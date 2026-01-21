Breaking Down the Barrier: Get Lifetime Access for 4 Monthly Payments





We receive hundreds of messages from traders who want to professionalize their trading with the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox but struggle with the upfront investment.

We listened. And today, we are removing the barrier.

You can now purchase the complete Ratio X Toolbox in 4 interest-free installments using your credit card.

This changes the math completely. Instead of a significant upfront cost, you can now secure your professional arsenal for a monthly value smaller than your daily coffee budget.





The "Ownership" Philosophy

Most trading software companies trap you in a monthly subscription. You pay $50 or $100 every month, forever. If you stop paying, your robot stops working.

We reject that model.

With the Ratio X Toolbox, you pay once (or split it into 4 times), and you own the license forever. There are no recurring fees, no hidden costs, and no expiration dates.





What Does "Lifetime Access" Really Mean?

When you secure your license today, you are not just buying a static file. You are unlocking an evolving ecosystem:

✅ Current Arsenal: Immediate access to 10+ Specialized EAs, including the Prop-firm verified MLAI 2.0, AI Quantum, and Gold Fury.

Immediate access to 10+ Specialized EAs, including the Prop-firm verified MLAI 2.0, AI Quantum, and Gold Fury. ✅ Future Arsenal: You automatically get access to EVERY new EA we release in the future. If we build a new AI engine in 2026, it appears in your member's area for free.

You automatically get access to EVERY new EA we release in the future. If we build a new AI engine in 2026, it appears in your member's area for free. ✅ Monthly Updates: We constantly optimize the logic to adapt to changing market conditions.

You pay for 4 months. You use it for a lifetime.





The ROI Calculation (Smart Money)

Let's look at the numbers. We recently used the MLAI 2.0 Engine to pass a live $100,000 Prop Firm Challenge. The potential return on a funded account massively outweighs the cost of the tool.

Here is the consistency our users are seeing:

And the stability regarding risk management:





Double The Benefit: Installments + Coupon

Because you are reading this blog, you can combine the new installment plan with our "Developer's Friend" discount.

The Math: Standard Price: $197 With Coupon (MQLFRIEND20): ~$157 Split into 4 Monthly Payment

For less than $40 a month (for just 4 months), you secure a system that would cost thousands to develop from scratch.

💳 ACTIVATE YOUR INSTALLMENT PLAN Use Code MQLFRIEND20 at checkout to lower the total price, then select the "4 Installments" option. >> SECURE LIFETIME ACCESS NOW <<

⚠️ Important Warning

The standard price of the license is scheduled to increase from $197 to $247 next week due to the new AI server costs. If you wait, your installment payments will be higher.

Lock in the lower price today. Build your arsenal.

Trade smart, Mauricio

About the Author

Mauricio Vellasquez is the Lead Developer of Ratio X. He specializes in creating accessible, institutional-grade algorithmic trading tools for retail traders.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The results shown in this article are from real users, but past performance is not indicative of future results. All trading involves risk.