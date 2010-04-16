Using the Object Pointers in MQL5

Introduction

In MQL5, you may create your own class for the further use of class type variables in your code. As we already know from the article The Order of Object Creation and Destruction in MQL5, the structures and classes can be created in two ways - automatically and dynamically.



To create an object automatically simply declare a class type variable - the system will create and initialize it automatically. To create an object dynamically it's necessary to apply the operator new to the object pointer explicitly.



However, what is the difference between the objects created automatically and dynamically, and when we need the necessarily use of the object pointer, and when it's sufficient to create the objects automatically? This topic is the subject of this article. The first, let's discuss some possible pitfalls when working with objects and consider the ways to fix them.



A Critical Error in Access to Invalid Pointer



The first, that you should remember when using the object pointers - it's mandatory initialization of the object before its use. When you access to invalid pointer, the work of MQL program terminates with a critical error, so the program is removed. As an example, let's consider a simple Expert Advisor, with class CHello, declared there. The pointer to the class instance is declared at global level.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" class CHello { private : string m_message; public : CHello(){m_message= "Starting..." ;} string GetMessage(){ return (m_message);} }; CHello *pstatus; int OnInit () { Print (pstatus.GetMessage()); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The OnInit() function is completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTick () { }

The pstatus variable is the object pointer, but we intentionally "forgot" to create the object itself using the new operator. If you will try to launch this Expert Advisor on the EURUSD chart, you will see the natural result - the Expert Advisor has been immediately unloaded at the stage of execution of the OnInit() function. The messages that appears in the Experts Journal are the following:



14:46:17 Expert GetCriticalError (EURUSD, H1) loaded successfully

14:46:18 Initializing of GetCriticalError (EURUSD, H1) failed

14:46:18 Expert GetCriticalError (EURUSD, H1) removed



This example is a very simple, the error catching is easy. However, if your MQL5-program contains hundreds or even thousands of lines of code, catching of these errors may be greatly complicated. It's important, especially for the cases of emergency situation conditions in the program behavior depends on the unpredictable factors - for example, on the particular market structure.



Checking of the Pointer Before its Use



Was it possible to avoid the critical program termination? Yes, of course! It's sufficient to insert the check of the object pointer before its use. Let's modify this example by adding the PrintStatus function:

void PrintStatus(CHello *pobject) { if ( CheckPointer (pobject)== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (pobject.GetMessage()); }

Now this function calls the GetMessage() method, the pointer of the object of CHello type is passed to the function. The first, it checks the pointer using the function CheckPointer(). Let's add an external parameter and save the code of an Expert Advisor to the file GetCriticalError_OnDemand.mq5.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input bool GetStop= false ; class CHello { private : string m_message; public : CHello(){m_message= "Starting..." ;} string GetMessage(){ return (m_message);} }; CHello *pstatus; void PrintStatus(CHello *pobject) { if ( CheckPointer (pobject)== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (pobject.GetMessage()); } int OnInit () { if (GetStop) pstatus.GetMessage(); else PrintStatus(pstatus); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The OnInit() function is completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTick () { }

Now we can launch the Expert Advisor in two ways:

With a critical error (GetStop = true) Without an error, but with the message about invalid pointer (GetStop = false)

By default, the execution of Expert Advisor is successful and the following message appears in the "Experts" Journal:

GetCriticalError_OnDemand (EURUSD, H1) 15:01:57 PrintStatus the variable 'object' isn't initialized!

GetCriticalError_OnDemand (EURUSD, H1) 15:01:57 OnInit function OnInit () is completed



Thus, the checking of the pointer before its use allows to avoid the critical errors.

Always check for the pointer correctness before its use in the function



Passing the Uninitialized Object by Reference



What happens if you will pass the uninitialized object as an input parameter of the function? (the object itself by reference, not the object pointer). The complex objects, such as classes and structures are passed by reference with an ampersand. Let's rewrite some code of the GetCriticalError_OnDemand.mq5. Let's rename the PrintStatus() function and rewrite its code in a different way.



void UnsafePrintStatus(CHello &object) { DebugBreak (); if ( CheckPointer ( GetPointer (object))== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (object.GetMessage()); }

Now the difference is that the variable itself of this type is passed by reference as an input parameter instead of the object pointer of CClassHello type. Let's save the new version of an Expert Advisor as GetCriticalError_Unsafe.mq5.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input bool GetStop= false ; class CHello { private : string m_message; public : CHello(){m_message= "Starting..." ;} string GetMessage(){ return (m_message);} }; CHello *pstatus; void UnsafePrintStatus(CHello &object) { DebugBreak (); if ( CheckPointer ( GetPointer (object))== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (object.GetMessage()); } int OnInit () { if (GetStop) pstatus.GetMessage(); else UnsafePrintStatus(pstatus); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The OnInit() function is completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTick () { }

One can see the difference between the GetCriticalError_OnDemand.mq5 and GetCriticalError_Unsafe.mq5 Expert Advisors in the way of parameter passing to the function. For the first case, the object pointer is passed to the function, and for the second case the object itself is passed by reference. In both cases, before the use of the object and its pointer, the function checks it for the pointer correctness.



Does it means that Expert Advisors will work the same way? No, it doesn't! Let's launch the Expert Advisor with parameter GetStop=false, and again we will get a critical error. The fact is that if an object is passed by reference, the critical error occurs at the stage of a function call, because the uninitialized object is passed as a parameter. You can verify it, if you launch the script in debug mode directly from MetaEditor5, using the F5 button.

To avoid the use of the manual breakpoints, let's modify the function by adding the DebugBreak () breakpoint inside of the function.

void UnsafePrintStatus(CHello &object) { DebugBreak (); if ( CheckPointer ( GetPointer (object))== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (object.GetMessage()); }

In debug mode, the Expert Advisor will unloaded before a call of the DebugBreak() function. How to write the secure code for the case if an uninitialized object is passed by the reference? The answer is simple - to use the function overloading.

If a pointer of an uninitialized object is passed by reference as a parameter of the function, it will lead to a critical error and stop the mql5-program.



Using the Overloaded Functions for Safe Code



It would be very inconvenient, if the developer, that uses the external library, had forced to carry out checking of the input objects for the correctness. It's much better to perform all the necessary checks inside the library, it can be implemented using the function overloading.



Let's implement the method UnsafePrintStatus() with the function overloading and write two versions of this function - the first that uses the passed object pointer instead of the object itself, the second that uses the passing of object by reference. Both functions will have the same name "PrintStatus", but this implementation will be no longer potentially dangerous.

void SafePrintStatus(CHello *pobject) { if ( CheckPointer (pobject)== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (pobject.GetMessage()); } void SafePrintStatus(CHello &pobject) { DebugBreak (); SafePrintStatus( GetPointer (pobject)); }

Now for the case if the function is called by passing of the object pointer, the checking for a correctness is performed and the critical error doesn't occur. If you call the overloaded function with passing of an object by reference, the first we get the object pointer using the GetPointer function and then we call the safe code, that uses the passing of an object by the pointer.

We can rewrite a secure version of the function is even shorter, instead of

void SafePrintStatus (CHello & pobject) ( DebugBreak (); CHello * p = GetPointer (pobject); SafePrintStatus (p); )

let's write the compact version:



void SafePrintStatus (CHello & object) ( DebugBreak (); SafePrintStatus (GetPointer (object)); )

The both versions are equal. Let's save the second version with the name GetCriticalError_Safe.mq5.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input bool GetStop= false ; class CHello { private : string m_message; public : CHello(){m_message= "Starting..." ;} string GetMessage(){ return (m_message);} }; CHello *pstatus; void SafePrintStatus(CHello *pobject) { if ( CheckPointer (pobject)== POINTER_INVALID ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " the variable 'object' isn't initialized!" ); else Print (pobject.GetMessage()); } void SafePrintStatus(CHello &pobject) { DebugBreak (); SafePrintStatus( GetPointer (pobject)); } int OnInit () { if (GetStop) pstatus.GetMessage(); else SafePrintStatus(pstatus); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The OnInit() function is completed" ); return ( 0 ); } void OnTick () { }

If you use two functions with the different implementations (by passing the reference and by passing the object pointer), it allows to ensure the safe work of the overloaded function.



Finally, we have learned how to use the objects, passed to the function as parameters, now it's time to learn:

When do You Need Pointers?



The object pointers allow to perform a flexible management of the process of objects creation and destroying, and allow you to create more complex abstract objects. It makes the program more flexible.



Linked List



But in some cases a different way of data organization is required, the linked list is the one of them. The class of a linked list CList is available in the Standard Library, here we will present our own examples. A linked list means, that each list item is connected with the next and previous items, if they exist. To organize such links, it's convenient to use the object pointers of list items (ListItem).

Let's create a class, that will represent an item of a list, like this one:

class CListItem { private : int m_ID; CListItem *m_next; CListItem *m_prev; public : ~CListItem(); void setID( int id){m_ID=id;} int getID(){ return (m_ID);} void next(CListItem *item){m_next=item;} void prev(CListItem *item){m_prev=item;} CListItem* next(){ return (m_next);} CListItem* prev(){ return (m_prev);} };

The list itself will be organized in a separate class:

class CList { private : int m_counter; CListItem *m_first; public : CList(){m_counter= 0 ;} ~CList(); void addItem(CListItem *item); int size(){ return (m_counter);} };

The CList class contains a pointer m_first of the first list item, an access to the other list items is always available via the next () and prev() functions of the CListItem() class. The CList class has two interesting functions. The first is the function for adding of a new item to the list.

CList::addItem(CListItem *item) { if ( CheckPointer (item)== POINTER_INVALID ) return ; m_counter++; if ( CheckPointer (m_first)!= POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { m_first=item; } else { m_first.prev(item); CListItem *p=m_first; m_first=item; m_first.next(p); } }

An each item, added to the list, becomes the first item, the pointer of the previous first item is stored in the m_next field. Thus, an item, added to the list first, will be at the end of the list. The last added item, will be the first, and its pointer is stored in a m_first variable. The second interesting function is the ~CList() destructor. It calls when the object is destroyed, it should ensure the correct destruction of the list objects. It can be done very simple:

CList::~CList( void ) { int ID=m_first.getID(); if ( CheckPointer (m_first)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete (m_first); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The first item with ID =" ,ID, " is destroyed" ); }

One can see, if the m_first contain the correct pointer of the list item, only first list item is removed. All other list items are removed avalanche, because the CListItem() class destructor in turn, produces the correct object deinitialization.

CListItem::~CListItem( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (m_next)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (m_next); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Removing an item with ID =" ,m_ID); } else Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " The next item isn't defined for the item with ID=" ,m_ID); }

The correctness of a pointer is verified inside the destructor, if it specified, the object with pointer m_next is destroyed using the delete() operator. Before the destruction, the first list item calls the destructor, it will delete the second item, then it will cause the deletion of the third item and so on until the end of the chain.



The work of the list is shown in the script SampleList.mq5. The declaration of a list (a variable of CListType) is in the OnStart () function. This list will be created and initialized automatically. The filling of the list is performed inside of a list, and the first, each list item is created dynamically using the new operator and then it added to the list.



void OnStart() { CList list ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 7 ;i++) { CListItem *item= new CListItem; item.setID(i); list .addItem(item); } Print( "There are " , list .size(), " items in the list" ); }

Launch the script and you will see the following messages in the "Experts" journal.

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CList:: ~ CList The first item with ID=6 is destroyed

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 6

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 5

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 4

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 3

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 2

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem Removing an item with ID = 1

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) CListItem:: ~ CListItem The next item isn't defined for the item with ID=0

2010.03.18 11:22:05 SampleList (EURUSD, H1) There are 7 items in the list



If you have studied the code carefully, it isn't a surprise that item with ID=0 doesn't has the next following item. However, we have considered only one reason, when use of the pointers makes writing of programs convenient and readable. There is a second reason, and it's called as

Polymorphism



It's often necessary to implement the same functionality for different objects, belonging to the same type. For example, there are simple objects like Line, Triangle, Rectangle and Circle. Despite the fact that they look differently, they have a common feature - they can be drawn. Let's create a base class CShape, and use it for creation of its descendants for each type of geometric shapes.



For the educational purposes, the base class and its descendants have a minimal functionality.

class CShape { private : int m_type; public : CShape(){m_type= 0 ;} void Draw(); string getTypeName(){ return ( "Shape" );} }; class CLine: public CShape { private : int m_type; public : CLine(){m_type= 1 ;} void Draw(); string getTypeName(){ return ( "Line" );} }; class CTriangle: public CShape { private : int m_type; public : CTriangle(){m_type= 2 ;} void Draw(); string getTypeName(){ return ( "Triangle" );} }; class CRectangle: public CShape { private : int m_type; public : CRectangle(){m_type= 3 ;} void Draw(); string getTypeName(){ return ( "Rectangle" );} }; class CCircle: public CShape { private : int m_type; public : CCircle(){m_type= 4 ;} void Draw(); string getTypeName(){ return ( "Circle" );} };

The parent CShape class contains two functions, which are overridden in his descendants - a Draw() and getTypeName(). The Draw() function is intended to draw a shape, and the getTypeName() function returns a string description of the shape.

Let's create a *shapes[] array, which contains pointers of the base type CShape, and specifies the values of a pointer for the different classes.

void OnStart () { CShape *shapes[]; ArrayResize (shapes, 5 ); shapes[ 0 ]= new CShape; shapes[ 1 ]= new CLine; shapes[ 2 ]= new CTriangle; shapes[ 3 ]= new CRectangle; shapes[ 4 ]= new CCircle; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 5 ;i++) { Print (i,shapes[i].getTypeName()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< 5 ;i++) delete (shapes[i]); }

Inside of the for() cycle we call the getTypeName () method for each element of the *shapes[] array. The first time you may be surprised the fact, that the getTypeName() function of a base class calls for the each object in the list, despite the fact that the each derived class has its own implementation of the getTypeName() function.

2010.03.18 14:06:18 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 4 Shape

2010.03.18 14:06:18 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 3 Shape

2010.03.18 14:06:18 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 2 Shape

2010.03.18 14:06:18 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 1 Shape

2010.03.18 14:06:18 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 0 Shape



The explanation of this fact is the following: the *shapes [] array is declared as an array of pointers of CShape type, and therefore the each array object calls the getTypeName() method of a base class, even if a descendant has a different implementation. To call the getTypeName() function corresponding to the actual object type (descendant) at the moment of the program execution, it's necessary to declare this function in a base class as a virtual function.

Let's add the virtual keyword to the getTypeName() function in the declaration of a parent CShape class.

class CShape ( private: int m_type; public: CShape () (m_type = 0;) void Draw (); virtual string getTypeName () (return ("Shape");) )

and launch the script again. Now the results are consistent with those expected:

2010.03.18 15:01:11 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 4 Circle

2010.03.18 15:01:11 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 3 Rectangle

2010.03.18 15:01:11 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 2 Triangle

2010.03.18 15:01:11 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 1 Line

2010.03.18 15:01:11 DemoPolymorphism (EURUSD, H1) 0 Shape



So, the declaration of a virtual function in a base class allowed to call the same function of a descendant during the execution of program. Now we can implement the fully-featured Draw() function for the each of derived classes.



An example of its work can be found in the attached DrawManyObjects.mq5 script, which shows a random shapes on the chart.



Conclusion



So, it's time to sum up. In MQL5, the objects creation and destroying is performed automatically, so you should use the pointers only if they are really needed, and if you understand how to work with them.



However, if you cannot do it without the use of pointers, be sure to check the pointer correctness before its use, using the CheckPointer() - it has been added special for these cases.



One last thing: in MQL5 the pointers aren't actual memory pointers, as they used in C++, so you should not pass them to DLL as input parameters.

