
Avoids conflicting signals
 May miss true reversals.
Keeps consistency
 Can block valid signals.

6.6 Risks when using with an EA

Technical risks

Risk
 Description
 Mitigation
Connection loss
 EA does not receive signals
 Use VPS, backup connection.
Buffer delay
 Buffer data may lag by 1 bar
 Use “wait for confirmation” logic.
Incorrect lot size
 Wrong position sizing
 Validate before trading. 
Multiple orders
 Opens multiple trades at once
 Use a unique Magic Number.


Operational risks

Risk
 Description
No human intervention
 EA may keep trading during bad news.
Over-optimization
 Works in backtest but fails live.
Broker issues
 Requotes, rejected orders.

Recommendations when using an EA:

  1. Test on a demo account for at least 1 month before going live.

  2. Limit maximum daily risk (e.g., 3% of the account).

  3. Add a stop mechanism when drawdown is too high.

  4. Monitor regularly—don’t “set and forget”.

6.7 Risk management recommendations

Golden rules

Rule
 Details
1% Rule
 Do not risk more than 1–2% of your account per trade.
3% Daily
 Stop trading if you lose 3% in a day.
10% Weekly
 Stop and review if you lose 10% in a week.

Position size formula

Position Size = (Account × Risk%) / (SL pips × Pip Value)

Example:

  • Account: $10,000

  • Risk: 1% = $100

  • SL: 50 pips

  • XAUUSD pip value (0.01 lot): $0.10/pip

Position Size = $100 / (50 × $10) = 0.20 lot

Pre-trade checklist

  •  Did you check today’s news?

  •  Is the minimum Risk/Reward at least 1:2?

  •  Did you calculate the correct lot size?

  •  Are SL and TP set?

  •  Are you staying within 2% risk?

6.8 What the system cannot do

MTS is NOT

MTS is not
 Explanation
An automated trading robot
 MTS is an indicator; it does not open/close trades automatically.
A news prediction system
 It cannot know when major news will happen.
Fundamental analysis
 It relies on price action only.
Automatic money management
 You must calculate lot size yourself.
Loss insurance
 There is no way to avoid losses 100%.

MTS cannot
Cannot
 Reason
Guarantee every trade wins
 No system can do that.
Predict with 100% accuracy
 Markets always contain randomness.
Replace experience
 You must understand market context.
Work offline
 Requires MT5 and real-time data.

Support contact

If you have technical issues or questions:







#Mirage Trading System, SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS