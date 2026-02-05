Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER

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Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs
PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER
5.12 Group: MTF SCANNER
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Default
|Notes
|Enable Multi-Symbol Scanner (150+ pairs)
|Enable multi-symbol/TF scanner
|true
|Disable if you trade only one symbol
|Only Scan Current Symbol (all TFs)
|Scan only the current symbol on all TFs
|false
|Enable if you focus on one symbol
|Use MarketWatch Symbols
|Scan all symbols in Market Watch
|true
|History Depth per Symbol (bars, 30=default)
|History bars per symbol
|30
|Increase to see older patterns
|Batch Size (symbols/scan, 50=default)
|Symbols per scan cycle
|50
|Reduce if your PC is slow
|Look Back Bars (history, 50=default)
|Bars to rescan
|50
|EA Signal Slots (50–500 capacity)
|Signal slots available for EA
|500
|Used for EA integration
Parameter notes:
-
Only Scan Current Symbol: false = scan all Market Watch symbols, true = scan only the current symbol across timeframes.
-
EA Signal Slots: Maximum number of signals stored in buffers for EA to read; increase if you trade many symbols.
5.13 Group: MTF SCANNER DASHBOARD
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Default
|Show Scanner Results Panel
|Show the Scanner results panel
|true
|Panel X Position (pixels)
|X offset from the left
|380
|Panel Y Position (pixels)
|Y offset from the top
|100
|Font Size (8–24 pixels)
|Font size
|20
|Row Height (24–50 pixels)
|Row height
|36
Tip: Place the Scanner Dashboard to the right of the Signal Dashboard to avoid overlap. Increase Row Height to 40+ when trading on a small screen.
5.14 Group: MTF SCANNER ALERTS
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Default
|Enable Scanner Alerts (master switch)
|Enable alerts from the Scanner
|true
|Alert Cooldown (seconds between alerts)
|Cooldown time between alerts
|30
Note: This is the master switch for all MTF Scanner alerts. Individual event types are configured in MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES.
5.15 Group: MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES
Select which events will trigger notifications from the Scanner.
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Default
|Recommended
|Notify: New Pattern Detected
|Alert when a new pattern is detected
|false
|true if you want early notice
|Notify: Entry Price Hit
|Alert when price hits Entry
|true
|✓ Most important
|Notify: Take Profit Hit
|Alert when price hits TP
|false
|true if you don’t monitor manually
|Notify: Stop Loss Hit
|Alert when price hits SL
|false
|true to review losing trades
|Notify: Trailing Stop Hit
|Alert when price hits TSL
|false
|true if you use TSL
-
Manual trading: Enable Entry + TP + SL.
-
Passive monitoring: Enable Entry only.
-
End-of-day review: Enable all, check the app in the evening.
5.16 Group: MTF TIMEFRAMES
Select which timeframes the Scanner will scan.
|Parameter
|Meaning
|Default
|Best for
|Scan M1 (1-minute) timeframe
|Scan the 1-minute TF
|true
|Ultra-short scalping
|Scan M5 (5-minute) timeframe
|Scan the 5-minute TF
|true
|Scalping
|Scan M15 (15-minute) timeframe
|Scan the 15-minute TF
|true
|Scalping / intraday
|Scan M30 (30-minute) timeframe
|Scan the 30-minute TF
|true
|Intraday
|Scan H1 (1-hour) timeframe
|Scan the 1-hour TF
|true
|Day trading
|Scan H4 (4-hour) timeframe
|Scan the 4-hour TF
|true
|Swing trading
|Scan D1 (daily) timeframe
|Scan the daily TF
|true
|Position trading
|Scan W1 (weekly) timeframe
|Scan the weekly TF
|false
|Long-term
Suggested settings by trading style
|Style
|Timeframes
|Timeframes to disable
|Scalper
|M1, M5, M15
|M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
|Day Trader
|M15, M30, H1
|M1, M5, H4, D1, W1
|Swing Trader
|H1, H4, D1
|M1, M5, M15, M30, W1
|Position Trader
|H4, D1, W1
|M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Performance tip: Disable unused timeframes to reduce CPU load and speed up scanning.