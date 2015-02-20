Stock Market Forecast - 2015 is going to be a BIG year for traders and algorithmic trading systems!

The S&P 500 stock market has been under strong rotation since mid-2014. Rotation in the stock market is when the trend changes direction from an uptrend to a downtrend or vice versa. But the really exciting part is that after strong rotations in the market similar to what we are experiencing now, the stock market always makes massive moves to profit from shortly after.

Depending how the price moves during market rotations individual traders, CTAs, hendgefunds and even algorithmic trading systems can generate large profits. But price action must be favorable to meet every ones risk/reward rules.



Unfortunately during the second half of 2014 the stock market rotation moved in a way that did not generate many trades. But no trades are better than losing trades so it’s not the end of the world, and the good news is there will always be more trades.



These consolidations (pauses) in the stock market have led to substantial rallies in the stock market of 30+% gains over a six-month period and its looks like it will happen again.



