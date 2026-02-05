Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Recommended

Quality Score Filter (pattern strength)

Enable/disable pattern strength filtering

false

true if you want filtering

Min Quality (0.0–1.0, 0.35=balanced)

Minimum Quality threshold

0.35

0.35–0.50



Extreme Zone Filter

Avoids trades in overbought/oversold areas based on a Donchian Channel.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Extreme Zone Filter (avoid tops/bottoms)

Enable extreme-zone filter

false

Donchian Period for channel (20=standard)

Donchian Channel period

20

Block BUY above channel (%, 70=default)

Block BUY if price is above this % of the channel

70.0

Block SELL below channel (%, 30=default)

Block SELL if price is below this % of the channel

30.0

Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF)

Timeframe used to calculate the channel

PERIOD_CURRENT



Example: If the Donchian Channel ranges from 2600 to 2700, BUY is blocked when price > 2670 (70% of the channel), and SELL is blocked when price < 2630 (30%).





Pattern Range Filter

Filters out patterns that are too small relative to volatility.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Pattern Range Filter (min size check)

Enable minimum pattern size filter

false

Min Size (×ATR, 0.7=balanced)

Minimum size = multiplier × ATR

0.7







Mother Bar Color Match (first candle matches direction)

Effect: Bullish (green) initial candle → only allow BUY signals; bearish (red) initial candle → only allow SELL signals. Enabling this makes filtering stricter.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

First candle color must match signal (green→BUY)

Require the initial candle to match signal direction

false







False Breakout Direction Filter (close deep enough)

Effect: The breakout candle must close back at least 20% into the breakout range; enable to remove weak breakouts.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Breakout candle must close deep enough

Require a sufficiently deep return close false

Min Close Depth (0.0–1.0, 0.2=balanced)

Minimum return depth

0.2







Return Bar Direction Filter (confirmation candle direction)

Effect: BUY → confirmation candle must close bullish (green); SELL → must close bearish (red). Enabling makes signals clearer.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Confirmation candle must close in signal direction

Require confirmation candle to close in signal direction

false







Close Position Alignment Filter

Effect: For BUY, close must be in the upper half of the candle; for SELL, close must be in the lower half. Enabling removes weaker signals.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Close Position Alignment Filter

Require close position to be favorably aligned

false

Min Alignment (0.0–1.0, 0.5=balanced)

Minimum alignment level

0.5



Pattern Formation Speed Filter

Effect: Faster-forming patterns are often stronger; enable to remove patterns that take too long (may be stale).

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Pattern Formation Speed Filter

Require the pattern to complete within a maximum number of bars

false

Max Bars (3–20, 12=balanced)

Maximum bars to form the pattern

12







5.4 Group: CANCELLED SIGNALS

Parameter

Meaning

Default Show cancelled patterns

Show cancelled signals

true Cancel color (Asbestos gray)

Color for cancelled signals

#7F8C8D



5.5 Group: RISK/REWARD

Configures how Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated.

Parameter

Meaning

Values

Default

SL Method (Donchian channel or ATR)

Stop Loss calculation method

DONCHIAN

DONCHIAN

Donchian Period (5–100, 20=standard)

Donchian period

5–100

20

Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF)

Timeframe for Donchian-based stop

TF

PERIOD_CURRENT

ATR Multiplier (×ATR, 2.0=standard)

ATR multiplier when using ATR method

0.5–5.0

2.0

TP1 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)

R:R for TP1

0–10

1.0

TP2 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP2 0–10 2 .0 TP3 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)

R:R for TP3

0–10

3.0

TP4 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)

R:R for TP4

0–10

4.0



SL Method explanation

DONCHIAN (recommended):

SL is set at the lowest low / highest high of the Donchian Channel over the last N bars.​

Dynamic: adapts to recent market volatility.​

BUY → SL = Donchian Lower, SELL → SL = Donchian Upper.​

ATR:

SL = Entry ± (ATR × Multiplier).

Fixed to average volatility.

Used as a fallback when Donchian is not available.

R:R example

If SL = 20 pips:

TP1 (1.0 R:R) = +20 pips.

TP2 (2.0 R:R) = +40 pips.

TP3 (3.0 R:R) = +60 pips.

TP4 (4.0 R:R) = +80 pips.

Set a TP level to 0 to disable that TP.