ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

📊 ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – OVERALL PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
This performance overview represents the combined results of the full Eriksson Systems portfolio when running all systems together in one account.
The portfolio is built using a long-term diversification approach across multiple markets and strategy types, where each Expert Advisor is weighted to contribute similar overall risk.
✅ Backtesting Setup
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Test Period: January 2020 – February 2026
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Starting Balance: $100,000
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Risk Calculation Base: Fixed starting balance ($100,000)
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No compounding effect (risk remains constant throughout the entire test)
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All systems are tested together using equal-weighted portfolio risk settings
⚙️ Portfolio Risk Allocation (Equal-Weighted)
|
System
|
Market
|
Risk Used
|
NEW! Pulse Engine
|
Multi Market
|
20% (DD Scaling)
|
Gold Atlas
|
XAUUSD
|
0.75%
|
Prop Firm Gold EA
|
XAUUSD
|
1%
|
Market Anomalies EA
|
USDJPY
|
2.05%
|
Range Breakout EA
|
BTCUSD
|
2.20%
|
Range Breakout EA
|
DE40
|
2.25%
|
Range Breakout EA
|
US30
|
1.90%
📈 Performance Metrics (2020 – Feb 2026)
Performance
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Average Yearly Profit: 191.1%
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Average Monthly Profit: 16.0%
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Total Winning Months: 69
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Total Losing Months: 5
Risk / Stability
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Max Total Drawdown: 22.3%
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Longest Stagnation Period: 87 days
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Return / Drawdown Ratio: 52.92
Strategy Quality
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Profit Factor: 1.33
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Win Rate: 48.34%
Trade Statistics
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Largest Winning Trade: +7.4%
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Largest Losing Trade: -1.9%
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Average Winning Trade: 0.23%
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Average Losing Trade: 0.16%
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Maximum Consecutive Wins: 23
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Maximum Consecutive Losses: 22
🔥 Portfolio Summary
The Eriksson Systems Portfolio is designed for traders who value long-term performance through diversification, not short-term hype.
Instead of relying on one single strategy or one market, the portfolio combines multiple independent Expert Advisors across different symbols and trading behaviours. This reduces dependency on any single market condition and creates a more stable long-term performance profile.