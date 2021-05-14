Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 68): Chart window object class and indicator object classes in the chart window

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I started the development of the chart object class preparing its first version. The object describes one terminal chart with all its parameters. It allows managing its properties — getting and installing the window size and chart elements display parameters.



In our case, a chart may feature several windows, which in turn may contain indicators. The windows have their own size, while for now our chart object can simply return the parameters of the specified subwindow located on it and manage its height. One subwindow (just like the main chart window) may contain different number of indicators. We should consider this to be able to request a necessary window located on the chart while accessing the chart object. Using the obtained window object, we are then able to request the list of its indicators obtaining the handle of the necessary one for further processing.

Today I will create two objects — the indicator object in the chart window, which will describe some indicator parameters for its identification, and the chart window object, which is to store its size and the list of indicators (indicator objects in the chart window) attached to it. The chart object I started developing in the previous article is to have the list of window objects attached to it (including the main chart window).

In the future, such a hierarchy will greatly facilitate our work with many charts and their subwindows containing the lists of indicators. Unfortunately, it is still too early to create the collection class of chart objects announced in the previous article. First, we need to complete all main chart object improvements. This is what I am going to do here.



Class of the chart window with indicator objects

First, let's add all the necessary messages to the library.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the indices of the new messages:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, };

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, };

While creating the enumeration of integer chart object properties, I deliberately skipped three properties inherent not only to the main window object, but also to all chart subwindows:

Subwindow visibility,



Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window,



Chart height in pixels.

These are to be the main properties of the chart window object (apart from the subwindow visibility we are going to define from the chart object). The list of chart windows is to be present in each chart object, and each object is to have its own values for these properties. Each window object is to feature the list of indicators attached to the window. So we will need to set additional constants in the enumerations of integer and string chart object properties.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, uncomment previously defined and commented out properties — these are the chart window object properties and add the new ones — for the indicator object in the chart window:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 67 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 5 )

Let's change the number of properties featuring enumerations with new constants — the number of integer properties increased from 62 to 67, while the number of string ones is increased from 4 to 5.



In the enumeration of possible chart object sorting criteria, add the new criteria corresponding to the newly added properties:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

In the first chart object version, the list of criteria was incorrect because commented out integer chart properties were added to the sorting criteria and there was no sorting by symbol name. I have fixed this in the current article.

Now I need to create two classes — the class of the indicator object in the chart window and the class of the chart window object. Let's add them into a single file at once.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\, create a new file ChartWnd.mqh of the CWndInd (indicator in the chart window) and CChartWnd (chart window) classes.

The CWndInd class should be inherited from the base class of the CObject standard library, while the CChartWnd class — from the base object of all CBaseObj library objects.



Many different indicators can be attached to the chart window. The chart window object should know about them so that we are always able to get the handle of the necessary indicator from the chart window to work with it. We do not need many different parameters to identify indicators. The indicator handle, its short name and an index of the chart window the indicator is attached to are sufficient. Therefore, the indicator object class in the chart window will be the simplest one and will be inherited from the basic object of the standard library so that we can add all these objects to the list of pointers to CArrayObj objects, which is located in the chart window object.

Let's write the code of the new class in the newly created ChartWnd.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} }; int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

This is an entire indicator object class in the chart window.

The private section features the class member variables to be stored:

ID of the chart the window with the indicator is located at,



indicator short name (in the chart windows, the indicators are identified by the terminal by its short names),



index of the chart window where the indicator is located (0 — main chart window, 1, etc. — chart subwindows),

indicator handle.



This data is sufficient to store the list of all indicators attached to the window in the chart window object. The list itself is to contain the objects allowing us to find the necessary indicator and return its handle for further work.

The public methods returning the values of the variables mentioned above are self-explanatory. Let's consider some other class methods.

The method returning the short name of the indicator object:

string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); }

Simply return the Indicator header + the indicator short name.

The method displaying the description of the indicator object properties in the journal:

void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); }

Since there may be several indicators in the chart window, they are to be displayed as a list with a header. To make the list in the journal more visually appealing, I will use the hyphen before an indicator name. The method input will indicate the necessity to display the hyphen.



We have two constructors: the default and the parametric one. The default constructor may be helpful for creating an "empty" indicator object in the window, while the parametric one is to be used as the main class constructor when creating the list of indicators in the chart window object class.

The parametric constructor receives the indicator handle, its short name and the index of the subwindow the indicator is located in.



CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle , const string name , const int index ) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {}

All parameter values passed to the method are immediately assigned to the class variables in its initialization list.



The method for comparing the chart window indicator objects by the specified property:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

We do not have custom enumerations of properties for this object. All its properties are present in the enumerations of chart object properties. Therefore, the method may receive any chart object properties. However, the comparison by the passed properties is performed only if mode receives the "indicator handle" property or "chart window index". In any other cases, the comparison is performed by the indicator short name.

The comparison method is standard for all library objects: if the parameter value of the current object exceeds the value of the compared one, 1 is returned. If it is less, then -1 is returned, otherwise 0.



Let's start the development of the chart window object class.



I will continue developing the code and write the chart window object class in the file containing the class of the indicator object in the chart window (ChartWnd.mqh). The class should be derived from the basic object of all CBaseObj library objects:

class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { }

The private section of the class is to contain the list of pointers to indicator objects in this window, an index of the subwindow described by the object and additional methods for arranging the class operation:

class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; int m_window_num; bool IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind); void IndicatorsDelete( void ); void IndicatorsAdd( void ); void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .m_window_num=num; } public :

The public section of the class features standard methods (except for the methods setting the property values — since the object has no custom property enumeration lists, so we will only return the required values described by some chart object properties belonging to the chart window). These methods were considered in the previous articles multiple times.

Besides, the class features the methods for setting and returning window property values, as well as for working with the class. I will consider then in more detail below.



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; int m_window_num; bool IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind); void IndicatorsDelete( void ); void IndicatorsAdd( void ); void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .m_window_num=num; } public : CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE || property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? true : false ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME ? true : false ); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED); } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartWnd* compared_obj) const ; CChartWnd( void ); CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num); int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_window_num);} int HeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num);} bool SetHeightInPixels( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num;} int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } CArrayObj *GetIndicatorsList( void ) { return & this .m_list_ind; } CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int index) { return this .m_list_ind.At(index); } void PrintIndicators( const bool dash= false ); void PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ); void IndicatorsListCreate( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

The method returning the distance in pixels between the window borders:

int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_window_num );}

Since the CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE chart property is read-only, there is no method setting the value here. The method simply returns the value of the property for this particular chart subwindow.



The method returning the window height in pixels:



int HeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num);}

The method works similarly to the above one and returns the property value for the index of the window specified in the m_window_num variable.



The method setting the window height in pixels (declared in the class body, while implemented outside the class body):



bool CChartWnd::SetHeightInPixels( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); return true ; }

The method is similar to the ones setting the values of chart object properties considered in the previous article. The method receives the value required for setting, then an attempt is made to assign it to the window using the ChartSetInteger() function. If the chart change event is not queued, inform of that and return false. If the event is successfully queued, return true by preliminarily redrawing the chart with the redraw flag activated. The forced chart redrawing is necessary to avoid waiting for any chart event (quote arrival, size change, mouse click, etc.) for displaying changes, but instead to redraw the chart and see the result.



The method comparing chart window objects by a specified property:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); return - 1 ; }

Just like in the method for comparing in the chart window indicator class considered above, we compare only some properties specified in the enumerations of the chart object properties:

Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window,

Chart height in pixels,

In all other cases, return -1



The method comparing chart window objects by all properties:

bool CChartWnd::IsEqual(CChartWnd *compared_obj) const { return ( this .YDistance()!=compared_obj.YDistance() || this .HeightInPixels()!=compared_obj.HeightInPixels() ? false : true ); }

Here if at least one of the two properties of compared objects returns inequality, return false — the objects are not equal. Otherwise, return true — the objects are identical.



The method returning the description of the integer property:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Depending on which chart window object integer property is passed to the method, the string with its description is created and returned.



The method displaying object properties in the journal:

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (prop!=CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE && prop!=CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (prop==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

In three loops by all chart object properties, receive the next property and display its description in the journal. Since the chart window object does not have custom enumeration lists of its properties, we need to display only the chart object properties inherent in the chart window object — integer and string ones. The object has no real properties meaning they cannot be displayed. I could have set a rigid framework for the beginning and end of each loop... But such a solution is not the best one in terms of subsequent modifications of the chart object properties as I would have had to get back to the object and edit the values of each loop start and end. Therefore, I will simply make the real property loop empty (may be this is temporary till real properties are needed for the chart window object in the future). Thus, at any changes of the number of properties, the start and end of each loop will always be correct.



The method returning a short description of the chart window object:

string CChartWnd::Header( void ) { return ( this .m_window_num== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : ( string ) this .WindowNum()+ " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)); }

The method checks the subwindow index. If this is the main chart window (index 0), the "Main chart window" string is returned. If this is the main chart subwindow, the subwindow index + "Chart subwindow" string are returned.



The method displaying the short chart window object description in the journal:



void CChartWnd::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .GetChartID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL), ": " , this .IndicatorsTotal()); }

Here we create a string consisting of a short object name, chart ID and the number of indicators attached to the window. If the method receives the flag indicating the necessity of displaying the hyphen before an object description (dash), the hyphen is displayed before the created string.

The method displaying the descriptions of all indicators attached to the window in the journal:

void CChartWnd::PrintIndicators( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print (header, ":" ); int total= this .IndicatorsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE)); else for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; ind. Print (dash); } }

First, create a header matching the window and display it in the journal.

If this is the main chart window, the header text should be "Indicators in the main chart window", otherwise the header text will be "Indicators in the chart window" + the window index.

Next, define the number of indicators attached to the window. If there are no such indicators, display "No indicators".

Otherwise, in the loop by the list of all indicators, get the next indicator object in the chart window and print its data.



The method displaying the description of the window parameters in the journal:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print ((dash ? " - " : "" ),GetPropertyDescription(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)); :: Print ((dash ? " - " : "" ),GetPropertyDescription(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)); }

First, create a header matching the window and display it in the journal.

If this is the main chart window, the header text should be "Main chart window", otherwise, the header text will be "Chart subwindow" + the window index.

If this is a chart subwindow (its index exceeds zero), display the vertical (Y axis) distance in pixels between the upper border of the indicator subwindow and the upper border of the main chart window (for the main window it is always 0, and it is not displayed). Next, display the second object property (chart height in pixels) in the journal.

The method creating the list of indicators attached to the window:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsListCreate( void ) { this .m_list_ind.Clear(); int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); CWndInd *ind= new CWndInd(handle,name,i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_ind.Sort(); if (! this .m_list_ind.Add(ind)) delete ind; } }

The method is commented in detail in the code. When obtaining the list of indicators in the window, we obtain the indicator handle by its short name using ChartIndicatorGet(), which imposes some "responsibilities" on us. The terminal keeps track of the use of each indicator. With each handle receipt, the internal counter of using the indicator is increased. If we do not take care of releasing the indicator handle that is already unnecessary to us in our program, then it will be impossible to catch the "lost" handle later. Therefore, I release the handle immediately after obtaining all the necessary indicator data, thereby decreasing the internal counter of the indicator usage.



The method adding new indicators to the list:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsAdd( void ) { int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); CWndInd *ind= new CWndInd(handle,name,i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_ind.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_ind.Search(ind)> WRONG_VALUE || ! this .m_list_ind.Add(ind)) delete ind; } }

The method logic is identical to the one considered above. It is also commented in the code. The only difference is that the list is initially not cleared in the method. When an indicator is added to the list, the presence of such an indicator in the list is first checked. If it is already present, the indicator object is removed.



To be able to synchronize our list of indicators in the window with their real number (after all, indicators can be added to the window and removed from the chart window), we need to compare their number in the window with the number in the list. We will do this in subsequent articles.

However, I will implement the method returning the presence of an indicator from the list in the terminal window here:

bool CChartWnd::IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind) { int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); if (ind.Name()==name && ind.Handle()==handle) return true ; } return false ; }

The method receives the pointer to the indicator object in the chart window whose actual presence should be checked. Next, in the loop by the total number of indicators in the chart window, get the name of the next indicator, get its handle and release it right away. If the current indicator's short name and handle match the ones of the checked object, return true. The indicator is still present in the chart window. Upon the loop completion, return false — no matches are found, which means there is no such indicator in the chart window.



If the list features indicators that are not present on the chart, they should be removed from the list.

The method removing indicators not present in the window from the list:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsDelete( void ) { int total= this .m_list_ind.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(i); if (! this .IsPresentInWindow(ind)) this .m_list_ind.Delete(i); } }

Here in the loop by the list of indicator objects, obtain the next indicator object by the loop index and check its presence in the real chart window. If it is absent, remove the pointer to it from the list using the Delete() method.



Later on, while implementing the chart collection class, we will need to track the indicator status in subwindows of all chart objects. If there is a mismatch between a real number of indicators in chart subwindows with their descriptions in the lists of chart window objects, we will need to remove unnecessary indicators from the list and add new ones if available.

To achieve this, let's create the method updating data on indicators attached to chart windows:

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); this .IndicatorsAdd(); }

Here we first detect indicators not present in a real chart window and remove them from the list. Next, we search and add new indicators that are present in the window but not in the list using the methods mentioned above.



Finally, let's consider the parametric class constructor:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) : m_window_num(wnd_num) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Here we first set the chart ID in the CBaseObj parent object. Then we create the list of indicators attached to the chart window. The chart subwindow index is set in the constructor initialization list.

This concludes creation of the indicator object classes in the chart window and the chart window object.

The full listing of both classes located in one file can be viewed in the files attached below.



Since we now have the object describing the chart window and its subwindows, it is time to improve the CChartObj chart object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh. Now it will have the list of all subwindows located in its main window. To obtain window properties, we need to refer to the pointer to the necessary chart window object created above. From the obtained window object, we are able to get the list of all indicators attached to it. In turn, from that indicators, we can receive the handle of a necessary indicator to work with it.



First of all, let's include the file of window objects and indicators in the window to the chart object file and declare the list object, in which we will store the pointers to all chart object windows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "ChartWnd.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits;

In the list of the methods for setting property values of the class private section, add the method setting the chart window visibility:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Since the "Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window" property is not applicable to the main window (it is always 0 there), let's change the value return in case this is the CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE property in the method returning the flag of an object supporting an integer property:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property!=CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? true : false ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; }

If the property passed to the method is not equal to CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, return true, otherwise – false.



In the list of methods for a simplified access to the object properties, add the method returning the window visibility:

int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); }

Here the method is to return the property of only the main chart window.

The methods returning the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window, as well as the ones returning and setting the height of a specified chart in pixels have been changed. Now we need to find the necessary window object for setting and returning these properties to set or get these values in the object properties. The implementation of the methods will be considered a bit later.



string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); } int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const ; int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const ; bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false );

At the very bottom of the class body, declare additional methods for receiving the necessary window object and displaying the properties of all chart subwindows and data of all indicators attached to the specified chart window in the journal:



void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByNum( const int win_num) const ; void PrintWndIndicators( void ); void PrintWndParameters( void ); };

In the parametric class constructor, set the chart ID in the class parent object and specify three main window properties for the chart object (this is in fact unnecessary since the main window object is now located in the list of all chart windows but since the object features such properties, I will fill them with the correct data). At the very end of the method, add all window objects belonging to the chart to the list of all chart windows:



CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; } }

To create the chart window lists, get the total number of all chart windows. In the loop by all windows, create a new chart window object and add it to the list.



A logical mistake was made in the method of comparing two chart objects developed in the previous article: each chart has a unique chart ID and window handle. Therefore, comparing by these two properties always returns false. However, the objective of the method is to make sure the charts match, while comparing their IDs and handles will always show that they are not identical.

Let's fix this by skipping these two properties while comparing:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (prop==CHART_PROP_ID || prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

In the method returning the description of an integer object property, add returning the description of three added properties:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

The blocks of the added code are identical to all the others — depending on the property passed to the method, the string with its description and value is created and returned.

Let's improve the method displaying all object properties in the journal:

void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) { this .PrintWndParameters(); continue ; } :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME) { this .PrintWndIndicators(); continue ; } :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

If the loop features the "Indicator handle" and "Indicator index in the window" properties, they are skipped. They are not related to the chart object.

In case of the "Chart height in pixels" property, the method displaying the description of the property for all chart windows is called.

In case of the "Indicator name in the window" property, the method displaying the description of all indicators attached to all chart windows is called. We will consider these methods later.



The method displaying a short object description has been improved as well.

Now it also displays the number of chart window subwindows if they are present or informs that there are no subwindows:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM), ": " ,( this .WindowsTotal()> 1 ? string ( this .WindowsTotal()- 1 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO) ) ); }

The method displaying data of all indicators of all chart windows in the journal:

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .WindowsTotal();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } }

Here in the loop by all chart window objects, get the next chart window object and display the descriptions of all indicators attached to the window in the journal. The method receives true so that the hyphen is displayed before an indicator description.



The method displaying the properties of all chart windows in the journal:



void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .WindowsTotal();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

Here in the loop by all chart window objects, get the next chart window object and display the description of its parameters in the journal. The method receives true so that the hyphen is displayed before a window description.



The method returning the window object by its subwindow index:

CChartWnd *CChartObj::GetWindowByNum( const int win_num) const { int total=m_list_wnd.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; if (wnd.WindowNum()==win_num) return wnd; } return NULL ; }

Here in the loop by the total number of chart window objects, get the next window object. If its index matches the one passed to the method, return the pointer to the object found in the list. Upon the loop completion, return NULL — the object is not found.



The method setting the "Subwindow visibility" property to the chart object:

void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); }

Here, simply add the appropriate read-only property of the main chart window.

The method returning the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main window:

int CChartObj::WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.YDistance() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Here we receive the chart window object by its subwindow index and return the property value from the obtained object.

If the object is not received, return -1.



The method returning the height of the specified chart in pixels:



int CChartObj::WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.HeightInPixels() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Here we receive the chart window object by its subwindow index and return the property value from the obtained object.

If the object is not received, return -1.



The method setting the height of the specified chart in pixels:



bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.SetHeightInPixels(height,redraw) : false ); }

Here we receive the chart window object by its subwindow index and return the result of setting the appropriate property for the obtained object.

If the object is not received, return false.



Let's remove the old method I added in the previous article:

bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

This concludes the improvement of the chart object class.







Test

In order to check the performance of created objects, simply open any three charts. Add the fractals indicator to the chart with the EA + add the indicator window, for example, DeMarker containing another indicator, for example AMA based on DeMarker data.

On the second chart, I am going to place Stochastic window, while the third window will be undocked (Alt+D):





I will display short descriptions of all three chart objects and the full description of the current chart the EA is located at in the journal.



To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part68\ as TestDoEasyPart68.mq5.



The EA remains almost unchanged. All we need is adding the logic to the OnTick() handler:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart, while preliminarily creating the required terminal environment described at the very beginning of the section.

The journal displays short descriptions of all three open charts:

Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 5179646 , Subwindows: 1 Main chart window AUDUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 3672036 , Subwindows: 1 Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 3473910 , Subwindows: No

and the full description of the current one. The result of the classes developed in the current article is displayed in the journal as ordered strings of window object properties and indicators attached to them:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Visibility of subwindow: Yes Chart window handle: 5179646 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 301 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 303 - Chart height in pixels: 13 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22620 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17940 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17940 Chart maximum: 1.22620 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart68" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============





What's next?

In the next article, I will start the development of the chart object collection class.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

I do not recommend using chart objects in your work in their current state since they are to be changed further.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 62): Updating tick series in real time, preparation for working with Depth of Market

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 63): Depth of Market and its abstract request class

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 64): Depth of Market, classes of DOM snapshot and snapshot series objects

Prices and Signals in DoEasy library (Part 65): Depth of Market collection and the class for working with MQL5.com Signals

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 66): MQL5.com Signals collection class

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 67): Chart object class

