MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM - EA Signal Template — User Guide

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs
Guide to Installing & Running an EA on MT5
Prerequisites before running the EA
REQUIRED: Attach the Mirage Trading System indicator to any chart before attaching the EA.
How to attach the EA
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Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade (e.g., XAUUSD M15).
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Attach the MirageTradingSystem indicator to that chart (or any other chart).
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Attach the EASignalTemplate EA to the chart.
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The EA will automatically detect the Mirage indicator and start trading.
Input Parameters Explained
1) INDICATOR SETTINGS
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Indicator path
|(empty)
|Leave empty = the EA auto-detects Mirage on the chart. Only fill in if you use a different indicator.
|EA buffer base index
|5
|Do not change—this is the buffer position in the indicator.
|Indicator TF
|Current
|Timeframe used to read signals. Current = the current chart timeframe.
2) SIGNAL SETTINGS
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Allow BUY signals
|true
|Allow BUY entries.
|Allow SELL signals
|true
|Allow SELL entries.
3) MONEY MANAGEMENT
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Fixed lot size
|0.01
|Fixed lot size (used when Risk % is disabled).
|Use risk %
|true
|If enabled, lot size is calculated based on risk percentage.
|Risk % per trade
|1.0
|% of account risked per trade (based on SL).
|Maximum lot
|10.0
|Maximum allowed lot size.
|Minimum lot
|0.01
|Minimum allowed lot size.
|Donchian Period
|20
|Donchian period used for backup SL/TP calculation.
4) ENTRY MODE (Important!)
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|[PENDING]
|true
|Place a pending order as soon as the signal appears.
|[TRIGGER]
|true
|Enter at market when the signal transitions from PENDING → ACTIVE.
|[RETRACE]
|true
|Place a limit order when price retraces back to entry.
Beginner recommendation: Enable all three to avoid missing opportunities.
5) EXIT STRATEGY
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|TP level to use
|TP2
|Select TP level: TP1 (closest) → TP4 (farthest).
Suggestions:
-
TP1: Safer, higher win rate, smaller profit
-
TP2: Balanced (recommended)
-
TP3/TP4: Larger profit, but lower win rate
6) SYSTEM PARAMETERS
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Magic number
|123456
|ID to distinguish this EA’s orders from other EAs.
|Slippage
|30
|Allowed slippage (points).
|Max positions per symbol
|0
|Max positions per symbol (0 = unlimited).
|Max total positions
|0
|Max total open positions (0 = unlimited).
|Signal scan depth
|50
|How many bars back to scan for signals.
7) SYMBOL FILTER
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Symbol whitelist
|(empty)
|Allowed symbols, separated by commas. Empty = allow all. Example: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD (trade only these 3).
8) MTF MULTI-SYMBOL
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Enable MTF mode
|true
|Enable multi-timeframe/multi-symbol mode.
|TF whitelist
|(empty)
|Timeframe filter, e.g., H1,H4,D1. Empty = all.
|Exclude symbols
|(empty)
|Exclude symbols, e.g., BTCUSD,ETHUSD.
Tip: Use TF filtering to trade only H1/H4 for better stability.
9) LOOP RETRADE
|Input
|Default
|Explanation
|Enable Loop Retrade
|If
|If enabled, automatically re-enter after TP1 is hit.
Warning: Advanced feature—use only if you fully understand it.
Recommended settings for beginners
=== 3. MONEY MANAGEMENT ===
Use risk %: true
Risk % per trade: 0.25%
=== 4. ENTRY MODE ===
[PENDING]: true
[TRIGGER]: true
[RETRACE]: true
=== 5. EXIT STRATEGY ===
TP level: TP2
=== 6. SYSTEM PARAMETERS ===
Max positions per symbol: 1
=== 8. MTF MULTI-SYMBOL ===
Enable MTF mode: true
TF whitelist: H1,H4
Common errors
“Main Indicator Not Found!”
Cause: The Mirage indicator has not been attached to any chart.
Fix: Attach MirageTradingSystem to any chart, then re-attach the EA.
EA does not place trades
Check:
-
Has the indicator produced a signal yet?
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Are Allow BUY/SELL enabled?
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Have you reached the Max positions limit?
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Is the symbol included in the whitelist?
Contact
Author: KhiemNI
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller