Algo Trading without Coding

SYSTRA Launches Algorithm Building Engine FXTraBox : www.fxtrabox.com This is already outofdate product, unproductive and not profitable.

The solution aims to appeal to traders who do not have coding skills to build their own algo strategies from the ground up. With the rapid evolution of financial technology, algorithmic trading has been rapidly evolving with more and more solutions offering unique capabilities to traders. After the introduction of mirror trading, Tradency also opened the doors for retail traders to institutional grade trading algos.

Looking at this trend, SYSTRA has decided to go into a different direction by launching a product that allows common traders to implement their own algorithmic trading strategies. As there are some solutions on the market which already address this segment of the market, FXTraBox aims to deliver a multi-asset solution. While traders who do not possess coding skills can realize their rules trading approach through a web interface, the platform is also open to those who are willing to add their own code to the algos.

The algorithm building platform solution is modular with the conditions which the trader inputs providing flexibility as the trader can reuse them for creating multiple strategies. The product is offered on a monthly subscription basis, with a free version dubbed “Lite” offering a number of the features for usage. SYSTRA is initially positioning the product towards the OTC Forex trading market with back testing of the strategies available for MT4. Future versions of the solution will add options, equities, futures and fixed income trading and a live trading connection to the servers of FXCM Inc (NYSE: FXCM).

The CEO of the company, Andrew Bark elaborated on the launch, “We are putting powerful institutional tools into the retail traders’ hands with the launch of FXTraBox. Algorithmic trading has long been available only to institutional traders that have the resources for software engineers to build and execute on every trading strategy.” “We created FXTraBox to provide an intuitive, modular design that will provide anyone access to a web-based platform for building, simulating and executing algorithmic trading strategies.

Most algorithm building platforms in the market has been very limited in its capacity to actualize complex trading strategies,” he explained. The users of the platform can use all of the timeframes and currency pairs and symbols available on the MT4 platform. A number of independent variables including the high, low and close prices of every indicator are available for the users to build their strategy on. In addition, the platform allows users to build their own custom indicators and importing of already existing functions which are available in the native MT4 programming language MQL4.