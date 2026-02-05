Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER
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Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER

5 February 2026, 13:34
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER

5.12 Group: MTF SCANNER

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
 Notes
Enable Multi-Symbol Scanner (150+ pairs)
 Enable multi-symbol/TF scanner
 true
 Disable if you trade only one symbol
Only Scan Current Symbol (all TFs)
 Scan only the current symbol on all TFs
 false
 Enable if you focus on one symbol
Use MarketWatch Symbols
 Scan all symbols in Market Watch
 true
History Depth per Symbol (bars, 30=default)
 History bars per symbol
 30
 Increase to see older patterns
Batch Size (symbols/scan, 50=default)
 Symbols per scan cycle
 50 Reduce if your PC is slow
Look Back Bars (history, 50=default)
 Bars to rescan
 50
EA Signal Slots (50–500 capacity)
 Signal slots available for EA
 500 Used for EA integration

Parameter notes:

  • Only Scan Current Symbol: false = scan all Market Watch symbols, true = scan only the current symbol across timeframes.

  • EA Signal Slots: Maximum number of signals stored in buffers for EA to read; increase if you trade many symbols.

5.13 Group: MTF SCANNER DASHBOARD

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Show Scanner Results Panel
 Show the Scanner results panel
 true
Panel X Position (pixels)
 X offset from the left
 380
Panel Y Position (pixels)
 Y offset from the top
 100
Font Size (8–24 pixels)
 Font size
 20
Row Height (24–50 pixels)
 Row height
 36
Tip: Place the Scanner Dashboard to the right of the Signal Dashboard to avoid overlap. Increase Row Height to 40+ when trading on a small screen.

5.14 Group: MTF SCANNER ALERTS

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
Enable Scanner Alerts (master switch)
 Enable alerts from the Scanner
 true
Alert Cooldown (seconds between alerts)
 Cooldown time between alerts
 30

Note: This is the master switch for all MTF Scanner alerts. Individual event types are configured in MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES.

5.15 Group: MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES

Select which events will trigger notifications from the Scanner.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
 Recommended
Notify: New Pattern Detected
 Alert when a new pattern is detected
 false
 true if you want early notice
Notify: Entry Price Hit
 Alert when price hits Entry
 true
 ✓ Most important
Notify: Take Profit Hit
 Alert when price hits TP
 false
 true if you don’t monitor manually
Notify: Stop Loss Hit
 Alert when price hits SL
 false
 true to review losing trades
Notify: Trailing Stop Hit
 Alert when price hits TSL
 false
 true if you use TSL
Notification management tips:

  • Manual trading: Enable Entry + TP + SL.

  • Passive monitoring: Enable Entry only.

  • End-of-day review: Enable all, check the app in the evening.

5.16 Group: MTF TIMEFRAMES

Select which timeframes the Scanner will scan.

Parameter
 Meaning
 Default
 Best for
Scan M1 (1-minute) timeframe
 Scan the 1-minute TF
 true
 Ultra-short scalping
Scan M5 (5-minute) timeframe
 Scan the 5-minute TF
 true
 Scalping
Scan M15 (15-minute) timeframe
 Scan the 15-minute TF
 true
 Scalping / intraday
Scan M30 (30-minute) timeframe
 Scan the 30-minute TF
 true
 Intraday
Scan H1 (1-hour) timeframe
 Scan the 1-hour TF
 true
 Day trading
Scan H4 (4-hour) timeframe
 Scan the 4-hour TF
 true
 Swing trading
Scan D1 (daily) timeframe
 Scan the daily TF
 true
 Position trading
Scan W1 (weekly) timeframe
 Scan the weekly TF
 false
 Long-term

Suggested settings by trading style

Style
 Timeframes
 Timeframes to disable
Scalper
 M1, M5, M15
 M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
Day Trader
 M15, M30, H1
 M1, M5, H4, D1, W1
Swing Trader
 H1, H4, D1
 M1, M5, M15, M30, W1
Position Trader
 H4, D1, W1
 M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Performance tip: Disable unused timeframes to reduce CPU load and speed up scanning.

#Mirage Trading System, PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER