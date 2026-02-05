Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE
Trading Strategies

Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE

5 February 2026, 13:34
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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Mirage Trading System | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs


PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE

5.1 Group: CHART THEME

Adjusts the chart color theme.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Values
 Default
Theme
 Select the display theme
 DARK, DARK_MUTED, LIGHT, CUSTOM
 DARK_MUTED

Custom Theme parameters (when CUSTOM is selected)

Parameter
 Meaning
Background
 Chart background color
Foreground (text/labels)
 Text and label color
Grid lines
 Grid line color
Bull candle body
 Bullish candle body color
Bear candle body
 Bearish candle body color
Candle wick
 Candle wick color
Bid price line
 Bid price line color
Ask price line
 Ask price line color
Show grid
 Show grid

5.2 Group: SIGNAL DETECTION

Configures how patterns are detected.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Range
 Default
 Recommended
ATR Period for volatility (14=standard)
 ATR period used to measure volatility
 1–100
 14
 Keep default
Max Bars to Scan (history depth)
 Number of historical bars to scan
 100–10000
 3000 1000–5000
Min Bars Between Patterns (avoid cluster)
 Minimum spacing between two patterns (avoid clustering)
 1–50
 10
 5–15

5.3 Group: SIGNAL QUALITY FILTERS

Filters to select higher-quality signals. By default, all filters are OFF (false) to display the maximum number of signals.


Quality Score Filter

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
 Recommended
Quality Score Filter (pattern strength)
 Enable/disable pattern strength filtering
 false
 true if you want filtering
Min Quality (0.0–1.0, 0.35=balanced)
 Minimum Quality threshold
 0.35
 0.35–0.50

Extreme Zone Filter

Avoids trades in overbought/oversold areas based on a Donchian Channel.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Extreme Zone Filter (avoid tops/bottoms)
 Enable extreme-zone filter
 false
Donchian Period for channel (20=standard)
 Donchian Channel period
 20
Block BUY above channel (%, 70=default)
 Block BUY if price is above this % of the channel
 70.0
Block SELL below channel (%, 30=default)
 Block SELL if price is below this % of the channel
 30.0
Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF)
 Timeframe used to calculate the channel
 PERIOD_CURRENT

Example: If the Donchian Channel ranges from 2600 to 2700, BUY is blocked when price > 2670 (70% of the channel), and SELL is blocked when price < 2630 (30%).



Pattern Range Filter

Filters out patterns that are too small relative to volatility.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Pattern Range Filter (min size check)
 Enable minimum pattern size filter
 false
Min Size (×ATR, 0.7=balanced)
 Minimum size = multiplier × ATR
 0.7


Mother Bar Color Match (first candle matches direction)

Effect: Bullish (green) initial candle → only allow BUY signals; bearish (red) initial candle → only allow SELL signals. Enabling this makes filtering stricter.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
First candle color must match signal (green→BUY)
 Require the initial candle to match signal direction
 false


False Breakout Direction Filter (close deep enough)

Effect: The breakout candle must close back at least 20% into the breakout range; enable to remove weak breakouts.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Breakout candle must close deep enough
 Require a sufficiently deep return close false
Min Close Depth (0.0–1.0, 0.2=balanced)
 Minimum return depth
 0.2


Return Bar Direction Filter (confirmation candle direction)

Effect: BUY → confirmation candle must close bullish (green); SELL → must close bearish (red). Enabling makes signals clearer.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Confirmation candle must close in signal direction
 Require confirmation candle to close in signal direction
 false


Close Position Alignment Filter

Effect: For BUY, close must be in the upper half of the candle; for SELL, close must be in the lower half. Enabling removes weaker signals.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Close Position Alignment Filter
 Require close position to be favorably aligned
 false
Min Alignment (0.0–1.0, 0.5=balanced)
 Minimum alignment level
 0.5

Pattern Formation Speed Filter

Effect: Faster-forming patterns are often stronger; enable to remove patterns that take too long (may be stale).

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Pattern Formation Speed Filter
 Require the pattern to complete within a maximum number of bars
 false
Max Bars (3–20, 12=balanced)
 Maximum bars to form the pattern
 12


5.4 Group: CANCELLED SIGNALS

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default 
Show cancelled patterns
 Show cancelled signals
  true
Cancel color (Asbestos gray)
 Color for cancelled signals
  #7F8C8D

5.5 Group: RISK/REWARD

Configures how Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Values
 Default
SL Method (Donchian channel or ATR)
 Stop Loss calculation method
 DONCHIAN
 DONCHIAN
Donchian Period (5–100, 20=standard)
 Donchian period
 5–100
 20
Timeframe (CURRENT=chart TF)
 Timeframe for Donchian-based stop
 TF
 PERIOD_CURRENT
ATR Multiplier (×ATR, 2.0=standard)
 ATR multiplier when using ATR method
 0.5–5.0
 2.0
TP1 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)
 R:R for TP1
 0–10
 1.0
 TP2 Risk:Reward (0=disabled) R:R for TP2 0–10 2.0
TP3 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)
 R:R for TP3
 0–10
 3.0
TP4 Risk:Reward (0=disabled)
 R:R for TP4
 0–10
 4.0

SL Method explanation

DONCHIAN (recommended):

  • SL is set at the lowest low / highest high of the Donchian Channel over the last N bars.

  • Dynamic: adapts to recent market volatility.

  • BUY → SL = Donchian Lower, SELL → SL = Donchian Upper.

ATR:

  • SL = Entry ± (ATR × Multiplier).

  • Fixed to average volatility.

  • Used as a fallback when Donchian is not available.

R:R example

If SL = 20 pips:

  • TP1 (1.0 R:R) = +20 pips.

  • TP2 (2.0 R:R) = +40 pips.

  • TP3 (3.0 R:R) = +60 pips.

  • TP4 (4.0 R:R) = +80 pips.

Set a TP level to 0 to disable that TP.


5.6 Group: VISUALIZATION

Show the dotted tracking path from Entry
Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Color pattern candles (highlight 4 pattern components)
 Highlight the 4 pattern candles for easier recognition
 true
Show trading lines
 Show Entry/SL/TP lines
 true
Show level labels
 Show price labels (Entry, SL, TP)
 true
Show pips on labels
 Show pips value on labels
 true
Show direction arrows
 Show BUY/SELL signal arrows
 true
Show profit at hit markers
 Show profit/loss when TP/SL is hit
 true
Hide expired/completed signals
 Hide expired/completed signals (declutter chart)
 true
Line width
 Line thickness (pixels)
 2
Show price tracking line (dotted path) true

Note: “Show price tracking line” draws a dotted line from Entry to the current price, making it easier to track active signal progress.

5.7 Group: ALERTS

Configures alerts for the current chart (main symbol). Alerts include popup, sound, and push notifications (if MetaQuotes ID is configured).

Parameter

Meaning
 Default
Alert on entry hit
 Alert when price hits Entry
 true
Alert on TP hit
 Alert when price hits Take Profit
 false
Alert on SL hit
 Alert when price hits Stop Loss
 false
Alert cooldown (sec)
 Minimum time between alerts (seconds)
 30

Notes:

  • To receive push notifications, you need to set up your MetaQuotes ID in MT5.

  • Alert cooldown helps prevent spam when multiple events happen close together.

5.8 Group: SIGNAL DASHBOARD

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
 Notes
Show Signal Dashboard (stats panel)
 Show the signal statistics dashboard
 true
Dashboard X Position (pixels)
 X offset from the left
 20
Dashboard Y Position (pixels)
 Y offset from the top
 150
Font Size (8–24 pixels)
 Dashboard font size
 20 Increase/decrease based on screen resolution
Row Height (18–40 pixels)
 Dashboard row height
 28 Increase if text is clipped
Tip: On 4K screens, increase Font Size to 24–28 and Row Height to 32–36 for better readability.

5.9 Group: OPPOSITE SIGNAL FILTER

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Enable opposite signal filter
 Enable opposite-direction signal filter
 true
Show blocked signal markers
 Show markers for blocked signals
 true

5.10 Group: ZONE FILL SETTINGS

Colored zones help visualize the risk and reward areas more clearly.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Enable Zone Fill for Active Signals
 Enable zone fill for active signals
 true
Zone Duration (bars from entry)
 Number of bars to display zones from Entry
 50
Risk Zone Color (Entry→SL) - Dark Gray
 Risk zone color
 #464141
Reward Zone Color (Entry→TP4) - Neutral Gray
 Reward zone color
 #373C37
Entry Line Color - Medium Gray
 Entry line color inside the zone
 #5A5A55

Color tuning tips:

  • Darker colors = less chart clutter.

  • Stronger colors = easier to see but may cover candles.


5.11 Group: TRAILING STOP LOSS

Trailing Stop Loss automatically moves SL in your favor as price moves in the intended direction.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Enable Trailing Stop Loss (auto-move SL)
 Enable Trailing Stop Loss
 true
TSL Method (Donchian channel or ATR)
 Trailing method
 true
Donchian Period (5–100, 20=standard)
 Donchian period for TSL
 20
ATR Multiplier (×ATR, 2.5=standard)
 ATR multiplier if using ATR method
 2.5
Start Trailing at R:R (0=immediately)
 Start trailing after reaching this R:R
 0.0

TSL Method explanation

DONCHIAN (recommended):

  • TSL follows the Donchian Channel low/high.

  • BUY → TSL = Donchian Lower (moves up as the channel rises).​

  • SELL → TSL = Donchian Upper (moves down as the channel falls).

  • Automatically “locks in” profit as new swings form.

ATR:

  • TSL = Current price ± (ATR × Multiplier).

  • Moves with a fixed ATR distance.

Start Trailing at R:R examples

  • 0.0: Start trailing immediately after Entry is hit.

  • 1.0: Start trailing only after price reaches TP1 (1:1 R:R).

  • 0.5: Start trailing after price moves 50% of the distance toward TP1.