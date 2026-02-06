Introduction

MQL4 to MQL5 Migration: A Practical Guide from the Trenches

If you're reading this, you probably have a working MQL4 EA or indicator that you need to port to MQL5. Maybe your broker is phasing out MT4, maybe you want access to MQL5's better backtesting, or maybe a client is paying you to convert their legacy code.

Whatever your reason, I've been there. I've migrated dozens of EAs and indicators, and I can tell you: it's not a simple find-and-replace job. But it's also not as scary as it looks.

This guide gives you the practical knowledge I wish I had when I started.

The Big Picture: What Actually Changed?

Before diving into code, understand the architectural shift:

MQL4: Simple and Direct

// Want the RSI? Just call it. double rsi = iRSI(NULL, 0, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Want to open a trade? One function. int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0);

MQL5: Handle-Based and Object-Oriented

// RSI requires a handle (create once, use many times) int rsi_handle = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, PRICE_CLOSE); double rsi_buffer[]; ArraySetAsSeries(rsi_buffer, true); CopyBuffer(rsi_handle, 0, 0, 1, rsi_buffer); double rsi = rsi_buffer[0]; // Trading uses the CTrade class #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; trade.Buy(0.1, _Symbol);

Why the change? Performance. MQL5's handle system lets the terminal cache indicator calculations. In MQL4, iRSI() recalculates every time you call it. In MQL5, you calculate once and read from memory.

Step 1: The Entry Points

This is the easy part. Find and replace:

MQL4 MQL5 Notes init() OnInit() Must return INIT_SUCCEEDED or INIT_FAILED deinit() OnDeinit(const int reason) Now receives a reason code start() OnTick() For EAs start() OnCalculate(...) For indicators (different signature!)

Common mistake: Forgetting that OnInit() must return an int. Your MQL4 init() that returned 0 needs to return INIT_SUCCEEDED.

int OnInit() { // Setup code... if(something_failed) return(INIT_FAILED); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }

Step 2: Add the Trade Libraries

At the top of your file, add:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>

Then declare global instances:

CTrade trade; CPositionInfo position; CSymbolInfo symbol_info;

In OnInit():

trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(10); symbol_info.Name(_Symbol);

Step 3: Converting Order Functions

This is where most people struggle. MQL5 separates orders (pending) from positions (open trades).

Opening Trades

MQL4:

int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, sl, tp, "Comment", Magic); if(ticket < 0) Print("Error: ", GetLastError());

MQL5:

if(!trade.Buy(0.1, _Symbol, 0, sl, tp, "Comment")) { Print("Error: ", trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); }

Note: In MQL5, passing 0 as price means "use current market price" — the class handles Ask/Bid automatically.

Closing Trades

MQL4:

OrderClose(ticket, OrderLots(), Bid, 3);

MQL5:

trade.PositionClose(ticket);

Checking Open Positions

MQL4:

for(int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == Magic) { // Found our position } } }

MQL5:

for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { if(position.SelectByIndex(i)) { if(position.Symbol() == _Symbol && position.Magic() == Magic) { // Found our position } } }

Step 4: Converting Indicators

This is the biggest mental shift. Create handles once, read values many times.

Example: Moving Average

MQL4:

double ma = iMA(NULL, 0, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); double ma_prev = iMA(NULL, 0, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);

MQL5:

// Declare at global level int ma_handle; double ma_buffer[]; // In OnInit() ma_handle = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(ma_handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Error creating MA handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } ArraySetAsSeries(ma_buffer, true); // In OnTick() if(CopyBuffer(ma_handle, 0, 0, 2, ma_buffer) < 2) return; // Not enough data double ma = ma_buffer[0]; double ma_prev = ma_buffer[1]; // In OnDeinit() - IMPORTANT! IndicatorRelease(ma_handle);

Why ArraySetAsSeries()? MQL5 arrays index from oldest to newest by default. Setting as series flips it so index 0 is the current bar (like MQL4).

Step 5: Price Data

MQL4:

double close = Close[0]; double high = High[1]; datetime time = Time[0];

MQL5:

double close = iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0); double high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 1); datetime time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);

Or using arrays:

double close[], high[]; ArraySetAsSeries(close, true); ArraySetAsSeries(high, true); CopyClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0, 10, close); CopyHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 0, 10, high); // Now close[0] is current bar, close[1] is previous, etc.

Step 6: Account and Symbol Info

MQL4:

double balance = AccountBalance(); double equity = AccountEquity(); double point = Point; int digits = Digits; double bid = Bid; double ask = Ask;

MQL5:

double balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double equity = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); double point = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT); int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); // Or using CSymbolInfo class: symbol_info.RefreshRates(); double bid = symbol_info.Bid(); double ask = symbol_info.Ask();

Common Pitfalls (Learn from My Mistakes)

1. Forgetting to Release Handles

Memory leak alert! Always release indicator handles in OnDeinit():

void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(ma_handle); IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle); // etc. }

2. Arrays Not Set as Series

Your code looks right but gives wrong values? Check ArraySetAsSeries(). MQL5 arrays are "as series" = false by default.

3. Bid/Ask Not Updating

symbol_info.Bid() returns cached values. Call symbol_info.RefreshRates() first, or use SymbolInfoDouble() directly.

4. Position vs Order Confusion

OrdersTotal() = pending orders only

PositionsTotal() = open positions only

In MQL4, OrdersTotal() included both. In MQL5, they're separate.

5. ENUM Changes

Some enums changed names:

OP_BUY → ORDER_TYPE_BUY (but trade.Buy() handles this)

MODE_SMA → Same name, but check the value matches

PRICE_CLOSE → Same name

Quick Reference Card

Task MQL4 MQL5 Current bid Bid SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID) Current ask Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) Point size Point SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT) Digits Digits SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS) Current close Close[0] iClose(_Symbol, _Period, 0) Bar count Bars Bars(_Symbol, _Period) Open buy OrderSend(..., OP_BUY, ...) trade.Buy(...) Close position OrderClose(ticket, ...) trade.PositionClose(ticket) Count positions OrdersTotal() PositionsTotal() Get MA value iMA(..., shift) CopyBuffer(ma_handle, ...)

Migration Checklist

☐ Rename init() → OnInit() (return INIT_SUCCEEDED)

☐ Rename deinit() → OnDeinit(const int reason)

☐ Rename start() → OnTick() (EA) or OnCalculate() (indicator)

☐ Add #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> and friends

☐ Create CTrade trade; global variable

☐ Set magic number in OnInit(): trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic)

☐ Convert all OrderSend() → trade.Buy()/Sell()

☐ Convert all OrderClose() → trade.PositionClose()

☐ Convert order loops to position loops

☐ Convert indicators to handle-based system

☐ Add IndicatorRelease() calls in OnDeinit()

☐ Replace Bid/Ask with SymbolInfoDouble()

☐ Replace Close[]/High[]/etc. with iClose()/iHigh()/etc.

☐ Test thoroughly in Strategy Tester

Final Thoughts

MQL5 migration isn't just about making code compile — it's about understanding the new architecture. Once you internalize the handle-based indicator system and the position-based order management, everything clicks.

The payoff is worth it: faster backtesting, cleaner code, better debugging tools, and access to the growing MQL5 marketplace.

Need help migrating your EA? Check my GitHub portfolio for examples: https://github.com/jimmer89/mql5-portfolio

© 2026 Jaume Sancho. Free to use and share with attribution.



