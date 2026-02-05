Mirage Trading System - PART 5: CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS GUIDE - MTF SCANNER

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs

Used for EA integration

Signal slots available for EA

Reduce if your PC is slow

Increase to see older patterns

Scan all symbols in Market Watch

Enable if you focus on one symbol

Scan only the current symbol on all TFs

Only Scan Current Symbol (all TFs)

Disable if you trade only one symbol

EA Signal Slots: Maximum number of signals stored in buffers for EA to read; increase if you trade many symbols.

Only Scan Current Symbol: false = scan all Market Watch symbols, true = scan only the current symbol across timeframes.

5.13 Group: MTF SCANNER DASHBOARD

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Show Scanner Results Panel

Show the Scanner results panel

true

Panel X Position (pixels)

X offset from the left

380

Panel Y Position (pixels)

Y offset from the top

100

Font Size (8–24 pixels)

Font size

20

Row Height (24–50 pixels)

Row height

36



Tip: Place the Scanner Dashboard to the right of the Signal Dashboard to avoid overlap. Increase Row Height to 40+ when trading on a small screen.



5.14 Group: MTF SCANNER ALERTS

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Enable Scanner Alerts (master switch)

Enable alerts from the Scanner

true

Alert Cooldown (seconds between alerts)

Cooldown time between alerts

30



Note: This is the master switch for all MTF Scanner alerts. Individual event types are configured in MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES. Note: This is the master switch for all MTF Scanner alerts. Individual event types are configured in

5.15 Group: MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES

Select which events will trigger notifications from the Scanner.

Parameter

Meaning

Default

Recommended

Notify: New Pattern Detected

Alert when a new pattern is detected

false

true if you want early notice

Notify: Entry Price Hit

Alert when price hits Entry

true

✓ Most important

Notify: Take Profit Hit

Alert when price hits TP

false

true if you don’t monitor manually

Notify: Stop Loss Hit

Alert when price hits SL

false

true to review losing trades

Notify: Trailing Stop Hit

Alert when price hits TSL

false

true if you use TSL

Notification management tips:

Manual trading: Enable Entry + TP + SL.

Passive monitoring: Enable Entry only.

End-of-day review: Enable all, check the app in the evening.