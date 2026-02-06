ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
Analytics & Forecasts

ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

6 February 2026, 05:03
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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📊 ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – OVERALL PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

This performance overview represents the combined results of the full Eriksson Systems portfolio when running all systems together in one account.

The portfolio is built using a long-term diversification approach across multiple markets and strategy types, where each Expert Advisor is weighted to contribute similar overall risk.

✅ Backtesting Setup

  • Test Period: January 2020 – February 2026

  • Starting Balance: $100,000

  • Risk Calculation Base: Fixed starting balance ($100,000)

  • No compounding effect (risk remains constant throughout the entire test)

  • All systems are tested together using equal-weighted portfolio risk settings


⚙️ Portfolio Risk Allocation (Equal-Weighted)

System
Market
Risk Used
NEW! Pulse Engine

The Bitcoin Core
Multi Market

BTCUSD
20% (DD Scaling)

0.55%
Gold Atlas
XAUUSD
0.75%
Prop Firm Gold EA
XAUUSD
1%
Market Anomalies EA
USDJPY
2.05%
Range Breakout EA
BTCUSD
2.20%
Range Breakout EA
DE40
2.25%
Range Breakout EA
US30
1.90%

📈 Performance Metrics (2020 – Feb 2026)

Performance

  • Average Yearly Profit: 191.1%

  • Average Monthly Profit: 16.0%

  • Total Winning Months: 69

  • Total Losing Months: 5

Risk / Stability

  • Max Total Drawdown: 22.3%

  • Longest Stagnation Period: 87 days

  • Return / Drawdown Ratio: 52.92

Strategy Quality

  • Profit Factor: 1.33

  • Win Rate: 48.34%

Trade Statistics

  • Largest Winning Trade: +7.4%

  • Largest Losing Trade: -1.9%

  • Average Winning Trade: 0.23%

  • Average Losing Trade: 0.16%

  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 23

  • Maximum Consecutive Losses: 22

    🔥 Portfolio Summary

    The Eriksson Systems Portfolio is designed for traders who value long-term performance through diversification, not short-term hype.

    Instead of relying on one single strategy or one market, the portfolio combines multiple independent Expert Advisors across different symbols and trading behaviours. This reduces dependency on any single market condition and creates a more stable long-term performance profile.

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