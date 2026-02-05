MirageTradingSystem User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Fake Breakout Trading System

User Guide — 3-Indicator Pack: Mirage Trading System

MirageTradingSystem + SmartTrendConsensus + PriceVolumeDistribution





Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs

1. Overview Introduction

1.1 Why combine 3 indicators?

False Breakout (Fake Breakout) trading is a strategy that exploits price traps created by Smart Money. However, not every signal is worth trading. This 3-indicator pack addresses three key questions before you enter a trade:

Question

Indicator

Purpose

“Is the pattern present?”

MirageTradingSystem

Detects the Fakey pattern and assigns a quality score.

“What is the market trend?”

SmartTrendConsensus

Confirms the multi-timeframe trend (7 TF).

“Is the price location reasonable?” PriceVolumeDistribution Identifies support/resistance zones based on volume.





