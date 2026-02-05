MirageTradingSystem User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Fake Breakout Trading System
Trading Strategies

MirageTradingSystem User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Fake Breakout Trading System

5 February 2026, 13:34
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Mirage Trading System

MirageTradingSystem + SmartTrendConsensus + PriceVolumeDistribution

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161594?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page 

Mirage Trading System | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs


1. Overview Introduction

1.1 Why combine 3 indicators?

False Breakout (Fake Breakout) trading is a strategy that exploits price traps created by Smart Money. However, not every signal is worth trading. This 3-indicator pack addresses three key questions before you enter a trade:

Question
 Indicator
 Purpose
“Is the pattern present?”
 MirageTradingSystem
 Detects the Fakey pattern and assigns a quality score.
“What is the market trend?”
 SmartTrendConsensus
 Confirms the multi-timeframe trend (7 TF).
“Is the price location reasonable?” PriceVolumeDistribution Identifies support/resistance zones based on volume.