Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 75): Building a Modular Multi-Symbol Trading Panel in MQL5

Contents



Introduction

Managing multiple instruments becomes difficult when each operation requires switching charts. Opening a trade on another symbol typically involves locating its chart first. In contrast, routine tasks such as closing all positions, closing only winning or losing trades, or modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels often require navigating several context menus for each position. As the number of monitored symbols and open trades increases, these repetitive actions become increasingly time-consuming and interrupt the trading workflow.

To improve efficiency, we need a centralized trading interface that consolidates all trading operations into a single panel. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple charts to manage positions.

In this article, we build a modular multi-symbol trading panel for MQL5. It centralizes trading operations by separating responsibilities. By the end of this article, you will have a reusable multi-symbol trading panel capable of:

Opening Buy and Sell positions for multiple symbols from a single chart; closing positions by symbol or across the entire portfolio; closing only profitable or losing positions with one click; Modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly from the panel; monitoring account statistics and floating profit in real time; and Providing a modular architecture that can be extended with additional trading and risk management features.







Application Architecture and Project Structure

Before implementing the individual components, we first organize the application into a modular architecture. Instead of placing every responsibility inside a single Expert Advisor, we separate symbol management, trade execution, and the graphical interface into independent components. This makes the application easier to understand, maintain, test, and extend as new functionality is introduced.

The table below summarizes the four main components of the application.

Component

Responsibility

CSymbolManager

Parses the user-defined symbol list, validates each symbol, ensures it is available in Market Watch, and provides controlled access to the collection throughout the application.

CTradeManager

Encapsulates all trading operations, including opening and closing positions, modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and calculating symbol-specific and portfolio-wide statistics.

CPanel

Builds the graphical dashboard, displays account and position information, and processes user interactions before delegating trading requests to the Trade Manager.

MultiSymbolPanelEA.mq5

Acts as the application's entry point by creating the required objects, coordinating communication between the modules, processing terminal events, and managing the application's lifecycle.



The relationship between these components is illustrated below.

The project is organized as follows:





The Managers.mqh file contains the CSymbolManager and CTradeManager classes, while Panel.mqh contains the complete implementation of CPanel. The Expert Advisor coordinates these components by handling initialization, event forwarding, periodic updates, and resource cleanup.

With the architecture in place, we can now move on to the implementation. We'll build each component individually before bringing everything together into the complete trading panel.





MQL5 Implementation

Throughout the implementation, we use two MQL5 Standard Library classes: CTrade for trade execution and CPositionInfo for accessing information about open positions. These shared objects are used across the application to provide a consistent interface for trading and position management.

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include <Trade/PositionInfo.mqh>

To simplify object management, every graphical object created by the panel uses the "MSP_" prefix. This allows the Expert Advisor to identify, update, and remove only the panel objects without affecting any other objects on the chart.

We start by implementing CSymbolManager, which validates the configured symbol list and provides the managed symbol collection to the remaining components.

CSymbolManager

Before the trading panel can execute any operation, it requires a validated symbol collection. CSymbolManager is responsible for parsing the configured symbol list, validating each symbol against the connected trading server, ensuring it is available in Market Watch, and exposing the managed symbol collection to the remaining application components.

Constructing the Symbol Collection

We begin by constructing the initial symbol collection from the comma-separated input supplied by the Expert Advisor. The constructor focuses solely on parsing the input string, trimming whitespace, removing empty entries, and storing the resulting symbols internally. We deliberately defer validation to Init(), keeping object construction and symbol validation as separate responsibilities.

CSymbolManager::CSymbolManager( string symbolsList) { m_count = 0 ; string temp[]; int n = StringSplit (symbolsList, ',' , temp); if (n > 0 ) { ArrayResize (m_symbols, n); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { StringTrimLeft (temp[i]); StringTrimRight (temp[i]); if ( StringLen (temp[i]) > 0 ) { m_symbols[m_count] = temp[i]; m_count++; } } ArrayResize (m_symbols, m_count); } }

The parsing process starts with StringSplit(), which separates the comma-separated input into individual entries. Before storing each symbol, we remove any leading or trailing whitespace to prevent formatting inconsistencies from affecting later processing. Empty entries are ignored, and once parsing is complete, the internal array is resized to contain only the valid elements. At this point, we have a clean symbol collection, but we have not yet confirmed that the symbols actually exist on the trading server.

Validating Tradable Symbols

With the initial collection in place, the next question is whether these symbols can actually be traded. This responsibility belongs to Init(), which validates every configured symbol before the rest of the application is allowed to use it.

bool CSymbolManager::Init() { if (m_count == 0 ) { Print ( "No symbols provided in input." ); return ( false ); } string validSymbols[]; int validCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_count; i++) { string sym = m_symbols[i]; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (sym, SYMBOL_EXIST ) == 0 ) { Print ( "Symbol " , sym, " not found – skipping." ); continue ; } if (! SymbolSelect (sym, true )) { Print ( "Failed to select symbol " , sym, " – skipping." ); continue ; } ArrayResize (validSymbols, validCount + 1 ); validSymbols[validCount] = sym; validCount++; } if (validCount == 0 ) { Print ( "No valid symbols found. Please check symbol names." ); m_count = 0 ; ArrayResize (m_symbols, 0 ); return ( false ); } ArrayResize (m_symbols, validCount); for ( int i = 0 ; i < validCount; i++) m_symbols[i] = validSymbols[i]; m_count = validCount; Print ( "Symbol Manager initialized with " , m_count, " valid symbol(s)." ); return ( true ); }

Validation begins by checking whether any symbols were supplied. Each configured symbol is then verified with SymbolInfoInteger() using SYMBOL_EXIST, and any symbols that do not exist on the connected trading server are skipped.

For every valid symbol, SymbolSelect() makes it available in Market Watch so the application can retrieve market data and execute trading operations.

Verified symbols are first stored in a temporary array before replacing the original collection. This ensures that only valid, tradable symbols remain available for the rest of the application.

Accessing the Managed Collection

With initialization complete, we expose a small public interface that allows other components to retrieve symbols and verify whether a symbol belongs to the managed collection. This preserves encapsulation while keeping CSymbolManager responsible for symbol management.

string CSymbolManager::GetSymbol( int index) const { if (index >= 0 && index < m_count) return (m_symbols[index]); return ( "" ); } bool CSymbolManager::IsSymbolValid( string symbol) const { for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_count; i++) { if (m_symbols[i] == symbol) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

We begin with GetSymbol(), which returns the symbol stored at the requested index without exposing the internal array. This provides controlled access to the managed collection.

Next, IsSymbolValid() checks whether a symbol belongs to the managed collection before trading or management operations are performed. Keeping this verification inside CSymbolManager centralizes the validation logic and avoids duplication.

With symbol management complete, we can move on to implementing CTradeManager, where the validated symbols are used for trade execution and position management.





CTradeManager

We now turn our attention to CTradeManager, which handles trade execution and position management. By centralizing these operations in one class, the remaining components no longer need to interact directly with the MQL5 trading API.

Before any operation, the class validates the symbol via CSymbolManager. It also filters positions by the configured magic number so only this Expert Advisor's trades are managed.

Initializing the Trade Manager

We begin by storing the dependencies required for trading. The constructor receives a reference to CSymbolManager, stores the Expert Advisor's magic number, and initializes a default trading volume that can later be overridden through the input parameters.

CTradeManager::CTradeManager(CSymbolManager *sm, int magic) : m_symbolManager(sm), m_magic(magic), m_lotSize( 0.01 ) { }

The constructor prepares the class for trading by initializing its required dependencies.

Executing Market Orders

We begin by implementing OpenBuy() and OpenSell(). Both functions validate the requested symbol, determine the trading volume, retrieve the current market price, and submit the order through the shared CTrade object.

bool CTradeManager::OpenBuy( string symbol, double lot) { if (!m_symbolManager->IsSymbolValid(symbol)) { Print ( "Symbol " , symbol, " not in monitored list." ); return ( false ); } double volume = (lot > 0 ) ? lot : m_lotSize; double price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); if (price <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to get ASK for " , symbol); return ( false ); } return (g_Trade.Buy(volume, symbol, price, 0 , 0 , "Buy from panel" )); } bool CTradeManager::OpenSell( string symbol, double lot) { if (!m_symbolManager->IsSymbolValid(symbol)) { Print ( "Symbol " , symbol, " not in monitored list." ); return ( false ); } double volume = (lot > 0 ) ? lot : m_lotSize; double price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); if (price <= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to get BID for " , symbol); return ( false ); } return (g_Trade.Sell(volume, symbol, price, 0 , 0 , "Sell from panel" )); }

Before submitting an order, IsSymbolValid() verifies that the requested symbol belongs to the managed collection. If no custom volume is provided, the default lot size is used.

The two functions differ only in the execution price. OpenBuy() uses SYMBOL_ASK, while OpenSell() uses SYMBOL_BID. Once a valid price is retrieved, the order is submitted through the shared CTrade object.

Managing Open Positions

Next, we implement the functions responsible for managing open positions. These allow the panel to close positions for a selected symbol or perform portfolio-wide actions, such as closing all positions, only profitable positions, or only losing positions. Each operation filters by the magic number, so only this Expert Advisor's trades are affected.

We begin by traversing the terminal's open positions using PositionsTotal() and CPositionInfo::SelectByIndex(). The positions are processed in reverse order because closing a position changes the terminal's position list, and iterating backwards prevents entries from being skipped.

Each function then applies its own filtering criteria. CloseAllPositions(string) closes positions for the selected symbol, CloseAllPositions() processes every position managed by the Expert Advisor, while CloseWinners() and CloseLosers() filter positions by their floating profit before calling CTrade::PositionClose().

Updating Position Protection

Next, we implement SetTakeProfit() and SetStopLoss(), allowing the panel to update the protection levels of every managed position for a selected symbol.

bool CTradeManager::SetTakeProfit( string symbol, double tpPrice) { if (!m_symbolManager->IsSymbolValid(symbol)) { Print ( "Symbol " , symbol, " not in monitored list." ); return ( false ); } bool result = true ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo. Symbol () == symbol && g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) { if (!g_Trade.PositionModify(g_PositionInfo.Ticket(), g_PositionInfo.StopLoss(), tpPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to modify TP for " , g_PositionInfo.Ticket(), " error: " , GetLastError ()); result = false ; } } } } return (result); } bool CTradeManager::SetStopLoss( string symbol, double slPrice) { if (!m_symbolManager->IsSymbolValid(symbol)) { Print ( "Symbol " , symbol, " not in monitored list." ); return ( false ); } bool result = true ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo. Symbol () == symbol && g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) { if (!g_Trade.PositionModify(g_PositionInfo.Ticket(), slPrice, g_PositionInfo.TakeProfit())) { Print ( "Failed to modify SL for " , g_PositionInfo.Ticket(), " error: " , GetLastError ()); result = false ; } } } } return (result); }

Both functions first validate the requested symbol before locating the corresponding positions. They then update the protection levels using CTrade::PositionModify(), which requires both the Stop Loss and Take Profit values, even if only one is being modified.

SetTakeProfit() updates TP and keeps the current SL. SetStopLoss() updates SL and keeps the current TP.

Retrieving Trading Statistics

The dashboard also needs access to real-time trading information. Rather than allowing the interface to query the trading API directly, we implement a small set of accessor functions that return the required statistics, including GetSymbolProfit(), GetTotalProfit(), GetSymbolPositionsCount(), and GetTotalPositions().

This keeps the interface focused on displaying information, while CTradeManager remains responsible for collecting and aggregating trading data from the terminal.

double CTradeManager::GetSymbolProfit( string symbol) const { double profit = 0.0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo. Symbol () == symbol && g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) profit += g_PositionInfo.Profit(); } } return (profit); } int CTradeManager::GetSymbolPositionsCount( string symbol) const { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo. Symbol () == symbol && g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) count++; } } return (count); } double CTradeManager::GetTotalProfit() const { double profit = 0.0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) profit += g_PositionInfo.Profit(); } } return (profit); } int CTradeManager::GetTotalPositions() const { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (g_PositionInfo.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (g_PositionInfo.Magic() == m_magic) count++; } } return (count); }

Each function traverses the terminal's open positions, filters them by the configured magic number, and returns the requested statistic. Depending on the function, this may be the floating profit or the number of open positions for a specific symbol or the entire portfolio.

With the trading layer complete, we can now implement CPanel, which builds the graphical interface and forwards user actions to CTradeManager.





CPanel

In this section, we implement the application's graphical interface. CPanel brings together the symbol and trade managers by constructing the dashboard, updating the displayed information, and translating user interactions into requests handled by CTradeManager. This keeps the Expert Advisor focused on coordination rather than managing graphical objects directly.

class CPanel { private : struct RowData { string symbol; string labelName; string buyBtnName; string sellBtnName; string closeBtnName; string profitLabelName; string tpEditName; string slEditName; string bgRectName; }; CSymbolManager *m_symbolManager; CTradeManager *m_tradeManager; string m_prefix; int m_xOffset; int m_yOffset; color m_bgColor; color m_rowEvenColor; color m_rowOddColor; int m_rowHeight; int m_headerHeight; int m_infoRowHeight; int m_buttonRowHeight; int m_marginLeft; int m_marginTop; int m_spacing; int m_colWidths[ 7 ]; int m_colOffsets[ 7 ]; RowData m_rows[]; bool m_created; string m_bgName; string m_balanceLabel; string m_equityLabel; string m_marginLabel; string m_floatPLabel; string m_posCountLabel; string m_closeAllBtn; string m_closeWinnersBtn; string m_closeLosersBtn; string m_refreshBtn; bool CreateGlobalControls(); bool CreateHeader(); bool CreateRows(); void UpdateGlobalInfo(); void UpdateRow( int rowIndex); bool IsButtonClick( string objName); bool IsEditEnd( string objName); string ExtractSymbolFromObject( string objName); public : CPanel(CSymbolManager *sm, CTradeManager *tm, int xOffset, int yOffset, color bgColor); ~CPanel(); bool CreatePanel(); void DestroyPanel(); void UpdatePanel(); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

We organize CPanel around three responsibilities:

constructing the dashboard and its controls;

updating account and trading information; and

processing user interactions before forwarding requests to CTradeManager.

Every graphical object uses the "MSP_" prefix, allowing the panel to identify and manage only its own objects without affecting anything else on the chart.

Calculating the Panel Layout

The constructor initializes the required dependencies and defines the panel layout. Instead of calculating coordinates whenever a control is created, it computes the column offsets once and reuses them throughout the interface when positioning labels, buttons, and edit fields.

CPanel::CPanel(CSymbolManager *sm, CTradeManager *tm, int xOffset, int yOffset, color bgColor) : m_symbolManager(sm), m_tradeManager(tm), m_created( false ) { m_prefix = "MSP_" ; m_xOffset = xOffset; m_yOffset = yOffset; m_bgColor = clrWhiteSmoke ; m_rowEvenColor = C'245,245,245' ; m_rowOddColor = C'235,235,235' ; m_rowHeight = 36 ; m_headerHeight = 28 ; m_infoRowHeight = 30 ; m_buttonRowHeight = 34 ; m_marginLeft = 12 ; m_marginTop = 8 ; m_spacing = 6 ; m_colWidths[ 0 ] = 90 ; m_colWidths[ 1 ] = 60 ; m_colWidths[ 2 ] = 60 ; m_colWidths[ 3 ] = 65 ; m_colWidths[ 4 ] = 80 ; m_colWidths[ 5 ] = 75 ; m_colWidths[ 6 ] = 75 ; int x = m_marginLeft; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 7 ; i++) { m_colOffsets[i] = x; x += m_colWidths[i] + m_spacing; } }

The layout is driven by predefined column widths, while the corresponding horizontal offsets are calculated once during construction. Centralizing these calculations keeps the layout consistent and makes it easy to resize or reposition an entire column by changing a single value.

Creating the Panel

We build the interface using a set of helper functions, each responsible for a specific part of the panel. This keeps the implementation organized, reduces function complexity, and makes future modifications easier.

bool CPanel::CreatePanel() { if (m_created) return ( true ); int totalWidth = m_colOffsets[ 6 ] + m_colWidths[ 6 ] + 20 ; int rowCount = m_symbolManager->Count(); int totalHeight = m_marginTop + m_infoRowHeight + 8 + m_buttonRowHeight + 8 + m_headerHeight + 4 + rowCount * m_rowHeight + 8 ; string bgName = m_prefix + "bg" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , bgName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_xOffset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_yOffset); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , totalWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , totalHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_COLOR , m_bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , bgName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); m_bgName = bgName; } else { Print ( "Failed to create panel background" ); return ( false ); } if (!CreateGlobalControls()) return ( false ); if (!CreateHeader()) return ( false ); if (!CreateRows()) return ( false ); m_created = true ; UpdatePanel(); return ( true ); }

CreatePanel() begins by calculating the panel dimensions from the number of managed symbols before creating the background container with ObjectCreate(). It then delegates the remaining work to CreateGlobalControls(), CreateHeader(), and CreateRows(). Once all interface objects have been created, it calls UpdatePanel() to populate the dashboard with the current account and trading information.

Creating the Global Controls

CreateGlobalControls() builds the top section of the dashboard in two stages. It first creates the account information labels, then creates a second row of OBJ_BUTTON controls for portfolio-wide actions. Separating these controls into a dedicated function keeps the panel construction organized and simplifies future modifications.

bool CPanel::CreateGlobalControls() { int y = m_yOffset + m_marginTop; int x = m_xOffset + m_marginLeft; int infoSpacing = 35 ; m_balanceLabel = m_prefix + "balance" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Bal: 0.00" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); x += 90 + infoSpacing; } m_equityLabel = m_prefix + "equity" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Eq: 0.00" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); x += 90 + infoSpacing; } m_marginLabel = m_prefix + "margin" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Mgn: 0.00" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); x += 90 + infoSpacing; } m_floatPLabel = m_prefix + "floatpl" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , "P/L: 0.00" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); x += 90 + infoSpacing; } m_posCountLabel = m_prefix + "poscount" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Pos: 0" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } y += m_infoRowHeight + 8 ; x = m_xOffset + m_marginLeft; int btnW = 80 ; int btnH = m_buttonRowHeight; int btnSpacing = 10 ; m_closeAllBtn = m_prefix + "closeAll" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close All" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeAllBtn, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); x += btnW + btnSpacing; } m_closeWinnersBtn = m_prefix + "closeWinners" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Winners" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeWinnersBtn, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrGreen ); x += btnW + btnSpacing; } m_closeLosersBtn = m_prefix + "closeLosers" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Losers" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_closeLosersBtn, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); x += btnW + btnSpacing; } m_refreshBtn = m_prefix + "refresh" ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Refresh" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_refreshBtn, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); } return ( true ); }

User interactions are handled later by OnChartEvent(), which identifies the selected control and forwards the corresponding request to CTradeManager. This keeps CPanel responsible for the interface while CTradeManager remains responsible for trade execution.

Creating Symbol Rows

CreateRows() iterates through the managed symbol collection and constructs one interface row for each symbol. Because the rows are generated dynamically from CSymbolManager, the dashboard automatically adapts to changes in the configured symbol list without requiring any layout changes.

bool CPanel::CreateRows() { int count = m_symbolManager->Count(); ArrayResize (m_rows, count); int headerY = m_yOffset + m_marginTop + m_infoRowHeight + 8 + m_buttonRowHeight + 8 ; int y = headerY + m_headerHeight + 4 ; for ( int r = 0 ; r < count; r++) { string symbol = m_symbolManager->GetSymbol(r); RowData row; row.symbol = symbol; int x = m_xOffset + m_marginLeft; row.bgRectName = m_prefix + "rowbg_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int rectWidth = m_colOffsets[ 6 ] + m_colWidths[ 6 ] + 10 ; int rectHeight = m_rowHeight; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_xOffset + m_marginLeft - 4 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , rectWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , rectHeight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); color bgColor = (r % 2 == 0 ) ? m_rowEvenColor : m_rowOddColor; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.bgRectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 0 ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create row background" ); return ( false ); } row.labelName = m_prefix + "sym_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 0 ]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 8 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.labelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create symbol label" ); return ( false ); } row.buyBtnName = m_prefix + "buy_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int btnW = m_colWidths[ 1 ] - 4 ; int btnH = m_rowHeight - 6 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 1 ] + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Buy" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.buyBtnName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrGreen ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create Buy button" ); return ( false ); } row.sellBtnName = m_prefix + "sell_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int btnW = m_colWidths[ 2 ] - 4 ; int btnH = m_rowHeight - 6 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 2 ] + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Sell" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.sellBtnName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create Sell button" ); return ( false ); } row.closeBtnName = m_prefix + "close_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int btnW = m_colWidths[ 3 ] - 4 ; int btnH = m_rowHeight - 6 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 3 ] + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , btnW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , btnH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.closeBtnName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrGray ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create Close button" ); return ( false ); } row.profitLabelName = m_prefix + "pl_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 4 ]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 8 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "0.00" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create P/L label" ); return ( false ); } row.tpEditName = m_prefix + "tp_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int editW = m_colWidths[ 5 ] - 4 ; int editH = m_rowHeight - 8 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 5 ] + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , editW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , editH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "0" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.tpEditName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrWhite ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create TP edit" ); return ( false ); } row.slEditName = m_prefix + "sl_" + symbol; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { int editW = m_colWidths[ 6 ] - 4 ; int editH = m_rowHeight - 8 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x + m_colOffsets[ 6 ] + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y + 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , editW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , editH); ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_TEXT , "0" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.slEditName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrWhite ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create SL edit" ); return ( false ); } m_rows[r] = row; y += m_rowHeight; } return ( true ); }

Each row contains the controls required to manage a single symbol: its label, Buy, Sell, and Close buttons, a floating profit display, and Stop Loss and Take Profit input fields. The generated object names are stored in the RowData structure, allowing the panel to update or identify each control without searching the chart.

Updating the Interface

UpdatePanel() refreshes the dashboard in two stages. UpdateGlobalInfo() updates the account statistics, while UpdateRow() refreshes the information for each managed symbol. After all values have been updated, ChartRedraw() repaints the interface.

void CPanel::UpdatePanel() { if (!m_created) return ; UpdateGlobalInfo(); int count = m_symbolManager->Count(); for ( int r = 0 ; r < count; r++) { UpdateRow(r); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void CPanel::UpdateGlobalInfo() { double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double equity = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); double margin = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); double totalPL = m_tradeManager->GetTotalProfit(); int totalPos = m_tradeManager->GetTotalPositions(); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_balanceLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , StringFormat ( "Bal: %.2f" , balance)); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_equityLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , StringFormat ( "Eq: %.2f" , equity)); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_marginLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , StringFormat ( "Mgn: %.2f" , margin)); string plText = (totalPL >= 0 ) ? StringFormat ( "P/L: +%.2f" , totalPL) : StringFormat ( "P/L: %.2f" , totalPL); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , plText); color plColor = (totalPL > 0 ) ? clrLimeGreen : (totalPL < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBlack ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_floatPLabel, OBJPROP_COLOR , plColor); ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_posCountLabel, OBJPROP_TEXT , StringFormat ( "Pos: %d" , totalPos)); } void CPanel::UpdateRow( int rowIndex) { RowData row = m_rows[rowIndex]; string symbol = row.symbol; double profit = m_tradeManager->GetSymbolProfit(symbol); color profitColor = (profit > 0 ) ? clrLimeGreen : (profit < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBlack ; string profitText = (profit > 0 ) ? StringFormat ( "+%.2f" , profit) : StringFormat ( "%.2f" , profit); if (profit == 0 ) profitText = "0.00" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , profitText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , row.profitLabelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , profitColor); }

Separating the refresh into global and per-symbol updates keeps the update logic organized. The interface objects are created only once during initialization, while subsequent refreshes simply update their displayed values.

Processing User Events

OnChartEvent() acts as the panel's event dispatcher. It identifies the selected control, determines the requested action, and forwards the corresponding request to CTradeManager. Global controls perform portfolio-wide operations, while row controls execute Buy, Sell, Close, Stop Loss, or Take Profit operations for the selected symbol.

void CPanel:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (IsButtonClick(sparam)) { if (sparam == m_closeAllBtn) { m_tradeManager->CloseAllPositions(); UpdatePanel(); return ; } else if (sparam == m_closeWinnersBtn) { m_tradeManager->CloseWinners(); UpdatePanel(); return ; } else if (sparam == m_closeLosersBtn) { m_tradeManager->CloseLosers(); UpdatePanel(); return ; } else if (sparam == m_refreshBtn) { UpdatePanel(); return ; } string symbol = ExtractSymbolFromObject(sparam); if (symbol != "" ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "buy_" ) != - 1 ) { m_tradeManager->OpenBuy(symbol); UpdatePanel(); } else if ( StringFind (sparam, "sell_" ) != - 1 ) { m_tradeManager->OpenSell(symbol); UpdatePanel(); } else if ( StringFind (sparam, "close_" ) != - 1 ) { m_tradeManager->CloseAllPositions(symbol); UpdatePanel(); } } } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { if (IsEditEnd(sparam)) { string symbol = ExtractSymbolFromObject(sparam); if (symbol != "" ) { string text = ObjectGetString ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_TEXT ); double price = StringToDouble (text); if (price <= 0 ) { Print ( "Invalid price entered: " , text); return ; } if ( StringFind (sparam, "tp_" ) != - 1 ) m_tradeManager->SetTakeProfit(symbol, price); else if ( StringFind (sparam, "sl_" ) != - 1 ) m_tradeManager->SetStopLoss(symbol, price); UpdatePanel(); } } } }

Throughout this process, CPanel never communicates directly with the trading API. Its responsibility is limited to interpreting user actions and delegating the corresponding requests to CTradeManager.

Supporting Event Routing

Rather than embedding object parsing inside OnChartEvent(), we delegate it to a few small helper functions. IsButtonClick() identifies button controls, IsEditEnd() detects completed edits, and ExtractSymbolFromObject() recovers the symbol encoded in the object's name.

bool CPanel::IsButtonClick( string objName) { return ( StringFind (objName, m_prefix) != - 1 && ( StringFind (objName, "buy_" ) != - 1 || StringFind (objName, "sell_" ) != - 1 || StringFind (objName, "close_" ) != - 1 || objName == m_closeAllBtn || objName == m_closeWinnersBtn || objName == m_closeLosersBtn || objName == m_refreshBtn)); } bool CPanel::IsEditEnd( string objName) { return ( StringFind (objName, m_prefix) != - 1 && ( StringFind (objName, "tp_" ) != - 1 || StringFind (objName, "sl_" ) != - 1 )); } string CPanel::ExtractSymbolFromObject( string objName) { int pos = StringFind (objName, "tp_" ); if (pos != - 1 ) return ( StringSubstr (objName, pos + 3 )); pos = StringFind (objName, "sl_" ); if (pos != - 1 ) return ( StringSubstr (objName, pos + 3 )); pos = StringFind (objName, "buy_" ); if (pos != - 1 ) return ( StringSubstr (objName, pos + 4 )); pos = StringFind (objName, "sell_" ); if (pos != - 1 ) return ( StringSubstr (objName, pos + 5 )); pos = StringFind (objName, "close_" ); if (pos != - 1 ) return ( StringSubstr (objName, pos + 6 )); return ( "" ); }

This keeps the event handler focused on processing user actions while the helper functions handle object identification. As additional controls are introduced, the routing logic can be extended without increasing the complexity of OnChartEvent().





Expert Advisor Integration

With the supporting classes in place, we can now integrate them into a single Expert Advisor. Its role is to initialize the components, forward runtime events, and release resources during shutdown, leaving symbol management, trade execution, and the interface to their respective classes.





Cleaning Existing Panel Objects

Before creating the panel, we remove any graphical objects left behind by a previous instance. This can happen after recompiling the Expert Advisor or if it terminates unexpectedly before completing its cleanup routine.

void CleanupPanelObjects() { string prefix = "MSP_" ; for ( int i = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i); if ( StringFind (name, prefix) == 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } }

Because every panel object uses the "MSP_" prefix, CleanupPanelObjects() can safely remove only the dashboard objects while leaving unrelated chart objects untouched. This prevents duplicate controls when the Expert Advisor is reloaded.

Initializing the Application

Initialization follows a defined sequence. We first clear the chart of existing panel objects and configure the trading environment before constructing CSymbolManager, CTradeManager, and CPanel. This ensures that each component is available before it is used by the next.

int OnInit () { CleanupPanelObjects(); if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { Print ( "╔══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗" ); Print ( "║ WARNING: Automated Trading is DISABLED in MetaTrader 5! ║" ); Print ( "║ To enable it: ║" ); Print ( "║ 1. Click the 'AutoTrading' button on the toolbar ║" ); Print ( "║ 2. Or go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ║" ); Print ( "║ Check 'Allow Automated Trading' ║" ); Print ( "║ The panel will display, but trades will NOT be executed. ║" ); Print ( "╚══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝" ); } g_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); g_Trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 10 ); g_Trade.SetTypeFilling( ORDER_FILLING_IOC ); g_SymbolManager = new CSymbolManager(SymbolsInput); if (!g_SymbolManager->Init()) { Print ( "Failed to initialize Symbol Manager" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } g_TradeManager = new CTradeManager(g_SymbolManager, MagicNumber); g_TradeManager->SetLotSize(DefaultLotSize); g_Panel = new CPanel(g_SymbolManager, g_TradeManager, PanelXOffset, PanelYOffset, PanelColor); if (!g_Panel->CreatePanel()) { Print ( "Failed to create panel" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } EventSetMillisecondTimer (RefreshInterval); RefreshAll(); if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) Print ( "EA initialized successfully. Automated trading is ENABLED." ); else Print ( "EA initialized, but automated trading is DISABLED – trades will fail." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Initialization follows this sequence:

remove any existing panel objects;

verify the trading environment;

configure the shared CTrade object;

create and initialize CSymbolManager;

create CTradeManager;

create CPanel; and

start the refresh timer.

By following this order, the panel is created only after the symbol collection has been validated and the trading services are ready.

At this point, all application components have been initialized and are ready to work together. The Expert Advisor coordinates the application, while CSymbolManager, CTradeManager, and CPanel each handle their own responsibility.

Releasing Resources

When the Expert Advisor is removed, the allocated resources must also be released.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (g_Panel != NULL ) { g_Panel->DestroyPanel(); delete g_Panel; g_Panel = NULL ; } if (g_TradeManager != NULL ) { delete g_TradeManager; g_TradeManager = NULL ; } if (g_SymbolManager != NULL ) { delete g_SymbolManager; g_SymbolManager = NULL ; } EventKillTimer (); CleanupPanelObjects(); }

OnDeinit() releases the components in the reverse order of their creation, stops the refresh timer, and performs a final cleanup of the panel objects. The chart is refreshed by CPanel::DestroyPanel(), ensuring that the panel disappears immediately after the Expert Advisor is removed.

Forwarding Chart Events

User interactions generate chart events, which the Expert Advisor forwards to CPanel. This keeps event processing centralized within the interface component.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (g_Panel != NULL ) g_Panel-> OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); }

This keeps OnChartEvent() concise while allowing the panel to handle all interface interactions and delegate trading requests to CTradeManager.

Refreshing the Interface

Instead of updating the dashboard on every market tick, we refresh it using a timer.

void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { RefreshAll(); }

OnTick() intentionally remains empty, while OnTimer() calls RefreshAll() at the configured interval. This keeps the interface responsive during quiet market conditions while avoiding unnecessary redraws when ticks arrive rapidly.

Coordinating Runtime Updates

The final step is coordinating the periodic updates performed while the Expert Advisor is running.

void RefreshAll() { if (g_TradeManager != NULL ) g_TradeManager->UpdatePositions(); if (g_Panel != NULL ) g_Panel->UpdatePanel(); }

RefreshAll() first refreshes the trade manager's position data before updating the panel. This ensures the interface always displays the latest account and trading information during each refresh cycle.

The implementation is now complete. The following section validates the application through practical testing.

Testing

To verify the implementation, I compiled the Expert Advisor and attached it to a EURUSD M5 chart. As shown in the figure below, the trading panel initialized successfully, validated the configured symbol list, and generated a trading row for each managed symbol.





The account summary displayed the current balance, equity, free margin, floating profit, and open positions. Each symbol row provided Buy, Sell, Close, Take Profit, and Stop Loss controls, while the displayed information refreshed automatically at the configured timer interval.

I then tested the panel by executing market orders and portfolio-wide actions. Orders appeared immediately in the MetaTrader 5 Toolbox, confirming that requests were correctly forwarded from CPanel to CTradeManager. All controls behaved as expected, and the dashboard reflected the updated trading state after each refresh cycle.

Conclusion

We developed a modular multi-symbol trading panel that enables traders to manage multiple configured symbols from a single MetaTrader 5 chart. The application validates configured symbols, executes Buy and Sell market orders, manages open positions, updates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, displays real-time account and portfolio information, and provides a centralized graphical interface for performing these operations.

The application is organized into three source files:

Managers.mqh – Implements CSymbolManager and CTradeManager, responsible for symbol validation, trade execution, position management, and trading statistics. Panel.mqh – Implements CPanel, which builds the graphical interface, updates the displayed information, and processes user interactions. MultiSymbolPanelEA.mq5 – Integrates the application by initializing the components, forwarding runtime events, coordinating periodic updates, and releasing resources during shutdown.

By separating these responsibilities into independent modules, the application becomes easier to understand, maintain, test, and extend with additional functionality in the future.

Attachments

The table below summarizes the project files, their installation locations, and their respective responsibilities.

File Location Description MultiSymbolPanelEA.mq5

MQL5\Experts\MultiSymbolPanel\

Main Expert Advisor that initializes the application, creates and coordinates the core components, forwards chart events, and manages periodic interface updates and shutdown. Managers.mqh

MQL5\Include\MultiSymbolPanel\

Implements CSymbolManager for symbol validation and management, and CTradeManager for market order execution, position management, and trading statistics. Panel.mqh

MQL5\Include\MultiSymbolPanel\

Implements CPanel, which creates the graphical trading interface, updates account and symbol information, and processes user interactions. MQL5.zip

Root archive

Complete project archive containing all source files arranged in the required MetaTrader 5 directory structure. Extract the archive into the terminal's Data Folder so all files are placed automatically in their correct locations.



