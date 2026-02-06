ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

📊 ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – OVERALL PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

This performance overview represents the combined results of the full Eriksson Systems portfolio when running all systems together in one account.

The portfolio is built using a long-term diversification approach across multiple markets and strategy types, where each Expert Advisor is weighted to contribute similar overall risk.

✅ Backtesting Setup

Test Period: January 2020 – February 2026

Starting Balance: $100,000

Risk Calculation Base: Fixed starting balance ($100,000)

No compounding effect (risk remains constant throughout the entire test)

All systems are tested together using equal-weighted portfolio risk settings





⚙️ Portfolio Risk Allocation (Equal-Weighted) System Market Risk Used NEW! Pulse Engine



The Bitcoin Core Multi Market



BTCUSD 20% (DD Scaling)



0.55% Gold Atlas XAUUSD 0.75% Prop Firm Gold EA XAUUSD 1% Market Anomalies EA USDJPY 2.05% Range Breakout EA BTCUSD 2.20% Range Breakout EA DE40 2.25% Range Breakout EA US30 1.90%

📈 Performance Metrics (2020 – Feb 2026)

Performance Average Yearly Profit: 191.1%

Average Monthly Profit: 16.0%

Total Winning Months: 69

Total Losing Months: 5 Risk / Stability Max Total Drawdown: 22.3%

Longest Stagnation Period: 87 days

Return / Drawdown Ratio: 52.92 Strategy Quality Profit Factor: 1.33

Win Rate: 48.34% Trade Statistics Largest Winning Trade: +7.4%

Largest Losing Trade: -1.9%

Average Winning Trade: 0.23%

Average Losing Trade: 0.16%

Maximum Consecutive Wins: 23

Maximum Consecutive Losses: 22

🔥 Portfolio Summary The Eriksson Systems Portfolio is designed for traders who value long-term performance through diversification, not short-term hype. Instead of relying on one single strategy or one market, the portfolio combines multiple independent Expert Advisors across different symbols and trading behaviours. This reduces dependency on any single market condition and creates a more stable long-term performance profile.







