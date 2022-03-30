Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 96): Graphics in form objects and handling mouse events

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I added the controls for managing base graphical object anchor points in order to handle composite graphical objects. My idea is that moving such controls will entail relocation of the base graphical object anchor point, thus changing its spatial orientation within a chart. In order to move these control points with a mouse, we need to create mouse event handlers for the canvas objects (graphical element and form object). When hovering the mouse cursor over the form object, it should know about that and change its properties. Additionally, it should be considered whether the user keeps the mouse button pressed. If we press the mouse button within a form object and start moving it, chart scrolling by the mouse should be disabled (together with the crosshairs tool and the chart context menu), while the form itself should follow the cursor.

The remaining form objects should not react when the mouse with the pressed button reaches them. If we press the mouse button outside any form and start moving the cursor, the entire chart is moved (if allowed in the settings), while form objects should not react when the cursor with the pressed button reaches them to avoid relocation of forms.

In the coming articles, I will gradually create the same functionality for form objects and continue the development of composite graphical objects.



Besides, I will improve the symbol object class since the chart symbols now have new properties to be considered and tracked. The new properties are not so numerous, but the content of some properties is pretty considerable in terms of the number of enumeration constants describing these properties (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR, ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY). Therefore, there will be multiple new message indices for the library message class and the methods returning the property descriptions will be quite large as well.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE,

...

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER,

and the text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "The sector of the economy" }, { "Вид промышленности или отрасль экономики" , "The industry or the economy branch" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of last quote" }, { "Время последней котировки в миллисекундах" , "Time of the last quote in milliseconds" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in value of the lot" },

...

{ "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Изменение текущей цены относительно конца предыдущего торгового дня, в процентах" , "Change of the current price relative to the end of the previous trading day in %" }, { "Волатильность цены в процентах" , "Price volatility in %" }, { "Теоретическая цена опциона" , "Theoretical option price" }, { "Дельта опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant delta" }, { "Тета опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant theta" }, { "Гамма опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant gamma" }, { "Вега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant vega" }, { "Ро опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant rho" }, { "Омега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant omega" }, { "Чувствительность опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant sensitivity" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "Underlying asset of derivative" }, { "Страна" , "Cuntry" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "Sector of the economy" }, { "Отрасль экономики или вид промышленности" , "Branch of the economy or type of industry" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "Formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "Symbol name in ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "Address of web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in symbol tree" }, { "Название категории или сектора, к которой принадлежит торговый символ" , "The name of the sector or category to which the trading symbol belongs" }, { "Название биржи или площадки, на которой торгуется символ" , "The name of the exchange in which the financial symbol is traded" },

...

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" }, { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" }, { "Не определен" , "Undefined" }, { "Сырье" , "Basic materials" }, { "Услуги связи" , "Communication services" }, { "Потребление циклического спроса" , "Consumer cyclical" }, { "Основное потребление" , "Consumer defensive" }, { "Валюты" , "Currencies" }, { "Криптовалюты" , "Cryptocurrencies" }, { "Энергетика" , "Energy" }, { "Финансы" , "Finance" }, { "Здравоохранение" , "Healthcare" }, { "Промышленность" , "Industrials" }, { "Недвижимость" , "Real estate" }, { "Технологии" , "Technology" }, { "Коммунальные услуги" , "Utilities" }, { "Индексы" , "Indexes" }, { "Биржевые товары" , "Commodities" }, { "Не определено" , "Undefined" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные ресурсы" , "Agricultural inputs" }, { "Алюминий" , "Aluminium" }, { "Строительные материалы" , "Building materials" }, { "Химикаты" , "Chemicals" }, { "Коксующийся уголь" , "Coking coal" }, { "Медь" , "Copper" }, { "Золото" , "Gold" }, { "Производство пиломатериалов и древесины" , "Lumber and wood production" }, { "Прочие промышленные металлы и добыча" , "Other industrial metals and mining" }, { "Прочие драгоценные металлы и добыча" , "Other precious metals and mining" }, { "Целлюлозно-бумажные изделия" , "Paper and paper products" }, { "Серебро" , "Silver" }, { "Специальные химикаты" , "Specialty chemicals" }, { "Сталь" , "Steel" }, { "Рекламные агентства" , "Advertising agencies" }, { "Вещание" , "Broadcasting" }, { "Электронные игры и мультимедиа" , "Electronic gaming and multimedia" }, { "Развлечения" , "Entertainment" }, { "Интернет-контент и информация" , "Internet content and information" }, { "Издательство" , "Publishing" }, { "Телекоммуникационные услуги" , "Telecom services" }, { "Производство одежды" , "Apparel manufacturing" }, { "Розничная продажа одежды" , "Apparel retail" }, { "Автомобилестроение" , "Auto manufacturers" }, { "Автозапчасти" , "Auto parts" }, { "Дилеры легковых и грузовых автомобилей" , "Auto and truck dealerships" }, { "Универсальные магазины" , "Department stores" }, { "Обувь и аксессуары" , "Footwear and accessories" }, { "Мебель, фурнитура и бытовая техника" , "Furnishing, fixtures and appliances" }, { "Игорные предприятия" , "Gambling" }, { "Розничная торговля товарами для дома" , "Home improvement retail" }, { "Розничная онлайн-торговля" , "Internet retail" }, { "Досуг" , "Leisure" }, { "Жилье" , "Lodging" }, { "Товары класса \"люкс\"" , "Luxury goods" }, { "Упаковка" , "Packaging and containers" }, { "Персональные услуги" , "Personal services" }, { "Транспортные средства для отдыха" , "Recreational vehicles" }, { "Жилищное строительство" , "Residential construction" }, { "Курорты и казино" , "Resorts and casinos" }, { "Рестораны" , "Restaurants" }, { "Специализированная розничная торговля" , "Specialty retail" }, { "Текстильное производство" , "Textile manufacturing" }, { "Туристические услуги" , "Travel services" }, { "Напитки - Пивовары" , "Beverages - Brewers" }, { "Напитки - Безалкогольные" , "Beverages - Non-alcoholic" }, { "Напитки - Винзаводы и ликеро-водочные заводы" , "Beverages - Wineries and distilleries" }, { "Кондитеры" , "Confectioners" }, { "Дисконтные магазины" , "Discount stores" }, { "Образование и обучение" , "Education and training services" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные продукты" , "Farm products" }, { "Дистрибуция продуктов питания" , "Food distribution" }, { "Продуктовые магазины" , "Grocery stores" }, { "Товары для дома и быта" , "Household and personal products" }, { "Упакованные продукты" , "Packaged foods" }, { "Табак" , "Tobacco" }, { "Бурение нефтяных и газовых скважин" , "Oil and gas drilling" }, { "Добыча и переработка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas extraction and processing" }, { "Нефтегазовое оборудование и услуги" , "Oil and gas equipment and services" }, { "Интегрированные нефтегазовые компании" , "Oil and gas integrated" }, { "Транспортировка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas midstream" }, { "Переработка и сбыт нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas refining and marketing" }, { "Энергетический уголь" , "Thermal coal" }, { "Уран" , "Uranium" }, { "Биржевой фонд" , "Exchange traded fund" }, { "Управление активами" , "Assets management" }, { "Банки - Диверсифицированные" , "Banks - Diversified" }, { "Банки - Региональные" , "Banks - Regional" }, { "Финансовые рынки" , "Capital markets" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Долговые инструменты" , "Closed-End fund - Debt" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Акции" , "Closed-end fund - Equity" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Иностранные" , "Closed-end fund - Foreign" }, { "Кредитные услуги" , "Credit services" }, { "Финансовые конгломераты" , "Financial conglomerates" }, { "Финансовые данные и биржи" , "Financial data and stock exchange" }, { "Страховые брокеры" , "Insurance brokers" }, { "Страхование - Диверсифицированные" , "Insurance - Diversified" }, { "Страхование - Жизнь" , "Insurance - Life" }, { "Страхование - Недвижимость и несчастные случаи" , "Insurance - Property and casualty" }, { "Страхование - Перестрахование" , "Insurance - Reinsurance" }, { "Страхование - Специальное" , "Insurance - Specialty" }, { "Ипотечное финансирование" , "Mortgage finance" }, { "Шелл-компании" , "Shell companies" }, { "Биотехнологии" , "Biotechnology" }, { "Диагностика и исследования" , "Diagnostics and research" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Общее" , "Drugs manufacturers - general" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Специальное и дженерики" , "Drugs manufacturers - Specialty and generic" }, { "Планы здравоохранения" , "Healthcare plans" }, { "Информационные службы здравоохранения" , "Health information services" }, { "Медицинские учреждения" , "Medical care facilities" }, { "Медицинское оборудование" , "Medical devices" }, { "Медицинские дистрибьюторы" , "Medical distribution" }, { "Медицинские инструменты и расходные материалы" , "Medical instruments and supplies" }, { "Фармацевтические ритейлеры" , "Pharmaceutical retailers" }, { "Аэрокосмическая и оборонная промышленность" , "Aerospace and defense" }, { "Авиакомпании" , "Airlines" }, { "Аэропорты и воздушные перевозки" , "Airports and air services" }, { "Строительные материалы и оборудование" , "Building products and equipment" }, { "Деловое оборудование и материалы" , "Business equipment and supplies" }, { "Конгломераты" , "Conglomerates" }, { "Консалтинговые услуги" , "Consulting services" }, { "Электрооборудование и запчасти" , "Electrical equipment and parts" }, { "Инженерное дело и строительство" , "Engineering and construction" }, { "Сельскохозяйственное и тяжелое строительное оборудование" , "Farm and heavy construction machinery" }, { "Промышленные дистрибьюторы" , "Industrial distribution" }, { "Инфраструктурные операции" , "Infrastructure operations" }, { "Интегрированные перевозки и логистика" , "Integrated freight and logistics" }, { "Морские перевозки" , "Marine shipping" }, { "Металлопроизводство" , "Metal fabrication" }, { "Контроль загрязнения и очистка" , "Pollution and treatment controls" }, { "Железные дороги" , "Railroads" }, { "Аренда и лизинг" , "Rental and leasing services" }, { "Безопасность и защита" , "Security and protection services" }, { "Специализированные бизнес-услуги" , "Specialty business services" }, { "Специализированные промышленные машины" , "Specialty industrial machinery" }, { "Услуги по трудоустройству" , "Stuffing and employment services" }, { "Инструменты и инвентарь" , "Tools and accessories" }, { "Грузоперевозки" , "Trucking" }, { "Управление отходами" , "Waste management" }, { "Недвижимость - Строительство" , "Real estate - Development" }, { "Недвижимость - Диверсифицированные" , "Real estate - Diversified" }, { "Услуги в сфере недвижимости" , "Real estate services" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Диверсифицированные" , "REIT - Diversified" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Медицинские учреждения" , "REIT - Healthcase facilities" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Отели" , "REIT - Hotel and motel" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Промышленность" , "REIT - Industrial" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Ипотека" , "REIT - Mortgage" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Офисы" , "REIT - Office" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Жилые помещения" , "REIT - Residential" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Розница" , "REIT - Retail" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Специальные помещения" , "REIT - Specialty" }, { "Коммуникационное оборудование" , "Communication equipment" }, { "Компьютерное оборудование" , "Computer hardware" }, { "Бытовая электроника" , "Consumer electronics" }, { "Электронные компоненты" , "Electronic components" }, { "Дистрибуция электроники и компьютеров" , "Electronics and computer distribution" }, { "Услуги информационных технологий" , "Information technology services" }, { "Научно-технические инструменты" , "Scientific and technical instruments" }, { "Полупроводниковое оборудование и материалы" , "Semiconductor equipment and materials" }, { "Полупроводники" , "Semiconductors" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Приложения" , "Software - Application" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Инфраструктура" , "Software - Infrastructure" }, { "Солнечная энергетика" , "Solar" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Диверсифицированные" , "Utilities - Diversified" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Независимые производители энергии" , "Utilities - Independent power producers" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Возобновляемая энергия" , "Utilities - Renewable" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые электрические компании" , "Utilities - Regulated electric" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые газовые компании" , "Utilities - Regulated gas" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые водоканалы" , "Utilities - Regulated water" },





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new constants to the enumerations of integer, real and string symbol object properties:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 40 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE { SYMBOL_PROP_BID = SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_ASK, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_LAST, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, SYMBOL_PROP_POINT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 68 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING { SYMBOL_PROP_NAME = (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SYMBOL_PROP_BANK, SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION, SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA, SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN, SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PATH, SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY, SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 16 )

For each of the enumerations, set new values for macro substitutions specifying the number of properties in each enumeration.







In the enumeration of the symbol sorting criteria, add the new constants corresponding to newly added enumeration constants of all object properties so that we are able to select and sort symbols by the new properties:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME_MSC, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CATEGORY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_COUNTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME, };





Each form object is now to have a new "Interaction with environment" property. If the property is set, this indicates that the object should respond to mouse actions according to its status. The remaining form objects should have the flag in a reset form. This allows us to select the form, over which the cursor hovered with the pressed button, as well as any other necessary actions that can be performed with a single form only so that the chart does not respond to mouse actions.

In the same file, set the property in the enumeration of integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

In addition, let's fix the number of integer properties changing it from 22 to 23.



Add the new property to the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on the canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





Let's make all the necessary improvements to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh symbol object class file.



In the public section of the class, declare the methods returning the descriptions of the economy sector and industry or economy branch:



string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );





In the block of methods for a simplified access to symbol object properties, add the methods returning the values of new symbol object properties:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR Sector( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY Industry( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double PriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } double PriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } double PriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } double PriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } double PriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } double PriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } double PriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } double PriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } double PriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); } string Country( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY); } string SectorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME); } string IndustryName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME); }





In the block of methods for receiving and setting the parameters of tracked property changes, add the necessary methods for handling all properties newly added to a symbol object:

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } void SetControlPriceChangeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsIncreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsDecreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } void SetControlPriceDeltaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } void SetControlPriceThetaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } void SetControlPriceGammaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } void SetControlPriceVegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } void SetControlPriceRhoInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsIncreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsDecreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } void SetControlPriceOmegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };





In the closed parametric constructor, set adding the appropriate symbol object values to its new properties:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL; this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_TIME_MSC); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_COUNTRY); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





Add code blocks for returning the description of integer properties in the method returning the description of a symbol integer property:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSectorDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndustryDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





To avoid displaying a lengthy list of similar code blocks in the method returning the description of a symbol real property, let's consider the code added at the very end of the method:

property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgc) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); }





Add similar code blocks to the method returning the description of a symbol string property:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BANK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PATH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }





Implementing the method returning the economy sector description:

string CSymbol::GetSectorDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Sector()) { case SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS); case SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE); case SECTOR_CURRENCY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY); case SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO); case SECTOR_ENERGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY); case SECTOR_FINANCIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL); case SECTOR_HEALTHCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE); case SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS); case SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE); case SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY); case SECTOR_UTILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES); case SECTOR_INDEXES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES); case SECTOR_COMMODITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED); } }

Depending on the value returned by the Sector() method added above, the appropriate text description is returned from the method.

Implementing the method returning the industry or economy branch description:



string CSymbol::GetIndustryDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Industry()) { case INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS); case INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS); case INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL); case INDUSTRY_COPPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER); case INDUSTRY_GOLD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD); case INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PAPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER); case INDUSTRY_SILVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_STEEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL); case INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING); case INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING); case INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA); case INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT); case INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING); case INDUSTRY_TELECOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP); case INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS); case INDUSTRY_GAMBLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING); case INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_LEISURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE); case INDUSTRY_LODGING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING); case INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS); case INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES); case INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS); case INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES); case INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS); case INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG); case INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES); case INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS); case INDUSTRY_TOBACCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING); case INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL); case INDUSTRY_URANIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM); case INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND); case INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL); case INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN); case INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY); case INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE); case INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES); case INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY); case INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC); case INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS); case INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS); case INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE); case INDUSTRY_AIRLINES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES); case INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES); case INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS); case INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS); case INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING); case INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION); case INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL); case INDUSTRY_RAILROADS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS); case INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING); case INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT); case INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_TRUCKING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING); case INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY); case INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE); case INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE); case INDUSTRY_SOLAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED); } }

The method is similar to the one considered above but the value returned by the Industry() method is checked and the necessary text string is returned according to its value.



In the article 73, I implemented the mouse status class. Let's change the method name in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\MouseState.mqh.

Rename ButtKeyState() to ButtonKeyState():

int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_coord_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_coord_y; } int DeltaWheel( void ) const { return this .m_delta_wheel; } ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE ButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags);

...

ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE CMouseState:: ButtonKeyState ( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags) { this .SetButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,( ushort )flags); return (ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE) this .m_state_flags; }





In the private section, I have added hex values of bits, describing mouse button states, to the table:

class CMouseState { private : int m_coord_x; int m_coord_y; int m_delta_wheel; int m_window_num; long m_chart_id; ushort m_state_flags; void SetButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const ushort flags); void SetButtKeyFlags( const short flags); public :





Let's fix the errors in the base object class of all library graphical objects. When creating such an object, the name prefix storing a program name was erroneously set as an empty string in the class constructor:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) ,m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

First, the valid prefix value is set here, in the initialization list. Further on, in the constructor body, the value was set as an empty string, which caused some errors when identifying graphical objects while handling them.



Delete the string and remove setting the shift and visibility flag from the initialization list since they are set in the constructor body:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





In the public section of the class, write the method returning the graphical object name prefix:

bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }





Let's improve the graphical element object class on canvas in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



Previously, I have made here some errors as well. So we need to add the methods for handling the new "Interaction" property.

Move the methods returning the cursor position relative to the entire element or its active area from the protected section to the public one:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );

We will need them to manage an outside object in the graphical element collection class.

In the private section of the class, the structure storing the object properties for saving the object and reading from it receives the new property:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];





In the public section of the class, declare the virtual event handler:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ),m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; } ~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

Since other objects, including the form object, are to be derived from it, we need a virtual event handler. The collection list of graphical elements stores the objects of the CGCnvElement type class. However, its descendants can be placed there as well. Thus, when obtaining the CForm class object from the list, the CForm class handler is called when accessing the object event handler since it also features the virtual event handler.

In the block of methods for a simplified access to the object properties, set two new methods for handling the "Interaction" property:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }





In the parametric constructor, add checking the presence of a substring with the program name in the string of the name passed in the constructor parameters. If there is no substring, the name passed to the method receives the program name as an object name prefix. If the substring is present, nothing is added. This allows us to avoid doubling the object name prefix if it has already been passed in the constructor parameters within the name in the name variable:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Here we also set the default value for the "Interaction" property and fix the erroneous assignment of the graphical element type to the library object type (previously, we assigned the element type to the m_type variable which is incorrect and causes object identification errors):

this .m_type=element_type;

Similar corrections are made in the protected class constructor:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }





In the method creating the object structure, add writing the new property to the structure variables:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

In the method creating an object out of the structure, add reading the property from the structure to the object:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





At the very end of the file listing, implement the virtual event handler:

void CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum()); } }

Here all is simple. When receiving the chart window change event, we need to recalculate the value of the vertical shift of the subwindow coordinate since its size may change. This means we should change the number of pixels for adjusting the Y coordinate accordingly.







Form objects. Developing the functionality for handling mouse

Being a separate element of graphical constructions, the form object should have access to the mouse cursor parameters and its own event handler setting some form properties when it interacts with the mouse in various ways.

To achieve this, \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object file includes the mouse status file, while in the private class section, declare the variables necessary for handling the object of mouse properties:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :





In the public section of the class, declare the methods for handling the mouse status object and the virtual event handler of the form object:

public : ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); } ~CForm();





In the method for initializing the class variables, set the default variables for the mouse button and cursor movement flags and call the parent class method for setting the flag of interaction between the form and the mouse:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); }





Write the method returning the mouse status relative to the form:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_WHEEL); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { form_state=((( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } return form_state; }

We have considered this method in details in the article 73 when creating a test form object. Now, the method has been slightly enhanced for tracking mouse button states when placing the cursor outside the form. The method logic has been described in detail in the listing. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.



The form object event handler:

void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_form_state= this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam- this .m_shift_y,sparam); bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_chart=( this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_form=(pressed_chart ? false : this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); if (pressed_chart) { this .SetInteraction( false ); this .SetChartTools( true ); } else if (pressed_form && ! this .Interaction()) { this .BringToTop(); this .SetInteraction(CGCnvElement::Active() ? true : false ); this .SetChartTools(CGCnvElement::Active() ? false : true ); this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if ( this .Interaction()) { if ( this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED) { if ( this .Move( this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .m_offset_x, this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .m_offset_y, true )) { this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } } } Comment ( this .Name(), ":

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse_form_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, ", Interaction=" ,Interaction() ); } }

The method also has detailed comments. In case of a chart event, the handler first checks the mouse button status and the cursor position. The flags of the overall mouse status are set after that (left mouse button is pressed on the chart or inside the active form area). Then the flags are used for the handler logic branching. The idea is that if the mouse button is pressed outside the form, additional tools are allowed for the chart (mouse scrolling, context menu and crosshairs), while the flag of form's interaction with the mouse is reset.

If the left mouse button is pressed inside the active form area, additional tools are disabled for the chart, while the flag of interacting with the mouse is set for the form.

This should eventually lead to the following behavior: if we hold the form using the mouse button, we can move it without moving the entire chart. If we start scrolling the mouse wheel inside the form, the chart should remain fixed (since the form is to contain other elements supporting the mouse wheel scrolling, while the chart should not react to it).

At the same time, only one form should remain active for interacting with the mouse (the form on the foreground held by the button or with the mouse cursor hovering over it). I will gradually implement all this later.



The method setting the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and crosshairs tool for the chart:

void CForm::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

The method receives the flag. The flag value is set for each chart property.

Since the composite graphical objects also contain form objects as control objects for the base graphical object anchor points, let's slightly improve the extended standard graphical object toolkit class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh.



In the event handler, add handling mouse movements:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }

Here we call the event handler of each subsequent form object in a loop by the list of form objects of a composite graphical object. The method will be improved when I continue my work on the composite graphical objects.

The object of the class is included into the extended standard graphical object. In order to access the event handler considered above, I will improve the appropriate event handler in the standard graphical object class.

Open the standard graphical object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh and add some improvements to it.

In the protected parametric constructor, check whether the object is extended. If yes, set selection and availability flags for it to false. In case of an ordinary standard graphical object, the flags of these properties are taken directly from the graphical object:



CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .ExtToolkit=(elm_type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? new CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit() : NULL ); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 , this .Name()); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ) ); this .m_selectable=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ) ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); if ( this .GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { datetime times[]; double prices[]; if (:: ArrayResize (times, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_TIME_DATA); if (:: ArrayResize (prices, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_PRICE_DATA); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { times[i]= this .Time(i); prices[i]= this .Price(i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObj( this .TypeGraphObject(), this .Name(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .Pivots(),CTRL_FORM_SIZE, this .XDistance(), this .YDistance(),times,prices); this .ExtToolkit.CreateAllControlPointForm(); this .SetFlagSelected( false , false ); this .SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





In the event handler of the standard graphical object, send the name of the current graphical object in the sparam parameter to the event handler of the extended graphical object toolkit object. Also, add handling mouse movement events:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } }

These are all draft changes I am not going to dwell into right now. I will look into them when working on composite graphical objects.

The form objects will be managed from the graphical element collection class. The same class features the list for storing the pointers to graphical elements. The list is to receive all created forms. Currently, we will do this manually. Later, I will implement the functionality adding the objects to the list immediately upon their creation.

The graphical element collection class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh features yet another class for managing chart objects. Let's add the overloaded methods for setting the flags allowing the chart toolkit to it — wheel scrolling, mouse movement, context menu and crosshairs:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool); CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name, const bool extended); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod (chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol (chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } ~CChartObjectsControl() { :: ChartIndicatorDelete ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_name_ind); :: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle_ind); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); } void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,mouse_scroll); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,context_menu); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,crosshair_tool); }

Similar methods have already been considered above. Here the difference is that one of them receives the flags for each instrument separately. These methods may be of use later for managing charts from the graphical element collection class, in which the method is renamed

bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

into something more suitable in terms of underlying idea and with different parameters.

Also, let's add the (temporarily) public method for adding graphical elements to the collection list:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private :

For now, the method remains public. Later, when I implement adding newly created graphical elements on canvas to the list immediately after their creation, I will make the method private.

In the private section of the class, declare the method setting the already familiar chart flags:

public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





In each of the public methods for creating the graphical object, set the selection and availability flags the same way as considered above. Let's use the method for creating a vertical line as an example:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm,extended); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelected(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : obj.Selected(), false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

All other similar methods for creating graphical objects have already been improved in a similar way. There is no point in considering them here.

The method adding the graphical element on canvas to the collection:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { if (element== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .IsPresentCanvElmInList(element. ChartID (),element.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Add(element)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

The method receives the pointer to the graphical element to be placed to the list.

If the same object is already present in the list, — inform of that and return false.

If failed to place the pointer to the list, inform of that and return false.

If successful, return true.

The method returning the flag indicating the graphical element class object presence in the collection list of graphical elements:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); }

A chart ID and the name of the object whose presence in the list should be checked are passed to the method.

Next, get the list of objects with the specified chart ID and sort the obtained list by the necessary name.

If failed to obtain the list or the list is empty, return false — the object is not in the list, otherwise return true — the object is found.



Event handler. Here we add calling the event handler from the list of standard graphical objects and handling mouse events related to graphical elements on canvas:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || idx== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj_cnv= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj_cnv== NULL ) continue ; obj_cnv. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (list!= NULL ) { obj_cnv=list.At( 0 ); if (obj_cnv!= NULL && obj_cnv.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { CForm *form=obj_cnv; if (form!= NULL ) { form.SetChartTools( false ); form. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

The code block has been thoroughly commented in the listing. The idea here is that we should have only one form object the mouse is able to interact with. Thus, we first check if the object is present. If it is, work strictly in its event handler.

The method setting the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and the crosshairs tool for the specified chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

We already know this method via the similar methods considered earlier. In addition to the flag, it also receives the ID of the required chart.



In order to handle the collection list of graphical elements, we also need to provide access to them from the program. This is always done in the main class of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Currently, two public methods are sufficient for testing:

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .ProgramName()+ "_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name : name); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[]) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

One of the methods returns the list of graphical elements to the collection, while the second one adds a newly created graphical element to the collection.



This is all that we currently need in order to check the new functionality.



Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part96\ as TestDoEasyPart96.mq5.



Remove the form object list from the list of global EA variables:

CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

We do not need the list because the newly created forms will now be located in the library collection list.

In the OnInit() handler, add the code block with the loop of creating two form objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(i== 0 ? 80 : 150 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Everything is thoroughly commented here. Besides, I have already considered a similar creation of form objects in some previous articles.

Two forms are created in the loop. Display parameters are set for them, while the pointers to the forms are placed into the library collection list.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart. Two forms with the ability to drag them with a mouse independently of each other are created. Each current form is always located above other objects — on the foreground, while data on a selected form is displayed in the chart comments:





We can see that the forms can be relocated independently of each other, while the chart remains fixed. Each active form is always located on the foreground. However, there are considerable drawbacks as well: if we move the chart with the mouse and the cursor touches the form area, it becomes active and can be managed. Cursor coordinate changes relative to the form reference point can occasionally be calculated incorrectly after the chart is dragged by the mouse.



I will detect and fix all these drawbacks during the further development.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on events and interactions between the forms and mouse.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 93): Preparing functionality for creating composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 94): Moving and deleting composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 95): Composite graphical object controls

