Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs
PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
5.1 Group: CHART THEME
Adjusts the chart color theme.
Parameter Meaning Values Default Theme Select the display theme DARK, DARK_MUTED, LIGHT, CUSTOM DARK_MUTED
Custom Theme parameters (when CUSTOM is selected)
Parameter Meaning Background Chart background color Foreground (text/labels) Text and label color Grid lines Grid line color Bull candle body Bullish candle body color Bear candle body Bearish candle body color Candle wick Candle wick color Bid price line Bid price line color Ask price line Ask price line color Show grid Show grid
5.2 Group: SIGNAL DETECTION
Configures how patterns are detected.
Parameter Meaning Range Default Recommended ATR Period for volatility (14=standard) ATR period used to measure volatility 1–100 14 Keep default Max Bars to Scan (history depth) Number of historical bars to scan 100–10000 3000 1000–5000 Min Bars Between Patterns (avoid cluster) Minimum spacing between two patterns (avoid clustering) 1–50 10 5–15
5.3 Group: SIGNAL QUALITY FILTERS
Filters to select higher-quality signals. By default, all filters are OFF (false) to display the maximum number of signals.
Quality Score Filter
Parameter Meaning Default Recommended Quality Score Filter (pattern strength) Enable/disable pattern strength filtering false true if you want filtering Min Quality (0.0–1.0, 0.35=balanced) Minimum Quality threshold 0.35 0.35–0.50
Extreme Zone Filter
Avoids trades in overbought/oversold areas based on a Donchian Channel.
Parameter Meaning Default Extreme Zone Filter (avoid tops/bottoms) Enable extreme-zone filter false Donchian Period for channel (20=standard) Donchian Channel period 20 Block BUY above channel (%, 70=default) Block BUY if price is above this % of the channel 70.0 Block SELL below channel (%, 30=default) Block SELL if price is below this % of the channel 30.0 Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF) Timeframe used to calculate the channel PERIOD_CURRENT
Example: If the Donchian Channel ranges from 2600 to 2700, BUY is blocked when price > 2670 (70% of the channel), and SELL is blocked when price < 2630 (30%).
Pattern Range Filter
Filters out patterns that are too small relative to volatility.
Parameter Meaning Default Pattern Range Filter (min size check) Enable minimum pattern size filter false Min Size (×ATR, 0.7=balanced) Minimum size = multiplier × ATR 0.7
Mother Bar Color Match (first candle matches direction)
Effect: Bullish (green) initial candle → only allow BUY signals; bearish (red) initial candle → only allow SELL signals. Enabling this makes filtering stricter.
Parameter Meaning Default First candle color must match signal (green→BUY) Require the initial candle to match signal direction false
False Breakout Direction Filter (close deep enough)
Effect: The breakout candle must close back at least 20% into the breakout range; enable to remove weak breakouts.
Parameter Meaning Default Breakout candle must close deep enough Require a sufficiently deep return close false Min Close Depth (0.0–1.0, 0.2=balanced) Minimum return depth 0.2
Return Bar Direction Filter (confirmation candle direction)
Effect: BUY → confirmation candle must close bullish (green); SELL → must close bearish (red). Enabling makes signals clearer.
Parameter Meaning Default Confirmation candle must close in signal direction Require confirmation candle to close in signal direction false
Close Position Alignment Filter
Effect: For BUY, close must be in the upper half of the candle; for SELL, close must be in the lower half. Enabling removes weaker signals.
Parameter Meaning Default Close Position Alignment Filter Require close position to be favorably aligned false Min Alignment (0.0–1.0, 0.5=balanced) Minimum alignment level 0.5
Pattern Formation Speed Filter
Effect: Faster-forming patterns are often stronger; enable to remove patterns that take too long (may be stale).
Parameter Meaning Default Pattern Formation Speed Filter Require the pattern to complete within a maximum number of bars false Max Bars (3–20, 12=balanced) Maximum bars to form the pattern 12
5.4 Group: CANCELLED SIGNALS
Parameter Meaning Default Show cancelled patterns Show cancelled signals true Cancel color (Asbestos gray) Color for cancelled signals #7F8C8D
5.5 Group: RISK/REWARD
Configures how Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated.
Parameter Meaning Values Default SL Method (Donchian channel or ATR) Stop Loss calculation method DONCHIAN DONCHIAN Donchian Period (5–100, 20=standard) Donchian period 5–100 20 Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF) Timeframe for Donchian-based stop TF PERIOD_CURRENT ATR Multiplier (×ATR, 2.0=standard) ATR multiplier when using ATR method 0.5–5.0 2.0 TP1 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP1 0–10 1.0 TP2 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP2 0–10 2.0 TP3 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP3 0–10 3.0 TP4 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP4 0–10 4.0
SL Method explanation
DONCHIAN (recommended):
-
SL is set at the lowest low / highest high of the Donchian Channel over the last N bars.
-
Dynamic: adapts to recent market volatility.
-
BUY → SL = Donchian Lower, SELL → SL = Donchian Upper.
ATR:
-
SL = Entry ± (ATR × Multiplier).
-
Fixed to average volatility.
-
Used as a fallback when Donchian is not available.
R:R example
If SL = 20 pips:
-
TP1 (1.0 R:R) = +20 pips.
-
TP2 (2.0 R:R) = +40 pips.
-
TP3 (3.0 R:R) = +60 pips.
-
TP4 (4.0 R:R) = +80 pips.
Set a TP level to 0 to disable that TP.
5.6 Group: VISUALIZATIONShow the dotted tracking path from Entry
Parameter Meaning Default Color pattern candles (highlight 4 pattern components) Highlight the 4 pattern candles for easier recognition true Show trading lines Show Entry/SL/TP lines true Show level labels Show price labels (Entry, SL, TP) true Show pips on labels Show pips value on labels true Show direction arrows Show BUY/SELL signal arrows true Show profit at hit markers Show profit/loss when TP/SL is hit true Hide expired/completed signals Hide expired/completed signals (declutter chart) true Line width Line thickness (pixels) 2 Show price tracking line (dotted path) true
Note: “Show price tracking line” draws a dotted line from Entry to the current price, making it easier to track active signal progress.
5.7 Group: ALERTS
Configures alerts for the current chart (main symbol). Alerts include popup, sound, and push notifications (if MetaQuotes ID is configured).
Parameter Meaning Default Alert on entry hit Alert when price hits Entry true Alert on TP hit Alert when price hits Take Profit false Alert on SL hit Alert when price hits Stop Loss false Alert cooldown (sec) Minimum time between alerts (seconds) 30
Notes:
-
To receive push notifications, you need to set up your MetaQuotes ID in MT5.
-
Alert cooldown helps prevent spam when multiple events happen close together.
5.8 Group: SIGNAL DASHBOARD
Tip: On 4K screens, increase Font Size to 24–28 and Row Height to 32–36 for better readability.
Parameter Meaning Default Notes Show Signal Dashboard (stats panel) Show the signal statistics dashboard true Dashboard X Position (pixels) X offset from the left 20 Dashboard Y Position (pixels) Y offset from the top 150 Font Size (8–24 pixels) Dashboard font size 20 Increase/decrease based on screen resolution Row Height (18–40 pixels) Dashboard row height 28 Increase if text is clipped
5.9 Group: OPPOSITE SIGNAL FILTER
Parameter Meaning Default Enable opposite signal filter Enable opposite-direction signal filter true Show blocked signal markers Show markers for blocked signals true
5.10 Group: ZONE FILL SETTINGS
Colored zones help visualize the risk and reward areas more clearly.
Parameter Meaning Default Enable Zone Fill for Active Signals Enable zone fill for active signals true Zone Duration (bars from entry) Number of bars to display zones from Entry 50 Risk Zone Color (Entry→SL) - Dark Gray Risk zone color #464141 Reward Zone Color (Entry→TP4) - Neutral Gray Reward zone color #373C37 Entry Line Color - Medium Gray Entry line color inside the zone #5A5A55
Color tuning tips:
-
Darker colors = less chart clutter.
-
Stronger colors = easier to see but may cover candles.
5.11 Group: TRAILING STOP LOSS
Trailing Stop Loss automatically moves SL in your favor as price moves in the intended direction.
Parameter Meaning Default Enable Trailing Stop Loss (auto-move SL) Enable Trailing Stop Loss true TSL Method (Donchian channel or ATR) Trailing method true Donchian Period (5–100, 20=standard) Donchian period for TSL 20 ATR Multiplier (×ATR, 2.5=standard) ATR multiplier if using ATR method 2.5 Start Trailing at R:R (0=immediately) Start trailing after reaching this R:R 0.0
TSL Method explanation
DONCHIAN (recommended):
-
TSL follows the Donchian Channel low/high.
-
BUY → TSL = Donchian Lower (moves up as the channel rises).
-
SELL → TSL = Donchian Upper (moves down as the channel falls).
-
Automatically “locks in” profit as new swings form.
ATR:
-
TSL = Current price ± (ATR × Multiplier).
-
Moves with a fixed ATR distance.
Start Trailing at R:R examples
-
0.0: Start trailing immediately after Entry is hit.
-
1.0: Start trailing only after price reaches TP1 (1:1 R:R).
-
0.5: Start trailing after price moves 50% of the distance toward TP1.
0
182