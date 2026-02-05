MirageTradingSystem User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Fake Breakout Trading System

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User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Mirage Trading System
MirageTradingSystem + SmartTrendConsensus + PriceVolumeDistribution
Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs
1. Overview Introduction
1.1 Why combine 3 indicators?
False Breakout (Fake Breakout) trading is a strategy that exploits price traps created by Smart Money. However, not every signal is worth trading. This 3-indicator pack addresses three key questions before you enter a trade:
|Question
|Indicator
|Purpose
|“Is the pattern present?”
|MirageTradingSystem
|Detects the Fakey pattern and assigns a quality score.
|“What is the market trend?”
|SmartTrendConsensus
|Confirms the multi-timeframe trend (7 TF).
|“Is the price location reasonable?”
|PriceVolumeDistribution
|Identifies support/resistance zones based on volume.