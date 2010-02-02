Here are some examples of objects implementation to build a table of trade symbols. By pressing the symbol on graphic object Chart (OBJ_CHART) the price data of this symbol are loaded. Each symbol panel has color that shows the current trend of the timeframe specified. The colors are:

Red color - downtrend (value of Stohastic > 80);

Green color - uptrend (value of Stohastic < 20);



Grey color - flat (the value of Stohastic between 20 and 80);



Sand color - the price data on the symbol are absent.

The trading functions for the buttons Buy and Sell is not implemented, you can do it yourself as you need. The function for trend determination GetColorOfSymbol () also can be rewritten as you like. The code was written long ago, and quite possibly not optimized (especially for access to the indicator and price data). All the classes used are included, put them in the same folder with TradePad_Sample.mq5 expert.