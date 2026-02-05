MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM - EA Signal Template — User Guide
Trading Strategies

MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM - EA Signal Template — User Guide

5 February 2026, 16:01
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
0
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Mirage Trading System | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs


Guide to Installing & Running an EA on MT5

The main purpose of this EA is to execute trades automatically based on indicator signals. By observing the performance on a demo account, users can identify which signals are currently profitable and focus on them. Since no signal can guarantee a 100% win rate, the EA serves as a time-saving tool to help users filter and track the most effective setups.


Prerequisites before running the EA

REQUIRED: Attach the Mirage Trading System indicator to any chart before attaching the EA.

How to attach the EA

  1. Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade (e.g., XAUUSD M15).

  2. Attach the MirageTradingSystem indicator to that chart (or any other chart).

  3. Attach the EASignalTemplate EA to the chart.

  4. The EA will automatically detect the Mirage indicator and start trading.

Input Parameters Explained

1) INDICATOR SETTINGS

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Indicator path
 (empty)
 Leave empty = the EA auto-detects Mirage on the chart. Only fill in if you use a different indicator.
EA buffer base index
 5
 Do not change—this is the buffer position in the indicator.
Indicator TF
 Current
 Timeframe used to read signals. Current = the current chart timeframe.


2) SIGNAL SETTINGS

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Allow BUY signals
 true
 Allow BUY entries.
Allow SELL signals
 true
 Allow SELL entries.
Tip: Disable one of them if you only want to trade in one direction.

3) MONEY MANAGEMENT

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Fixed lot size
 0.01
 Fixed lot size (used when Risk % is disabled).
Use risk %
 true
 If enabled, lot size is calculated based on risk percentage.
Risk % per trade
 1.0
 % of account risked per trade (based on SL).
Maximum lot
 10.0
 Maximum allowed lot size.
Minimum lot
 0.01
 Minimum allowed lot size.
Donchian Period
 20
 Donchian period used for backup SL/TP calculation.
Recommendation: Use 1–2% risk for safer trading.

4) ENTRY MODE (Important!)

Input
 Default
 Explanation
[PENDING]
 true
 Place a pending order as soon as the signal appears.
[TRIGGER]
 true
 Enter at market when the signal transitions from PENDING → ACTIVE.
[RETRACE]
 true
 Place a limit order when price retraces back to entry.

Beginner recommendation: Enable all three to avoid missing opportunities.

5) EXIT STRATEGY

Input
 Default
 Explanation
TP level to use
 TP2
 Select TP level: TP1 (closest) → TP4 (farthest).

Suggestions:

  • TP1: Safer, higher win rate, smaller profit

  • TP2: Balanced (recommended)

  • TP3/TP4: Larger profit, but lower win rate

6) SYSTEM PARAMETERS

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Magic number
 123456
 ID to distinguish this EA’s orders from other EAs.
Slippage
 30
 Allowed slippage (points).
Max positions per symbol
 0
 Max positions per symbol (0 = unlimited).
Max total positions
 0
 Max total open positions (0 = unlimited).
Signal scan depth
 50
 How many bars back to scan for signals.
Recommendation: Set Max positions per symbol = 1 to avoid over-trading.

7) SYMBOL FILTER

Input
 Default
 Explanation
 Symbol whitelist  (empty)  Allowed symbols, separated by commas. Empty = allow all. Example: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD (trade only these 3).

8) MTF MULTI-SYMBOL

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Enable MTF mode
 true
 Enable multi-timeframe/multi-symbol mode.
TF whitelist
 (empty)
 Timeframe filter, e.g., H1,H4,D1. Empty = all.
Exclude symbols
 (empty)
 Exclude symbols, e.g., BTCUSD,ETHUSD.

Tip: Use TF filtering to trade only H1/H4 for better stability.

9) LOOP RETRADE

Input
 Default
 Explanation
Enable Loop Retrade
 If 
 If enabled, automatically re-enter after TP1 is hit.

Warning: Advanced feature—use only if you fully understand it.

=== 3. MONEY MANAGEMENT ===
Use risk %: true
Risk % per trade: 0.25%

=== 4. ENTRY MODE ===
[PENDING]: true
[TRIGGER]: true
[RETRACE]: true

=== 5. EXIT STRATEGY ===
TP level: TP2

=== 6. SYSTEM PARAMETERS ===
Max positions per symbol: 1

=== 8. MTF MULTI-SYMBOL ===
Enable MTF mode: true
TF whitelist: H1,H4

Common errors

“Main Indicator Not Found!”

Cause: The Mirage indicator has not been attached to any chart.
Fix: Attach MirageTradingSystem to any chart, then re-attach the EA.

EA does not place trades

Check:

  • Has the indicator produced a signal yet?

  • Are Allow BUY/SELL enabled?

  • Have you reached the Max positions limit?

  • Is the symbol included in the whitelist?

Contact

Author: KhiemNI
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller