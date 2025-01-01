- Compound Operator
- Expression Operator
- Return Operator
- Conditional Operator if-else
- Ternary Operator ?:
- Switch Operator
- Loop Operator while
- Loop Operator for
- Loop Operator do while
- Break Operator
- Continue Operator
- Matrix product operator
- Object Create Operator new
- Object Delete Operator delete
While Loop Operator
The while operator consists of a checked expression and the operator, which must be fulfilled:
|
while(expression)
If the expression is true, the operator is executed until the expression becomes false. If the expression is false, the control is passed to the next operator. The expression value is defined before the operator is executed. Therefore, if the expression is false from the very beginning, the operator will not be executed at all.
Note
If it is expected that a large number of iterations will be handled in a loop, it is advisable that you check the fact of forced program termination using the IsStopped() function.
Example:
|
while(k<n && !IsStopped())
See also
Initialization of Variables, Visibility Scope and Lifetime of Variables, Creating and Deleting Objects