Mirage Trading System - PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS

PART 6: SYSTEM RISKS & LIMITATIONS

6.1 Disclaimer

Important — Please read carefully.

Mirage Trading System (MTS) is a technical analysis support tool. It is NOT an automated trading system and it is NOT investment advice.

What you should understand

Explanation

No profit guarantee

No trading system can guarantee a 100% win rate.

Past performance ≠ future results

Backtest results do not represent real trading performance.

The final decision is yours

MTS provides information only; you decide when to enter/exit trades.

Risk of capital loss

Forex/CFD trading can result in losing your entire capital.



This product is not financial, investment, or legal advice.

Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions.

Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Consult a qualified financial professional before trading.

6.2 Technical limitations of the system

Timeframe limitations

Timeframe

Reliability

Notes

M1, M5

Low

High noise, more false signals.

M15, M30

Medium

Suitable for experienced scalpers.

H1, H4

High

Recommended for most traders.

D1, W1

Very high

Fewer signals, but higher quality.

Symbol/instrument limitations

Legal notice:

Works best on:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Cross pairs: EURJPY, GBPJPY

Use caution on:

Exotic pairs (low liquidity)

Crypto (extreme volatility)

Stocks/Indices (different market structure)

System resource limitations

Component

Limit

Impact if exceeded

MTF Scanner symbols

Up to 150

Lag, timeouts.

MTF Scanner timeframes

7 TF

Longer scan time.

Signals on chart

~500

Performance slowdown possible.

Dashboard rows

50

Not all rows will be displayed.









6.3 Market risks

Unpredictable risks

Risk type

Description

Can MTS handle it?

Unexpected news

NFP, FOMC, war, etc.

NO

Flash crash

Sudden price collapse

NO

Weekend gaps

Market opens far from Friday close

NO

Spread widening

During low liquidity

NO

Slippage

Filled price differs from requested price

NO





Times to avoid trading Time

Reason

Before major news

NFP, CPI, FOMC can cause sharp volatility.

Late Friday session

Wider spreads, low liquidity.

Early Monday session

Gaps, unstable volatility.

Holidays

Extremely low liquidity.





6.4 Limitations of the liquidity-trap pattern



When the pattern may perform poorly

Situation

Explanation

Extended sideways market

Many consecutive false breakouts.

Extremely strong trend

A real breakout occurs (not a false breakout).

Volatility too low

Pattern is unclear.

Volatility too high

Too much noise.



Realistic win rate

Important: No pattern has a 100% win rate.

Conditions

Expected win rate

No filters

40–50%

With Quality Filter

50–60%

Full filters + best conditions

55–65%



Note: The numbers above are estimates based on backtesting and do not guarantee future results.

Patterns NOT detected

MTS does NOT detect the following:

Single Pin Bar (without an Inside Bar)

Engulfing patterns

Head and Shoulders

Double Top/Bottom

Harmonic patterns

Elliott Waves

MTS ONLY detects: Inside Bar False Breakout (liquidity-trap pattern).

6.5 Limitations of the filters

Quality Filter

Pros

Limitations

Filters out unclear patterns

May miss good signals.

Based on candle structure

Does not evaluate broader context.





Extreme Zone Filter

Pros

Limitations

Avoids overbought/oversold zones

In strong trends, price may keep moving further.

Based on Donchian/ATR logic

Not the same as RSI/Stochastic.







Opposite Filter

Pros

Limitations

Avoids conflicting signals

May miss true reversals.

Keeps consistency

Can block valid signals.





6.6 Risks when using with an EA

Technical risks

Risk

Description

Mitigation

Connection loss

EA does not receive signals

Use VPS, backup connection.

Buffer delay

Buffer data may lag by 1 bar

Use “wait for confirmation” logic.

Incorrect lot size

Wrong position sizing

Validate before trading.

Multiple orders

Opens multiple trades at once

Use a unique Magic Number.







Operational risks

Risk

Description

No human intervention

EA may keep trading during bad news.

Over-optimization

Works in backtest but fails live.

Broker issues

Requotes, rejected orders.



Recommendations when using an EA: Recommendations when using an EA:

Test on a demo account for at least 1 month before going live. Limit maximum daily risk (e.g., 3% of the account). Add a stop mechanism when drawdown is too high. Monitor regularly—don’t “set and forget”.

6.7 Risk management recommendations

Golden rules

Rule

Details

1% Rule

Do not risk more than 1–2% of your account per trade.

3% Daily

Stop trading if you lose 3% in a day.

10% Weekly

Stop and review if you lose 10% in a week.





Position size formula

Position Size = (Account × Risk%) / (SL pips × Pip Value)

Example:

Account: $10,000

Risk: 1% = $100

SL: 50 pips

XAUUSD pip value (0.01 lot): $0.10/pip

Position Size = $100 / (50 × $10) = 0.20 lot

Pre-trade checklist

Did you check today’s news?

Is the minimum Risk/Reward at least 1:2?

Did you calculate the correct lot size?

Are SL and TP set?

Are you staying within 2% risk?

6.8 What the system cannot do

MTS is NOT

MTS is not

Explanation

An automated trading robot

MTS is an indicator; it does not open/close trades automatically.

A news prediction system

It cannot know when major news will happen.

Fundamental analysis

It relies on price action only.

Automatic money management

You must calculate lot size yourself.

Loss insurance

There is no way to avoid losses 100%.



MTS cannot

Cannot

Reason

Guarantee every trade wins

No system can do that.

Predict with 100% accuracy

Markets always contain randomness.

Replace experience

You must understand market context.

Work offline

Requires MT5 and real-time data.



Support contact

If you have technical issues or questions:

MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni

Product Page: Open the product page on MQL5 Market to send a message.



















