MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM - EA Signal Template — User Guide

Mirage Trading System - Trading Systems - 5 February 2026 - Traders' Blogs





The main purpose of this EA is to execute trades automatically based on indicator signals. By observing the performance on a demo account, users can identify which signals are currently profitable and focus on them. Since no signal can guarantee a 100% win rate, the EA serves as a time-saving tool to help users filter and track the most effective setups.







Prerequisites before running the EA

REQUIRED: Attach the Mirage Trading System indicator to any chart before attaching the EA.

How to attach the EA

Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade (e.g., XAUUSD M15). Attach the MirageTradingSystem indicator to that chart (or any other chart). Attach the EASignalTemplate EA to the chart. The EA will automatically detect the Mirage indicator and start trading.

Input Parameters Explained

1) INDICATOR SETTINGS

Input

Default

Explanation

Indicator path

(empty)

Leave empty = the EA auto-detects Mirage on the chart. Only fill in if you use a different indicator.

EA buffer base index

5

Do not change—this is the buffer position in the indicator.

Indicator TF

Current

Timeframe used to read signals. Current = the current chart timeframe.







2) SIGNAL SETTINGS

Input

Default

Explanation

Allow BUY signals

true

Allow BUY entries.

Allow SELL signals

true

Allow SELL entries.

Tip: Disable one of them if you only want to trade in one direction. Tip: Disable one of them if you only want to trade in one direction.

3) MONEY MANAGEMENT

Input

Default

Explanation

Fixed lot size

0.01

Fixed lot size (used when Risk % is disabled).

Use risk %

true

If enabled, lot size is calculated based on risk percentage.

Risk % per trade

1.0

% of account risked per trade (based on SL).

Maximum lot

10.0

Maximum allowed lot size.

Minimum lot

0.01

Minimum allowed lot size.

Donchian Period

20

Donchian period used for backup SL/TP calculation.

Recommendation: Use 1–2% risk for safer trading. Recommendation: Use 1–2% risk for safer trading.

4) ENTRY MODE (Important!)

Input

Default

Explanation

[PENDING]

true

Place a pending order as soon as the signal appears.

[TRIGGER]

true

Enter at market when the signal transitions from PENDING → ACTIVE.

[RETRACE]

true

Place a limit order when price retraces back to entry.



Beginner recommendation: Enable all three to avoid missing opportunities.

5) EXIT STRATEGY

Input

Default

Explanation

TP level to use

TP2

Select TP level: TP1 (closest) → TP4 (farthest).





Suggestions:

TP1: Safer, higher win rate, smaller profit

TP2: Balanced ( recommended )

TP3/TP4: Larger profit, but lower win rate

6) SYSTEM PARAMETERS

Input

Default

Explanation

Magic number

123456

ID to distinguish this EA’s orders from other EAs.

Slippage

30

Allowed slippage (points).

Max positions per symbol

0

Max positions per symbol (0 = unlimited).

Max total positions

0

Max total open positions (0 = unlimited).

Signal scan depth

50

How many bars back to scan for signals.

Recommendation: Set Max positions per symbol = 1 to avoid over-trading. Recommendation: Set Max positions per symbol = 1 to avoid over-trading.

7) SYMBOL FILTER

Input

Default

Explanation

Symbol whitelist (empty) Allowed symbols, separated by commas. Empty = allow all. Example: XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD (trade only these 3).



8) MTF MULTI-SYMBOL

Input

Default

Explanation

Enable MTF mode

true

Enable multi-timeframe/multi-symbol mode.

TF whitelist

(empty)

Timeframe filter, e.g., H1,H4,D1. Empty = all.

Exclude symbols

(empty)

Exclude symbols, e.g., BTCUSD,ETHUSD.



Tip: Use TF filtering to trade only H1/H4 for better stability.

9) LOOP RETRADE

Input

Default

Explanation

Enable Loop Retrade

If

If enabled, automatically re-enter after TP1 is hit.



Warning: Advanced feature—use only if you fully understand it. Warning: Advanced feature—use only if you fully understand it.

Recommended settings for beginners

=== 3. MONEY MANAGEMENT ===

Use risk %: true

Risk % per trade: 0.25%

=== 4. ENTRY MODE ===

[PENDING]: true

[TRIGGER]: true

[RETRACE]: true

=== 5. EXIT STRATEGY ===

TP level: TP2

=== 6. SYSTEM PARAMETERS ===

Max positions per symbol: 1

=== 8. MTF MULTI-SYMBOL ===

Enable MTF mode: true

TF whitelist: H1,H4

Common errors

“Main Indicator Not Found!”

Cause: The Mirage indicator has not been attached to any chart.

Fix: Attach MirageTradingSystem to any chart, then re-attach the EA.

EA does not place trades

Check:

Has the indicator produced a signal yet?

Are Allow BUY/SELL enabled?

Have you reached the Max positions limit?

Is the symbol included in the whitelist?

Author: KhiemNI

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller